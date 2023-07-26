Thai Time Worcester
No reviews yet
107 Highland Street
Worcester, MA 01609
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Thai Time special
Ground beef, chicken, or pork stir-fried with spicy authentic basil sauce, fresh chilies, mushrooms, green peppers & Thai basil leaves, served with steamed rice & Thai-style fried egg.
Basil Fried Rice
House fried with basil & spicy prik paw.
Crab Rangoon
Crabmeat & cream cheese filling inside crispy wonton wrappers.
LUNCH
Noodles and Fried Rice
Pad Thai (Lunch)
Your choice of chicken, shrimp, or both. Stir-fried with rice noodles, egg, scallions, bean sprouts & ground peanuts.
Fiery Pad Thai (Lunch)
Spicy version of traditional Pad Thai with chicken & shrimp.
Drunken Noodles (Lunch)
Wide noodles stir-fried with ground chicken, egg, onion, carrots, green peppers & basil.
Pad See-U (Lunch)
Choice of chicken, beef, pork, or shrimp. Stir-fried with wide noodles, cabbage, broccoli, carrots, & bean sprouts.
Pad Woonsen (Lunch)
Choice of chicken, beef, pork, or shrimp stir-fried with glass noodles, egg, cabbage, carrots, Brocoli
Lad-Nar
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, baby corn & egg in a Thai-style gravy with chicken & shrimp.
Thai Special Fried Rice (Lunch)
Fried rice with shrimp, chicken, egg, peas, onion, & scallions
Basil Fried Rice (Lunch)
House fried with basil & spicy prik paw.
Pineapple Fried Rice (Lunch)
Fried rice with chicken, shrimp, egg, pineapple, onion, peas, scallions, & curry powder.
Lion City Noodles (Lunch)
Tiny noodles stir-fried with Thai spicy sauce, seasoned with curry powder, carrots, peas, sprouts, onion, scallions, & baby corn with chicken, pork, or shrimp.
Khao Soi
The famous northern noodles in delicious mix of light yellow curry, chicken, scallions, & fried shallots, vegetarian version available.
See You in Kale
A Healthy combination of the super green kale and tofu stir fried with wide noodles and seasoned with house sauce
Thai Lomein
Spicy Thai Lomein
Sriracha Fried Rice (Lunch)
Spicy fried rice with egg, vegetables, and your choice of Meat
Popular Combinations
Basil Combo (Lunch)
Basil, green peppers, onion, mushrooms, broccoli, zucchini, & spicy Thai chili sauce.
Cashew Nut Combo (Lunch)
Pineapple, bamboo shoots, carrots, onion, green peppers, mushrooms & cashew nuts
Broccoli Combo (Lunch)
Broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, baby corn, & tomato.
Peanut Sauce Combo (Lunch)
Sauteed in peanut sauce with baby corn, onion, carrots, cabbage, mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli, & potato.
Garlic Combo (Lunch)
Garlic, baby corn, mushrooms, red peppers, scallions, & peas.
Ginger Combo (Lunch)
Ginger sauce with baby corn, mushroom, scallions, & green peppers
Curry
Red Curry (Lunch)
Bamboo shoots, carrots, broccoli, green peppers, & basil.
Yellow Curry (Lunch)
Pineapple, baby corn, potato, carrots, & onion.
Green Curry (Lunch)
Bamboo shoots, broccoli, peas, mushrooms, green peppers, green beans, & basil.
Panang Curry (Lunch)
Baby corn, carrots, broccoli, green peppers, & lime leaves
Massaman Curry (Lunch)
Peanuts, potato, onion, green peppers, & carrots and your choice of Meat
Duck
House Specialties
Thai Time Special (Lunch)
Ground beef, chicken, or pork stir-fried with spicy authentic basil sauce, fresh chilies, mushrooms, green peppers & Thai basil leaves, served with steamed rice & Thai-style fried egg.
Seafood Curry (Lunch)
Combination of shrimp, squid, & scallops in red curry.
Seafood Basil (Lunch)
Combination of shrimp, squid, & scallops stir-fried with chili sauce
Furious Trio (Lunch)
Combination of pork, chicken, & beef sauteed in spicy Sriracha sauce, served with scallions, onions, celery, mushrooms & cashew nuts
Tamarind Fish (Lunch)
Fried tilapia in a sweet & sour tamarind sauce, with bell peppers, pineapple chunks, snow peas & carrots.
Spicy Fish (Lunch)
Fried tilapia, served in a hot chili sauce with crispy basil leaves.
Mango Curry (Lunch)
Chicken & shrimp with mango chunks in a yellow curry with coconut milk, onions, carrots, tomatoes, & bell peppers
Vegetable Delight (Lunch
Roasted Duck With Rice
Herbed and special roast duck.
Crispy Chicken Plum Sauce
ALL DAY MENU
Appetizers
Chicken Satay
Charcoal-grilled chicken tenders on skewers, marinated with Thai spices, served with peanut sauce & cucumber sauce.
Chicken Wings
Deep-fried chicken wing, marinated with herbs & house sauce.
Thai Crispy Rolls
Crispy rice paper filled with chicken & mixed vegetables, served with sweet chili sauce.
Thai Soft Spring Rolls
Steamed vermicelli, cooked chicken, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, wrapped in fresh spring roll skins, served with sweet & sour sauce, & topped with ground peanuts.
Shrimp Shumai
Choose either steamed or deep-fried dumplings served with ginger sauce
Tofu Triangles
Deep-fried tofu served with sweet & sour topped with ground peanut
Pork Dumplings
Steamed or fried dumplings served with light soy sauce.
Edamame
Seasoned Japanese snack, steamed soybean pods & seasoned with salt.
Scallion Pancakes
Scallion Pancakes
Chive Pancakes
Fried or steamed chive pancake served with ginger sauce.
Golden Triangle
Deep-fried egg roll skins stuffed with vegetables, served with sweet chili sauce.
Crab Rangoon
Crabmeat & cream cheese filling inside crispy wonton wrappers.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts seasoned with light soy sauce.
Coconut Shrimp
Shrimp (5) dipped in batter and rolled in an aromatic blend of shredded coconut and Panko bread crumbs.
Vegetarian Sampler
Vegetable roll (2), golden triangle (2), fried chive pancake (4), tofu triangle (4).
Sampler
Combination of (2) crispy rolls, (2) vegetable rolls, (2) satay & (2) golden triangles, (2) crab rangoons, served with peanut sauce & cucumber sauce.
Vegetarian crispy rolls
Moo Ping
Sweet and savory Thai style pork skewers Marinate contain soybean cilantro and garlic.
Spicy Wings
Crispy chicken Wings served with Thai hot sauce.