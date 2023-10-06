Appetizers

AP1. Crispy Cheese Wonton

$7.95

Deep fried wonton, filled with a mixture of cream cheese, scallion, onion, and house seasonings, served with sweet and sour sauce.

AP2. Hot Wok Potsticker

$7.95

6 pcs. Chicken & vegetable dumplings wok tossed in our delicious garlic & soy seasoning, with fresh cilantro

AP3. Fresh Rice Wrapper

$7.95

Choice of tofu, chicken, or shrimp (+1.00), noodle, fresh greens, cilantro, with peanut sauce

AP4. Crispy Spring Roll, Vegetarian or Chicken

$7.95

3 pcs. Noodles and vegetables, deep-fried and serve with house sweet & sour sauce

AP5. Steamed Dumplings

$7.95

6 pcs. Chicken & vegetable dumpling with house dipping sauce, garnished with fried garlic flakes and fresh cilantro

AP6. Steamed Rice Bun

$7.95

Traditional plain rice buns with peanut sauce on the side.

Soups

SP1. Small (16 oz) Woon Sen & Veggie

$6.95

Bean thread noodles (woo sen) and fresh veggies in clear broth, garnished with scallions, cilantro, and garlic flakes.

SP1. Large (32 oz) Woon Sen & Veggie

$12.95

Bean thread noodles (woon sen) and fresh veggies in clear broth, garnished with scallions, cilantro, and garlic flakes.

SP2. Small (16 Oz) Tom Yum

$6.95

A popular, clear herbal broth, tomato, onion, mushroom, scallion, & cilantro garnish

SP2. Large (32 Oz) Tom Yum

$12.95

A popular, clear herbal broth, tomato, onion, mushroom, scallion, & cilantro garnish

SP3. Small (16 Oz) Tom Kha

$7.95

An aromatic herbal coconut milk broth, onion, tomato, mushroom, with scallion & cilantro topping

SP3. Large (32 Oz) Tom Kha

$13.95

An aromatic herbal coconut milk broth, onion, tomato, mushroom, with scallion & cilantro topping

Salads

SA.1 Fiery Herbal Salad

$11.95

Your choice from above, plus tomato, cucumber, red onion, fresh mint, scallion, and cilantro tossed in our homemade spicy dressing, served on a bed of greens.

SA.2 Sweet Chill Salad

$11.95

Your choice from above, plus bell pepper, cucumber, tomato, red onion, and pineapple in sweet chili-lime dressing , topped with crispy wonton strips & fresh cilantro, on a bed of greens.

SA.3 Savory Peanut Salad

$11.95

Your choice from above, plus bell pepper, tomato, and red onion, in our flavorful peanut dressing, served on a bed of greens, topped with crush peanuts.

Thai Street-Style Food

SF4. E-San Grille

$13.95

From Northeastern (E-San) Thailand, a flavor explosion with your choice of protein, freshly seasoned and grilled in a searing hot wok, with our spicy house salsa, and sliced cucumber on the side. Garnished with fresh cilantro

SF3. Hot Wok Curry

$13.95

A classic, native Thai dish for the adventurous palate. Your choice of protein, prepared with a combination of spices and savory flavors: green curry paste, peppercorns, basil, kaffir lime leaves, bamboo strips, and bell peppers

SF2. Double Garlic Goodness

$13.95

A typical and delicious meal for the Thais. Choice of protein, stir-fried with fresh garlic, onion, and scallion, flavored with house light soy and white pepper sauce, and garnished with fresh cilantro and fried garlic flakes

SF1. Favorite Gapow

$13.95

One of Thailand's most popular dishes! Chopped protein of your choice, with bell pepper and basil leaves, prepared in our hot wok with made-to-order brown sauce

Wok-Fried Rice

FR1. House Fried Rice

$11.95

Egg, onion, tomato, and scallion in house soy & garlic seasoning

FR2. Yellow Fried Rice

$11.95

Egg, onion, and scallion, flavored with turmeric powder

FR3. Basil Fried Rice

$11.95

Egg, onion, bell pepper, fresh basil in garlic-soy seasoning

FR4. Pineapple Fried Rice

$11.95

A classic, popular Thai dish with cashew nut, pineapple chunks, raisins, onion, and egg.

Noodle Dishes

ND1. Pad Thai

$11.95

Rice noodle, egg, cabbage, bean sprout, carrots, onions in our special house sweet tamarind seasoning, garnished with scallion. Side of crushed peanuts upon request

ND2. Dark Soy Noodle (Pad See Ew)

$11.95

A hot wok dish of flat rice noodle, broccoli, Asian greens, and egg, seasoned with dark soy sauce

ND3. Pad Sen Mee

$11.95

Angel, hair rice noodle, egg, onion, nappa cabbage, celery, flavored by light soy sauce, topped with shredded carrot, and scallion topping.

ND4. Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee Mao)

$11.95

Flat rice noodle, broccoli, Asian greens, bell pepper, and egg, with fresh basil in garlic & dark soy seasoning, cooked in our hot wok

Wok-Fried Entrées

EN1. Cashew Nut

$11.95

Onion, bell pepper, broccoli, carrot, and cashew nut in fresh house garlic soy seasoning

EN2. Fresh Lemongrass

$11.95

An exotic combination of kaffir lime leaves, bell pepper, onion, & whole green peppercorn, with sauce of fresh ground lemongrass & garlic

EN3. Fiery Pepper Trio

$11.95

A mixture of jalapeño, green bell pepper, and colored pepper, and onion, in house garlic-brown sauce

EN4. Sweet & Sour, Thai Style

$11.95

Pineapple chunk, tomato, bell pepper, cucumber, and onion, in tasty sweet chili & garlic sauce.

EN5. Savory Fresh Basil

$11.95

Bamboo strip, bell pepper, and fresh basil in flavorful garlic brown sauce

EN6. Fresh Veggie Medley

$11.95

A medley of garden fresh vegetables, tossed in garlic brown sauce.

Thai Style Curries

CU1. Red Curry

$12.95

Bamboo strip, bell pepper, fresh basil, and red curry paste, in coconut milk

CU2. Massaman Curry

$12.95

Potato chunk, onion, carrot, roasted peanut, and massaman curry paste, in coconut paste

CU3. Green Curry

$12.95

Bamboo strip, bell pepper, fresh basil, and green curry paste, in coconut milk

CU4. Yellow Curry

$12.95

Potato chunk, carrot, yellow onion, and yellow curry paste, in coconut milk

CU5. Panang Curry

$12.95

Bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves, panang curry paste, and peanut sauce, in coconut milk

Desserts

DS1. Purple (Taro) Ice Cream

$6.95

Single scoop, served with whipped cream.

DS2. Sweet Sticky Rice

$4.95

With sweetened coconut cream.

DS3. Sticky Rice a La Mode

$9.95

A Thai tradition! Sweet, sticky rice with a scoop of purple ice cream, garnished with whipped cream.

DS4. Baked Custard Tarts (2)

$6.95

Sweet vanilla custard, baked in a flaky pastry shell. Topped with whipped cream and coconut flakes.

Beverages

Bottled Soft Drinks and Ice Tea

$2.95
Sugar Cane Drink

$2.50
Coconut Water

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00
Boba Sweet Milk Tea on Ice

$3.50
Thai Sweet & Creamy Tea on Ice

$3.50Out of stock
Sparkling Bottled Water

$2.50

Still Bottled Water

$2.00

Soda Can Sprite

$1.50

Soda Can Dr Pepper

$1.50

Sides

Crushed Peanuts (2 oz)

$0.75

Peanut Sauce (2 oz)

$0.75

House Dumpling Sauce

$0.50

Thai Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.75

Condiment - Crushed Chili

$0.50

Condiment - Chili Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Condiment - Jalapenos in Vinegar

$0.50

Condiment - Chili in Fish Sauce

$0.50

Condiment - Sriracha

$0.50

House Dumpling Sauce

$0.50

House Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

House Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.50

House Spicy Salsa/Tiger Cry Sauce

$0.50

Side Green Salad With House Sweet & Sour Dressing

$4.95

Steamed Vegetables

$3.95

Steamed Rice Noodles

$3.95

Egg Fried Rice

$3.95

Steamed Brown Rice

$3.95

Steamed White Rice

$2.95

Sticky Rice

$3.95

Steamed Chicken

$3.95

Steamed Pork

$3.95

Fried Tofu

$3.95

Steamed Beef

$4.95

Steamed Shrimp

$4.95

Steamed Protein Combo (chicken, pork, beef, shrimp)

$5.95

A fried egg

$2.00