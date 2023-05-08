Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thai Thai'm - Loveland

review star

No reviews yet

1360 East Eisenhower Boulevard

Loveland, CO 80537

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

R002. Traditional Thai Fried Rice

R002. Traditional Thai Fried Rice

$12.50

Traditional Style Thai fried rice with egg, white onion, tomatoes, and green onions. Served with fresh cucumber, cilantro, and lime wedge. Fish sauce and pepper on the side.

N002. Traditional Pad Thai

N002. Traditional Pad Thai

$12.25

Stir-fried rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, Chinese chives in Pad Thai Sauce which is flavored by tamarind juice, fish sauce and palm sugar. Served with a fresh lime wedge, crushed peanuts, and cilantro with your choice of protein.

Food

Appetizers

A001. Chicken Satay

A001. Chicken Satay

$8.95

Four skewers of marinated and grilled chicken in special turmeric-based spice, served with cucumber salad and satay peanut sauce on the side

A002. Fresh Spring Rolls

A002. Fresh Spring Rolls

$7.95

Two rolls, wrapped in rice paper, with fresh vegetables and choice of tofu or shrimp. Served with house special peanut sauce on the side.

A003. Grilled Pork Meatball Skewers

A003. Grilled Pork Meatball Skewers

$7.75

Two skewers of grilled pork meatball served with sweet chili sauce.

A004. Isan Sausage

A004. Isan Sausage

$8.95

Northeastern-style tangy pork sausage in natural casing. Spiced with garlic, lemongrass, shallots, lime leaf and pepper. Served with House spicy tamarind sauce on the side

A005. Fried Spring Rolls

A005. Fried Spring Rolls

$7.25

Two deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with seasoned pork and vegetables, served with sweet chili sauce.

A006. Crab Rangoon

A006. Crab Rangoon

$8.25

Five pieces of deep-fried wonton wrapper filled with imitation crab meat, cream cheese and green onion, served with sweet chili sauce on the side.

A007. Golden Shrimp

A007. Golden Shrimp

$9.25

Four marinated shrimp wrapped with egg noodles and gently fried, served with sweet chili sauce on the side.

A008. Fried Tofu

A008. Fried Tofu

$7.75

Fried tofu, served with sweet chili sauce and crushed peanuts.

A009. Roasted Duck Bun

A009. Roasted Duck Bun

$11.25

Three steamed buns filled with roasted duck and fresh vegetables, topped with House special sweet dark sauce. Served with fried crispy duck skin on the side

A010. Fried Corn

A010. Fried Corn

$6.99Out of stock

Frying corn, the perfect combination of flour, corn starch mixed with salt and pepper.

Soups

S001. Tom Yum Goong

S001. Tom Yum Goong

$9.75

Thai hot and sour shrimp soup with mushrooms and tomatoes. Broth is flavored with fresh herbals; galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, saw-leaf coriander, cilantro, lime, chili, fish sauce, and Prik Pao paste. Choice of clear or creamy broth (with milk)

S002. Tom Yum Gai

S002. Tom Yum Gai

$8.50

Thai hot and sour chicken soup with mushrooms and tomatoes. Broth is flavored with fresh herbals; lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, galangal, saw-leaf coriander, cilantro, lime, chili, fish sauce and Prik Pao paste. Clear broth.

S003. Tom Kha Gai

S003. Tom Kha Gai

$9.25

Thai hot and sour chicken coconut soup with mushrooms. Broth is flavored with fresh herbals; galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, cilantro, spring onion, lime, fish sauce and chili. Creamy broth with coconut milk.

S005. Poh Taek

S005. Poh Taek

$13.50

Calamari, mussels and shrimp hot and sour soup with mushrooms and tomatoes. Broth is flavored with fresh lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, galangal, Holy Basil, lime, fish sauce and chili. Clear broth

Salads

SA01. Larb Salad

SA01. Larb Salad

$10.50

Minced meat salad mixed with shallots, spring onion, mint, and ground roasted rice in fish sauce, chili lime dressing. Served with lettuce on the side. Your choice of Chicken, pork, or beef.

SA02. Central Thai Style Papaya Salad

SA02. Central Thai Style Papaya Salad

$11.95

Central Thai Style Green Papaya Salad pounded with tomato, green bean, fresh garlic and crushed peanut. Flavored with fish sauce, palm sugar, lime and chili. Served with lettuce on the side.

SA03. Northeastern Thai Style Papaya Salad

SA03. Northeastern Thai Style Papaya Salad

$13.50

Laos influenced, Green Papaya Salad pounded with Salty Fermented Crab, tomato, green bean, and fresh garlic. Flavored with Fermented fish sauce, palm sugar, lime and chili. Served with lettuce on the side.

SA04. Num Tok

SA04. Num Tok

$11.50

Sliced Charbroiled Pork or Beef salad mixed with shallots, spring onion, mint, and ground roasted rice in fish sauce, chili lime dressing. Served with lettuce on the side.

Entrees

E001. Chicken Ginger

E001. Chicken Ginger

$12.75

Saute’ed chicken stir-fried with ginger, white onion, mushroom, green onion and bell pepper in mixed of fish sauce, soy sauce, oyster sauce and Hoisin sauce.

E002. Seafood Pad Cha

E002. Seafood Pad Cha

$15.95

Stir fried Shrimp, Calamari, Mussel with holy basil, long bean, bell pepper, rhizome, young pepper corns and Thai eggplant in mixed of fish sauce, soy sauce, oyster sauce and black soy sauce.

E003. Chicken Cashew Nut

E003. Chicken Cashew Nut

$13.50

Saute’ed chicken stir-fried with cashew nuts, white onion, green onion, water chestnut, mushroom and bell pepper with mixed of Prig pao sauce, fish sauce and soy sauce.

E004. Stir Fried Mixed Veggie

E004. Stir Fried Mixed Veggie

$13.75
E010. Red Curry Stir Fry

E010. Red Curry Stir Fry

$13.25

Red curry stir-fried with Thai eggplant, bell peppers, bamboo shoot and Thai basil with your choice of meat.

E012. Stir Fried Holy Basil

E012. Stir Fried Holy Basil

$13.50

Stir-fried green bean, bell pepper, bamboo shoot and Holy basil in mixed of garlic, fish sauce, soy sauce, oyster sauce, black soy sauce and your choice of meat.

E013. Chinese Broccoli with Crispy Pork

E013. Chinese Broccoli with Crispy Pork

$13.75

Stir-fried Chinese broccoli with crispy pork, in mixed of minced garlic, fish sauce, soy sauce, and oyster sauce.

E014. Pad Prik Pao

E014. Pad Prik Pao

$12.75

Stir-fried with your choice of chicken, pork, beef (additional), shrimp (additional), or meat alternative (additional), with bell pepper, onion and Thai basil with Prig Pao paste in a mix of fish sauce, soy sauce, and oyster sauce.

E015. Crispy Pork Pad Prik Khing

E015. Crispy Pork Pad Prik Khing

$14.25

Stir-fried crispy pork with green bean, bell pepper and kaffir lime leaves in Prik-Khing curry.

E016. Thai Beef Hot Plate

E016. Thai Beef Hot Plate

$14.75

Stir fried beef with bell pepper, white onion, green onion, mushroom in mixed of fish sauce, soy sauce, oyster sauce and Sriracha sauce.

E018. Sweet and Sour

E018. Sweet and Sour

$15.25

Crunchy breaded shrimp, chicken, or fish stir-fry with white onion, green onion, mushroom, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell pepper and pineapple in sweet and sour sauce.

E019. Prik Pao Salmon

E019. Prik Pao Salmon

$17.95Out of stock

Salmon Stir-fried with Prig Pao paste in mixed fish sauce, sugar and on top with Thai Basil. It's also come with coconut sauce (Optional).

Noodle Dishes

N001. Crispy Wonton Pad Thai

N001. Crispy Wonton Pad Thai

$12.25

Crispy wonton wrappers topped with Pad Thai Sauce (flavored by tamarind juice, fish sauce and palm sugar) stir-fried with egg, bean sprouts and Chinese chives. Served with lime wedge, crushed peanuts and cilantro. Choice of chicken, pork, beef, or shrimp.

N002. Traditional Pad Thai

N002. Traditional Pad Thai

$12.25

Stir-fried rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, Chinese chives in Pad Thai Sauce which is flavored by tamarind juice, fish sauce and palm sugar. Served with a fresh lime wedge, crushed peanuts, and cilantro with your choice of protein.

N003. Pad Se-ew

N003. Pad Se-ew

$12.50

Stir-fried flat rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli and minced garlic in mixed of soy sauce, black soy sauce and oyster sauce with choice of meat. This dish has a slightly sweet taste.

N004. Drunken Noodles

N004. Drunken Noodles

$12.95

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with Chinese broccoli, green beans, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, cabbage, fresh minced garlic, and Holy basil in a mix of soy sauce, black soy sauce, oyster sauce, and fish sauce with your choice of protein.

N005. Crispy Egg Noodles

N005. Crispy Egg Noodles

$14.75

Crispy egg noodles topped with shrimp, chicken, bamboo shoot, green onion, bell Pepper, Chinese broccoli, and mushrooms in Thai gravy sauce.

N006. Rad Na Moo

N006. Rad Na Moo

$12.50

Flat rice noodles pan-fried, topped with Chinese broccoli, and marinated pork in Thai gravy sauce.

N007. Northern Style Curry Noodle

N007. Northern Style Curry Noodle

$12.75

Kao Soi, flat soft egg noodles with slow-cooked chicken in Northern Style yellow and red curry coconut soup, topped with crispy egg noodles. Served with mustard green pickle, shallots, and lime on the side.

N008. Roasted Duck Noodle Soup

N008. Roasted Duck Noodle Soup

$14.95

Egg noodles in roasted duck soup with green onion on top. Served with fresh Bean sprouts, Thai basil, and lime wedge on the side.

N009. Noodle Tom Yum Goong

N009. Noodle Tom Yum Goong

$14.75

Egg noodles in Thai hot and sour shrimp soup with mushrooms and tomatoes. Broth is flavored with fresh herbs; galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, saw-leaf coriander, cilantro, lime, chili, fish sauce, and Prik Pao paste. Creamy broth (with milk).

N010. Five-Spice Pork Noodles

N010. Five-Spice Pork Noodles

$12.95

Slow-cooked pork shoulder and Shitake mushrooms in a five-spice soup topped with rice noodles, pork meat ball, green onion and cilantro. Served with bean sprouts, Thai basil and a lime wedge on the side.

N011. Chicken Noodle Soup

N011. Chicken Noodle Soup

$11.95

Clear chicken broth with rice noodles and chicken, topped with green onion and cilantro. Served with fresh bean sprouts, Thai basil and a lime wedge on the side.

N012. Thai Sukiyaki

N012. Thai Sukiyaki

$12.95

Your choice of style with stir-fry or soup. Bean thread noodles, assorted vegetables, and egg in a spicy bean curd sauce with your choice of protein.

N013. Pad Woonsen

N013. Pad Woonsen

$14.95

Stir-fried bean thread noodles with chicken, shrimp, egg, cabbage, carrot, tomato, yellow onion, celery, and green onion mixed with soy sauce, oyster sauce, and fish sauce. (Substitute soy sauce only and Tofu for Vegan, Tamari soy sauce only for Gluten Free)

Rice Dishes

R001. Thai Style Grill Dish

R001. Thai Style Grill Dish

$12.95

Your choice of marinated pork and or beef (additional), served with our house spicy tamarind sauce, lettuce, and sticky rice.

R002. Traditional Thai Fried Rice

R002. Traditional Thai Fried Rice

$12.50

Traditional Style Thai fried rice with egg, white onion, tomatoes, and green onions. Served with fresh cucumber, cilantro, and lime wedge. Fish sauce and pepper on the side.

R003. Pineapple Fried Rice

R003. Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.50

Fried rice with pineapple, shrimp, cashew nuts, raisins, and white and green onions tossed in a yellow curry powder.

R004. Crab Meat Fried Rice

R004. Crab Meat Fried Rice

$16.50

Large peices of crab meat in fried rice with egg and green onions. Served with fresh cucumber, cilantro, and lime. Fish sauce and pepper on the side.

R005. Moo Paloh

R005. Moo Paloh

$12.95

Slow-cooked pork shoulder, Shitake mushrooms and boiled egg in a five-spice soup topped with cilantro.

R006. Green Curry Fried Rice

R006. Green Curry Fried Rice

$12.50

Fried rice in green curry sauce with Thai Basil, Thai eggplant, Bell Pepper and Bamboo shoot and your choice of meat.

R007. Garlic Pepper

R007. Garlic Pepper

$12.95

Stir-fried garlic pepper sauce with your choice of pork, chicken, tofu, or beef (add $2) topped with cilantro and a side of Stir-Fried cabbage and carrot. Served with your choice of Jasmine White Rice or Brown Rice (add $1). (Substitute soy sauce for Vegan, Tamari soy sauce for Gluten-free).

R008. Basil Fried Rice

R008. Basil Fried Rice

$12.50

Fried rice with holy basil, green beans, bell pepper, and bamboo shoots with your choice of protein.

R009. Prik Pao Fried Rice

R009. Prik Pao Fried Rice

$14.50

Fried rice with shrimp, Prik Pao Paste, pineapple, bell pepper, white onion, and Thai basil.

R010. Five Spice Pork Soup

R010. Five Spice Pork Soup

$12.95

Slow-cooked pork shoulder and Shitake mushrooms in a five-spice soup with pork meatballs, green onion, and topped with fresh cilantro.

R012. Kao Ka Moo

R012. Kao Ka Moo

$14.45

Slow-cooked pork leg, Chinese broccoli, and a boiled egg in a five-spice sauce. Served with mustard green pickle and garlic chili vinegar on the side.

Curry

C001. Green Curry

C001. Green Curry

$12.75

Thai green curry with Thai eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil in coconut milk.

C002. Red Curry

C002. Red Curry

$12.75

Thai red curry with Thai eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil in coconut milk.

C003. Roasted Duck Red Curry

C003. Roasted Duck Red Curry

$15.50

Thai red curry with roasted duck, tomatoes, chunky pineapple, bell pepper, and basil in coconut milk.

C004. Shrimp Pineapple Curry

C004. Shrimp Pineapple Curry

$14.50

Thai red curry with shrimp, chunky pineapple, bell pepper, and basil in coconut milk.

C005. Yellow Curry

C005. Yellow Curry

$12.75

Slow cooked chicken in yellow curry with white onions and potatoes. Served with cucumber salad on the side.

C006. Panang Curry

C006. Panang Curry

$12.75

Panang curry (peanut based) with bell pepper and basil in coconut milk.

C007. Massaman Curry

C007. Massaman Curry

$12.75

Southern Thai curry, Indonesian influenced (turmeric, cinnamon, star anise, cumin, cloves, and nutmeg base) with chunks of white onions, potatoes, and roasted peanuts with your choice of protein.

C008. Jungle Curry

C008. Jungle Curry

$12.75

Thai Jungle curry with your choice of protein, served with Thai eggplant, green beans, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, rhizome, peppercorns, and holy basil.

Sides

SI001. Jasmine Rice

$2.50

SI002. Brown Rice

$3.50

SI003. Sticky Rice

$3.95

SI005. Roti

$2.00

Round flatbread

SI006. Thai Style Noodle

$2.50

SI007. Kai Dow

$3.00

Fried Egg (Crispy Sunny Side Up)

SI008. Kai Jiew

$5.95

SI009. Peanut Sauce (Satay)

$1.00

SI010. Peanut Sauce (Fresh Roll)

$1.00

SI011. Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.75

SI012. Prig Nam Pla

$1.00

Pepper and fish sauce.

SI013. Chili

SI014. Steam Veggie Mix

$7.95

SI016. Fried Crispy Wonton

$3.00

SI017. Fried Egg Noodle

$3.00

SI018. Lettuce

$1.50

SI09. Basil

$0.75

Desserts

D001. Thai Pandan Custard with Fried Dough

D001. Thai Pandan Custard with Fried Dough

$6.95
D002. Sweet Roti (Indian Pita) with Sweet Condensed Milk

D002. Sweet Roti (Indian Pita) with Sweet Condensed Milk

$4.95
D003. Sweet Coconut Sticky Rice with Mango (Seasonal)

D003. Sweet Coconut Sticky Rice with Mango (Seasonal)

$10.50Out of stock
D004. Coconut Ice Cream

D004. Coconut Ice Cream

$4.75
D005. Mango Ice Cream

D005. Mango Ice Cream

$4.75
D007. Banana Roti with Coconut Ice Cream

D007. Banana Roti with Coconut Ice Cream

$7.25
D009. Sweet Sticky Rice

D009. Sweet Sticky Rice

$5.25

Beverages

Non-Alcoholic

DR002. Black Thai Ice Tea

$3.95

DR004. Black Thai Iced Coffee

$3.95

DR006. Thai Iced Coffee

$4.45

DR007. Soda

$3.45

DR008. Pomegranate Juice

$3.50

DR010. Hot Tea

$2.50

DR012. Thai Iced Green Tea

$4.45

DR013. Thai Iced Green Tea No Milk

$3.95

Kids

Half Order

Drunken Noodle Kids Half Order

$7.95

Pad Se-ew Kids Half Order

$7.95

Pad Thai Kids Half Order

$7.95

Fried Rice Kids Half Order

$7.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious and authentic Thai cuisine.

Website

Location

1360 East Eisenhower Boulevard, Loveland, CO 80537

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Riki's Mexican Grill - 1473 E Eisenhower Blvd
orange star3.0 • 1
1473 E Eisenhower Blvd Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
Loveland Breakfast Club - 1451 Boise Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1451 Boise Ave Loveland, CO 80538
View restaurantnext
McGraff's American Grill - 1602 E. Eisenhower Blvd (Hwy 34) - Loveland Co, 80537
orange star3.9 • 411
1602 E Eisenhower Blvd Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Loveland
orange star4.5 • 5,706
1433 Denver Ave Loveland, CO 80538
View restaurantnext
A.K.A. Kitchen -
orange star4.5 • 894
414 E 6th St. Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
Mexican Food Takeaway
orange star4.4 • 295
510 E 4th St Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Loveland

Fat Shack - Loveland
orange star4.5 • 5,706
1433 Denver Ave Loveland, CO 80538
View restaurantnext
Betta Gumbo
orange star4.3 • 1,764
277 N Lincoln Ave Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
MoBetta Gumbo
orange star4.4 • 1,696
141 east 4th Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse
orange star4.5 • 1,259
1440 Diana Dr. Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
A.K.A. Kitchen -
orange star4.5 • 894
414 E 6th St. Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
Casa Real Mexican Grill
orange star4.4 • 868
243 E 29th St Loveland, CO 80538
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Loveland
Fort Collins
review star
Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Greeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Estes Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (105 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston