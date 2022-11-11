Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Thai Table

273 Reviews

$$

913 University ave

Berkley, CA 94710

Popular Items

Fresh Vegetable Rolls
Pad Thai Tofu
Mango Sticky Rice

Starters

Pineapple Cream Cheese Wonton

Pineapple Cream Cheese Wonton

$9.95

Stuffed Pineapple with Cream Cheese green onion Homemade sauce

Crispy Vegetable Rolls

Crispy Vegetable Rolls

$9.50

(Vegan) Crispy spring rolls with carrots, cabbage, and ground peanuts

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast marinated in coconut milk and Thai herbs

Thai-Style Grilled Pork Skewers (Moo Ping) homemade green sauce หมูปิ้ง

Thai-Style Grilled Pork Skewers (Moo Ping) homemade green sauce หมูปิ้ง

$12.95

Fried Pork with Sticky Rice and Jaw Sauce

Crispy Shrimp Rolls

Crispy Shrimp Rolls

$10.95

Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Fresh Shrimp Rolls

Fresh Shrimp Rolls

$10.95

(Gluten-Free) Fresh rice paper rolls stuffed with veggies and shrimp. Served with house-made peanut sauce.

Fresh Vegetable Rolls

Fresh Vegetable Rolls

$10.95

(Vegan/Gluten-Free) Fresh rice paper rolls stuffed with veggies and tofu. Served with house-made peanut sauce.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$11.95

Served with housemade ground peanut sauce

Fried Chicken & Pork Dumplings

Fried Chicken & Pork Dumplings

$9.95

Served with housemade sauce

Fried Taro Coconut Puffs

Fried Taro Coconut Puffs

$10.95

Fried Taro Coconut Puffs Vegan

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$9.95

(Vegan) Deep-fried tofu served with sweet sauce and ground peanuts

Mushroom Dumplings

Mushroom Dumplings

$11.95

(Vegan) Served with ginger sauce

Thai Chicken Wings

Thai Chicken Wings

$11.95

Thai-style chicken wings served with sweet and sour sauce

Sweet Pumpkin Curry Puffs

Sweet Pumpkin Curry Puffs

$10.95

(Vegetarian) A house favorite. Deep-fried puffs filled with sweet pumpkin and potato

Roti With Peanut Sauce

Roti With Peanut Sauce

$10.95

(Vegan) Indian roti bread served with peanut sauce

Roti With Yellow Curry

Roti With Yellow Curry

$9.95

(Vegan) Indian roti bread served with yellow curry

Sai Aou - Pork Sausage

Sai Aou - Pork Sausage

$12.95

Northern Thai-style grilled sausage, ginger, lime slices, with a side of peanuts

Crab Cake with Apricot Dressing หัอยจ้อ

Crab Cake with Apricot Dressing หัอยจ้อ

$12.95

Crab and Pork Cake with Water chestnut with Apricot Dressing

Steamed Pork Wonton Wasabi Chili Oil

Steamed Pork Wonton Wasabi Chili Oil

$10.95

Handmade Pork Wonton Wasabi Chili oil top Sesame

Thai Salads

Thai Papaya Salad - Somtum Thai

Thai Papaya Salad - Somtum Thai

$12.95

Famous Thai Street Food. Fresh green papaya with lime, garlic, peanuts, green beans, and tomatoes

Lao Papaya Salad - Somtum Lao

Lao Papaya Salad - Somtum Lao

$12.95

Does not come with Sticky Rice Famous Lao-style salad. A bit more funky. Fresh green papaya with lime, garlic, tomatoes, and fermented fish sauce

Nam Khao Lettuce Wraps

Nam Khao Lettuce Wraps

$13.95

Crispy rice salad, Lao-style fermented pork sausage, peanuts, scallions, shallots, mint, cilantro, and lime juice

Larb Chicken Lettuce Wraps - Larb Gai

Larb Chicken Lettuce Wraps - Larb Gai

$13.95

Ground chicken lime dressing, red onions, cilantro, mint, dry chili

Ginger Sesame Edamame Salad

Ginger Sesame Edamame Salad

$12.95

Edamame, lettuce, tomatoes, sesame, cucumber, mint, red onion, green onion, cabbage, rice seasoning

Mango Salad

Mango Salad

$13.95

Fresh mango, red onion, scallions, carrots, cashew nuts, mild Thai chili paste Edamame Tometoe

Crunchy peanut sauce Coconut lime Salad

Crunchy peanut sauce Coconut lime Salad

$13.95

Crunchy peanut sauce Coconut lime Salad Green salad Healthy and delicious Gluten free Vegan Vegetarian

Larb Pork Lettuce Wraps - Larb Moo

Larb Pork Lettuce Wraps - Larb Moo

$13.95

Ground Pork lime dressing, red onions, cilantro, mint, dry chili

Larb Tofu Lettuce Wraps - Larb Tofu Vegan

Larb Tofu Lettuce Wraps - Larb Tofu Vegan

$13.95

Tofu lime dressing, red onions, cilantro, mint, dry chili

Soup

Spicy Seafood Thai Street Food Tom Yum

Spicy Seafood Thai Street Food Tom Yum

$19.95

Scallops Mussels Shrimp and Squid (Gluten-free) Lemongrass, Thai red chili, galangal, minced tomato, and kaffir lime leaves. dairy

Tom Yum Fish Lemongrass Soup

Tom Yum Fish Lemongrass Soup

$16.95

Basa Fish (Gluten-free) Lemongrass, Thai red chili, galangal, minced tomato, and kaffir lime leaves. dairy

Tom Yum Shrimp Soup

Tom Yum Shrimp Soup

$16.95

(Gluten-Free) Does not include shrimp heads Lemongrass, Thai red chili, galangal, minced tomato, kaffir lime leaves dairy

Tom Yum Chicken Soup

Tom Yum Chicken Soup

$15.95

(Gluten-Free) Does not include shrimp heads Lemongrass, Thai red chili, galangal, minced tomato, kaffir lime leaves dairy

Tom Yum Tofu Soup

Tom Yum Tofu Soup

$15.95

(Vegan/Gluten-Free) Does not include shrimp heads Lemongrass, Thai red chili, galangal, minced tomato, kaffir lime leaves dairy

Seafood Tom Kha (Coconut Soup)

Seafood Tom Kha (Coconut Soup)

$19.95

Scallops Mussels Shrimp and Squid (Gluten-free) Rich and creamy, yet tangy and salty, Made with real Thai coconut milk.

Tom Kha Shrimp Coconut Soup

Tom Kha Shrimp Coconut Soup

$16.95

(Gluten-Free) Coconut Soup. Rich and creamy, yet tangy and salty. Made with real Thai coconut milk

Tom Kha Chicken Coconut Soup

Tom Kha Chicken Coconut Soup

$15.95

(Gluten-Free) Coconut Soup. Rich and creamy, yet tangy and salty. Made with real Thai coconut milk

Tom Kha Tofu Coconut Soup Vegan

Tom Kha Tofu Coconut Soup Vegan

$15.95

(Vegan/Gluten-Free) Coconut Soup. Rich and creamy, yet tangy and salty. Made with real Thai coconut milk Tofu

Spicy Tom Zaap - Pork Spareribs Soup

Spicy Tom Zaap - Pork Spareribs Soup

$16.95

Spicy soup. Slow-cooked pork spare ribs in spicy broth

Slow Cooked Beef Stew Thai Style with jaw sauce

Slow Cooked Beef Stew Thai Style with jaw sauce

$18.95

Slow-cooked beef with homemade broth. Serve with chili garlic sauce ( recommend adding rice on the side) No beef ball today

Tom yum soup Fresh water Big Head Prowns

Tom yum soup Fresh water Big Head Prowns
$25.95

$25.95

Entrées

Gra Prow Basil Garlic Tofu

Gra Prow Basil Garlic Tofu

$13.95

*does not come with rice Wok-fried with garlic, fresh chili, basil, onion, bell pepper, and zucchini

Gra Prow Basil Garlic Chicken

Gra Prow Basil Garlic Chicken

$14.95

*does not come with rice Wok-fried with garlic, fresh chili, basil, onion, bell pepper, and zucchini

Gra Prow Basil Garlic Pork

Gra Prow Basil Garlic Pork

$14.95

*does not come with rice Wok-fried with garlic, fresh chili, basil, onion, bell pepper, and zucchini

Gra Prow Basil Garlic Beef

Gra Prow Basil Garlic Beef

$15.95

*does not come with rice Wok-fried with garlic, fresh chili, basil, onion, bell pepper, and zucchini

Gra Prow Basil Garlic Shrimp

Gra Prow Basil Garlic Shrimp

$16.95

*does not come with rice Wok-fried with garlic, fresh chili, basil, onion, bell pepper, and zucchini

Gra Prow Ground Chicken famous famous in thailand

Gra Prow Ground Chicken famous famous in thailand

$15.95

*does not come with rice Wok-fried with garlic, fresh chili, basil, onion, bell pepper, and zucchini

Gra Prow with Squid Basil Garlic

Gra Prow with Squid Basil Garlic
$16.95

$16.95

Gra Prow Seafood (famous in thailand)

$19.95

Scallops, mussels, shrimp, and squid with Basil garlic

Gra Prow Ground Chicken with Fried Egg come with Rice

Gra Prow Ground Chicken with Fried Egg come with Rice
$19.95

$19.95

Ground Pork Basil Garlic Gra Prow famous in thailand
$15.95

$15.95
Gra Prow Ground Pork with Fried Egg come with Rice

Gra Prow Ground Pork with Fried Egg come with Rice
$19.95

$19.95

Gra Prow Basil Garlic Lamb

$17.95

Gra Prow Basil Garlic Lamb

Gra Prow Seafood With Sunny Egg And Rice
$25.95

$25.95
Cashew Nuts with Chicken

Cashew Nuts with Chicken

$14.95

Sliced chicken stir-fried with zucchini, scallions, cashew nuts, broccoli, and carrots

Cashew Nuts with Tofu

Cashew Nuts with Tofu

$13.95

Tofu stir-fried with zucchini, scallions, cashew nuts, broccoli, and carrots

Cashew Nuts with Beef

Cashew Nuts with Beef

$15.95

Sliced beef stir-fried with zucchini, scallions, cashew nuts, broccoli, and carrots

Cashew Nuts with Pork

Cashew Nuts with Pork

$14.95

Sliced pork stir-fried with zucchini, scallions, cashew nuts, broccoli, and carrots

Cashew Nuts with Shrimp

Cashew Nuts with Shrimp

$16.95

Shrimp stir-fried with zucchini, scallions, cashew nuts, broccoli, and carrots

Pad Cashew Veggies Only

Pad Cashew Veggies Only
$14.95

$14.95
Prik King Green Beans with Tofu

Prik King Green Beans with Tofu

$14.95

Wok-fried green beans with sweet kaffir lime leaves, galangal, lemongrass, and curry paste

Prik King Green Beans with Chicken

Prik King Green Beans with Chicken

$15.95

Wok-fried green beans with sweet kaffir lime leaves, galangal, lemongrass, and curry paste

Prik King Green Beans with Pork

Prik King Green Beans with Pork

$15.95

Wok-fried green beans with sweet kaffir lime leaves, galangal, lemongrass, and curry paste

Prik King Green Beans with Beef

Prik King Green Beans with Beef

$16.95

Wok-fried green beans with sweet kaffir lime leaves, galangal, lemongrass, and curry paste

Prik King Green Beans with Shrimp

Prik King Green Beans with Shrimp

$16.95

Wok-fried green beans with sweet kaffir lime leaves, galangal, lemongrass, and curry paste

Pad Pik king Green Bean only Veggies

$14.95

Wok-fried green beans with sweet kaffir lime leaves, galangal, lemongrass, and curry paste

Pad Pikking Seafood
$20.95

$20.95
Basil Eggplant with Tofu

Basil Eggplant with Tofu

$14.95

Sautéed eggplant with basil and mushroom sauce, bell peppers, and onion

Basil Eggplant with Chicken

Basil Eggplant with Chicken

$15.95

Sautéed eggplant with basil and mushroom sauce, bell peppers, and onion

Basil Eggplant with Pork

Basil Eggplant with Pork

$15.95

Sautéed eggplant with basil and mushroom sauce, bell peppers, and onion

Basil Eggplant with Beef

Basil Eggplant with Beef

$16.95

Sautéed eggplant with basil and mushroom sauce, bell peppers, and onion

Basil Eggplant with Shrimp

Basil Eggplant with Shrimp

$16.95

Sautéed eggplant with basil and mushroom sauce, bell peppers, and onion

Basil Eggplant with Lamb

$18.95

Basil Eggplant with Lamb

Fresh Ginger with Tofu

Fresh Ginger with Tofu

$13.95

Wok-fried mixed vegetables in garlic, ginger, and soy sauce

Fresh Ginger with Chicken

Fresh Ginger with Chicken

$14.95

Wok-fried mixed vegetables in garlic, ginger, and soy sauce

Fresh Ginger with Pork

Fresh Ginger with Pork

$14.95

Wok-fried mixed vegetables in garlic, ginger, and soy sauce

Fresh Ginger with Beef

Fresh Ginger with Beef

$15.95

Wok-fried mixed vegetables in garlic, ginger, and soy sauce

Fresh Ginger with Shrimp

Fresh Ginger with Shrimp

$16.95

Wok-fried mixed vegetables in garlic, ginger, and soy sauce

Fresh Ginger with Mixed Vegetables

Fresh Ginger with Mixed Vegetables

$13.95

Wok-fried mixed vegetables in garlic, ginger, and soy sauce

Pra Ram Peanut Sauce with Tofu

$13.95

Tossed with mixed vegetables

Pra Ram Peanut Sauce with Beef

Pra Ram Peanut Sauce with Beef

$14.95

Tossed with mixed vegetables

Pra Ram Peanut Sauce with Chicken

Pra Ram Peanut Sauce with Chicken

$14.95

Tossed with mixed vegetables

Chili Lemongrass Lamb Sizzling stir-fried

$17.95

Chili Lemongrass Beef Sizzling stir-fried

$16.95

Chili Lemongrass Stir Fry Chicken

$15.95

Special Chef Recommend

Salmon tamarind curry sauce แกงส้ม (no coconut milk)

Salmon tamarind curry sauce แกงส้ม (no coconut milk)

$19.95

Salmon tamarind curry sauce cabbage carrot zucchini baby corn แกงส้ม (no coconut milk)

Chili Lemongrass Lamb Sizzling stir-fried

Chili Lemongrass Lamb Sizzling stir-fried

$17.95

Chili Lemongrass Lamb Sizzling stir-fried with bamboo shoot bell pepper *does not come with rice

Yellow Curry Lamb Potato

Yellow Curry Lamb Potato

$18.95

Yellow Curry Lamb Potato onion carrot (gluten free) mild *does not come with rice

Chili Lemongrass Beef Sizzling stir-fried

Chili Lemongrass Beef Sizzling stir-fried

$17.95
Grilled Salmon Fresh Mango Thai Salsa Chili paste Cashew Nut, Edamame Tomatoes ยำแซลมอนมะม่วง

Grilled Salmon Fresh Mango Thai Salsa Chili paste Cashew Nut, Edamame Tomatoes ยำแซลมอนมะม่วง

$19.95

Grilled Salmon Fresh Mango Thai Salsa Chili paste Cashew Nut, Edamame Tomatoes

Omelet Khai Jiao

Omelet Khai Jiao

$8.95

Jasmine Rice with Thai Omelet Street Food in Thailand with Sriracha Sauce

Freshwater Big Head Prawn Garlic Lime with Rice กุ้งใหญ่กระเทียม

Freshwater Big Head Prawn Garlic Lime with Rice กุ้งใหญ่กระเทียม

$25.95

reshwater Big Head Prawn Garlic Lime Served with Jasmine Rice and green sauce (small shrimp as well)

Spicy Seafood Pad Ke Mao Egg Noodle

Spicy Seafood Pad Ke Mao Egg Noodle

$19.95

Spicy Seafood Scallops, mussels, shrimp, and squid Pad Ke Mao Egg Noodle

Pad Thai with Fresh Water Big Head Prawns ผัดไทยกุ้งใหญ่

Pad Thai with Fresh Water Big Head Prawns ผัดไทยกุ้งใหญ่

$25.95

Pad Thai with Fresh Water Big Head Prawns, Peanut, Egg, Tamarind sauce

Tom Yum Fried Rice Squid and Fresh Water Big Head Prawns

Tom Yum Fried Rice Squid and Fresh Water Big Head Prawns

$25.95

Tom Yum flavor Fried Rice Squid and Fresh Water Big Head Prawns

Crab Fried Rice, Jumbo Crab legs

$29.95

Jumbo Crab Leg and meat, eggs, green onion

Seafood and Crab Meat Curry Sauce, Eggs Onion, Bell Pepper

Seafood and Crab Meat Curry Sauce, Eggs Onion, Bell Pepper

$25.95

Stir frying Seafood and Crab Meat Curry Powder, double egg Onion, Bell Pepper

Curry

Massaman Curry with Chicken

Massaman Curry with Chicken

$17.95

(Gluten-Free) Peanuts, cinnamon, cumin leaves, dried chili peppers, lemongrass, galangal, pepper, and tamarind (Recommend order rice on the side)

Panang Curry with Chicken

Panang Curry with Chicken

$17.95

(Gluten-Free) Authentic Panang curry. Rich and creamy. in coconut cream, (Recommend order rice on the side)

Panang Curry with Tofu

Panang Curry with Tofu

$13.95

(Gluten-Free) Authentic Panang curry. Rich and creamy. in coconut cream, (Recommend order rice on the side)

Panang Curry with Shrimp

Panang Curry with Shrimp

$17.95

(Gluten-Free) Authentic Panang curry. Rich and creamy. in coconut cream, (Recommend order rice on the side)

Panang Curry with Beef (Slow-cooked Beef)

Panang Curry with Beef (Slow-cooked Beef)

$17.95

(Gluten-Free) Authentic Panang curry. Rich and creamy. Slow-cooked in coconut cream, (Recommend order rice on the side)

Pannang Curry Pork

Pannang Curry Pork

$15.95

(Gluten-Free) Authentic Panang curry. Rich and creamy. in coconut cream, (Recommend order rice on the side)

Panang Curry With Seafood

Panang Curry With Seafood

$19.90

Scallops, Mussels, Shrimp, Squid (Gluten-Free) Authentic Panang curry. Rich and creamy. in coconut cream, (Recommend order rice on the side)

Yellow Curry with Tofu

Yellow Curry with Tofu

$13.95

(Vegan/Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, yellow curry, turmeric, potatoes, onion, carrots, and crispy shallots

Yellow Curry with Chicken

Yellow Curry with Chicken

$14.95

(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, yellow curry, turmeric, potatoes, onion, carrots, and crispy shallots

Yellow Curry with Pork

Yellow Curry with Pork

$14.95

(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, yellow curry, turmeric, potatoes, onion, carrots, and crispy shallots

Yellow Curry with Beef

Yellow Curry with Beef

$15.95

(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, yellow curry, turmeric, potatoes, onion, carrots, and crispy shallots

Yellow Curry with Shrimp

Yellow Curry with Shrimp

$15.95

(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, yellow curry, turmeric, potatoes, onion, carrots, and crispy shallots

Yellow Curry Lamb Potato

Yellow Curry Lamb Potato

$18.95

Yellow Curry Lamb Potato onion carrot (gluten free) mild Recommend order Roti on the side *does not come with rice

Yellow Seafood

$19.95
Green Curry with Tofu

Green Curry with Tofu

$13.95

(Vegan/Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, green curry, eggplant, green beans, and Thai basil leaves

Green Curry with Chicken

Green Curry with Chicken

$14.95

(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, green curry, eggplant, green beans, and Thai basil leaves

Green Curry with Pork

Green Curry with Pork

$14.95

(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, green curry, eggplant, green beans, and Thai basil leaves

Green Curry with Beef

Green Curry with Beef

$15.95

(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, green curry, eggplant, green beans, and Thai basil leaves

Green Curry with Shrimp

Green Curry with Shrimp

$16.95

(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, green curry, eggplant, green beans, and Thai basil leaves

Green Curry Seafood

$19.95

Scallops, mussels, shrimp, and squid with Green Curry

Green Curry Salmon

$17.95

Homemade Green Curry Only Sauce

$9.00

Green Curry Lamb

$18.95
Red Curry with Tofu

Red Curry with Tofu

$13.95

(Vegan/Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, red curry, bamboo shoots, Thai basil, and zucchini

Red Curry with Chicken

Red Curry with Chicken

$14.95

(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, red curry, bamboo shoots, Thai basil, and zucchini

Red Curry with Pork

Red Curry with Pork

$14.95

(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, red curry, bamboo shoots, Thai basil, and zucchini

Red Curry with Beef

Red Curry with Beef

$15.95

(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, red curry, bamboo shoots, Thai basil, and zucchini

Red Curry Shrimp

Red Curry Shrimp

$16.95

(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, red curry, bamboo shoots, Thai basil, and zucchini

Red Curry with Seafood

$19.95

Scallops, mussels, shrimp, and squid with Red Curry

Red Curry Lamb

$18.95
Pumpkin Curry with Tofu

Pumpkin Curry with Tofu

$14.95

(Vegan/Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, red curry, pumpkin, bell pepper, carrots, Thai basil, and zucchini

Pumpkin Curry with Chicken

Pumpkin Curry with Chicken

$15.95

(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, red curry, pumpkin, bell pepper, carrots, Thai basil, and zucchini

Pumpkin Curry with Pork

Pumpkin Curry with Pork

$15.95

(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, red curry, pumpkin, bell pepper, carrots, Thai basil, and zucchini

Pumpkin Curry with Beef

Pumpkin Curry with Beef

$16.95

(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, red curry, pumpkin, bell pepper, carrots, Thai basil, and zucchini

Pumpkin Curry with Shrimp

Pumpkin Curry with Shrimp

$16.95

(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, red curry, pumpkin, bell pepper, carrots, Thai basil, and zucchini

Pumpkin Seafood

$19.95

Salmon Tamarind Sour Curry Gaeng Som แกงส้มแซลมอน

$19.95

Tofu Vegetable Tamarind Sour Curry Gaeng Som แกงส้มผัก

$14.95

Tofu Vegetable Tamarind Sour Curry Gaeng Som แกงส้มผัก

Shrimp Tamarind Sour Curry Gaeng Som แกงส้มกุ้ง

$16.95

Noodle / Fried Rice

Pad Thai Tofu

Pad Thai Tofu

$13.95

Wok-fried thin rice noodles with egg, ground peanuts, and fresh bean sprouts in tamarind sauce(vinegar, palm sugar, and real tamarind fruit)

Pad Thai Chicken

Pad Thai Chicken

$14.95

Wok-fried thin rice noodles with egg, ground peanuts, and fresh bean sprouts in tamarind sauce(vinegar, palm sugar, and real tamarind fruit)

Pad Thai Pork

Pad Thai Pork

$14.95

Wok-fried thin rice noodles with egg, ground peanuts, and fresh bean sprouts in tamarind sauce(vinegar, palm sugar, and real tamarind fruit)

Pad Thai Beef

Pad Thai Beef

$15.95

Wok-fried thin rice noodles with egg, ground peanuts, and fresh bean sprouts in tamarind sauce(vinegar, palm sugar, and real tamarind fruit)

Pad Thai Shrimp

Pad Thai Shrimp

$16.95

Wok-fried thin rice noodles with egg, ground peanuts, and fresh bean sprouts in tamarind sauce(vinegar, palm sugar, and real tamarind fruit)

Pad Thai Seafood

Pad Thai Seafood

$19.95

Wok-fried thin rice noodles with egg, ground peanuts, and fresh bean sprouts in tamarind sauce(vinegar, palm sugar, and real tamarind fruit)

Pad Thai Vegetable

Pad Thai Vegetable

$13.95

Wok-fried thin rice noodles with egg, ground peanuts, and fresh bean sprouts in tamarind sauce(vinegar, palm sugar, and real tamarind fruit)

Pad See Ew with Tofu

Pad See Ew with Tofu

$13.95

Wok-fried rice noodles sautéed with egg, broccoli, garlic, vinegar, coconut sugar, and soy sauce

Pad See Ew with Chicken

Pad See Ew with Chicken

$14.95

Wok-fried rice noodles sautéed with egg, broccoli, garlic, vinegar, coconut sugar, and soy sauce

Pad See Ew with Pork

Pad See Ew with Pork

$14.95

Wok-fried rice noodles sautéed with egg, broccoli, garlic, vinegar, coconut sugar, and soy sauce

Pad See Ew with Beef

Pad See Ew with Beef

$14.95

Wok-fried rice noodles sautéed with egg, broccoli, garlic, vinegar, coconut sugar, and soy sauce

Pad See Ew with Veggies

Pad See Ew with Veggies

$13.95

Wok-fried rice noodles sautéed with egg, broccoli, garlic, vinegar, coconut sugar, and soy sauce

Pad See Ew with Shrimp

Pad See Ew with Shrimp

$16.95

Wok-fried rice noodles sautéed with egg, broccoli, garlic, vinegar, coconut sugar, and soy sauce

Se Ew Seafood

$19.95
Pad Kee Mao with Tofu

Pad Kee Mao with Tofu

$13.95

Wok-fried rice noodles sautéed with fresh chili, garlic, egg, and basil leaves tomatoes

Pad Kee Mao with Chicken

Pad Kee Mao with Chicken

$14.95

Wok-fried rice noodles sautéed with fresh chili, garlic, egg, and basil leaves tomatoes

Pad Kee Mao with Pork

Pad Kee Mao with Pork

$15.95

Wok-fried rice noodles sautéed with fresh chili, garlic, egg, and basil leaves tomatoes

Pad Kee Mao with Beef

Pad Kee Mao with Beef

$15.95

Wok-fried rice noodles sautéed with fresh chili, garlic, egg, and basil leaves tomatoes

Pad Kee Mao with Veggies

$13.95

Wok-fried rice noodles sautéed with fresh chili, garlic, egg, and basil leaves tomatoes

Pad Kee Mao with Shrimp

Pad Kee Mao with Shrimp

$16.95

Wok-fried rice noodles sautéed with fresh chili, garlic, egg, and basil leaves Tomatoes

Pad Ke Mao Seafood

$19.95

Wok-fried rice noodles sautéed with fresh chili, garlic, egg, and basil leaves tomatoes

Thai Fried Rice Tofu

Thai Fried Rice Tofu

$13.95

Thai-style fried rice with vegetables, egg, garlic, onion, green onion, and tomatoes

Thai Fried Rice Chicken

Thai Fried Rice Chicken

$14.95

Thai-style fried rice with vegetables, egg, garlic, onion, green onion, and tomatoes

Thai Fried Rice Pork

Thai Fried Rice Pork

$14.95

Thai-style fried rice with vegetables, egg, garlic, onion, green onion, and tomatoes

Thai Fried Rice Shrimp

Thai Fried Rice Shrimp

$16.95

Thai-style fried rice with vegetables, egg, garlic, onion, green onion, and tomatoes

Thai Fried Rice Beef

Thai Fried Rice Beef

$14.95

Thai-style fried rice with vegetables, egg, garlic, onion, green onion, and tomatoes

Thai Fried Rice Seafood

Thai Fried Rice Seafood

$19.95

Thai-style fried rice with vegetables, egg, garlic, onion, green onion, and tomatoes

Pineapple Fried Rice Tofu

Pineapple Fried Rice Tofu

$13.95

Pineapple fried rice with vegetables, cashew nuts, yellow curry paste, Egg

Pineapple Fried Rice Chicken

Pineapple Fried Rice Chicken

$13.95

Pineapple fried rice with vegetables, cashew nuts, yellow curry paste, Egg

Pineapple Fried Rice Pork

Pineapple Fried Rice Pork

$13.95

Pineapple fried rice with vegetables, cashew nuts, yellow curry paste, Egg

Pineapple Fried Rice Beef

Pineapple Fried Rice Beef

$14.95

Pineapple fried rice with vegetables, cashew nuts, yellow curry paste, Egg

Pineapple Fried Rice Shrimp

Pineapple Fried Rice Shrimp

$15.95

Pineapple fried rice with vegetables, cashew nuts, yellow curry paste, Egg

Pineapple Fried Rice Seafood

Pineapple Fried Rice Seafood

$19.95

Pineapple fried rice with vegetables, cashew nuts, yellow curry paste, Egg

Pineapple Fried Rice Veggie

$13.95
Basil Fried Rice Tofu

Basil Fried Rice Tofu

$13.95

Basil and garlic fried rice with egg, onion, green onion, and bell pepper

Basil Fried Rice Chicken

Basil Fried Rice Chicken

$14.95

Basil and garlic fried rice with egg, onion, green onion, and bell pepper

Basil Fried Rice Pork

Basil Fried Rice Pork

$14.95

Basil and garlic fried rice with egg, onion, green onion, and bell pepper

Basil Fried Rice Beef

Basil Fried Rice Beef

$14.95

Basil and garlic fried rice with egg, onion, green onion, and bell pepper

Basil Fried Rice Shrimp

Basil Fried Rice Shrimp

$16.95

Basil and garlic fried rice with egg, onion, green onion, and bell pepper

Basil Fried Rice Veggies

Basil Fried Rice Veggies

$13.95

Basil and garlic fried rice with egg, onion, green onion, and bell pepper

Basil Fried Rice Seafood

Basil Fried Rice Seafood

$19.95

Basil and garlic fried rice with egg, onion, green onion, and bell pepper

Noodle Soup

Beef Noodle Soup

Beef Noodle Soup

$14.95

Beef stew soup with homemade broth. Served with egg noodles (no meat ball today only slice beef)

Vegetable Noodle Ginger Soup

Vegetable Noodle Ginger Soup

$13.95

Thai-style soup with homemade broth Vegetable Noodle Ginger Soup Vegetarian

Khao Soi

Khao Soi

$15.95

Chicken drumstick with Egg noodles in coconut curry. Lime, red onion, cilantro, and pickled lettuce

Tom Yum Egg Noodle Soup Pork Wonton ground peanut ก๋วยเตี่ยวต้มยำ

Tom Yum Egg Noodle Soup Pork Wonton ground peanut ก๋วยเตี่ยวต้มยำ

$16.95

Tom Yum Egg Noodle Soup Pork Wonton ground peanut ก๋วยเตี่ยวต้มยำ

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$13.95

Thai-style noodle soup with homemade broth, green onion

Pork Rib Noodle

$16.95

Seafood

Mango Shrimp

Mango Shrimp

$16.95

Fiery wok-fried tiger shrimp and sweet mango with basil and chili garlic sauce, (Recommend order rice on the side)

Spicy Seafood Mix

Spicy Seafood Mix

$19.95

Scallops, mussels, shrimp, and squid stir-fried with sweet chili sauce and eggplant

Fish Pla Sam Rod

Fish Pla Sam Rod

$22.95

(Popular Item) Delicious Fried Fish with Sweet Kaffir lime leave chili and top crispy basil (Recommend order rice on the side)

Grilled Salmon Lychee yellow Curry Sauce

Grilled Salmon Lychee yellow Curry Sauce

$18.95

Lychee curry with Kaffir lime leaf. Served with side of vegetables, (Recommend order rice on the side)

Fish Red Curry Choochee

Fish Red Curry Choochee

$22.95

Red Cream curry Sauce top with fried fish, (Recommend order rice on the side)

Herb Fish Basa chili lemongrass

Herb Fish Basa chili lemongrass

$17.95

Herb Fish Basa chili lemongrass green bean chili paste kaffir lime leave

Garlic Lime Big Shrimp top Jasmine Rice, green mint sauce

Garlic Lime Big Shrimp top Jasmine Rice, green mint sauce

$25.95

Garlic pepper shrimp come with rice and green mint sauce/ Big Head Prawns

Pompano Turmeric Herb Crispy Garlic Whold Fish Sweet Chili Sauce

Pompano Turmeric Herb Crispy Garlic Whold Fish Sweet Chili Sauce

$22.95

Turmeric Herb Crispy Garlic Whole Fish Green Sauce mint lime, cashew nut (noodle on the side) Pompano

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$8.95

A Thai dessert favorite! Fresh sweet mango served alongside glutinous rice and coconut milk

Side Orders

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$2.95

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Fried Egg

$2.50

Side Roti

$3.50

Cucumber Salad

$3.95

Steamed Veggies

$3.95

Peanut Sauce

$3.95

Steamed Skinny Noodle

$3.95

Steamed Flat Noodle

$3.95

Bird Eye Thai Chili

$1.50

Ultensil

Pik Nam Pla

$1.50

Egg Noodle steamed

$3.95