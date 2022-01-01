  • Home
Thai Wisdom Bistro - Kirkland 8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2

No reviews yet

8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2

kirkland, WA 98033

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Phad Thai
See Ew
Crispy Garlic Chicken

Specialties

Special Cashew Chicken (Crispy)

Special Cashew Chicken (Crispy)

$20.00

Chef Paul's favorite! Crispy Chicken, Cashew Sauce, cashew nut, onion, bell, carrot, and mushroom topped with green onion.

Crispy Garlic Chicken

Crispy Garlic Chicken

$18.00

Our Signature Version of Crispy Garlic Chicken. Sautéed with sweet chili garlic sauce, topped with red bell & crispy basil.

Thai Wisdom Greenbean Prawns

Thai Wisdom Greenbean Prawns

$20.00

Stir-fried fresh green beans, red bell & prawns in creamy garlic sauce. Sprinkled with shredded lime leaf.

Emperor Duck Curry

Emperor Duck Curry

$22.00

Delicious Crispy Half Whole duck Flash fried and topped with Red Curry sauce, bell pepper, basil, and tomatoes. Sprinkle with Fresh coconut milk and Crispy Basil.

Three Flavor Prawns

Three Flavor Prawns

$20.00

Savory Prawns Sautéed with mushroom, bell, and basil in the house three flavor sauce, topped with crispy basil, and served on a sizzling platter.

Three Flavor Scallops

Three Flavor Scallops

$20.00

Succulent Scallops Sautéed with mushroom, bell, and basil in the house three flavor sauce, topped with crispy basil, and served on a sizzling platter.

Crispy Trout

Crispy Trout

$17.00

Deliciously Golden fried Crispy Whole Trout. Served with Thai sweet cucumber vinaigrette.

Amazing Thailand

Amazing Thailand

$22.00

God of Seafood, Specialty creation of Calamari, Prawns, Scallops, and Mussels stir-fried onion, bell, celery and green onion with Yellow curry powder and Cream in House Signature sauce.

Andaman Chili Fried Rice (Seafood)

Andaman Chili Fried Rice (Seafood)

$19.00

Owner's favorite, Seafood Chili fried Rice with Egg, onion, tomato, broccoli, Calamari, Prawns, Scallops, and Mussels, top with Cilantro.

Wonton Curry

$16.00

Succulent shrimp and chicken wonton, with Thai basil, and bell simmered in choice of Red, Green, Yellow, or Panang Curry.

Salmon Curry

Salmon Curry

$20.00

Delicious Salmon steak topped with Panang curry sauce, bell, basil, and Crispy Fried Basil.

Heavenly Salmon

Heavenly Salmon

$20.00

Tender Salmon Steak, Coriander seeds, snow peas, baby corn, mushrooms, onion, and bell pepper in sweet soy sauce & sprinkled with white sesame seeds.

Mango Trout Salad

Mango Trout Salad

$20.00

Fresh Mango Salad topped with Golden Fried Trout, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cashew, basil, red ad green onion tossed in Signature Chili Lime Dressing.

Appetizers

Fresh Summer Roll Prawn

Fresh Summer Roll Prawn

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh lettuce, carrots, basil and vermicelli noodles wrapped in rice paper and served with our homemade peanut sauce and crushed peanut.

Fresh Summer Roll Tofu

Fresh Summer Roll Tofu

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh lettuce, carrots, basil and vermicelli noodles wrapped in rice paper and served with our homemade peanut sauce.

Crab Delight

Crab Delight

$13.00

Crispy-fried wonton stuffed with crab meat and seasoned cream cheese, paired with plum sauce.

Coconut Prawns

Coconut Prawns

$13.00

Battered butterfly prawns dressed with coconut flake crispy fried to golden, served with plum sauce.

Pot Sticker

Pot Sticker

$11.50

Delicious chicken and vegetable dumplings crispy-fried paired with special ginger soy sauce.

Prawn Rolls

Prawn Rolls

$13.00

Succulent Prawn lightly seasoned, wrapped in wonton, crispy-fried and served with plum sauce.

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$11.00

Crispy-fried bean cake, served with sweet plum sauce and crushed peanuts.

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$11.00

Golden brown spring rolls stuffed with seasoned vegetables & glass noodle served with sweet plum sauce.

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$13.50

Grilled marinated chicken served with fresh cucumber vinaigrette and homemade peanut sauce.

Prawn Satay

Prawn Satay

$14.00

Grilled marinated prawns served with fresh cucumber vinaigrette and homemade peanut sauce.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Famous wings specially marinated and crispy-fried, served with delicious plum sauce.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Lightly breaded calamari crispy-fried to perfection. Served with delicious plum sauce.

Ultimate Platter

$17.00

Combinations of Chicken Satay, Prawn Rolls, Spring Rolls and Crab delight.

Soup

Tom Kah

Tom Kah

$14.00

World famous Thai style coconut soup with mushrooms, onion, cabbage, chili paste, springled with fresh cilantro.

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$14.00

Thai's favorite spicy lemongrass soup with onion, tomato mushrooms, chili paste, springled with fresh cilantro.

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$15.00

Fresh wontons stuffed with ground shrimp and Chicken in delicious broth with baby bok choy. Topped with fresh green onion and crispy garlic.

Salad

Larb (Minced CK)

Larb (Minced CK)

$16.00

Unique Thai salad specially prepared minced chicken breast tossed with red & green onion, cilantro in chili lime dressing, served on a bed of lettuce.

Thai Wisdom Salad (Tofu)

Thai Wisdom Salad (Tofu)

$13.00

Traditional Thai style salad features lettuce, red onion, cucumber, and tomatoes drizzled with special peanut sauce vinaigrette, topped with crispy tofu.

Yum Neau (Beef)

Yum Neau (Beef)

$17.00

House favorite grilled sliced tender beef tossed with red & green onion, tomato, cucumber, basil in chili lime dressing.

Yum Goong (Prawns)

Yum Goong (Prawns)

$17.00

Chef's favorite salad with tasty prawns tossed with red & green onion, tomato, cucumber, cashew, cilantro, basil in chili lime dressing for a signature Thai taste.

Som Tum (Papaya)

Som Tum (Papaya)

$15.00

Thailand's prestige papaya salad features fresh green papaya, prawns, tomatoes, green beans, fresh chili, and roasted peanuts in lime dressing. Warning : Fresh chili extremely spicy

Entree

King of Cashew

King of Cashew

$16.50

Roasted cashew nuts, bell, onion, mushrooms, carrots in special sweet chili sauce.

Ginger Garden

Ginger Garden

$16.50

Fresh ginger, mushrooms, carrots, green onion, onion, snow peas, bell & celery in yellow bean sauce.

Thai Style Basil Chicken

Thai Style Basil Chicken

$17.50

Authentic style Stir-fried minced chicken with fresh Thai basil and bell pepper in special basil sauce.

Holy Basil

Holy Basil

$16.50

Fresh Thai basil, garlic, onion, bell & mushrooms in savory house sauce.

Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour

$16.50

Tomatoes, cucumber, pineapple, onion, bell, green onion, snow peas & celery in special sweet and sour sauce.

Garlic Delight

Garlic Delight

$16.50

Fresh Garlic, broccoli, cabbage, snow peas & carrots in special garlic sauce sprinkled with golden fried garlic.

Heavenly Beef

Heavenly Beef

$18.50

Coriander seeds, snow peas, baby corn, mushrooms, and bell pepper in sweet soy sauce & sprinkled with white sesame seeds.

Ocean Delight

Ocean Delight

$21.00

Creation of calamari, prawns, scallops and mussels with bamboo shoots, baby corn, bell, green beans, onion & basil, stir-fried in special chili sauce.

Seafood Curry Basket

Seafood Curry Basket

$21.00

Delicious combination of seafood with napa cabbage, bell, basil and egg simmered in red curry and topped with coconut milk.

Mother of Broccoli

Mother of Broccoli

$16.50

Sautéed fresh broccoli & garlic in savory house sauce.

Rama Entree

Rama Entree

$16.50

Sautéed bed of spinach, topped with homemade peanut sauce.

Thai Wisdom Eggplant

Thai Wisdom Eggplant

$17.50

House signature Eggplant, crispy tofu, minced chicken, basil, bell & onion in chili yellow bean sauce.

Prik King

Prik King

$16.50

Green beans, bell pepper & Thai basil, stir-fried in Prik king chili sauce.

Veggies Lover

Veggies Lover

$16.50

Varieties of mixed vegetables delicately sautéed in special house sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Zesty Orange

Zesty Orange

$16.50

Fresh orange slices, onion, bell & carrots in house orange sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Chu Chi Trout

Chu Chi Trout

$19.00

Deep-fried trout topped with Panang curry sauce with bell pepper & fresh basil, served on a sizzling hot plate. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Sweet & Sour Trout

Sweet & Sour Trout

$19.00

Deep fried trout topped with bell pepper, tomato, sliced ginger, green onion and pineapple, stir fried in Thai sweet & sour sauce & served on a sizzling hot plate. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Siam Trio

Siam Trio

$18.50

Combination of beef, pork, and chicken with bamboo shoots, baby corn, green beans, bell pepper, onion & basil, stir-fried in special chili sauce.

Ocean Angels

Ocean Angels

$21.00

A tasty combination of seafood, celery, carrots, mushrooms, green onion, snow peas, onion, baby corn, glass noodles & sliced fresh ginger. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

3 Flavor Trout

3 Flavor Trout

$19.00

Deep-fried trout topped with mushrooms, bell pepper, and fresh Thai basil, stir-fried in Thai three flavor sauce & served on a sizzling hot plate. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Spicy Entree

$16.50

Noodle

Phad Thai

Phad Thai

$16.50

World-famous street food, fresh thin rice noodles with bean sprout, green onion, and egg stir-fried in special tamarind sauce and sprinkled with crushed peanuts. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

See Ew

See Ew

$16.50

Simplicity as it’s best, wide rice noodles, broccoli, egg stir-fried in sweet soy sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Kee Mao

Kee Mao

$16.50

Traditionally spicy noodles, wide rice noodles, bamboo shoots, egg, onion, tomato, bell, Thai basil stir-fried in house special sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Rama Noodle

Rama Noodle

$16.50

Sautéed wide rice noodles with egg, spinach and glazed with homemade peanut sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Sen Mee

Sen Mee

$16.50

Vermicelli noodles, mushroom, carrots, egg, cabbage, onion and green onion stir-fried in yellow curry powder. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Golden Noodle

Golden Noodle

$16.50

Wide rice noodles with broccoli, egg, onion, bell pepper, green beans, carrots and Thai basil stir-fried in yellow curry sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Red Royal Noodle

Red Royal Noodle

$16.50

Wide rice noodles with egg, onion, bell pepper, green beans, broccoli, carrots & basil stir-fried in red curry sauce and homemade peanut sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Sri Racha Noodle

Sri Racha Noodle

$16.50

Wide rice noodles with bell pepper, egg, onion, and broccoli stir-fried in spicy Sriracha sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Mama Noodle

Mama Noodle

$16.50

A new twist on Thai ramen features carrots, baby corn, egg, cabbage, broccoli, snow peas & bell stir-fried in special mama sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Emperor Noodle

Emperor Noodle

$16.50

Our Rad Na version of this highly prized dish of the perfect pairing for crispy egg noodles & topped with broccoli in savory yellow bean sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Angel Noodle

Angel Noodle

$16.50

Stir-fried crystal noodles with onion, cabbage, mushrooms, egg, tomato, pineapple, green onion, bean sprouts, and celery in a light sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Bah Mee

Bah Mee

$16.50

Thai’s favorite street food, perfectly cooked egg noodles, bean sprouts, crispy garlic in special garlic sauce, sprinkled with crushed peanuts, green onion, and cilantro. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Curry

Red Curry

Red Curry

$16.50

Red Curry Paste, Coconut milk, Bamboo shoot, bell, and basil. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$16.50

Yellow Curry Paste, Coconut milk, Cashew nut, onion, and carrot. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$16.50

Panang Curry Paste, Coconut milk, Bell pepper, and basil, with fresh coconut milk topping. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$16.50

Massaman Curry Paste, Coconut milk, Potato, carrot, onion, pineapple, and roasted peanut. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$16.50

Green Curry Paste, Coconut Milk, Zucchini, Eggplant, bell, and basil. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Pineapple Curry Prawns

Pineapple Curry Prawns

$18.00

Prawns, special red curry, bell, and pineapple. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Pumpkin Curry Prawns

$18.00

Prawns, special red curry, fresh pumpkin, bell, and basil. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Salmon Curry

Salmon Curry

$20.00

Delicious Salmon steak topped with Panang curry sauce, bell, basil, and Crispy Fried Basil. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Wonton Curry

$16.00

Succulent shrimp and chicken wonton, with Thai basil, and bell simmered in choice of Red, Green, Golden, or Panang Curry We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Roast Duck Curry

Roast Duck Curry

$20.00

Special Red curry, coconut milk with Roast Duck Meat, pineapple, tomato, bell and fresh Thai basil. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Fried Rice

Thai F/R

Thai F/R

$16.50

Stir-fried Jasmine rice with egg, tomatoes, onion, and broccoli, sprinkled with cilantro. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Basil F/R

Basil F/R

$16.50

Stir-fried Jasmine rice with basil, egg, mushrooms, bell pepper, and onion. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Pineapple F/R

Pineapple F/R

$16.50

Stir-fried Jasmine rice with pineapple, egg, carrots, peas, yellow curry powder, raisins, cashew nuts, onion and sprinkled with cilantro. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Prik King F/R

Prik King F/R

$16.50

Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, green bean, bell pepper, Thai basil, onion, and Prik King curry paste. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Red Brown F/R

Red Brown F/R

$16.50

Stir-fried brown rice with red curry, egg, onion, corn, broccoli, bell pepper, snow peas, and basil. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Combo F/R

Combo F/R

$19.00

House Combination of Prawns, Chicken, Beef, and Pork, Stir-fried with Jasmine rice, egg, tomatoes, onion, and broccoli, sprinkled with cilantro. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Crab F/R

Crab F/R

$20.00

Thailand's most irresistible real crab meat, stir-fried with Jasmine rice, egg, onion, carrots, peas, and corn sprinkled with cilantro and top with a mini crab omelet. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Andaman Chili F/R (Seafood)

Andaman Chili F/R (Seafood)

$19.00

Owner's favorite, Seafood Chili fried Rice with Egg, onion, tomato, broccoli, Calamari, Prawns, Scallops, and Mussels, top with Cilantro. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.

Side Orders

Peanut Sauce

$5.00

Plum Sauce

$5.00

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Steam Wide Noodle

$5.00

Steam Phad Thai Noodle

$5.00

Steam Mix Veggies

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Curry Sauce

$6.00

Kid Fried Rice Chicken

$10.00

Steam Broccoli

$5.00

Small Plum Sauce

$2.00

Small Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Dessert

Mango & Sweet Sticky Rice

Mango & Sweet Sticky Rice

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh Ripen Mango serves with Signature Blue Sweet Sticky Rice with Coconut Milk topping.

Snowman

Snowman

$10.00

Homemade Black Sticky Rice Pudding topped with Coconut Milk Ice Cream.

Black Sticky Rice Pudding

$6.00

Sweet Sticky Rice

$6.00

Thai Tea Float

$7.00

Thai Ice Tea, Coconut Milk Ice Cream, Whip Cream

Thai Coffee Float

$7.00

Thai Ice Coffee, Coconut Milk Ice Cream, Whip Cream.

Lychee on Ice

$6.00

Juicy Lychee in syrup on a bed of Ice.

Coconut Ice Cream

$6.00

Mango Ice Cream

$6.00

Beverage

Thai Ice Tea

Thai Ice Tea

$5.00
Thai Ice Coffee

Thai Ice Coffee

$5.00

Lychee Thai Tea (No Cream)

$6.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Roy Roger

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thank you! Come in and enjoy!

Location

8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2, kirkland, WA 98033

Directions

Thai Wisdom Bistro - Kirkland image
Thai Wisdom Bistro - Kirkland image
Thai Wisdom Bistro - Kirkland image

