Thai

Thai Xpress 25170 Evergreen Rd.

378 Reviews

$$

25170 evergreen rd

Southfield, MI 48075

Order Again

Popular Items

N1 Pad Thai
Kow Pad
Fr5 House Special Fried Rice

Appetizers

A1 Spring roll

$1.50

A2 Thai Crispy Roll

$6.00

A3 Satay

$9.00

A4 Crab Rangoon

$7.00

A5 Shrimp Roll

$6.00

Spicy wing

$8.00

Dumplings

$8.00

Fresh rolls

$6.00Out of stock

Soups

Tom Yum

$3.50

Tom Kha Gai

$3.50

Salads

Thai Salad

$7.50

Fried Rice

Kow Pad

$10.00

Fr2 Kow Pad Curry

$10.00

Fr3 Pineapple Fried Rice

$10.25

Fr4 Basil fried rice

$10.00

Fr5 House Special Fried Rice

$12.00

Noodles

N1 Pad Thai

$10.00

N2 Pad See Ew

$10.00

N3 Drunken Noodles

$10.00

N4 Pad Thai Curry

$10.00

N5 Pad Woon Sene

$10.00

N6 House Special Noodles

$12.00

Dinner Special Thai Taste (3-9)

E1 Gang Gai Dinner

$12.00

E2 Gang Ped Dinner

$12.00

E3 Pak Curry Dinner

$12.00

E4 Gang Garee Dinner

$12.00

E5 Pad Peanut Curry Dinner

$12.00

E6 Pad Pak Dinner

$12.00

E7 Pad Cashew Dinner

$12.00

E8 Pad Almond Dinner

$12.00

E9 Pad Pri Dinner

$12.00

E10 Pad Kow Pode Dinner

$12.00

E11 Kra Tiem Dinner

$12.00

E12 Pad Khinh Dinner

$12.00

E13 Pad Bai Kra Praow Dinner

$12.00

E14 Pad Kana Dinner

$12.00

E15 Ram Long song Dinner

$12.00

E16 Ma Kheir Dinner

$12.00

E17 Prew Warm Dinner

$12.00

E18 Three's Company Dinner

$13.00

E19 Bangkok Chicken Dinner

$13.00

SF3 Pla Dok Pa Ped Dinner

$16.00

Special Dinner

$10.14Out of stock

Dinner CYO Stir Fry

Chicken CYO Stir Fry Dinner

$12.50

Steamed Tofu CYO Stir Fry Dinner

$12.50

Fried Tofu CYO Stir Fry Dinner

$12.50

Vegetable CYO Stir Fry Dinner

$12.50

Beef CYO Stir Fry Dinner

$13.00

Shrimp CYO Stir Fry Dinner

$14.00

Crab CYO Stir Fry Dinner

$14.00

Pop

Bottle water

$1.50

Thai Ice tea

$3.50

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Raspbery Ice tea

$2.75

Orange Crush

$2.75

Pure leaf ice tea ( unsweetened)

$2.75

Orange juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

DIet Mountian Dew

$2.75

Uncle Thai

Pad see-u

Side of veggies

Fried rice

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

25170 evergreen rd, Southfield, MI 48075

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

