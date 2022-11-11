Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Thai Taste

758 Reviews

$

5520 Evers Rd

San Antonio, TX 78238

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Satay (Chicken Skewers) (6)
Green Curry

Appetizers

Egg Rolls (5)

Egg Rolls (5)

$5.50

Vegan style, deep-fried egg rolls, stuffed with black mushrooms, clear bean thread noodles, carrots, and cabbage. Served with our sweet & sour sauce.

Paw Peah Sod (Fresh Spring Rolls)

$4.50

Wheat spring roll wrappers, stuffed with seasoned tofu, omelet, cucumber, and steamed beansprouts. Topped with homemade plum sauce, green onions, and jalapeños.

Satay (Chicken Skewers) (6)

Satay (Chicken Skewers) (6)

$8.75

Grilled chicken tenders, marinated with Thai herbs and spices. Served with peanut sauce, and cucumber salad.

Spicy Chicken Wings

$9.00

Fried chicken wings, hand tossed in special sweet & sour spicy sauce. (Please allow approx 20 minutes)

Saap Wings

Saap Wings

$9.00

Crispy fried chicken wings, hand tossed in special salty and tangy dry mix with green onions, red onions, and cilantro. (Please allow approx 20 minutes)

Goong Kling (Shrimp Rolls)

$8.00

Deep-fried shrimp, folded in spring roll wrappers. Served with our sweet & sour sauce.

Fried Wontons (8)

$7.00

Deep-fried wonton wrappers, stuffed with ground pork. Served with our sweet & sour sauce.

Fried Tofu

$7.50

Deep-fried tofu served with sweet chili & sour sauce, topped with ground peanuts and cilantro.

One Sun Beef

$8.00

Thai-style fried beef jerky.

Soups

Wonton Soup

$3.50

Wonton skins, wrapped with ground pork, bean sprouts, and topped off with green onions, in a clear broth.

Vegetable Soup

$3.00

Mixed vegetables and tofu, in a clear broth.

Chicken Rice Soup

$3.00

Egg Drop Soup

$3.50

Thai-style egg drop, with peas and carrots.

Hot and Sour

$3.50

Thai-style hot & sour soup, with tofu, egg, bamboo shoots, chicken, and black mushrooms.

Tom Yum

$4.00

Lemon grass, kaffir leaves, fish sauce, mushrooms, lime juice, and chili. Garnished with cilantro.

Tom Kha

$4.50

A creamy, coconut milk, galangal root, lemon grass, kaffir leaves, fish sauce, mushrooms, lime juice, and chili. Garnished with cilantro.

Poh Tak

$15.00

Seafood soup (shrimp, squid, mussels, and imitation crab meat) with basil, lemon grass, kaffir leaves, fish sauce, mushrooms, lime juice, and chili.

House Special Soup

$9.00

Clear bean thread noodles, shrimp, ground pork, with vegetables, in clear broth.

Salad

Garden Salad

$6.50

Chopped lettuce, cucumber, tomato, and onions, with your choice of peanut sauce or vinaigrette dressing, topped with cilantro.

Yum

Yum Nua

Yum Nua

$15.00

Sliced charbroiled beef, mixed with cucumber, tomato, onions, cilantro, and lettuce.

Nua Nam Tok

Nua Nam Tok

$15.00

Sliced charbroiled beef, mixed onions, cilantro, and ground roasted rice.

Larb

$15.50

Mixed onions, cilantro, and ground roasted rice, with your choice of minced beef or chicken.

Plah Talay

$17.00

A combination of seafood (shrimp, squid, mussels, and imitation crab meat), prepared with lemon grass, kaffir leaves, onions and cilantro.

Nam Sod

$15.00

Minced pork, mixed with onions, cilantro, fresh ginger, and roasted peanuts.

Yum Woonsen

$15.50

Clear bean thread noodles, with shrimp, minced chicken, onions, black mushroom, and cilantro.

Plah Goong

$16.00

Cooked shrimp, prepared with lemon grass, and kaffir leaves, onions, and cilantro.

Yum Goong

$16.00

Cooked shrimp, mixed with cucumber, tomato, onions, cilantro, and lettuce.

Yum Pla Muk

$16.00

Cooked squid, mixed with cucumber, tomato, onions, cilantro, and lettuce.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$13.00

Stir-fried rice, with egg, tomato, onions.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.00

Stir-fried rice, with chicken, shrimp, egg, pineapple, cashews, and green onions.

Spicy Fried Rice

$13.00

Stir-fried rice, with jalapeños, red bell peppers, onions.

Spicy Fried Rice with Basil

Spicy Fried Rice with Basil

$14.00

Stir-fried rice with basil, jalapeños, red bell peppers, and onions

Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.00

Thailand’s world famous rice noodles, stir-fried with egg, tofu, green onions, and bean sprouts.

Pad See Ewe

Pad See Ewe

$13.00

Stir-fried flat rice noodles, with broccoli, egg, soy sauce seasoning.

Pad Kee Mao

Pad Kee Mao

$13.00

Stir-fried flat rice noodles, wth basil leaves, chili sauce, onions, tomatoes, bean sprouts.

Tung Tak

$13.00

Stir-fried flat rice noodles, with chicken, egg, green onions, and bean sprouts.

Noodle Soup

$9.50

Stir-fried flat rice noodles, with chicken, egg, green onions, and bean sprouts.

Entrees

Pad Krao Prao

Pad Krao Prao

$13.00

Fresh basil leaves, stir-fried with onions, jalapeños, red bell peppers.

Pad Prig

$13.00

Bamboo shoots, stir-fried with onions.

Pad King

$13.00

Fresh ginger, stir-fried with onions, blackwood ear mushrooms.

Pad Kratium Prig Thai

Pad Kratium Prig Thai

$13.00

Stir-fried garlic, green onions, in a tasty black & white pepper sauce, garnished with cilantro.

Pad Woonsen

Pad Woonsen

$14.00

Stir-fried clear bean thread noodles, with chicken, shrimp, egg, napa Chinese cabbage, and onions.

Pad Normai

$13.00

Stir-fried bamboo shoots, mushrooms, snow peas, onions.

Pad Pak

Pad Pak

$13.00

Stir-fried broccoli, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, napa Chinece cabbage, and onions.

Chicken Cashews

$14.00

Stir-fried chicken, with cashews, straw mushrooms, and onions.

Sweet & Sour (Not Deep Fried)

$13.00

Stir-fried cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, pineapple, and onions, in homemade sweet & sour sauce.

3-Delight

$15.00

Stir-fried shrimp, chicken, and beef, with mixed vegetables cooked in special brown sauce.

Pepper Steak

$14.00

Stir-fried beef, with bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions.

Broccoli

$13.00

Broccoli Delight

$13.00

Stir-fried broccoli, mushrooms, and onions in brown sauce.

Pad Tao Hoo

$13.00

Deep-fried tofu, topped with stir fried broccoli, carrots, straw mushrooms, and onions in brown sauce.

Beef Oyster Sauce

$14.00

Stir-fried beef, with oyster sauce, snow peas, straw mushrooms, and onions.

Pad Krao Prao Gai Saup (ground chicken only)

$16.00

Fresh basil leaves, ground chicken, stir-fried with green beans, jalapeños, red bell peppers.

Thai Curry

Pa-nang

$14.00

Pa-nang curry paste, stewed with coconut milk.

Red Curry

$14.00

Red curry paste, stewed with coconut milk, bamboo, chilis, basil, red bell peppers, and jalapeños.

Green Curry

$14.00

Green Curry paste, stewed with coconut milk, bamboo, chilis, basil, red bell peppers, mushrooms, peas, carrots, and jalapeños.

Yellow Curry

$14.00

Yellow curry paste, stewed with chicken, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, and onions.

Pad Ped (Stir Fried)

Pad Ped (Stir Fried)

$14.00

Stir-fried red curry paste, stewed with coconut milk, bamboo, chilis, basil, red bell peppers, jalapeños, cabbage, kaffir leaves, snow peas.

Sides

Jasmine Rice (small)

$2.50

Jasmine Rice (large)

$4.50

Sticky Rice

$3.50

Cucumber Salad (small)

$1.50

Cucumber Salad (large)

$3.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Side of Steam Tofu

$2.50

Side of Steam Noodles

$2.50

Side of Steam Vegetables

$2.50

Side of Steam Broc

$2.50

Bowl of KT Sauce

$2.00

Bowl of CASH Sauce

$2.00

Bowl of KP Sauce

$2.00

Bowl of BROC Sauce

$2.00

Bowl of PANANG Sauce

$3.00

Bowl of RED CURRY Sauce

$3.00

Bowl of GREEN CURRY Sauce

$3.00

Bowl of YELLOW CURRY Sauce

$3.00

ER/Sweet&Sour Sauce

$0.25

Desserts

Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

$6.00

Sweet Sticky Rice with Coconut Milk and Crushed Peanuts

$3.50

Beverages

Fountain Drinks (Dine In)

$2.50

Ice Tea (Unsweet)

$2.50

Thai Tea

$3.50

Thai Coffee

$3.50

Green Hot Tea

$2.50

Jasmine Hot Tea

$2.50

Ice tea (Unsweet) TOGO

$1.00

Coke TO GO

$1.00

Diet Coke TO GO

$1.00

Sprite TO GO

$1.00

Dr Pepper TO GO

$1.00

Minute Maid Lemonade TO GO

$1.00

Big Red TO GO

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5520 Evers Rd, San Antonio, TX 78238

Directions

Gallery
Thai Taste image
Thai Taste image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jasmin Thai Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 145
4065 Medical Dr San Antonio, TX 78229
View restaurantnext
Tong's Thai Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1146 Austin Hwy San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurantnext
Golden Lotus - Boerne Stage road @ The Point Park
orange starNo Reviews
24188 Boerne Stage Road Scenic Oaks, TX 78255
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
orange star4.3 • 5,564
606 W Cypress Street San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
The Esquire Tavern
orange star4.2 • 4,165
155 E Commerce St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
orange star4.4 • 4,133
136 E Grayson St San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
orange star4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurantnext
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
orange star4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Rim
orange star4.7 • 2,915
5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105 San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston