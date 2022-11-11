Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thai This Express 1401 Tyler Ave

1401 Tyler Ave

Radford, VA 24141

Popular Items

Spicy Pork Rice Bowl
Shrimp Noodle Bowl
Pad Thai

Starters

Veggie Spring Roll

Veggie Spring Roll

$2.25

Crisp rolls with cabbage, mushrooms, carrots served with sweet chili sauce

Soup

Tom Kha

$4.95

Coconut milk soup with chicken, mushrooms and cilantro

Salads

Grilled Beef

Grilled Beef

$9.99

Glunten-free thinly sliced grilled beef tossed wiht cucumbers, red & green onions, celery, cilantro and mint in a chili lime dressing

Shrimp Noodle Bowl

Shrimp Noodle Bowl

$9.99

Grilled Shrimp with ramen noodles, cabbage, tomatoes, onions and cilantro tossed in a tangy lime dressing

Curry

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$9.99

Gluten-free. Sweet and creamy coconut milk curry with red peppers and lime leaves. Served over jasmine rice.

Entrees

Spicy Pork Rice Bowl

Spicy Pork Rice Bowl

$9.99

Gluten-free. Slow-braised pork cooked in a spicy tomato sauce served over jasmine rice and topped with a jalapeno cilantro dressing.

Spicy Tofu Bowl

Spicy Tofu Bowl

$9.99

Gluten-free. Crisp tofu topped with a spicy tomato sauce served over jasmine rice and topped with a jalapeno cilantro dressing.

Basil Chicken

Basil Chicken

$9.99

Stir-fried chicken with Thai basil, chilies, red peppers, yellow onions, green beans and Thai basil. Served over jasmine rice. Contains shellfish.

Pad Thai

$11.49

Gluten-free. Thai rice noodles stir-fried with egg, shallots, bean sprouts, green onions and radish in a sweet and sour tamarind sauce. Topped with crushed peanuts.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Nuggets

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Boneless chicken nuggets served with a side of chili sauce and jasmine rice.

Side Of Rice

Side Of Rice

$1.00

Side of Jasmine Rice

Side Of Noodles

Side Of Noodles

$1.00

Side of Ramen Noodles

Desserts

Berry Lime Float

Berry Lime Float

$3.99

Black Raspberry ice cream topped with our fresh brewed Thai lime tea

Lemon Ginger Float

Lemon Ginger Float

$3.99

Local Homestead Creamery lemon crunch ice cream float in an organic ginger soda.

Double Berry Float

Double Berry Float

$3.99

Local Homestead Creamery Black Raspberry ice cream with blueberry soda

Drinks

Thai Ice Tea

Thai Ice Tea

$2.50

Gluten-free. Sweet brew Thai tea blend with a creamy mix of evaporated and condensed milk.

Thai Lime Tea

Thai Lime Tea

$2.50

Gluten-free. Sweet brew Thai tea blended with fresh squeezed lime juice.

Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$2.75

Brewed Thai coffee served over ice

Soda

Soda

$2.29

Coke Products

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.00

Bottle Water

Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$3.00Out of stock

Cocount Water

Bubble Teas

Mango Madness

Mango Madness

$3.50

Gluten-free. Iced mango bubble tea with a creamy coconut milk and tapioca pearls.

Mellow Melon

Mellow Melon

$3.50

Gluten-free. Iced honeydew melon bubble tea with creamy coconut milk and tapioca pearls.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1401 Tyler Ave, Radford, VA 24141

Directions

