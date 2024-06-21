- Home
Thai Thani 600 Market St #110
600 Market Street
Celebration, FL 34747
Beverages
Appetizers
- Chicken Dumplings
Minced chicken, scallion and egg served with chef sauce. Wrapped with dumpling sheet$9.00
- Chicken Pot Sticker
Fried Chicken dumpling$9.00
- Chicken Satay
Chicken in skewers marinated with spices and turmeric powder. Served with peanut sauce$11.00
- Chicken Wings
Crispy fried chicken seasoned with garlic, soy sauce served with sweet chili sauce$11.00
- Crispy Crab Rangoon
Imitation crab meat, mayonnaise, celery, scallion, cream cheese and chef's sauce$9.00
- Fried Calamari
Crispy fried breaded squid served with sweet chili sauce$10.00
- Fried Tofu
Served with a peanut and sweet & sour dipping sauce.$9.00
- Salad Rolls
Spring mixed salad, cucumber, carrot, shrimp and creamy seafood sauce$10.00
- Shrimp Spring Rolls
Deep fried fresh shrimp wrapped with spring roll sheets$12.00
- Thai Thani Sampler
Spring roll, vegan curry puff and Crab Rangoon (no substitutions)$18.00
- Vegan Curry Puff
Potato, white onion, carrot and curry powder, served with sweet cucumber relish$9.00
- Vegan Dumplings
Potato, carrot, broccoli and white mushroom mixed with mushroom soy sauce; steamed and wrapped with dumpling sheet$9.00
- Vegan Pot Sticker$9.00
- Vegan Spring Rolls
Deep fried organic mixed vegetables and carrots wrapped with spring roll sheet$9.00
- Vegan Summer Rolls
Rice noodle, lettuce, basil, carrot, fried tofu, peanut, cucumber served with tamarind hoisin sauce$9.00
Salad
- Green Papaya Salad
Thai favorite spicy-sour green papaya salad with long beans, tomatoes, thai chili, fish sauce, lime juice and crushed peanut$11.00
- Laab
Your choice of chicken or pork seasoned with fish sauce, chili flakes, lime juice, toasted rice, fresh herbs, shallots and scallion$12.00
- Seafood Salad
Shrimp and squid with New Zealand mussels tossed just before serving a simple mixture of fish sauce, fresh or dried chili, carrot, tomatoes, shallot, scallion and lime juice