Thai Wisdom Bistro - Kirkland 8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2
No reviews yet
8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2
kirkland, WA 98033
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Specialties
Special Cashew Chicken (Crispy)
Chef Paul’s favorite! Crispy Chicken, Cashew Sauce, cashew nut, onion, bell, carrot, and mushroom topped with green onion.
Crispy Garlic Chicken
Our Signature Version of Crispy Garlic Chicken. Sautéed with sweet chili garlic sauce, topped with red bell & crispy basil. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Thai Wisdom Greenbean Prawns
Stir-fried fresh green beans, red bell & prawns in creamy garlic sauce. Sprinkled with shredded lime leaf. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Emperor Duck Curry
Delicious Crispy Half Whole duck Flash fried and topped with Red Curry sauce, bell pepper, basil, and tomatoes. Sprinkle with Fresh coconut milk and Crispy Basil. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Three Flavor Prawns
Savory Prawns Sautéed with mushroom, bell, and basil in the house three flavor sauce, topped with crispy basil, and served on a sizzling platter. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Three Flavor Scallops
Succulent Scallops Sautéed with mushroom, bell, and basil in the house three flavor sauce, topped with crispy basil, and served on a sizzling platter. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Crispy Trout
Deliciously Golden fried Crispy Whole Trout. Served with Thai sweet cucumber vinaigrette. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Amazing Thailand
God of Seafood, Specialty creation of Calamari, Prawns, Scallops, and Mussels stir-fried onion, bell, celery and green onion with Yellow curry powder and Cream in House Signature sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Andaman Chili Fried Rice (Seafood)
Owner's favorite, Seafood Chili fried Rice with Egg, onion, tomato, broccoli, Calamari, Prawns, Scallops, and Mussels, top with Cilantro. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Wonton Curry
Succulent shrimp and chicken wonton, with Thai basil, and bell simmered in choice of Red, Green, Yellow, or Panang Curry. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Salmon Curry
Delicious Salmon steak topped with Panang curry sauce, bell, basil, and Crispy Fried Basil. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Heavenly Salmon
Tender Salmon Steak, Coriander seeds, snow peas, baby corn, mushrooms, onion, and bell pepper in sweet soy sauce & sprinkled with white sesame seeds. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Mango Trout Salad
Fresh Mango Salad topped with Golden Fried Trout, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cashew, basil, red ad green onion tossed in Signature Chili Lime Dressing. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Appetizers
Fresh Summer Roll Prawn
Fresh lettuce, carrots, basil and vermicelli noodles wrapped in rice paper and served with our homemade peanut sauce and crushed peanut. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Fresh Summer Roll Tofu
Fresh lettuce, carrots, basil and vermicelli noodles wrapped in rice paper and served with our homemade peanut sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Crab Delight
Crispy-fried wonton stuffed with crab meat and seasoned cream cheese, paired with plum sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Coconut Prawns
Battered butterfly prawns dressed with coconut flake crispy fried to golden, served with plum sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Pot Sticker
Delicious chicken and vegetable dumplings crispy-fried paired with special ginger soy sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Prawn Rolls
Succulent Prawn lightly seasoned, wrapped in wonton, crispy-fried and served with plum sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Fried Tofu
Crispy-fried bean cake, served with sweet plum sauce and crushed peanuts. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Spring Rolls
Golden brown spring rolls stuffed with seasoned vegetables & glass noodle served with sweet plum sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Chicken Satay
Grilled marinated chicken served with fresh cucumber vinaigrette and homemade peanut sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Prawn Satay
Grilled marinated prawns served with fresh cucumber vinaigrette and homemade peanut sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Chicken Wings
Famous wings specially marinated and crispy-fried, served with delicious plum sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Fried Calamari
Lightly breaded calamari crispy-fried to perfection. Served with delicious plum sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Ultimate Platter
Combinations of Chicken Satay, Prawn Rolls, Spring Rolls and Crab delight. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Soup
Tom Kah
World famous Thai style coconut soup with mushrooms, onion, cabbage, chili paste, springled with fresh cilantro. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Tom Yum
Thai’s favorite spicy lemongrass soup with onion, tomato mushrooms, chili paste, springled with fresh cilantro. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Wonton Soup
Fresh wontons stuffed with ground shrimp and Chicken in delicious broth with baby bok choy. Topped with fresh green onion and crispy garlic. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Salad
Larb (Minced CK)
Unique Thai salad specially prepared minced chicken breast tossed with red & green onion, cilantro in chili lime dressing, served on a bed of lettuce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Thai Wisdom Salad (Tofu)
Traditional Thai style salad features lettuce, red onion, cucumber, and tomatoes drizzled with special peanut sauce vinaigrette, topped with crispy tofu. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Yum Neau (Beef)
House favorite grilled sliced tender beef tossed with red & green onion, tomato, cucumber, basil in chili lime dressing. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Yum Goong (Prawns)
Chef’s favorite salad with tasty prawns tossed with red & green onion, tomato, cucumber, cashew, cilantro, basil in chili lime dressing for a signature Thai taste. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Som Tum (Papaya)
Thailand’s prestige papaya salad features fresh green papaya, prawns, tomatoes, green beans, fresh chili, and roasted peanuts in lime dressing. Warning : Fresh chili extremely spicy We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Entree
King of Cashew
Roasted cashew nuts, bell, onion, mushrooms, carrots in special sweet chili sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Ginger Garden
Fresh ginger, mushrooms, carrots, green onion, onion, snow peas, bell & celery in yellow bean sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Thai Style Basil Chicken
Authentic style Stir-fried minced chicken with fresh Thai basil and bell pepper in special basil sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Holy Basil
Fresh Thai basil, garlic, onion, bell & mushrooms in savory house sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Sweet & Sour
Tomatoes, cucumber, pineapple, onion, bell, green onion, snow peas & celery in special sweet and sour sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Garlic Delight
Fresh Garlic, broccoli, cabbage, snow peas & carrots in special garlic sauce sprinkled with golden fried garlic. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Heavenly Beef
Coriander seeds, snow peas, baby corn, mushrooms, and bell pepper in sweet soy sauce & sprinkled with white sesame seeds. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Ocean Delight
Creation of calamari, prawns, scallops and mussels with bamboo shoots, baby corn, bell, green beans, onion & basil, stir-fried in special chili sauce.
Seafood Curry Basket
Delicious combination of seafood with napa cabbage, bell, basil and egg simmered in red curry and topped with coconut milk. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Mother of Broccoli
Sautéed fresh broccoli & garlic in savory house sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Rama Entree
Sautéed bed of spinach, topped with homemade peanut sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Thai Wisdom Eggplant
House signature Eggplant, crispy tofu, minced chicken, basil, bell & onion in chili yellow bean sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Prik King
Green beans, bell pepper & Thai basil, stir-fried in Prik king chili sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Veggies Lover
Varieties of mixed vegetables delicately sautéed in special house sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Zesty Orange
Fresh orange slices, onion, bell & carrots in house orange sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Chu Chi Trout
Deep-fried trout topped with Panang curry sauce with bell pepper & fresh basil, served on a sizzling hot plate. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Sweet & Sour Trout
Deep fried trout topped with bell pepper, tomato, sliced ginger, green onion and pineapple, stir fried in Thai sweet & sour sauce & served on a sizzling hot plate. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Siam Trio
Combination of beef, pork, and chicken with bamboo shoots, baby corn, green beans, bell pepper, onion & basil, stir-fried in special chili sauce.
Ocean Angels
A tasty combination of seafood, celery, carrots, mushrooms, green onion, snow peas, onion, baby corn, glass noodles & sliced fresh ginger. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
3 Flavor Trout
Deep-fried trout topped with mushrooms, bell pepper, and fresh Thai basil, stir-fried in Thai three flavor sauce & served on a sizzling hot plate. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Spicy Entree
Noodle
Phad Thai
World-famous street food, fresh thin rice noodles with bean sprout, green onion, and egg stir-fried in special tamarind sauce and sprinkled with crushed peanuts. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
See Ew
Simplicity as it’s best, wide rice noodles, broccoli, egg stir-fried in sweet soy sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Kee Mao
Traditionally spicy noodles, wide rice noodles, bamboo shoots, egg, onion, tomato, bell, Thai basil stir-fried in house special sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Rama Noodle
Sautéed wide rice noodles with egg, spinach and glazed with homemade peanut sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Sen Mee
Vermicelli noodles, mushroom, carrots, egg, cabbage, onion and green onion stir-fried in yellow curry powder. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Golden Noodle
Wide rice noodles with broccoli, egg, onion, bell pepper, green beans, carrots and Thai basil stir-fried in yellow curry sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Red Royal Noodle
Wide rice noodles with egg, onion, bell pepper, green beans, broccoli, carrots & basil stir-fried in red curry sauce and homemade peanut sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Sri Racha Noodle
Wide rice noodles with bell pepper, egg, onion, and broccoli stir-fried in spicy Sriracha sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Mama Noodle
A new twist on Thai ramen features carrots, baby corn, egg, cabbage, broccoli, snow peas & bell stir-fried in special mama sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Emperor Noodle
Our Rad Na version of this highly prized dish of the perfect pairing for crispy egg noodles & topped with broccoli in savory yellow bean sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Angel Noodle
Stir-fried crystal noodles with onion, cabbage, mushrooms, egg, tomato, pineapple, green onion, bean sprouts, and celery in a light sauce. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Bah Mee
Thai’s favorite street food, perfectly cooked egg noodles, bean sprouts, crispy garlic in special garlic sauce, sprinkled with crushed peanuts, green onion, and cilantro. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Curry
Red Curry
Red Curry Paste, Coconut milk, Bamboo shoot, bell, and basil. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Yellow Curry
Yellow Curry Paste, Coconut milk, Cashew nut, onion, and carrot. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Panang Curry
Panang Curry Paste, Coconut milk, Bell pepper, and basil, with fresh coconut milk topping. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Massaman Curry
Massaman Curry Paste, Coconut milk, Potato, carrot, onion, pineapple, and roasted peanut. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Green Curry
Green Curry Paste, Coconut Milk, Zucchini, Eggplant, bell, and basil. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Pineapple Curry Prawns
Prawns, special red curry, bell, and pineapple. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Pumpkin Curry Prawns
Prawns, special red curry, fresh pumpkin, bell, and basil. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Salmon Curry
Delicious Salmon steak topped with Panang curry sauce, bell, basil, and Crispy Fried Basil. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Wonton Curry
Succulent shrimp and chicken wonton, with Thai basil, and bell simmered in choice of Red, Green, Golden, or Panang Curry We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Roast Duck Curry
Special Red curry, coconut milk with Roast Duck Meat, pineapple, tomato, bell and fresh Thai basil. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Fried Rice
Thai F/R
Stir-fried Jasmine rice with egg, tomatoes, onion, and broccoli, sprinkled with cilantro. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Basil F/R
Stir-fried Jasmine rice with basil, egg, mushrooms, bell pepper, and onion. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Pineapple F/R
Stir-fried Jasmine rice with pineapple, egg, carrots, peas, yellow curry powder, raisins, cashew nuts, onion and sprinkled with cilantro. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Prik King F/R
Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, green bean, bell pepper, Thai basil, onion, and Prik King curry paste. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Red Brown F/R
Stir-fried brown rice with red curry, egg, onion, corn, broccoli, bell pepper, snow peas, and basil. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Combo F/R
House Combination of Prawns, Chicken, Beef, and Pork, Stir-fried with Jasmine rice, egg, tomatoes, onion, and broccoli, sprinkled with cilantro. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Crab F/R
Thailand's most irresistible real crab meat, stir-fried with Jasmine rice, egg, onion, carrots, peas, and corn sprinkled with cilantro and top with a mini crab omelet. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Andaman Chili F/R (Seafood)
Owner's favorite, Seafood Chili fried Rice with Egg, onion, tomato, broccoli, Calamari, Prawns, Scallops, and Mussels, top with Cilantro. We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Side Orders
Dessert
Mango & Sweet Sticky Rice
Fresh Ripen Mango serves with Signature Blue Sweet Sticky Rice with Coconut Milk topping.
Snowman
Homemade Black Sticky Rice Pudding topped with Coconut Milk Ice Cream.
Black Sticky Rice Pudding
Sweet Sticky Rice
Thai Tea Float
Thai Ice Tea, Coconut Milk Ice Cream, Whip Cream
Thai Coffee Float
Thai Ice Coffee, Coconut Milk Ice Cream, Whip Cream.
Lychee on Ice
Juicy Lychee in syrup on a bed of Ice.
Coconut Ice Cream
Mango Ice Cream
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thank you! Come in and enjoy!
8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2, kirkland, WA 98033