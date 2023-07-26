Popular Items

Thai Time special

$16.95

Ground beef, chicken, or pork stir-fried with spicy authentic basil sauce, fresh chilies, mushrooms, green peppers & Thai basil leaves, served with steamed rice & Thai-style fried egg.

Basil Fried Rice

$15.95

House fried with basil & spicy prik paw.

Crab Rangoon

$8.95

Crabmeat & cream cheese filling inside crispy wonton wrappers.

LUNCH

Noodles and Fried Rice

Pad Thai (Lunch)

$12.95

Your choice of chicken, shrimp, or both. Stir-fried with rice noodles, egg, scallions, bean sprouts & ground peanuts.

Fiery Pad Thai (Lunch)

$12.95

Spicy version of traditional Pad Thai with chicken & shrimp.

Drunken Noodles (Lunch)

$12.95

Wide noodles stir-fried with ground chicken, egg, onion, carrots, green peppers & basil.

Pad See-U (Lunch)

$12.95

Choice of chicken, beef, pork, or shrimp. Stir-fried with wide noodles, cabbage, broccoli, carrots, & bean sprouts.

Pad Woonsen (Lunch)

$12.95

Choice of chicken, beef, pork, or shrimp stir-fried with glass noodles, egg, cabbage, carrots, Brocoli

Lad-Nar

$16.95

Wide rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, baby corn & egg in a Thai-style gravy with chicken & shrimp.

Thai Special Fried Rice (Lunch)

$12.95

Fried rice with shrimp, chicken, egg, peas, onion, & scallions

Basil Fried Rice (Lunch)

$12.95

House fried with basil & spicy prik paw.

Pineapple Fried Rice (Lunch)

$12.95

Fried rice with chicken, shrimp, egg, pineapple, onion, peas, scallions, & curry powder.

Lion City Noodles (Lunch)

$12.95

Tiny noodles stir-fried with Thai spicy sauce, seasoned with curry powder, carrots, peas, sprouts, onion, scallions, & baby corn with chicken, pork, or shrimp.

Khao Soi

$15.95

The famous northern noodles in delicious mix of light yellow curry, chicken, scallions, & fried shallots, vegetarian version available.

See You in Kale

$12.95

A Healthy combination of the super green kale and tofu stir fried with wide noodles and seasoned with house sauce

Thai Lomein

$15.95
Spicy Thai Lomein

$15.95
Sriracha Fried Rice (Lunch)

$15.95

Spicy fried rice with egg, vegetables, and your choice of Meat

Popular Combinations

Basil Combo (Lunch)

$12.95

Basil, green peppers, onion, mushrooms, broccoli, zucchini, & spicy Thai chili sauce.

Cashew Nut Combo (Lunch)

$12.95

Pineapple, bamboo shoots, carrots, onion, green peppers, mushrooms & cashew nuts

Broccoli Combo (Lunch)

$12.95

Broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, baby corn, & tomato.

Peanut Sauce Combo (Lunch)

$12.95

Sauteed in peanut sauce with baby corn, onion, carrots, cabbage, mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli, & potato.

Garlic Combo (Lunch)

$12.95

Garlic, baby corn, mushrooms, red peppers, scallions, & peas.

Ginger Combo (Lunch)

$12.95

Ginger sauce with baby corn, mushroom, scallions, & green peppers

Curry

Red Curry (Lunch)

$11.95

Bamboo shoots, carrots, broccoli, green peppers, & basil.

Yellow Curry (Lunch)

$11.95

Pineapple, baby corn, potato, carrots, & onion.

Green Curry (Lunch)

$11.95

Bamboo shoots, broccoli, peas, mushrooms, green peppers, green beans, & basil.

Panang Curry (Lunch)

$11.95

Baby corn, carrots, broccoli, green peppers, & lime leaves

Massaman Curry (Lunch)

$11.95

Peanuts, potato, onion, green peppers, & carrots and your choice of Meat

Duck

Boston Volcano (Lunch)

$15.95

Crispy duck coated with tamarind sauce, cashew nuts, mushrooms, carrots, & peas.

Rama Duck (Lunch)

$15.95

Crispy roasted-duck simmered in red curry & peanut sauce.

Bangkok Duck (Lunch)

$15.95

Roasted duck sliced & de-boned, topped with ginger sauce & served with vegetables.

House Specialties

Thai Time Special (Lunch)

$13.95

Ground beef, chicken, or pork stir-fried with spicy authentic basil sauce, fresh chilies, mushrooms, green peppers & Thai basil leaves, served with steamed rice & Thai-style fried egg.

Seafood Curry (Lunch)

$14.95

Combination of shrimp, squid, & scallops in red curry.

Seafood Basil (Lunch)

$14.95

Combination of shrimp, squid, & scallops stir-fried with chili sauce

Furious Trio (Lunch)

$13.95

Combination of pork, chicken, & beef sauteed in spicy Sriracha sauce, served with scallions, onions, celery, mushrooms & cashew nuts

Tamarind Fish (Lunch)

$13.95

Fried tilapia in a sweet & sour tamarind sauce, with bell peppers, pineapple chunks, snow peas & carrots.

Spicy Fish (Lunch)

$13.95

Fried tilapia, served in a hot chili sauce with crispy basil leaves.

Mango Curry (Lunch)

$13.95

Chicken & shrimp with mango chunks in a yellow curry with coconut milk, onions, carrots, tomatoes, & bell peppers

Vegetable Delight (Lunch

$12.95
Roasted Duck With Rice

$14.95

Herbed and special roast duck.

Crispy Chicken Plum Sauce

$13.95

ALL DAY MENU

Appetizers

Chicken Satay

$9.95

Charcoal-grilled chicken tenders on skewers, marinated with Thai spices, served with peanut sauce & cucumber sauce.

Chicken Wings

$9.95

Deep-fried chicken wing, marinated with herbs & house sauce.

Thai Crispy Rolls

$8.95

Crispy rice paper filled with chicken & mixed vegetables, served with sweet chili sauce.

Thai Soft Spring Rolls

$8.95

Steamed vermicelli, cooked chicken, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, wrapped in fresh spring roll skins, served with sweet & sour sauce, & topped with ground peanuts.

Shrimp Shumai

$8.95

Choose either steamed or deep-fried dumplings served with ginger sauce

Tofu Triangles

$8.95

Deep-fried tofu served with sweet & sour topped with ground peanut

Pork Dumplings

$8.95

Steamed or fried dumplings served with light soy sauce.

Edamame

$7.95

Seasoned Japanese snack, steamed soybean pods & seasoned with salt.

Scallion Pancakes

$8.95

Scallion Pancakes

Chive Pancakes

$8.95

Fried or steamed chive pancake served with ginger sauce.

Golden Triangle

$8.95

Deep-fried egg roll skins stuffed with vegetables, served with sweet chili sauce.

Crab Rangoon

$8.95

Crabmeat & cream cheese filling inside crispy wonton wrappers.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$8.95

Brussels sprouts seasoned with light soy sauce.

Coconut Shrimp

$8.95

Shrimp (5) dipped in batter and rolled in an aromatic blend of shredded coconut and Panko bread crumbs.

Vegetarian Sampler

$14.95

Vegetable roll (2), golden triangle (2), fried chive pancake (4), tofu triangle (4).

Sampler

$15.95

Combination of (2) crispy rolls, (2) vegetable rolls, (2) satay & (2) golden triangles, (2) crab rangoons, served with peanut sauce & cucumber sauce.

Vegetarian crispy rolls

$8.95
Moo Ping

$9.95

Sweet and savory Thai style pork skewers Marinate contain soybean cilantro and garlic.

Spicy Wings

$11.95

Crispy chicken Wings served with Thai hot sauce.

BBQ Chicken Wings

$11.95
Mini Chicken Pie

$8.50

Salads

Chicken Salad (Larb Gai)

$13.95

Ground chicken with tomato, cucumber, lemon grass, lime juice, & special Thai sauce

Papaya Salad

$13.95

Shredded papaya mixed with string beans, tomato, chili in spicy lime sauce,

Soups

Tom Yum

$8.95

The world-famous Thai soup spiced with chilies, lemon grass, mushrooms, & lime juice; with choice of chicken or shrimp.

Seafood Tom Yum

$9.95

Tom yum soup with shrimp, squid, & scallops.

Tom Kha Gai

$8.95