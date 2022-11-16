Thai Won On 3422 Lauderdale Drive,

Domaine Andre Brunel, Chateauneuf-du-Pape "Les Cailloux", Rhone Valley, France

$100.00

A bouquet of red fruits enhanced by a touch of oak from the barrel-contained Syrah gives way to a palate of juicy red fruits, leather and a touch of earth. 70%Grenache, 17% Mourvèdre, 10% Syrah, 3% Cinsault. A truly exceptional wine.