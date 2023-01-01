- Home
5416 East Indiana Street
Evansville, IN 47715
Popular Items
Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)
Wide rice noodles with choice of meat mixed with tomatoes, broccoli, carrot, garlic, chili peppers, basil and sweet black soy sauce.
Thai Tea
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry paste (made from Thai herbs and Indian spices), coconut milk, zucchini, sweet peppers, carrot, cream, and potatoes. (Can be made Vegan, and does not contain shrimp paste. Gluten Free)
FOOD
Appetizers
Veggie Spring Rolls
Deep fried rolls wrapped with cabbage, onion, mushroom, carrot. Served with cucumber sauce.
Pork Dumpling
Five pan-fried dumplings stuffed with pork and vegetables.
Chicken Dumpling
Five pan-fried dumplings stuffed with chicken and vegetables.
Fresh Rolls
Freshly rolled in rice paper with chicken sausage or vegetables (egg or without egg), bean sprouts, carrots, cucumber, lettuce, tofu, and cilantro. Served with sweet tamarind sauce. (Gluten Free)
Curry Wontons
Deep fried wontons wrapped with sweet mashed potatoes mixed with yellow curry. Served with cucumber sauce.
Chicken Satay
Grilled marinated chickens on bamboo skewers. Served with creamy peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.
Tofu Tod
8 pieces of deep fried crispy tofu, served with cucumber sauce. (Gluten Free)
Crab Rangoons
6 cream cheese dumplings mixed with imitation crab meat and celery. Served with cucumber sauce.
Thai Shrimp Poppers
6 pieces of stuffed jalapeños with cream cheese and shrimp tempura. Served with spicy sweet chili.
Thai Crispy Wings
Six chicken wings, deep fried, seasoned with salt and pepper, served with our sweet chili sauce, and garnished with crispy basil.
Yum Yum Chicken Bites
Bite sized chicken seasoned and lightly battered with our in-house herbs & seasoning, drizzled with yum yum sauce. Served on crispy rice noodles. (Approximately 8 pieces. Gluten Free)
Thai Salads
Larb
Ground meat mixed with lime juice, green onion, red onion, chili peppers, cilantro and spices. served on lettuce and cabbage.
Som Tum Thai (Papaya Salad)
Green papaya mixed with carrot, tomatoes, ground peanut, lime juice, garlic, and chili peppers. Contains fish sauce. (Gluten Free)
Yum Woo Sen (Silver Noodle Salad)
Ground meat with shrimp, garlic, dry chili, onion, cilantro, chili, lime juice, and herbs. (Gluten Free)
Crying Tiger (Grilled Meat Salad)
Choice of meat grilled, mixed with green onion, red onion, chili peppers, cilantro and spices. Served on top with lettuce and cabbage.
Soups
Tom Ka (Coconut Soup)
Chicken, shrimp, or vegetables with coconut milk, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir leaf, mushroom, cabbage, and cream. Topped with cilantro. (Gluten Free)
Tom Yum (Spicy & Sour Soup)
Shrimp in spicy and sour soup, lemon grass, galangal, kaffir leaf, mushroom, red onion, green onion, and lime juice. Topped with cilantro. (Gluten Free)
Fishermen Soup
Combination of mussel, shrimp, cod and scallop in spicy sour soup, sweet pepper, lemon grass, onion, mushroom, tomatoes and lime. topped with cilantro. (Gluten Free)
Seafood
Panang Salmon
Grilled salmon, sautéed with panang curry, zucchini, broccoli, carrot, sweet peppers, kaffir leaf, basil and coconut milk. (Gluten Free)
Phlad Lard Phrig
Deep fried tilapia with chili garlic sauce, red onion, green onion, cilantro and sweet sauce.
Pad Ta-Lay
Combination of mussel, cod, shrimp and scallop over red and panning curry chili paste.
Volcano Catfish
Deep fried boneless catfish filet sautéed over red curry sauce, crispy holy basil, sweet peppers, carrot, ginger and young pepper corn.
Crab Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with crab meat, egg, green onion, white onion, tomatoes. Sided with cucumber and topped with cilantro.
Pad Thai Lobster
Homemade Pad Thai sauce mixed with thin rice noodle, tofu, egg, sweet turnips, bean sprouts, red onion, chive and 6oz lobster tail.
Stir Fried & Grill
Pad Prig King
Red chili paste, green bean, broccoli, sweet peppers, zucchini, kaffir leaf, and ginger. (Gluten Free)
Yang
Choice of meat charbroiled, marinated with herbs, lettuce, cucumber, and sweet garlic chili sauce.
Kow Pad (Fried Rice)
Stir fried rice with choice of meat, mixed with egg, tomatoes, cilantro, green onion and cucumber. (Gluten Free)
Spicy Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with choice of meat mixed with egg, green bean, bamboo shoots, sweet peppers, basil, chili, cilantro and carrot. (Gluten Free available)
Yellow Curry Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with yellow curry powder mixed with red onion, garlic, sweet peppers, raisin, and cilantro. Sided with deep-fried marinated chicken and spicy cucumber sauce. (Gluten Free)
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice mixed with marinated chicken, pineapple, raisins, cilantro, red onion, and yellow curry powder. Topped with cilantro. (Gluten Free)
Pad Gra Prow
Choice of ground meat mixed with garlic, chili, green bean, broccoli, carrot, red onion, sweet peppers and basil.
Garlic Chicken or Pork
Choice of meat with fresh garlic and black pepper, sided with steam broccoli, carrots and zucchini.
Cashew Chicken
Marinated chicken with cashews, onion, broccoli, sweet peppers, zucchini, carrot, cilantro, and dried chili. (Gluten Free)
Gai Pad King (Ginger Chicken)
Chicken mixed with ginger, broccoli, carrot, zucchini, sweet peppers, baby corn, onion, and cilantro. (Gluten Free)
Pad Pak-Ruam Mit
Stir-fried broccoli, zucchini, carrot, sweet peppers, cilantro, bean spouts, and baby corn. (Gluten Free)
Sweet & Sour
Choice or meat with stir-fried pineapple, cucumber, tomatoes, sweet peppers, carrot, cilantro, and onion. (Gluten Free)
Thai Ribeye Steak
8 oz Grilled Ribeye steak served with spicy tamarind sauce and side of sticky rice.
Kai Jiao (Egg Omelet)
Thai style egg omelet.
Noodles
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles with choice of meat, mix with tofu, egg, sweet turnips, bean sprouts, red onion, chive and sweet tamarind sauce. Served with ground peanuts and chili sauce (so you can make it as spicy as you like) on the side. Lime juice served upon request.
Pad See Ew
Wide rice noodles with choice of meat mixed with egg, broccoli, carrot, cabbage and sweet black bean soy sauce. Served with chili sauce on the side.
Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)
Wide rice noodles with choice of meat mixed with tomatoes, broccoli, carrot, garlic, chili peppers, basil and sweet black soy sauce.
Kao Soi (Curry Noodle)
Egg noodles in yellow curry, fried onions, garlic oil, green onions, lime, chili. topped with crispy noodles, carrot and cilantro.
Lard Nah
Wide rice noodles with gravy sauce, broccoli, carrot, cabbage and choice of meat.
Noodle Soup
Rice noodles or egg noodles in clear soup, bean sprouts, red onions, cilantro and garlic oil.
Pad Suki
Silver noodles mixed with broccoli, cabbage, green onion, choice of meat and suki sauce.
Curries
Green Curry
Green curry paste (made from green chili), coconut milk, eggplant, chili peppers, carrot, zucchini, sweet peppers, cream, and basil. (Contains shrimp paste. Gluten Free)
Panang Curry
Panang curry paste (red curry with a strong flavor from cumin and coriander seed), coconut milk, kaffir leaf, basil, carrot, broccoli, zucchini, chill peppers, cream, and sweet peppers. (Contains shrimp paste. Gluten Free)
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry paste (made from Thai herbs and Indian spices), coconut milk, zucchini, sweet peppers, carrot, cream, and potatoes. (Can be made Vegan, and does not contain shrimp paste. Gluten Free)
Red Curry
Red curry paste, bamboo shoots, carrot, zucchini, eggplant, sweet peppers, basil, cream, and chili peppers. (Contains shrimp paste. Gluten Free)
Massaman Curry
Massaman curry paste (made from Indian spices), coconut milk, potatoes, carrot, sweet peppers, zucchini, peanut, onion, cream, and chili peppers. (Contains shrimp paste. Gluten Free)
Jungle Curry
Red curry country style with carrot, bamboo shoots, eggplant, green bean, sweet peppers, chili peppers, and basil. (Contains shrimp paste. Gluten Free)
Pumpkin Curry
Red curry paste, coconut milk, green Asian pumpkin, zucchini, carrot, sweet peppers, cream, and basil. (Contains shrimp paste. Gluten Free)
Panang Ribeye Steak
Grilled Ribeye steak served with Panang curry and your choice of rice.
Kids Meals
Desserts
Coconut Ice Cream
Homemade coconut ice cream served with sweet coconut sticky rice. Top with ground peanut.
Mango Sticky Rice
Saku
Sweet Thai tapioca pudding. Top with warm coconut cream.
Sweet Sticky Rice
Sticky rice (no mango) covered in coconut cream.
Thai's Cream
Homemade Thai iced tea ice cream.
Croffle
Two Croissants cooked in a waffle iron, one drizzled with thai tea sauce and the other with green tea sauce. Served with fruit pieces, whipped cream, and vanilla ice cream with Nutella Sauce.
Sides & Extras
Add Utensils
Chili Sauce
Cucumber Salad
Cucumber Sauce
Extra Curry Sauce
Large container of your favorite curry sauce. (Does not have any meat or vegetables)
French Fries
Fresh Roll Sauce
Sweet tamarind sauce.
Noodles
Peanut Sauce
Spring Roll Sauce
Steam Vegetables
Brown Rice
Sticky Rice
White Rice
Yum Yum Sauce
Our home made spicy mayo sauce
BEVERAGES
Beverages
Bubble/Milk Tea & Thai Tea
Asian Yogurt Drink
Brown Sugar Milk Tea
Available with non-dairy, vegan friendly creamer.
Mango Milk Tea
Strawberry Milk Tea
Taro Milk Tea
Non-dairy and vegan friendly.
Thai Ice Coffee
Thai Iced Tea Lemonade
Thai Tea
Thai Tea - Vegan
Thai Tea Float
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Easygoing choice for spiced-to-order curries, stir-fries & other authentic Thai classics, plus a full service bar!
5416 East Indiana Street, Evansville, IN 47715