Thai Table 5841 far hills ave





5841 far hills ave

Centerville, OH 45429

Order Again

Popular Items

pad thai dinner
Spring Roll
THAI FRIED RICE

Starter

Starter Sampler

$18.00

crispy wing, spring roll, gyoza, and cheese rangoon

Thai Sausage

$12.00

thai northern pork sausage, garlic, glass noodle, rice

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

thai style shrimpo cocktail and homemade sauce

Soft Shell Crab

$13.00

crispy plrime size soft shell crab

Chicken Satay

$8.00

grilled chicken, coconut milk,m thai peanut sauce

Crunchy Shrimp

$9.00

jumbo shrimp wrap, egg noodle

Fried Calamari

$9.00

crispy calamari, sweet and sout sauce

BBQ Ribs

$9.00

braised pork rib, chef special sauce

Thai Chicken Pot Pie

$7.00

chicken, potato, curry seasoning

Gyoza

$7.00

pork dumpling

Vegtable Dumpling (V)

$7.00

fried vegetable dumpling, citrus soy sauce

Shu Mai

$9.00

steamed shrimp dumpling

Fresh roll

$7.00

poached shrimp, cilantro, lettuce and basil

Cheese Rangoon

$8.00

seasoned cream cheese, crispy winton

Spring Roll

$4.00

crispy vegetable spring roll

Crispy Wings

$9.00

breaded chicken wings, thai sweet chili sauce

Edamame

$4.00

steamed soybean, light sea salt

Shrimp Tempura

$9.00

crispy tempura shrimp, three flavor sauce

Salad

papaya salad

$10.00

green papaya, tomato, ground peanut, garlic, homemade special sauce

crispy seaweed salad

$6.00

asian seaweed, sesame oil, salt, vinegar, crab and crunchy

house salad (V)

$6.00

house garden salad with ginger dressing

Soup

Tom Yum Soup

thai hot and sour soup, mushroom, lemongrass, citrus leaves, lime juice

Tom Kha soup

coconut milk soup, mushroom, galangal root, citrus leaves, lime juice

THAI TABLE SOUP

$9.00

shrimp, scallop, squid, muscle, coconut soup and thai herbs and spices

MISO SOUP (V)

$5.00

tofu, greeen onion in miso broth

Fried rice

THAI FRIED RICE

egg, onions, tomato, carrot, baby corn, tomato

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

pineapple, egg, onions, tomato, carrot, baby corn, cashew nut

MANGO FRIED RICE

egg, mango, onions, bell pepper, tomato

CRAB FRIED RICE

$20.00

crabmeat, egg, onions, carrot, cucumber

Noodle

pad thai dinner

thin rice noodle, bean sprout, green onion, peanut, egg

crispy pad thai dinner

crispy egg noodle, bean sprout, egg, green onion, peanut

pad kee mao dinner

wide rice noodle, basil, egg, mix vegetable

pad see you dinner

wide rice noodle, egg, broccoli, carrot in dark soy sauce

pho Beef

$18.00

vietnamese style noodle soup, sliced beef, fresh vegetable, beef broth

From the wok

basil sauce dinner

thai basil, green bean, onions, bell pepper in brown sauce

garlic & pepper dinner

garlic, white pepper, onions, shitake mushroom, broccoli

ginger sauce dinner

onions, bell pepper, gingerm shitake mushroom, celery, carrot

cashew sauce dinner

onions, bell pepper, carrot, pineapple, cashew

sweet & sour stir fry dinner

onions, bell pepper, carrot, tomato, pineapple

thai spicy sauce dinner

thai chilu paste, basil, bamboo shoot, onions, bell pepper, baby corn, mushroom

Mix Vegetable Dinner

Basil eggplant

Rama Garden

$14.00

Three flavored tofu

$14.00

Curry

red curry dinner

eggplant, green bean, bell pepper, broccoli, bamboo shoot, basil

green curry dinner

eggplant, green bean, bell pepper, broccoli, bamboo shoot, basil

mango curry dinner

mango, onion, tomatro, bell pepper, pineapple

panang curry dinner

broccoli, carrot, eggplant, green bean, bell pepper

yellow curry dinner

potato, onions, bell pepper, carrot, baby corn, pineapple, tomato

massaman curry dinner

potato, bell pepper, onion, carrot, peanut

Chef Special

Chicken Peanut

$16.00

chicken breast, marinate, mixed vegetable, peanut sauce

Spicy Beef Salad

$18.00

grilled marinated beefm onions, cucumberm tomato, lime, fresh salad

Seafood Clay Pot

$20.00

classic claypot delicacy, glass noodle, seafood

Kow-Soi

$18.00

nothern thai coconut currym egg noodle, bean sprout, red onion, pickle mustard

Roasted Duck Curry

$23.00

curry simmer, roasted duck, pine apple, tomato, thai basil, bell pepper

Shu Shee Seafood

$18.00

shrimp, scallop, muscle, squid, spicy shu shee sauce, mixed veg

Three Flavor Shrimp

$17.00

battered shrimp, steamed vegetable, three flavor sauce

Honey Shrimp

$17.00

battered shrimp, steamed vegetable, sweet honey sauce

Chicken Basil Contry Style

$16.00

country ground chicken, holy basil, fried rgg

Ba Mee Heang

$17.00

egg noodle, roasted pork, dumpling, peanut

Sukiyaki

$20.00

mixed seafood & veg, glass noodle, sukiyaki sauce

Three King

$24.00

Hand craft by our chef, this is special dish includes seafood in gravy rich with shiitake mushroom green&white onions, carrot, fresh Ginger and sesame oil.

Sea Perch Whole Fish

$49.00

giant perch, please choose sauce from the wok

Salmon teriyaki

$22.00

4 oz fresh pan seared salmon drizzle with teriyaki sauce served with fresh green tossed sesame lime dressing.

Tilapia Whole Fish

$39.00

Deep fried Half duck

$34.00

Dessert

mango sticky rice

$7.00

coconut custard

$6.00

ice cream

$3.00

fried ice cream

$7.00

Xango fried cheesecake

$7.00

Lychee on ice

$6.00

Guava Mango Flute

$7.50

Chocolate Mouses

$7.00

Coppa Mascarpone

$7.50

Coconut Ripieno

$7.00

Espresso Crème Brûlée

$7.00

Tiramisù

$7.00

Coppa Pistacchio

$7.50

Coppa 3 Chocolate

$7.50

Peach Ripieno

$7.00

Coppa al Limone

$7.50

Chocolate Truffle

$6.50

Mango Ripieno

$7.00

Kid menu

Chicken Fried rice

$9.00

Chicken Nugget with white rice

$9.00

Side oder

White rice

$2.00

Black rice

$3.00

Side of spring roll sauce

$1.00

Side of peanut sauce

$1.00

Side of Ginger dressing

$1.00

Side of Honey sauce

$1.00

Side of dumpling sauce

$1.00

Side of sweet sticky rice

$3.00

Side of mixed vegetables

$4.00

Side of sticky rice

$2.00

Side of stmd rice noodle

$3.00

Side of stmd glass noodle

$3.00

Side of fried egg

$2.00

Non-Alcohol beverage

Bubble tea

$6.00

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Thai iced tea

$5.00

Thai iced coffee

$5.00

Unsweetened iced tea

$2.00

Sweetened iced tea

$2.00

Hibiscus tea

$4.00

Mango juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Perrier

$5.00

Hot tea

$2.00

Cherry temples

$3.00

Ginger beer

$5.00

Diet pepsi (can)

$1.25

Beer

DRAFT SAPPORO

$9.00

DRAFT BUDLIGHT

$7.00

DRAFT MANGO CART

$9.00

DRAFT BLUE MOON

$8.00

DRAFT GAMABOM

$8.00

DRAFT TROUTWOOD

$7.00

DRAFT GOOSE IPA

$9.00

BUDLIGHT

$4.00

MILLER LIGHT

$4.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.00

YUENGLING

$6.00

RHINEGEIST TRUTH-IPA

$7.00

SINGHA

$7.00

KIRIN

$10.00

HEINEKEN

$6.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$7.00

CORONA

$7.00

Kirin

$8.00

White wine

Pinot Grigio- Anti

$8.00

Riesling-Highdef

$8.00

Moscato - Centorri

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc- Château de

$10.00

Chardonay- Rodney Strong

$9.00

Prosecco- Maschio

$9.00

Red wine

Cabernet - Grayson

$10.00

Pinot Noir - Meiome

$12.00

Malbac- Casillero

$9.00

Sake

Lychee flavored sake

Hot Sake

$10.00

Nigori Créme

$12.00

Sho chiku, Nama (Filter)

$15.00

Yuki Lychee sakè

$15.00

Bottle of WHITE Wine

(B)-CHARDONNAY-Rodney Strong

$29.00

(B)-RIESLING- High Def

$29.00

(B)-MOSCATO- Centorri

$29.00

(B)-SAUVIGNON- Le hameau

$32.00

Bottle of RED Wine

(B)-Malbac - Casillero

$32.00

(B)-Cabernet- Grayson

$32.00

(B)-Pinot noir- Meiomi

$39.00

Sushi Appetizer

tuna tataki

$12.00

seared tuna ad ponzu sauce

earthquake

$6.00

salmonm crab, temputa crunch and chef special sauce

octopus salad

$6.00

Nigiri- Sashimi

salmon

$3.00

tuna

$3.00

smoked salmon

$3.00

yellowtail

$3.00

crab stick

$2.00

avocado

$2.00

white tuna

$3.00

fried tofu

$2.00

bbq eel

$3.00

masago

$2.00

egg omelet

$2.00

Sweet shrimp [Fried Head]

$5.00

Sushi Special Roll

Thai Table Roll

$16.00

Pink soy wrap, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, mango, spicy crab, avocado, scallion, masago, three flavor sauce, seaweed salad

Ohio Roll

$16.00

shrimp tempura, asparagus, creamcheese, avocado, salmon crab masago, three flavor sauce

Tom Yum Roll

$18.00

Sakura Roll

$16.00

green soy wrap, shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, spicy tuna, creamcheese, three flavor sauce

Lazy Dog Roll

$15.00

shrimp tempura, asparagus, creamcheese, avocado, salmon, spicy crab, masago, tempura crunch, three flavor sauce.

Pink Lady Roll

$15.00

pink soy wrap, spicy tuna, salmon, yellowtail, creamcheese, avocado, three flavor sauce

Bangkok Roll

$15.00

California roll, creamchees, salmon, spicy crab, masago, three flavor sauce

Surprise Roll

$20.00

Let our master sushi check create one for you

Dragon on Fire

$18.00

this on is on TV.... shrimp tempura, imitation crab, cream cheese, asparagus, cucumber and avocado. topped with smoked salmon, BBQ Eel, avocado, imitation crab, spicy mayo, BBQ Eel sauce, kimchi sauce, and chili oil. then we served on FIRED!!

Sushi Roll Cooked

dragon roll

$14.00

shrimp tempura, creamcheese, masago, cucumber, eel and avocado

Buda roll

$14.00

shrimp tempura, creamcheese, masago, avocado, asparagus seaweed, tempura crunch, eel sauce, spicy mayo

New York roll

$13.00

shrimp tempura, creamcheese, masago, asparagus, avocado, seaweed, eel sauces tempura crunch, spicy mayo

salmon lover roll

$13.00

salmon, avocado, creamcheese, cucumber, masago, three flavor sauce,

Florida roll

$12.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, creamcheese, cucumber, eel sauce and spicy mayo with pink soy wrap

spider roll

$12.00

soft shell crab, cucumber, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo

shrimp tempura roll

$11.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, creamcheese, cucumber, eel sauce and spicy mayo

spicy shrimp roll

$8.00

shrimp, creamcheese, scallion, tempura crunch, spicy mayo

eel avocado roll

$8.00

eel, avocado, scallion

yummy roll

$8.00

spicy crab, masago, creamcheesaem, cucumber, scallion, spicy mayo

vegetable roll

$6.00

asparagus, avocado, carrot, cucumber

California roll

$6.00

Crab, cucumber, avocado, creamcheese

Sushi Roll Fresh

Red hot tuna roll

$13.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, creamchesee, kimchi sauce, Siracha sauce, spicy mayo

snow white roll

$13.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, asparagus, spicy mayo, kimchi sauce, masago, tempura crunch

alaska salmon roll

$13.00

california roll salmon kimchi sauce masago, spicy mayo

rainbow roll

$12.00

california roll, tuna, salmon, yellotail and avocado

spicy sumo roll

$10.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, creamcheese, avocado, cucumber, seaweed, spicy mayo, kimchi sauce.

philadelphia roll

$8.00

smoked salmon, creamcheese, lettuce, scalliondfs

spicy tuna roll

$7.00

spicy salmon roll

$7.00

spicy yellowtail roll

$7.00

spicy scallop roll

$7.00

spicy whtie tuna roll

$7.00

tuna roll

$6.00

salmon roll

$6.00

yellowtail roll

$6.00

white tuna roll

$6.00

Tempura Roll

Spicy tuna tempura roll

$15.00

spicy tuna, asparagus, creamcheese, crab, masago, three flavor sauce

Spicy salmon tempura roll

$15.00

spicy salmon, asparagus, creamcheese, crab, ,masago, three flavor sauce

crispy roll

$13.00

shrimp tempura, creamcheese, carrot, asparagus, masago, eel sauce and spicy mayo

lava roll

$12.00

California roll, tuna, crab, masago, three flavor sauce

Sunday morning roll

$12.00

salmon, creamcheese, asparagus, eel sauce and spicy mayo

Sushi Combo

boat for two

$75.00

12 pieces sushi, 15 pieces sashimi, seaweed salad, spicy tuna, philadelphia roll

boat for one

$40.00

8 pieces sushi, 9 pieces sashimi, seaweed salad, spicy california roll

sushi deluxe

$25.00

10 pieces sushi, spicy tuna roll

Side order

Side of eel sauce

$1.00

Side of spicy mayo

$1.00

Side of spicy kimchi

$1.00

Side of wasabi

Side of ginger

Side of sushi rice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5841 far hills ave, Centerville, OH 45429

