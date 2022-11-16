Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thai American Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

18721 university blvd #160

sugarland, TX 77479

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Yellow Curry
Thai Fried Rice

Appetizers

Chicken Satay

$7.95

4 Marinated chicken on skewers with peanut sauce and pickled cucumber

Moo Ping

Moo Ping

$7.95

4 Thai style grilled pork skewers served with sticky rice

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$5.95

4 Deep fried rice paper, vegetables, vermicelli, sweet and sour sauce.

Gai Tod Hat Yai

Gai Tod Hat Yai

$9.00

A combination of 3 pieces of legs and thighs marinated in our seasoning blend and fried crisp and tender. Served with Sticky Rice and Sweet Chili Sauce

Fish Cake with Sweet Chili Sauce

$7.95

$7.95
Pork and Vegetable Dumplings

Pork and Vegetable Dumplings

$7.95

5 Fried Pork and Vegetable dumplings served with sweet chili sauce

Creamy Crab Puffs

Creamy Crab Puffs

$8.95Out of stock

4 fried Creamy Crab puffs served with a dipping sauce

Cheese Rolls

$7.95

5 Fried Cheese Rolls. Served with Sweet Chili Sauce

Salad

Chicken Larb

$12.95

Thai Salad Ground chicken, lime juice, fish sauce, mint leaf, red onion, , cilantro, chili flakes, thai chilis

Green Papaya Salad with Fried Chicken

Green Papaya Salad with Fried Chicken

$13.95

Shredded Green Papaya, garlic, carrot, tomatoes, green beans, fresh chilis, ground peanuts, and lime juice served with Fried Chicken

Papaya Salad

$10.00

Soup

Tom Kha

$6.00+

freshly ground chili, mushroom, galangal, onion, tomatoes, lime juice, kefir lime leaf

Tom Yum Seafood (HOTPOT ONLY)

Tom Yum Seafood (HOTPOT ONLY)

$18.95

Mussels, fish, squid, shrimp ,fish balls ,mushroom and onion in TomYum broth

Tom Yum

$6.00+

freshly grounded chili, mushroom, galangal, onion, tomatoes, lime juice, lemon grass,kefir lime leaf

Currys

Red Curry

$13.00

Red curry paste, bamboo shoot, green bean, squash, kaffir lime leaf ,and Thai basil served with Thai jasmine steamed rice

Green Curry

Green Curry

$13.00

Green curry with bamboo shoots, green veggies and Thai basil in coconut milk, served Thai jasmine steamed rice

Yellow Curry

$13.00

Yellow curry paste, potatoes, carrot, onion, served with Thai jasmine steamed rice

Pineapple Curry

$13.00

Red or yellow curry with fresh pineapple, carrot, red bell pepper, and green beans. Served with steamed rice

Red Roast Duck Curry

$17.95

Red curry with Roasted Duck. served with bambooshoots, zuccini, carrots, green beans and Thai Basil

Penang Curry

Penang Curry

$15.00

Penang Curry with Thai Basil, green beans and red bell peppers. Served with Jasmine rice.

Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.00

Thin rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, Pad Thai sauce, ,green onion, peanuts

Pad Kee Mao

$13.00

Pan-fried noodles with bell peppers, carrots and green beans, Thai basil and house made sauce

Pad See Ew

$13.00

Pan fried rice noodles with Garlic, broccoli, carrot, egg, and our home-made sauce

Khoa soi

Khoa soi

$14.00

Braised dark meat chicken in red curry soup with egg noodles. Garnished with pickled sour mustard, red onion and fried egg noodles

Pad Kee Mao with Roasted Duck

$17.95

Pan-fried noodles with Roasted Duck, Garlic, Bell peppers, carrots and green beans, Thai basil and house made sauce

Pad See Ew with Roasted Duck

$17.95

Pan fried rice noodles with Roasted Duck, garlic, broccoli, carrot, egg, and our home-made sauce

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$13.00

Fried rice served with choice of meat, broccoli , carrots, scallions, egg garnished with cilantro

Crab Fried Rice

$19.00

Fried rice with Lump Gulf Crab meat onion, carrots, tomatoes, scallions and egg. Garnished with Cilantro

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.00

Fried rice with your choice of meat, pineapple chunks, cashew nuts, curry powder and green onions.

Basil Fried Rice

$14.00

Fried rice with Pad kra pow sauce bell perrper, onion and Thai Basil and your choice of protein.

Entree

Pad Ga Prow

$13.00

Sautéed with your choice of ground meat, bell pepper, bamboo shoots ,green bean thai chili and thai basil and a fried. Served over steamed rice.

Siam Broccoli

$13.00

Fresh broccoli sautéed ,mushrooms ,green onion in gravy sauce Served with steamed Jasmine rice.

Stir Fried Mix Vegetables

$13.00

Sautéed with broccoli, carrot, cabbage, mushroom, baby corn and Chinese broccoli Served with steamed Jasmine rice

Garlic and Black Pepper

Garlic and Black Pepper

$13.00

Broccoli, carrots and mushrooms topped with your choice of meat that is stir fried with garlic, black pepper and our special sauce. Served with steamed rice

Cashew Chicken

$13.00

Stir fried Chicken, cashew nuts, sweet chili paste, onion, scallion, fried chili pepper,carrot

Basil Eggplant

$13.00

Stir fried eggplant, broccoli ,and tofu with fresh thai basil in special sauce. Served with jasmine rice

Whole Fried Fish with Seafood Sauce

Whole Fried Fish with Seafood Sauce

$18.00

Whole fried Pompano served with Thai Seafood Sauce

whole fried fish with Garlic and Black Pepper

$23.00

Whole Fried Pompano With Garlic and Black Pepper

$23.00

Whole Fried Pompano With Garlic and Black Pepper

Kids Menu

Popcorn Chicken

$6.00

Chicken nuggets, French fries and popcorn

Kids fried rice

$6.00

Fried rice with egg and green onion

Kids Noodles

$6.00

Pad Thai Noodles with Egg, Chicken , broccoli, and carrot.

Stir Fried chicken and Broccoli

$6.00

Chicken and broccoli Stir fired with brown sauce. Served with steamed rice steamed rice

Desserts

Home Made Peach Pie served with Blue Bell vanilla Ice Cream
Ice Cream Sundae

Ice Cream Sundae

$7.00Out of stock

Coconut ice cream, Caramel popcorn, Chocolate sauce, Whipped cream

Scoop of ice cream or sorbet

$4.00Out of stock

cookies( thai butter cookies)

$6.00

Home made peach pie

$8.00Out of stock

Pineapple Upside Down Cake with Blue Bell Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Pine Apple Upside Down cake with Blue Bell Ice Cream

$5 sweets

$5.00

Home made candies and treats. Call and ask what we have currently.

$6 sweets

$6.00

Home made candies and treats. Call and ask what we currently have.

Sides

Jasmine rice

$2.00

#### BROWN RICE ####

$3.00

sticky rice

$2.50

Extra shrimp (3 pieces)

$3.00

:) FRENCH FRIES :)

$3.00

#### FRED RICE ####

$3.00

fried egg

$1.00

peanut sauce

$0.50

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Thai tea

$4.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Sprite

$2.00

Dr.Pepper

$2.00

Thai Tea no ice

$6.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Ice tea

$2.50

Diet coke

$2.00

Hot tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Authentic Thai food as well as American casual fare

Location

18721 university blvd #160, sugarland, TX 77479

