- Thai Table
Thai Table
273 Reviews
$$
913 University ave
Berkley, CA 94710
Popular Items
Starters
Pineapple Cream Cheese Wonton
Stuffed Pineapple with Cream Cheese green onion Homemade sauce
Crispy Vegetable Rolls
(Vegan) Crispy spring rolls with carrots, cabbage, and ground peanuts
Chicken Satay
Grilled chicken breast marinated in coconut milk and Thai herbs
Thai-Style Grilled Pork Skewers (Moo Ping) homemade green sauce หมูปิ้ง
Fried Pork with Sticky Rice and Jaw Sauce
Crispy Shrimp Rolls
Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Fresh Shrimp Rolls
(Gluten-Free) Fresh rice paper rolls stuffed with veggies and shrimp. Served with house-made peanut sauce.
Fresh Vegetable Rolls
(Vegan/Gluten-Free) Fresh rice paper rolls stuffed with veggies and tofu. Served with house-made peanut sauce.
Fried Calamari
Served with housemade ground peanut sauce
Fried Chicken & Pork Dumplings
Served with housemade sauce
Fried Taro Coconut Puffs
Fried Taro Coconut Puffs Vegan
Fried Tofu
(Vegan) Deep-fried tofu served with sweet sauce and ground peanuts
Mushroom Dumplings
(Vegan) Served with ginger sauce
Thai Chicken Wings
Thai-style chicken wings served with sweet and sour sauce
Sweet Pumpkin Curry Puffs
(Vegetarian) A house favorite. Deep-fried puffs filled with sweet pumpkin and potato
Roti With Peanut Sauce
(Vegan) Indian roti bread served with peanut sauce
Roti With Yellow Curry
(Vegan) Indian roti bread served with yellow curry
Sai Aou - Pork Sausage
Northern Thai-style grilled sausage, ginger, lime slices, with a side of peanuts
Crab Cake with Apricot Dressing หัอยจ้อ
Crab and Pork Cake with Water chestnut with Apricot Dressing
Steamed Pork Wonton Wasabi Chili Oil
Handmade Pork Wonton Wasabi Chili oil top Sesame
Thai Salads
Thai Papaya Salad - Somtum Thai
Famous Thai Street Food. Fresh green papaya with lime, garlic, peanuts, green beans, and tomatoes
Lao Papaya Salad - Somtum Lao
Does not come with Sticky Rice Famous Lao-style salad. A bit more funky. Fresh green papaya with lime, garlic, tomatoes, and fermented fish sauce
Nam Khao Lettuce Wraps
Crispy rice salad, Lao-style fermented pork sausage, peanuts, scallions, shallots, mint, cilantro, and lime juice
Larb Chicken Lettuce Wraps - Larb Gai
Ground chicken lime dressing, red onions, cilantro, mint, dry chili
Ginger Sesame Edamame Salad
Edamame, lettuce, tomatoes, sesame, cucumber, mint, red onion, green onion, cabbage, rice seasoning
Mango Salad
Fresh mango, red onion, scallions, carrots, cashew nuts, mild Thai chili paste Edamame Tometoe
Crunchy peanut sauce Coconut lime Salad
Crunchy peanut sauce Coconut lime Salad Green salad Healthy and delicious Gluten free Vegan Vegetarian
Larb Pork Lettuce Wraps - Larb Moo
Ground Pork lime dressing, red onions, cilantro, mint, dry chili
Larb Tofu Lettuce Wraps - Larb Tofu Vegan
Tofu lime dressing, red onions, cilantro, mint, dry chili
Soup
Spicy Seafood Thai Street Food Tom Yum
Scallops Mussels Shrimp and Squid (Gluten-free) Lemongrass, Thai red chili, galangal, minced tomato, and kaffir lime leaves. dairy
Tom Yum Fish Lemongrass Soup
Basa Fish (Gluten-free) Lemongrass, Thai red chili, galangal, minced tomato, and kaffir lime leaves. dairy
Tom Yum Shrimp Soup
(Gluten-Free) Does not include shrimp heads Lemongrass, Thai red chili, galangal, minced tomato, kaffir lime leaves dairy
Tom Yum Chicken Soup
(Gluten-Free) Does not include shrimp heads Lemongrass, Thai red chili, galangal, minced tomato, kaffir lime leaves dairy
Tom Yum Tofu Soup
(Vegan/Gluten-Free) Does not include shrimp heads Lemongrass, Thai red chili, galangal, minced tomato, kaffir lime leaves dairy
Seafood Tom Kha (Coconut Soup)
Scallops Mussels Shrimp and Squid (Gluten-free) Rich and creamy, yet tangy and salty, Made with real Thai coconut milk.
Tom Kha Shrimp Coconut Soup
(Gluten-Free) Coconut Soup. Rich and creamy, yet tangy and salty. Made with real Thai coconut milk
Tom Kha Chicken Coconut Soup
(Gluten-Free) Coconut Soup. Rich and creamy, yet tangy and salty. Made with real Thai coconut milk
Tom Kha Tofu Coconut Soup Vegan
(Vegan/Gluten-Free) Coconut Soup. Rich and creamy, yet tangy and salty. Made with real Thai coconut milk Tofu
Spicy Tom Zaap - Pork Spareribs Soup
Spicy soup. Slow-cooked pork spare ribs in spicy broth
Slow Cooked Beef Stew Thai Style with jaw sauce
Slow-cooked beef with homemade broth. Serve with chili garlic sauce ( recommend adding rice on the side) No beef ball today
Tom yum soup Fresh water Big Head Prowns
Entrées
Gra Prow Basil Garlic Tofu
*does not come with rice Wok-fried with garlic, fresh chili, basil, onion, bell pepper, and zucchini
Gra Prow Basil Garlic Chicken
*does not come with rice Wok-fried with garlic, fresh chili, basil, onion, bell pepper, and zucchini
Gra Prow Basil Garlic Pork
*does not come with rice Wok-fried with garlic, fresh chili, basil, onion, bell pepper, and zucchini
Gra Prow Basil Garlic Beef
*does not come with rice Wok-fried with garlic, fresh chili, basil, onion, bell pepper, and zucchini
Gra Prow Basil Garlic Shrimp
*does not come with rice Wok-fried with garlic, fresh chili, basil, onion, bell pepper, and zucchini
Gra Prow Ground Chicken famous famous in thailand
*does not come with rice Wok-fried with garlic, fresh chili, basil, onion, bell pepper, and zucchini
Gra Prow with Squid Basil Garlic
Gra Prow Seafood (famous in thailand)
Scallops, mussels, shrimp, and squid with Basil garlic
Gra Prow Ground Chicken with Fried Egg come with Rice
Ground Pork Basil Garlic Gra Prow famous in thailand
Gra Prow Ground Pork with Fried Egg come with Rice
Gra Prow Basil Garlic Lamb
Gra Prow Basil Garlic Lamb
Gra Prow Seafood With Sunny Egg And Rice
Cashew Nuts with Chicken
Sliced chicken stir-fried with zucchini, scallions, cashew nuts, broccoli, and carrots
Cashew Nuts with Tofu
Tofu stir-fried with zucchini, scallions, cashew nuts, broccoli, and carrots
Cashew Nuts with Beef
Sliced beef stir-fried with zucchini, scallions, cashew nuts, broccoli, and carrots
Cashew Nuts with Pork
Sliced pork stir-fried with zucchini, scallions, cashew nuts, broccoli, and carrots
Cashew Nuts with Shrimp
Shrimp stir-fried with zucchini, scallions, cashew nuts, broccoli, and carrots
Pad Cashew Veggies Only
Prik King Green Beans with Tofu
Wok-fried green beans with sweet kaffir lime leaves, galangal, lemongrass, and curry paste
Prik King Green Beans with Chicken
Wok-fried green beans with sweet kaffir lime leaves, galangal, lemongrass, and curry paste
Prik King Green Beans with Pork
Wok-fried green beans with sweet kaffir lime leaves, galangal, lemongrass, and curry paste
Prik King Green Beans with Beef
Wok-fried green beans with sweet kaffir lime leaves, galangal, lemongrass, and curry paste
Prik King Green Beans with Shrimp
Wok-fried green beans with sweet kaffir lime leaves, galangal, lemongrass, and curry paste
Pad Pik king Green Bean only Veggies
Wok-fried green beans with sweet kaffir lime leaves, galangal, lemongrass, and curry paste
Pad Pikking Seafood
Basil Eggplant with Tofu
Sautéed eggplant with basil and mushroom sauce, bell peppers, and onion
Basil Eggplant with Chicken
Sautéed eggplant with basil and mushroom sauce, bell peppers, and onion
Basil Eggplant with Pork
Sautéed eggplant with basil and mushroom sauce, bell peppers, and onion
Basil Eggplant with Beef
Sautéed eggplant with basil and mushroom sauce, bell peppers, and onion
Basil Eggplant with Shrimp
Sautéed eggplant with basil and mushroom sauce, bell peppers, and onion
Basil Eggplant with Lamb
Basil Eggplant with Lamb
Fresh Ginger with Tofu
Wok-fried mixed vegetables in garlic, ginger, and soy sauce
Fresh Ginger with Chicken
Wok-fried mixed vegetables in garlic, ginger, and soy sauce
Fresh Ginger with Pork
Wok-fried mixed vegetables in garlic, ginger, and soy sauce
Fresh Ginger with Beef
Wok-fried mixed vegetables in garlic, ginger, and soy sauce
Fresh Ginger with Shrimp
Wok-fried mixed vegetables in garlic, ginger, and soy sauce
Fresh Ginger with Mixed Vegetables
Wok-fried mixed vegetables in garlic, ginger, and soy sauce
Pra Ram Peanut Sauce with Tofu
Tossed with mixed vegetables
Pra Ram Peanut Sauce with Beef
Tossed with mixed vegetables
Pra Ram Peanut Sauce with Chicken
Tossed with mixed vegetables
Chili Lemongrass Lamb Sizzling stir-fried
Chili Lemongrass Beef Sizzling stir-fried
Chili Lemongrass Stir Fry Chicken
Special Chef Recommend
Salmon tamarind curry sauce แกงส้ม (no coconut milk)
Salmon tamarind curry sauce cabbage carrot zucchini baby corn แกงส้ม (no coconut milk)
Chili Lemongrass Lamb Sizzling stir-fried
Chili Lemongrass Lamb Sizzling stir-fried with bamboo shoot bell pepper *does not come with rice
Yellow Curry Lamb Potato
Yellow Curry Lamb Potato onion carrot (gluten free) mild *does not come with rice
Chili Lemongrass Beef Sizzling stir-fried
Grilled Salmon Fresh Mango Thai Salsa Chili paste Cashew Nut, Edamame Tomatoes ยำแซลมอนมะม่วง
Grilled Salmon Fresh Mango Thai Salsa Chili paste Cashew Nut, Edamame Tomatoes
Omelet Khai Jiao
Jasmine Rice with Thai Omelet Street Food in Thailand with Sriracha Sauce
Freshwater Big Head Prawn Garlic Lime with Rice กุ้งใหญ่กระเทียม
reshwater Big Head Prawn Garlic Lime Served with Jasmine Rice and green sauce (small shrimp as well)
Spicy Seafood Pad Ke Mao Egg Noodle
Spicy Seafood Scallops, mussels, shrimp, and squid Pad Ke Mao Egg Noodle
Pad Thai with Fresh Water Big Head Prawns ผัดไทยกุ้งใหญ่
Pad Thai with Fresh Water Big Head Prawns, Peanut, Egg, Tamarind sauce
Tom Yum Fried Rice Squid and Fresh Water Big Head Prawns
Tom Yum flavor Fried Rice Squid and Fresh Water Big Head Prawns
Crab Fried Rice, Jumbo Crab legs
Jumbo Crab Leg and meat, eggs, green onion
Seafood and Crab Meat Curry Sauce, Eggs Onion, Bell Pepper
Stir frying Seafood and Crab Meat Curry Powder, double egg Onion, Bell Pepper
Curry
Massaman Curry with Chicken
(Gluten-Free) Peanuts, cinnamon, cumin leaves, dried chili peppers, lemongrass, galangal, pepper, and tamarind (Recommend order rice on the side)
Panang Curry with Chicken
(Gluten-Free) Authentic Panang curry. Rich and creamy. in coconut cream, (Recommend order rice on the side)
Panang Curry with Tofu
(Gluten-Free) Authentic Panang curry. Rich and creamy. in coconut cream, (Recommend order rice on the side)
Panang Curry with Shrimp
(Gluten-Free) Authentic Panang curry. Rich and creamy. in coconut cream, (Recommend order rice on the side)
Panang Curry with Beef (Slow-cooked Beef)
(Gluten-Free) Authentic Panang curry. Rich and creamy. Slow-cooked in coconut cream, (Recommend order rice on the side)
Pannang Curry Pork
(Gluten-Free) Authentic Panang curry. Rich and creamy. in coconut cream, (Recommend order rice on the side)
Panang Curry With Seafood
Scallops, Mussels, Shrimp, Squid (Gluten-Free) Authentic Panang curry. Rich and creamy. in coconut cream, (Recommend order rice on the side)
Yellow Curry with Tofu
(Vegan/Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, yellow curry, turmeric, potatoes, onion, carrots, and crispy shallots
Yellow Curry with Chicken
(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, yellow curry, turmeric, potatoes, onion, carrots, and crispy shallots
Yellow Curry with Pork
(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, yellow curry, turmeric, potatoes, onion, carrots, and crispy shallots
Yellow Curry with Beef
(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, yellow curry, turmeric, potatoes, onion, carrots, and crispy shallots
Yellow Curry with Shrimp
(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, yellow curry, turmeric, potatoes, onion, carrots, and crispy shallots
Yellow Curry Lamb Potato
Yellow Curry Lamb Potato onion carrot (gluten free) mild Recommend order Roti on the side *does not come with rice
Yellow Seafood
Green Curry with Tofu
(Vegan/Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, green curry, eggplant, green beans, and Thai basil leaves
Green Curry with Chicken
(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, green curry, eggplant, green beans, and Thai basil leaves
Green Curry with Pork
(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, green curry, eggplant, green beans, and Thai basil leaves
Green Curry with Beef
(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, green curry, eggplant, green beans, and Thai basil leaves
Green Curry with Shrimp
(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, green curry, eggplant, green beans, and Thai basil leaves
Green Curry Seafood
Scallops, mussels, shrimp, and squid with Green Curry
Green Curry Salmon
Homemade Green Curry Only Sauce
Green Curry Lamb
Red Curry with Tofu
(Vegan/Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, red curry, bamboo shoots, Thai basil, and zucchini
Red Curry with Chicken
(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, red curry, bamboo shoots, Thai basil, and zucchini
Red Curry with Pork
(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, red curry, bamboo shoots, Thai basil, and zucchini
Red Curry with Beef
(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, red curry, bamboo shoots, Thai basil, and zucchini
Red Curry Shrimp
(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, red curry, bamboo shoots, Thai basil, and zucchini
Red Curry with Seafood
Scallops, mussels, shrimp, and squid with Red Curry
Red Curry Lamb
Pumpkin Curry with Tofu
(Vegan/Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, red curry, pumpkin, bell pepper, carrots, Thai basil, and zucchini
Pumpkin Curry with Chicken
(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, red curry, pumpkin, bell pepper, carrots, Thai basil, and zucchini
Pumpkin Curry with Pork
(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, red curry, pumpkin, bell pepper, carrots, Thai basil, and zucchini
Pumpkin Curry with Beef
(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, red curry, pumpkin, bell pepper, carrots, Thai basil, and zucchini
Pumpkin Curry with Shrimp
(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, red curry, pumpkin, bell pepper, carrots, Thai basil, and zucchini
Pumpkin Seafood
Salmon Tamarind Sour Curry Gaeng Som แกงส้มแซลมอน
Tofu Vegetable Tamarind Sour Curry Gaeng Som แกงส้มผัก
Tofu Vegetable Tamarind Sour Curry Gaeng Som แกงส้มผัก
Shrimp Tamarind Sour Curry Gaeng Som แกงส้มกุ้ง
Noodle / Fried Rice
Pad Thai Tofu
Wok-fried thin rice noodles with egg, ground peanuts, and fresh bean sprouts in tamarind sauce(vinegar, palm sugar, and real tamarind fruit)
Pad Thai Chicken
Wok-fried thin rice noodles with egg, ground peanuts, and fresh bean sprouts in tamarind sauce(vinegar, palm sugar, and real tamarind fruit)
Pad Thai Pork
Wok-fried thin rice noodles with egg, ground peanuts, and fresh bean sprouts in tamarind sauce(vinegar, palm sugar, and real tamarind fruit)
Pad Thai Beef
Wok-fried thin rice noodles with egg, ground peanuts, and fresh bean sprouts in tamarind sauce(vinegar, palm sugar, and real tamarind fruit)
Pad Thai Shrimp
Wok-fried thin rice noodles with egg, ground peanuts, and fresh bean sprouts in tamarind sauce(vinegar, palm sugar, and real tamarind fruit)
Pad Thai Seafood
Wok-fried thin rice noodles with egg, ground peanuts, and fresh bean sprouts in tamarind sauce(vinegar, palm sugar, and real tamarind fruit)
Pad Thai Vegetable
Wok-fried thin rice noodles with egg, ground peanuts, and fresh bean sprouts in tamarind sauce(vinegar, palm sugar, and real tamarind fruit)
Pad See Ew with Tofu
Wok-fried rice noodles sautéed with egg, broccoli, garlic, vinegar, coconut sugar, and soy sauce
Pad See Ew with Chicken
Wok-fried rice noodles sautéed with egg, broccoli, garlic, vinegar, coconut sugar, and soy sauce
Pad See Ew with Pork
Wok-fried rice noodles sautéed with egg, broccoli, garlic, vinegar, coconut sugar, and soy sauce
Pad See Ew with Beef
Wok-fried rice noodles sautéed with egg, broccoli, garlic, vinegar, coconut sugar, and soy sauce
Pad See Ew with Veggies
Wok-fried rice noodles sautéed with egg, broccoli, garlic, vinegar, coconut sugar, and soy sauce
Pad See Ew with Shrimp
Wok-fried rice noodles sautéed with egg, broccoli, garlic, vinegar, coconut sugar, and soy sauce
Se Ew Seafood
Pad Kee Mao with Tofu
Wok-fried rice noodles sautéed with fresh chili, garlic, egg, and basil leaves tomatoes
Pad Kee Mao with Chicken
Wok-fried rice noodles sautéed with fresh chili, garlic, egg, and basil leaves tomatoes
Pad Kee Mao with Pork
Wok-fried rice noodles sautéed with fresh chili, garlic, egg, and basil leaves tomatoes
Pad Kee Mao with Beef
Wok-fried rice noodles sautéed with fresh chili, garlic, egg, and basil leaves tomatoes
Pad Kee Mao with Veggies
Wok-fried rice noodles sautéed with fresh chili, garlic, egg, and basil leaves tomatoes
Pad Kee Mao with Shrimp
Wok-fried rice noodles sautéed with fresh chili, garlic, egg, and basil leaves Tomatoes
Pad Ke Mao Seafood
Wok-fried rice noodles sautéed with fresh chili, garlic, egg, and basil leaves tomatoes
Thai Fried Rice Tofu
Thai-style fried rice with vegetables, egg, garlic, onion, green onion, and tomatoes
Thai Fried Rice Chicken
Thai-style fried rice with vegetables, egg, garlic, onion, green onion, and tomatoes
Thai Fried Rice Pork
Thai-style fried rice with vegetables, egg, garlic, onion, green onion, and tomatoes
Thai Fried Rice Shrimp
Thai-style fried rice with vegetables, egg, garlic, onion, green onion, and tomatoes
Thai Fried Rice Beef
Thai-style fried rice with vegetables, egg, garlic, onion, green onion, and tomatoes
Thai Fried Rice Seafood
Thai-style fried rice with vegetables, egg, garlic, onion, green onion, and tomatoes
Pineapple Fried Rice Tofu
Pineapple fried rice with vegetables, cashew nuts, yellow curry paste, Egg
Pineapple Fried Rice Chicken
Pineapple fried rice with vegetables, cashew nuts, yellow curry paste, Egg
Pineapple Fried Rice Pork
Pineapple fried rice with vegetables, cashew nuts, yellow curry paste, Egg
Pineapple Fried Rice Beef
Pineapple fried rice with vegetables, cashew nuts, yellow curry paste, Egg
Pineapple Fried Rice Shrimp
Pineapple fried rice with vegetables, cashew nuts, yellow curry paste, Egg
Pineapple Fried Rice Seafood
Pineapple fried rice with vegetables, cashew nuts, yellow curry paste, Egg
Pineapple Fried Rice Veggie
Basil Fried Rice Tofu
Basil and garlic fried rice with egg, onion, green onion, and bell pepper
Basil Fried Rice Chicken
Basil and garlic fried rice with egg, onion, green onion, and bell pepper
Basil Fried Rice Pork
Basil and garlic fried rice with egg, onion, green onion, and bell pepper
Basil Fried Rice Beef
Basil and garlic fried rice with egg, onion, green onion, and bell pepper
Basil Fried Rice Shrimp
Basil and garlic fried rice with egg, onion, green onion, and bell pepper
Basil Fried Rice Veggies
Basil and garlic fried rice with egg, onion, green onion, and bell pepper
Basil Fried Rice Seafood
Basil and garlic fried rice with egg, onion, green onion, and bell pepper
Noodle Soup
Beef Noodle Soup
Beef stew soup with homemade broth. Served with egg noodles (no meat ball today only slice beef)
Vegetable Noodle Ginger Soup
Thai-style soup with homemade broth Vegetable Noodle Ginger Soup Vegetarian
Khao Soi
Chicken drumstick with Egg noodles in coconut curry. Lime, red onion, cilantro, and pickled lettuce
Tom Yum Egg Noodle Soup Pork Wonton ground peanut ก๋วยเตี่ยวต้มยำ
Tom Yum Egg Noodle Soup Pork Wonton ground peanut ก๋วยเตี่ยวต้มยำ
Chicken Noodle Soup
Thai-style noodle soup with homemade broth, green onion
Pork Rib Noodle
Seafood
Mango Shrimp
Fiery wok-fried tiger shrimp and sweet mango with basil and chili garlic sauce, (Recommend order rice on the side)
Spicy Seafood Mix
Scallops, mussels, shrimp, and squid stir-fried with sweet chili sauce and eggplant
Fish Pla Sam Rod
(Popular Item) Delicious Fried Fish with Sweet Kaffir lime leave chili and top crispy basil (Recommend order rice on the side)
Grilled Salmon Lychee yellow Curry Sauce
Lychee curry with Kaffir lime leaf. Served with side of vegetables, (Recommend order rice on the side)
Fish Red Curry Choochee
Red Cream curry Sauce top with fried fish, (Recommend order rice on the side)
Herb Fish Basa chili lemongrass
Herb Fish Basa chili lemongrass green bean chili paste kaffir lime leave
Garlic Lime Big Shrimp top Jasmine Rice, green mint sauce
Garlic pepper shrimp come with rice and green mint sauce/ Big Head Prawns
Pompano Turmeric Herb Crispy Garlic Whold Fish Sweet Chili Sauce
Turmeric Herb Crispy Garlic Whole Fish Green Sauce mint lime, cashew nut (noodle on the side) Pompano