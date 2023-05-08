Thai Thai'm - Loveland
1360 East Eisenhower Boulevard
Loveland, CO 80537
Popular Items
R002. Traditional Thai Fried Rice
Traditional Style Thai fried rice with egg, white onion, tomatoes, and green onions. Served with fresh cucumber, cilantro, and lime wedge. Fish sauce and pepper on the side.
N002. Traditional Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, Chinese chives in Pad Thai Sauce which is flavored by tamarind juice, fish sauce and palm sugar. Served with a fresh lime wedge, crushed peanuts, and cilantro with your choice of protein.
Food
Appetizers
A001. Chicken Satay
Four skewers of marinated and grilled chicken in special turmeric-based spice, served with cucumber salad and satay peanut sauce on the side
A002. Fresh Spring Rolls
Two rolls, wrapped in rice paper, with fresh vegetables and choice of tofu or shrimp. Served with house special peanut sauce on the side.
A003. Grilled Pork Meatball Skewers
Two skewers of grilled pork meatball served with sweet chili sauce.
A004. Isan Sausage
Northeastern-style tangy pork sausage in natural casing. Spiced with garlic, lemongrass, shallots, lime leaf and pepper. Served with House spicy tamarind sauce on the side
A005. Fried Spring Rolls
Two deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with seasoned pork and vegetables, served with sweet chili sauce.
A006. Crab Rangoon
Five pieces of deep-fried wonton wrapper filled with imitation crab meat, cream cheese and green onion, served with sweet chili sauce on the side.
A007. Golden Shrimp
Four marinated shrimp wrapped with egg noodles and gently fried, served with sweet chili sauce on the side.
A008. Fried Tofu
Fried tofu, served with sweet chili sauce and crushed peanuts.
A009. Roasted Duck Bun
Three steamed buns filled with roasted duck and fresh vegetables, topped with House special sweet dark sauce. Served with fried crispy duck skin on the side
A010. Fried Corn
Frying corn, the perfect combination of flour, corn starch mixed with salt and pepper.
Soups
S001. Tom Yum Goong
Thai hot and sour shrimp soup with mushrooms and tomatoes. Broth is flavored with fresh herbals; galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, saw-leaf coriander, cilantro, lime, chili, fish sauce, and Prik Pao paste. Choice of clear or creamy broth (with milk)
S002. Tom Yum Gai
Thai hot and sour chicken soup with mushrooms and tomatoes. Broth is flavored with fresh herbals; lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, galangal, saw-leaf coriander, cilantro, lime, chili, fish sauce and Prik Pao paste. Clear broth.
S003. Tom Kha Gai
Thai hot and sour chicken coconut soup with mushrooms. Broth is flavored with fresh herbals; galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, cilantro, spring onion, lime, fish sauce and chili. Creamy broth with coconut milk.
S005. Poh Taek
Calamari, mussels and shrimp hot and sour soup with mushrooms and tomatoes. Broth is flavored with fresh lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, galangal, Holy Basil, lime, fish sauce and chili. Clear broth
Salads
SA01. Larb Salad
Minced meat salad mixed with shallots, spring onion, mint, and ground roasted rice in fish sauce, chili lime dressing. Served with lettuce on the side. Your choice of Chicken, pork, or beef.
SA02. Central Thai Style Papaya Salad
Central Thai Style Green Papaya Salad pounded with tomato, green bean, fresh garlic and crushed peanut. Flavored with fish sauce, palm sugar, lime and chili. Served with lettuce on the side.
SA03. Northeastern Thai Style Papaya Salad
Laos influenced, Green Papaya Salad pounded with Salty Fermented Crab, tomato, green bean, and fresh garlic. Flavored with Fermented fish sauce, palm sugar, lime and chili. Served with lettuce on the side.
SA04. Num Tok
Sliced Charbroiled Pork or Beef salad mixed with shallots, spring onion, mint, and ground roasted rice in fish sauce, chili lime dressing. Served with lettuce on the side.
Entrees
E001. Chicken Ginger
Saute’ed chicken stir-fried with ginger, white onion, mushroom, green onion and bell pepper in mixed of fish sauce, soy sauce, oyster sauce and Hoisin sauce.
E002. Seafood Pad Cha
Stir fried Shrimp, Calamari, Mussel with holy basil, long bean, bell pepper, rhizome, young pepper corns and Thai eggplant in mixed of fish sauce, soy sauce, oyster sauce and black soy sauce.
E003. Chicken Cashew Nut
Saute’ed chicken stir-fried with cashew nuts, white onion, green onion, water chestnut, mushroom and bell pepper with mixed of Prig pao sauce, fish sauce and soy sauce.
E004. Stir Fried Mixed Veggie
E010. Red Curry Stir Fry
Red curry stir-fried with Thai eggplant, bell peppers, bamboo shoot and Thai basil with your choice of meat.
E012. Stir Fried Holy Basil
Stir-fried green bean, bell pepper, bamboo shoot and Holy basil in mixed of garlic, fish sauce, soy sauce, oyster sauce, black soy sauce and your choice of meat.
E013. Chinese Broccoli with Crispy Pork
Stir-fried Chinese broccoli with crispy pork, in mixed of minced garlic, fish sauce, soy sauce, and oyster sauce.
E014. Pad Prik Pao
Stir-fried with your choice of chicken, pork, beef (additional), shrimp (additional), or meat alternative (additional), with bell pepper, onion and Thai basil with Prig Pao paste in a mix of fish sauce, soy sauce, and oyster sauce.
E015. Crispy Pork Pad Prik Khing
Stir-fried crispy pork with green bean, bell pepper and kaffir lime leaves in Prik-Khing curry.
E016. Thai Beef Hot Plate
Stir fried beef with bell pepper, white onion, green onion, mushroom in mixed of fish sauce, soy sauce, oyster sauce and Sriracha sauce.
E018. Sweet and Sour
Crunchy breaded shrimp, chicken, or fish stir-fry with white onion, green onion, mushroom, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell pepper and pineapple in sweet and sour sauce.
E019. Prik Pao Salmon
Salmon Stir-fried with Prig Pao paste in mixed fish sauce, sugar and on top with Thai Basil. It's also come with coconut sauce (Optional).
Noodle Dishes
N001. Crispy Wonton Pad Thai
Crispy wonton wrappers topped with Pad Thai Sauce (flavored by tamarind juice, fish sauce and palm sugar) stir-fried with egg, bean sprouts and Chinese chives. Served with lime wedge, crushed peanuts and cilantro. Choice of chicken, pork, beef, or shrimp.
N002. Traditional Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, Chinese chives in Pad Thai Sauce which is flavored by tamarind juice, fish sauce and palm sugar. Served with a fresh lime wedge, crushed peanuts, and cilantro with your choice of protein.
N003. Pad Se-ew
Stir-fried flat rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli and minced garlic in mixed of soy sauce, black soy sauce and oyster sauce with choice of meat. This dish has a slightly sweet taste.
N004. Drunken Noodles
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with Chinese broccoli, green beans, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, cabbage, fresh minced garlic, and Holy basil in a mix of soy sauce, black soy sauce, oyster sauce, and fish sauce with your choice of protein.
N005. Crispy Egg Noodles
Crispy egg noodles topped with shrimp, chicken, bamboo shoot, green onion, bell Pepper, Chinese broccoli, and mushrooms in Thai gravy sauce.
N006. Rad Na Moo
Flat rice noodles pan-fried, topped with Chinese broccoli, and marinated pork in Thai gravy sauce.
N007. Northern Style Curry Noodle
Kao Soi, flat soft egg noodles with slow-cooked chicken in Northern Style yellow and red curry coconut soup, topped with crispy egg noodles. Served with mustard green pickle, shallots, and lime on the side.
N008. Roasted Duck Noodle Soup
Egg noodles in roasted duck soup with green onion on top. Served with fresh Bean sprouts, Thai basil, and lime wedge on the side.
N009. Noodle Tom Yum Goong
Egg noodles in Thai hot and sour shrimp soup with mushrooms and tomatoes. Broth is flavored with fresh herbs; galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, saw-leaf coriander, cilantro, lime, chili, fish sauce, and Prik Pao paste. Creamy broth (with milk).
N010. Five-Spice Pork Noodles
Slow-cooked pork shoulder and Shitake mushrooms in a five-spice soup topped with rice noodles, pork meat ball, green onion and cilantro. Served with bean sprouts, Thai basil and a lime wedge on the side.
N011. Chicken Noodle Soup
Clear chicken broth with rice noodles and chicken, topped with green onion and cilantro. Served with fresh bean sprouts, Thai basil and a lime wedge on the side.
N012. Thai Sukiyaki
Your choice of style with stir-fry or soup. Bean thread noodles, assorted vegetables, and egg in a spicy bean curd sauce with your choice of protein.
N013. Pad Woonsen
Stir-fried bean thread noodles with chicken, shrimp, egg, cabbage, carrot, tomato, yellow onion, celery, and green onion mixed with soy sauce, oyster sauce, and fish sauce. (Substitute soy sauce only and Tofu for Vegan, Tamari soy sauce only for Gluten Free)
Rice Dishes
R001. Thai Style Grill Dish
Your choice of marinated pork and or beef (additional), served with our house spicy tamarind sauce, lettuce, and sticky rice.
R002. Traditional Thai Fried Rice
Traditional Style Thai fried rice with egg, white onion, tomatoes, and green onions. Served with fresh cucumber, cilantro, and lime wedge. Fish sauce and pepper on the side.
R003. Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with pineapple, shrimp, cashew nuts, raisins, and white and green onions tossed in a yellow curry powder.
R004. Crab Meat Fried Rice
Large peices of crab meat in fried rice with egg and green onions. Served with fresh cucumber, cilantro, and lime. Fish sauce and pepper on the side.
R005. Moo Paloh
Slow-cooked pork shoulder, Shitake mushrooms and boiled egg in a five-spice soup topped with cilantro.
R006. Green Curry Fried Rice
Fried rice in green curry sauce with Thai Basil, Thai eggplant, Bell Pepper and Bamboo shoot and your choice of meat.
R007. Garlic Pepper
Stir-fried garlic pepper sauce with your choice of pork, chicken, tofu, or beef (add $2) topped with cilantro and a side of Stir-Fried cabbage and carrot. Served with your choice of Jasmine White Rice or Brown Rice (add $1). (Substitute soy sauce for Vegan, Tamari soy sauce for Gluten-free).
R008. Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice with holy basil, green beans, bell pepper, and bamboo shoots with your choice of protein.
R009. Prik Pao Fried Rice
Fried rice with shrimp, Prik Pao Paste, pineapple, bell pepper, white onion, and Thai basil.
R010. Five Spice Pork Soup
Slow-cooked pork shoulder and Shitake mushrooms in a five-spice soup with pork meatballs, green onion, and topped with fresh cilantro.
R012. Kao Ka Moo
Slow-cooked pork leg, Chinese broccoli, and a boiled egg in a five-spice sauce. Served with mustard green pickle and garlic chili vinegar on the side.
Curry
C001. Green Curry
Thai green curry with Thai eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil in coconut milk.
C002. Red Curry
Thai red curry with Thai eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil in coconut milk.
C003. Roasted Duck Red Curry
Thai red curry with roasted duck, tomatoes, chunky pineapple, bell pepper, and basil in coconut milk.
C004. Shrimp Pineapple Curry
Thai red curry with shrimp, chunky pineapple, bell pepper, and basil in coconut milk.
C005. Yellow Curry
Slow cooked chicken in yellow curry with white onions and potatoes. Served with cucumber salad on the side.
C006. Panang Curry
Panang curry (peanut based) with bell pepper and basil in coconut milk.
C007. Massaman Curry
Southern Thai curry, Indonesian influenced (turmeric, cinnamon, star anise, cumin, cloves, and nutmeg base) with chunks of white onions, potatoes, and roasted peanuts with your choice of protein.
C008. Jungle Curry
Thai Jungle curry with your choice of protein, served with Thai eggplant, green beans, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, rhizome, peppercorns, and holy basil.
Sides
SI001. Jasmine Rice
SI002. Brown Rice
SI003. Sticky Rice
SI005. Roti
Round flatbread
SI006. Thai Style Noodle
SI007. Kai Dow
Fried Egg (Crispy Sunny Side Up)
SI008. Kai Jiew
SI009. Peanut Sauce (Satay)
SI010. Peanut Sauce (Fresh Roll)
SI011. Sweet Chili Sauce
SI012. Prig Nam Pla
Pepper and fish sauce.
SI013. Chili
SI014. Steam Veggie Mix
SI016. Fried Crispy Wonton
SI017. Fried Egg Noodle
SI018. Lettuce
SI09. Basil
Desserts
D001. Thai Pandan Custard with Fried Dough
D002. Sweet Roti (Indian Pita) with Sweet Condensed Milk
D003. Sweet Coconut Sticky Rice with Mango (Seasonal)
D004. Coconut Ice Cream
D005. Mango Ice Cream
D007. Banana Roti with Coconut Ice Cream
D009. Sweet Sticky Rice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Delicious and authentic Thai cuisine.
