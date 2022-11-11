Thai This Express 1401 Tyler Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1401 Tyler Ave, Radford, VA 24141
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford - 1202 E Main St
4.3 • 502
1202 E Main St Radford, VA 24141
View restaurant
The Radford Lunch Box, LLC - 201 Rock Rd W,
No Reviews
201 Rock Rd W, Radford, VA 24141
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Radford
Brick House Pizza - 311 W Main Street, Radford
4.5 • 619
311 W Main Street Radford, VA 24141
View restaurant