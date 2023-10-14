- Home
Thai Tara Sushi & Bar
No reviews yet
240 McLaws Circle Unit 117
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Food
TODAY'S SPECIALS
Sushi Appetizer
Spicy Kani Salad
Avocado Salad
Seaweed Salad
Ika Sansai
Traditional Japanese Squid salad made with soy sauce and sesame oil
Salmon Carpaccio
Salmon with Yuzu ponzu, Bonito, Masago & Japanese mayo.
Tuna Tacos
Tuna, red onion, mango & avocado in a crispy taco drizzled in a blend of chef sauces.
Salmon Tatar
Salmon, avocado,Red onion, Masago, with kimchi & Japanese mayo.
Tuna Katsu
Fresh tuna, breaded, fried then topped with a house Katsu sauce
Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna
Bite size crispy sushi rice topped with spicy tuna, avocado, tobiko and spicy mayo & eel sauce
Jalapeño Poppers
Stuffed jalapeños with spicy tuna & cream cheese, deep-fried and drizzled with spicy and savory sauces.
Poke Tuna
Diced fresh tuna tossed in our chef’s blend of herbs, Himalayan salt , red onion& scallion
Yellowtail Jalapeño
Fresh sliced yellowtail topped with Jalapeño, sriracha & cilantro drizzled in Yuzu ponzu sauce
Nigiri & Sashimi
Maguro (Tuna)
Escolar (White Tuna)
Shiro Maguro (Albacore)
Sake (Salmon)
Hirame (Fluke)
Suzuki (Strip Bass)
Hamachi (Yellowtail)
Ika (Squid)
Hokkigai (Red Clam)
Tako (Octopus)
Hotate (Scallop)
Uni (sea urchin)
Unagi (Eel)
Ebi (Shrimp)
Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp)
Kani (Crab)
Tamago (Sweet Omelet)
Masago(Smelt Roe)
Tobiko (Fly fish Roe)
Sushi Roll
Veggie Roll
Oshinko Rol
Avocado Roll
Cucumber Roll
Sweet Potato Roll
Tuna Roll
Tuna Avocado Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
White tuna Roll
Salmon Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Yellowtail Scallion Roll
Yellowtail Jalapeño Roll
Eel Cucumber Roll
Eel Avocado Roll
California Roll
Kani, Avocado, Cucumber and Masago
Bagel Roll
Salmon, cream cheese,Scallion , sesame seed, topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, Cucumber and Avocado massago with Eel sauce
Volcano Roll
Baked California Roll topped with Spicy Seafood Lava
Rainbow Roll
California Roll topped with assorted fish
Spider Roll
Soft Shell Crab, Cucumber, Masago and Avocado drizzled with eel sauce
Signature roll
Crunchy Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber & Spicy mayo inside. Tobiko, Tempura Flakes, Furikake & Eel sauce on top
Phuket Roll
Crispy Chicken & Pineapple with Yellow Curry drizzle & Saffron
Bush garden Roll
BBQ Eel & Cucumber inside with Avocado, Eel sauce & Sesame seeds
Yummy Roll (Deep Fried)
Yellowtail, Salmon, White gish & cream cheese, Deep Fried and topped with Spicy Mayo & Eel sauce
Pink lady Roll
Spicy Tuna, Yellowtail, Avocado & Tempura Flakes wrapped with soy paper, dotted with Spicy Mayo and Red Tobiko.
Flame Roll
Shrimp Tempura & Cucumber, Topped with torched Spicy Mayo Salmon and Black Tobiko.
Girl on Fire Roll
Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado, Masago & Tempura glakes, topped with Escolar, Jalapeño, Cilantro and Sriracha.
Victoria Secret Roll
Salmon, Yellowtail, Tuna & Avocado wrapped in a thin slice of cucumber, topped with Red Tobiko and Homemade Ponzu sauce
Gangnam Roll
Tuna & Avocado inside with Yellowtail, Perilla & Kimchi sauce on top
KingsMill Roll
Salmon, Tuna, Cucumber inside with Yellowtail , Masago, Radish Sprout and Homemade sauce on top.
Black Dragon Roll
Shrimp Tempura & Cucumber topped with Eel, Avocado, Eel Sauce & Black Tobiko
Red Dragon Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber and Spicy Mayo, topped with Tuna & Avocado& Red tobiko
Amazing Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Dani, Cucumber & Spicy Mayo topped with Spicy Tuna,Tempura Flakes, Cilantro,Masago,Spicy Mayo & Eel sauce
Thai Tara Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Kani, Cucumber & Avocado topped with Seared Marinated Filet Mignon, with Sweet Chili & Eel Sauce drizzle, Scallion, Masago & Sesame Seeds.
Sushi Sashimi Combo
Sushi Lunch
Salmon Roll, 6 pieces of Chef Choice Nigiri
Sashimi Lunch
10 pieces of Chef Choice Sashimi
Sushi and Sashimi Combo
Tuna Roll, Chef Choice 3 Nigiri & 6 Sashimi
Sushi Dinner
Tuna Roll & 9 pieces of Chef Choice Nigiri
Sashimi Dinner
18 pieces of assorted Chef Choice Sashimi
Kitchen Appetizer
Agedashi Tofu
Crispy deep-fried tofu served in a dashi sauce with green onions
Edamame
Steam soybean pods topped with sea salt
Shumai
Shrimp steamed dumpling with ponzu sauce
Gyoza
Pan Fried or Steamed Japanese style Pork dumplings with sweet Soy sauce
Moo Ping
A Traditional Thai street favorite Pork marinate with Thai Chili Sauce
Pot Sticker
Japanese style Pork Dumplings served in our homemade Red Curry Broth.
Spring Rolls
Crispy spring rolls filled with fresh cabbage, carrot and bean thread served with our Homemade Thai sweet & sour sauce.
Summer Fresh Roll
Herbs and Vegetables wrapped in fresh rice skin served with peanut sauce & house special sauce.
Satay Chickens
Chicken skewers marinated in curry, grilled and served with flavorful Homemade peanut sauce & cucumber relish.
Thai Thai’s Wings
Chicken Wings marinated in Thai special seasonings.Choice of Teriyaki or Thai Chili sauce
Curry Puffs
Thai style empanadas filled with special curry spices and potatoes, deep-fried. Served with Homemade cucumber relish.Choice of Chicken or Veggie.
Crispy Wontons
Wontons lightly stuffed with chicken, deep fried and served with Homemade sweet & sour sauce.
Indian Pancake*
Pan fried Roti served with Homemade Thai Green Curry Basil dip.
Bangkok Shrimp
Fried Shrimp and Chicken in crispy spring roll wraps, served with Thai sweet & sour sauce
Beef Jerky
Marinated Thai style, served with sweet Thai chili sauce.
Crab Rangoons
Kani and Cream Cheese wrapped in a wonton Fried. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Tiger Cry Steak
Marinated Grilled Flank Steak served with authentic Thai Jeow dipping sauce
Soup & Salad
Tom Yum
A Traditional aromatic soup with fresh lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, tomatoes, mushrooms and scallions.
Tom Kha
Coconut Milk soup with fresh lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, galangal, tomatoes, mushroom and scallions.
Miso soup
Wonton Soup
Som Tum (Papaya Salad)
Fresh papaya & carrot mixed with lime juice, chilies, tomatoes and peanuts.
Larb Chicken
Minced chicken seasoned with Thai herbs and lime dressing with onion and fresh vegetables.
Nam Tok
Marinated Grilled Flank Steak seasoned with Thai herbs and lime dressing with onion and fresh vegetables
Pla Goong
Spicy Thai Shrimp Salad made with a blend of fresh Thai herbs and spices, tossed in a special saucemade with Homegrown Thai chili paste.
House salad
Fresh vegetables and boil egg served with choice of dressing, Choice of Peanut or Ginger dressing.
Noodles & Rice
Pad Thai
Signature Thai rice noodles sautéed with egg, ground peanuts, bean sprouts & green onions.
Pad Woo Sen
Clear noodles sautéed with bean sprouts, mushroom, cabbage, carrots, onion and egg.
Pad See- Ew
Sautéed flat rice noodles with sweet soy sauce, broccoli and egg.
Pad Kee Mao
Flat rice noodles sautéed with basil sauce, fresh basil, bell peppers, carrots, and onion.
Khua Kai
Stir fried garlic pepper rice noodle with scallion, cabbage and Egg
Thai Tara Lo Mein
Egg noodles stir fried with bean sprout, carrot, mushroom, cabbage, onion, egg with special sauce.
Basil Lo Mein
Egg noodles stir fried with bell peppers, garlic, basil, onions and basil sauce
Fried Rice
Thai style fried rice with egg and onions. Topped with tomatoes, cucumber & scallions garnish.
Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice with bell peppers, garlic, basil, onions and basil sauce. Topped with cucumber garnish.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with sautéed pineapples, raisins, onion, egg, cashew nuts and curry spices. Garnished with tomatoes, cucumber & scallions.
Curry
Red Curry
A signature Thai curry with fresh herbs & chilies, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, carrots and basil
Green Curry
Green Thai herbs & spices, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, carrots and fresh basil.
Panang Curry
A special Thai curry flavored with ground peanuts, coconut milk, broccoli, carrots and bell peppers.
Pineapple Yellow Curry
Yellow curry spices simmered in coconut milk with carrots, onion, pineapple and Thai herbs.
Massaman Curry
Thai style Massaman curry made with potatoes, onion and carrots, garnished with cashew nuts.
Stir Fry
Kra Pow (Basil)
Fresh sweet basil leaves stir fried with onion, carrots, green beans, and bell pepper
Prik Khing
Green beans, carrot and lime leaves stir fried in Thai Chili curry
Eggplant
Eggplant stir fried with bell peppers, onions and fresh basil leaves
Mixed Vegetables
Sautéed fresh mixed vegetable with brown sauce
Ginger
Fresh ginger stir fried with onions, mushrooms, bell pepper and carrots
Garlic Pepper
Sautéed carrots, cabbage, fresh garlic, mushroom and black pepper in a light flavorful brown sauce
Cashew Nut
Cashew nuts with bell peppers, onions, and carrots sautéed in sweet chili brown sauce.
Praram LongSong
A Thai classic of steamed broccoli and carrots with our homemade peanut sauce
Chef Special
Spicy Chicken
Fried marinated chicken with Thai Cajun sweet chili sauce. Served with jasmine rice, broccoli and scallions.
Bang Bang Chicken
Lightly battered fried chicken, thai sweet chili with mix veggies. Served with Jasmin rice
Esarn Combo
Thai Wings with Thai chili sauce served with Sticky Rice & Som Tum.
Krapow GAI Sup with Fried Egg
Minced Pork stir fried with basil, bell pepper, onion, basil sauce, with Thai Fired Egg and Jasmine rice.Choice of minced Pork or Chicken. Choice of Egg fried over Easy, Medium or Har
Dancing Shrimp
Crispy Fried Shrimp with Traditional Thai Tamarind sauce topped with crispy red onions. Served with Jasmine Rice
Gulf of the Sea
Seafood stir fry with egg, bell peppers, carrots, onions and Thai curry spices. Served with jasmine rice
Salmon Panang
Grilled Salmon served with Panang Curry, broccoli, bell pepper, asparagus and carrots
Garlic Pepper Soft-shell Crab
Soft-shell Crab, Dry Fried with black pepper & garlic seasoning with onion, bell peppers, Thai chilies and scallions. Served with Jasmine Rice.
NY Steak Co Khun (10 OZ)
NY Steak Grilled Medium with a Thai Jeow sauce, Sautéed asparagus, carrot and broccoli. Served with Jasmine Rice
Black Pepper Fillet Mignon (6 OZ)
Filet Mignon with au Poivre Demi-glace, grilled and served with sautéed asparagus, carrot and broccoli. Served with Jasmine Rice
Massaman Curry Beef Short Ribs (12-16OZ)
Slow Cooked Bone In Beef Short Ribs in homemade Thai Massaman Curry with potatoes, carrots and onions. Served with Jasmine Rice
Hibachi
Teriyaki
Dessert
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
240 McLaws Circle Unit 117, Williamsburg, VA 23185