Thai Won On 3422 Lauderdale Drive,

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Vegetable Spring Rolls
Drunken Noodles

Appetizers

Vegetable Spring Rolls

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$6.95

Deep fried mixed cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts and glass noodles. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Chicken Pot Stickers (5 pieces)

Chicken Pot Stickers (5 pieces)

$5.95

Pan fried dumplings filled with chicken, cabbage and onions. Served with sweet soy sauce.

Vegetable Pot Stickers (5 Pieces) Vegetarian.

Vegetable Pot Stickers (5 Pieces) Vegetarian.

$5.95

Pan fried dumplings filled with mixed vegetable cabbage and onions. Served with sweet soy sauce(Steamed optional).

Coconut Butterfly Shrimp (5 pieces)

Coconut Butterfly Shrimp (5 pieces)

$8.95

Coconut shrimp served with 2 homemade sauces - Thai style sweet and sour sauce & creamy Yum Yum Sauce.

Cream Cheese Rangoon (5 Pieces) Vegetarian.

Cream Cheese Rangoon (5 Pieces) Vegetarian.

$5.95

Deep fried Wonton filled with seasoned cream cheese and vegetables, served with sweet & sour sauce.

Golden Tofu (6 Pieces). Vegetarian.

Golden Tofu (6 Pieces). Vegetarian.

$6.95

Deep fried Tofu, served with sweet & sour sauce.

Entrees

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$11.95

Traditional Thai noodle dish! Thai rice noodles, stir-fried with bean sprouts, scallions, eggs and crushed peanuts (optional) Gluten free. Also available / Vegan / Vegetarian.

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$11.95

Wild rice noodles stir-fried with spicy basil sauce mixed with bell papers, carrots, onion and basil leaves. Gluten free. Also available / Vegan / Vegetarian.

Thai-Style Fried Rice

Thai-Style Fried Rice

$11.95

Stir Fried Jasmine Rice with onions, scallions, carrots and egg (optional). Prepared in a delicious homemade sauce, topped with cilantro. Gluten free. Also available / Vegan / Vegetarian.

Kaprow

Kaprow

$11.95

Sautéed sweet basil leaves with bell peppers, carrots, onions green beans, onions and chili, mixed with homemade Thai spicy basil sauce (Add Fried egg optional +$1.95) Served with steamed rice*Spicy Gluten free. Also available / Vegan / Vegetarian. Available - Gluten free / Vegan / Vegetarian.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$11.95

Stir Fried Thai Jasmine rice with pineapple, yellow curry powder, scallion, cashew nut, and egg. (Add Fried egg optional +$1.95) Gluten free. Also available / Vegan / Vegetarian.

Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry

Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry

$11.95

Stir Fried Mixed vegetables carrot, onion, scallion, bell paper, green bean with homemade sauce. served with rice. Gluten free. Also available / Vegan / Vegetarian.

Kaprow Fried Rice

Kaprow Fried Rice

$11.95

Stir Fried Thai Jasmine Rice with onions, scallions, carrots, bell peppers & basil Prepared in a delicious homemade Thai spicy chili garlic sauce. *Spicy (Add Fried egg optional +$1.95) Gluten free. Also available / Vegan / Vegetarian. Available - Gluten free / Vegan / Vegetarian.

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$11.95

Stir-fried Thai wide rice noodles with homemade sweet dark sauce, egg, fresh Chinese broccoli. Gluten free. Also available / Vegan / Vegetarian. Available - Gluten free / Vegan / Vegetarian

Extra Egg

Extra Egg

$1.95
Extra Appetizer Sauce

Extra Appetizer Sauce

$0.50

Curries

Red Curry

Red Curry

$11.95

Traditional Thai style red curry(spicy) sauce with carrots, onions, bell peppers fresh basil in coconut milk. *Spicy. Served with rice. Gluten free. Also available / Vegan / Vegetarian.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$11.95

Traditional Thai style green curry(spicy) Green curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, eggplant, bell pepper, and basil leaves. *Spicy. Gluten free. Also available / Vegan / Vegetarian.

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$11.95

Thai style Massaman curry(spicy) Massaman curry pastes with coconut milk, potato, carrots & onions *Includes peanuts in the curry paste *Spicy Gluten free. Also available / Vegan / Vegetarian.

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$11.95

Thai style Panang curry(spicy) Sauteed with Panang curry paste and coconut milk, garnished with kaffir-lime leaves. *Spicy. Served with rice. Gluten free. Also available / Vegan / Vegetarian.

Salads

Spicy Thai Style Seafood Salad

Spicy Thai Style Seafood Salad

$14.95

Spicy mixed seafood salad (spicy) Shrimp, squid, mussels mixed spicy and sour sauce with carrots, *Spicy. Gluten free.

Soups

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$11.95

Spicy Thai style Tom Yum soup(spicy) Mushrooms and tomatoes in spicy lemon grass galangal soup with lime flavor. *Spicy. Served with steamed rice. Gluten free. Also available / Vegan / Vegetarian.

Dumpling Soup

Dumpling Soup

$11.95

Dumplings (chicken or vegetarian) clear broth Green Onions/Bok Choy - Topped with Cilantro.

Extras & Sides

Extra Appetizer Sauce

Extra Appetizer Sauce

$0.50
Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$2.95
Extra Egg

Extra Egg

$1.95

Great British Menu

Beer Battered Cod & Chips

Beer Battered Cod & Chips

$14.99

Served with Tarter Sauce, Curry Sauce, Salt & Malt Vinegar.

Beer Battered Haddock & Chips

Beer Battered Haddock & Chips

$15.99

Served with Tarter Sauce, Curry Sauce, Salt & Malt Vinegar.

Sausage (3) & Chips

Sausage (3) & Chips

$12.99

Served with Curry Sauce, Ketchup, Salt & Malt Vinegar.

Battered Sausage (3) & Chips

Battered Sausage (3) & Chips

$13.99

Served with, Curry Sauce, Ketchup , Salt & Malt Vinegar.

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$2.95

Creamy caramel flavored Thai Iced Tea.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50
Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$1.50

Beer, Cider & Seltzer

Singha Beer Bottle 11.2 oz

Singha Beer Bottle 11.2 oz

$4.50Out of stock
Singha Beer Can 16oz.

Singha Beer Can 16oz.

$6.50
Bingo Beer Free Space Can 16oz.

Bingo Beer Free Space Can 16oz.

$7.00
Bingo Lager Can 160z.

Bingo Lager Can 160z.

$6.00
Downeast Blackberry Cider Can 12oz.

Downeast Blackberry Cider Can 12oz.

$6.00
Glutenburg (GF) IPA Can 16oz.

Glutenburg (GF) IPA Can 16oz.

$6.50
Glutenburg White (GF) Can 16oz.

Glutenburg White (GF) Can 16oz.

$6.50
Stone Buenavida Seltzer Bottle 12oz.

Stone Buenavida Seltzer Bottle 12oz.

$4.50
Stone Delicious IPA Can 12oz.

Stone Delicious IPA Can 12oz.

$4.50
London Pride - English Amber Ale.

London Pride - English Amber Ale.

$6.50
Old Speckled Hen - English Pale Ale

Old Speckled Hen - English Pale Ale

$6.50

White Wine by the Bottle

Aveleda Vinho Verde, Portugal.

Aveleda Vinho Verde, Portugal.

$19.00

Fresh and delicate bouquet of green apple and lime. Crisp minerality and fresh fruit with a light effervescence.

Capolsaldo, Delle Venezie Pinot Grigio, Vento, Italy

Capolsaldo, Delle Venezie Pinot Grigio, Vento, Italy

$22.00

Features a dry, crisp, vibrant texture and delicate aromas of white fruit, flowers and almonds.

Tormaresca Chardonnay, Puglia, Italy.

Tormaresca Chardonnay, Puglia, Italy.

$27.00

Crisp and refreshing with aromas of exotic fruits, citrus and pineapple, produced in stainless steel

Evolution No.9 - White Blend, Oregon USA.

Evolution No.9 - White Blend, Oregon USA.

$28.00

Aromatic blend of 9 varietals with citrus notes of lychee, lime zest, tropical fruit and a touch of sweetness.

Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand.

Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand.

$28.00

Vivaciously crisp, with flavors of gooseberry, citrus and fresh tropical fruit flavors that sing on the palate.

Sake, Sparkling & Rose' by the Bottle

Takara Sake, Plum Wine

Takara Sake, Plum Wine

$18.00

Aromas of sweet, ripe plum and cherry blossoms, and a sorbet-like palate of plum and cherry sweet-tarts.

Poema Cava Brut, Catalonia, Spain.

Poema Cava Brut, Catalonia, Spain.

$25.00

Granny Smith apple aromas with toasted bread notes with bubbles that dance on the tongue.

Torresella Prosecco Rose', Veneto, Italy.

Torresella Prosecco Rose', Veneto, Italy.

$27.00

Flagrant floral bouquet, with hints of citrus and a distinct aroma of red berry fruits on the nose.

Maison Saleya, Cotes de Provence Rose, Provence, France.

Maison Saleya, Cotes de Provence Rose, Provence, France.

$31.00

Aromas of ripe tropical fruit, accents of tangerine and hints of ginger. The palate is broad and rich, with flavors of raspberry, currants and dark cherry.

Moet & Chandon , Champagne Brut Imperial, Champagne, France.

Moet & Chandon , Champagne Brut Imperial, Champagne, France.

$75.00

Vibrant green apple and citrus fruit aromas, delicate white flowers, backed by fresh brioche.

Red Wine by the Bottle

10 Span Vinyards, Pinot Noir, California.

10 Span Vinyards, Pinot Noir, California.

$19.00

Cherries on the nose and light on the palate, with a touch of red currants and a hint of spice.

Gouguenheim Winery, Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina.

Gouguenheim Winery, Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina.

$24.00

Aromas of plums, black cherry and licorice. Juicy fruit-driven wine, round with soft tannins.

Jean-Luc Colombo, Cotes du Rhone "les Abeilles", Rhone Valley, France

Jean-Luc Colombo, Cotes du Rhone "les Abeilles", Rhone Valley, France

$30.00

This is a fresh and silky wine, with notes of red fruit, licorice and spice on the palate.

Domaine Andre Brunel, Chateauneuf-du-Pape "Les Cailloux", Rhone Valley, France

Domaine Andre Brunel, Chateauneuf-du-Pape "Les Cailloux", Rhone Valley, France

$100.00

A bouquet of red fruits enhanced by a touch of oak from the barrel-contained Syrah gives way to a palate of juicy red fruits, leather and a touch of earth. 70%Grenache, 17% Mourvèdre, 10% Syrah, 3% Cinsault. A truly exceptional wine.

Sausages

Traditional Pork Bangers - 1lb

Traditional Pork Bangers - 1lb

$10.99
Pork & Herb Bangers - 1lb

Pork & Herb Bangers - 1lb

$10.99
Breakfast Bangers - 1lb

Breakfast Bangers - 1lb

$11.99
Cumberland Coil - 1lb

Cumberland Coil - 1lb

$12.99

Bacon

Back Bacon - 8oz

Back Bacon - 8oz

$10.99
Back Bacon - 32oz

Back Bacon - 32oz

$25.99

Pudding

Black Pudding - 120z

Black Pudding - 120z

$10.99
White Pudding - 12oz

White Pudding - 12oz

$10.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Thai Food - Cooked with love!

Website

Location

3422 Lauderdale Drive,, Henrico, VA 23233

Directions

Gallery
Thai Won On image
Thai Won On image
Thai Won On image
Thai Won On image

