Thai by Trio 2700 S Figueroa St #101

Order Again

Popular Items

PAD SEE EW
PAD THAI
DRUNKEN NOODLE

APPETIZERS

GARLIC BRUSSELS

GARLIC BRUSSELS

$7.50

Crispy Brussels with garlic sauce, topped with bell peppers and crispy garlic.

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$6.50

Steamed to order and served with light sprinkling of salt.

GYOZA

GYOZA

$7.50

Deep fried chicken potstickers with soy vinaigrette sauce.

FRIED TOFU

FRIED TOFU

$7.50

Deep fried tofu served with sweet sauce topped with crushed peanuts.

CHICKEN SATAY

CHICKEN SATAY

$8.50

Marinated Chicken in coconut milk, spices served with peanut dipping sauce and cucumber relish.

BUDDHA DUMPLINGS

BUDDHA DUMPLINGS

$7.50

Steamed chicken potstickers topped with home made green curry sauce.

VEGGIE EGG ROLLS

VEGGIE EGG ROLLS

$7.50

Stuffed with cabbage, carrots, mushroom and vermicelli served crispy with sweet sour sauce.

SHRIMP TEMPURA

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$8.50

Lightly battered shrimps, deep fried served with homemade sweet & sour sauce.

DIM SUM

DIM SUM

$9.00

Steamed dumplings stuffed with minced pork and shrimp served with soy vinaigrette dip.

THAI BEEF JERKY

$9.00

Marinated Rib Eyed, deep fried served with Thai Sweet Sriracha sauce.

FRESH HAND ROLLS

FRESH HAND ROLLS

$7.50

Rice vermicelli noodles, fresh carrots, red cabbage, cilantro, basil, cucumber wrapped in rice paper served with Homemade Peanut sauce.

POPCORN WONTONS

POPCORN WONTONS

$7.50

Crispy mini wonton stuffed with chicken and cilantro served with peanut sweet sour sauce.

ROTI CURRY

$7.00

Asian Pita Bread served with vegetarian homemade green curry sauce.

E-SAN SAUSAGE

E-SAN SAUSAGE

$8.00

Grilled northern Thai style pork sausage served with fresh sliced ginger Thai chili peanuts and fresh cabbage.

LARB

LARB

$9.00

Minced chicken seasoned with herbs ground roasted rice powder, green onion, cilantro, red shallots with side of fresh lettuce.

SOUPS

TOM YUM SOUP

Spicy and sour soup with mushroom, green onions, cilantro seasoning with lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves.

TOM KHA SOUP

Coconut milk soup with mushroom, green onions, cilantro seasoning with lemongrass, galanka, kaffir lime leaves.

VEGGIES & TOFU SOUP

Broccoli, Carrot, cabbage, tofu and mushroom in vegetable broth.

WONTON SOUP

Shrimp stuffed wonton and baby bok choy in chicken broth.

SEAFOOD SOUP

SEAFOOD SOUP

$17.00

Shrimps, squids, green mussels, Filet Fish, Scallops and mushroom in thai spicy lime soup.

JASMINE RICE

JASMINE RICE

$2.25
BROWN RICE

BROWN RICE

$2.75

SALADS

GREEN SALAD

Chopped Fresh Romaine Heart, Spring Mix, carrots, tomato and cucumber.

THAI CHICKEN SALAD

$14.00

Mixed Greens, marinated chicken, carrots, onions, bean sprout, tomatoes and cucumber with peanut dressing.

SPICY RIB-EYE SALAD

SPICY RIB-EYE SALAD

$20.00

Grilled rib-eyed seasoning with thai spicy dressing, red shallots, green onions and cilantro served with Spring Mix and shredded carrot.

PAPAYA SALAD

PAPAYA SALAD

$14.00

Shredded green papaya, grilled shrimps, green beans, tomato, peanuts and dried shrimp with lime juice and chili.

SHRIMP AVOCADO SALAD

SHRIMP AVOCADO SALAD

$16.00

Grilled shrimps, mixed green, carrot, tomato, onion, bell, cucumber & avocado with thai spicy lime dressing.

MANGO SALMON SALAD

$19.00

Grilled salmon, mango, avocado, spring mix, carrot, bell pepper with ginger dressing.

NOODLE SOUPS

TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP

TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP

$13.00

Spicy and sour soup with mushroom, lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves, bean sprout with rice noodle.

TOM KHA NOODLE SOUP

TOM KHA NOODLE SOUP

$13.00

Coconut milk soup with mushroom lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves, bean sprout with rice noodle.

THAI BOAT NOODLE SOUP

THAI BOAT NOODLE SOUP

$13.00

Sliced beef and beef ball, bean sprout, green onion with rice stick noodle in spicy beef broth.

WONTON & BBQ PORK NOODLE SOUP

WONTON & BBQ PORK NOODLE SOUP

$13.00

Shrimp wrapped wonton, bbq pork, bean sprout, green onion with egg noodle in chicken broth soup.

DUCK NOODLE SOUP

$16.00

Boneless Roasted duck, spinach, bean sprout, green onion with egg noodle in duck broth soup.

KHAO SOY NOODLE

$15.00

Egg noodle, green onion, red shallot cilantro in northern thai style yellow curry broth topped with crispy noodle.

VIETNAMESE PHO

$13.00

Rice stick noodle, white and green onions in Vietnamese pho broth.

TEMPURA UDON

TEMPURA UDON

$13.00

Udon noodle, mushroom, carrot, green onion topped with seaweed in fish broth soup.

SPICY NOODLE SOUP

SPICY NOODLE SOUP

$13.00

WONTON & BBQ PORK SOUPLESS NOODLE

$13.00

Shrimp wrapped wonton, bbq pork, bean sprout, green onion with Egg noodle.

WOK NOODLES

PAD THAI

$14.50

Rice noodles stir-fried with tamarind, fish sauce, palm sugar, egg, onions and bean sprouts with crushed peanuts.

PAD SEE EW

$14.50

Broad rice noodles stir fried with broccoli, egg, salted soybean paste, light and dark soy with a touch of vinegar.

DRUNKEN NOODLE

$14.50

Broad rice noodles, onions, sweet basil, tomatoes, fresh chilies and garlic in oyster sauce.

CURRY NOODLE

$14.50

Singapore Style Noodle, egg, green onions, bean sprouts, crispy shallot, Indian curry powder bedded with fresh lettuce.

CHOW MEIN

CHOW MEIN

$14.50

Yakisoba noodle, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, mushroom, onions, bean sprouts in mixture of soy and oyster sauce.

GARLIC NOODLE

$14.50

Steamed Egg noodle topped with garlic sauce bedded with bean sprout and mix green salad.

PAD WOON SEN

PAD WOON SEN

$14.50

MONGOL NOODLE

$14.50

Yakisoba Noodle, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, mushroom, onions, bell peppers, bean sprouts, homemade chili oil in mixture of soy and oyster sauce.

CHICKEN NOODLE

$14.50

Broad rice noodles stir fried with egg, chicken, bean sprouts, green onions bedded with fresh lettuce.

SHRIMPS & CRAB NOODLE

$19.00

Rice Noodle, Crab Meat, Shrimps, Egg, Bean sprouts, Green Onions in sweet soy sauce and bedded with fresh lettuce.

FRIED RICE

THAI FRIED RICE

$14.50

Jasmine rice wok-fried with egg, tomatoes, onions in seasoning sauce.

SPICY FRIED RICE

$14.50

Jasmine rice wok-fried with fresh garlic, chili, onions, bell peppers in seasoning sauce.

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$14.50

Jasmine rice wok-fried with egg, pineapple, onions in seasoning sauce and topped with cashew nuts.

CURRY FRIED RICE

CURRY FRIED RICE

$14.50

Jasmine rice wok-fried with egg, onions, tomatoes, pineapple, Indian curry powder with seasoning sauce.

SIDEWALK FRIED RICE

$16.50

Jasmine Rice wok-fried with bbq pork, egg, tomatoes, onions, chinese broccoli with seasoning sauce.

COMBINATION FRIED RICE

$16.50

Jasmine rice wok-fried with egg, chicken, beef, shrimps, onions, tomatoes and seasoning sauce.

CRAB MEAT FRIED RICE

$17.00

Jasmine Rice wok-fried with egg, onions, tomatoes in seasoning sauce topped with crab meat.

LOBSTER FRIED RICE

$21.00

Jasmine Rice wok-fried with egg, onions, tomatoes, lobster cluster in seasoning sauce topped with lobster meat.

WOK ENTREES

PAD GRA POW

PAD GRA POW

$14.50

Wok fried fresh chili, garlic, green beans, onions, sweet basil in seasoning sauce.

THAI CASHEW

$14.50

Wok fried roasted cashew nuts, onions, bell peppers, dried chili in seasoning sauce.

GARLIC & PEPPER

$14.50

Wok fried fresh garlic, white pepper bedded with cabbage and carrots.

KUNG POW

$14.50

Wok fried roasted peanuts, onions, mushroom, bell peppers, sweet chili paste in seasoning sauce.

GINGER & MUSHROOM

$14.50

Wok fried fresh ginger, onions, mushroom, bell peppers in seasoning sauce.

ONIONS & CHILI

$14.50

Wok fried fresh onions, garlic, jalapeño peppers, mushroom and bell peppers.

WOK VEGGIES

BROCCOLI OYSTER SAUCE

BROCCOLI OYSTER SAUCE

$14.50

Wok fried broccoli, fresh garlic in seasoning sauce.

ASPARAGUS MUSHROOM

$14.50

Wok fried fresh asparagus, garlic, shitake mushroom in seasoning sauce.

CHINESE BROCCOLI

$14.50

Wok fried chinese broccoli, garlic in seasoning sauce.

GARLIC GREEN BEANS

$14.50

Wok fried green beans, garlic in seasoning sauce.

SPINASH MUSHROOM

$14.50

Wok fried spinach, garlic, mushroom in seasoning sauce.

PRIK KING

$14.50

Wok fried fresh cut green beans, garlic, chili, bell peppers in prik king sauce.

BANGKOK EGGPLANT

$14.50

Wok fried chinese eggplant, chili, garlic, bell peppers, onions, sweet basil in seasoning sauce.

BUDDHA BLESSED

$14.50

Wok fried fresh garlic, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, mushroom, bell peppers, onions, bean sprouts in seasoning sauce.

CURRIES

THAI RED CURRY

THAI RED CURRY

$14.50

Coconut Milk in Red curry paste, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, sweet basil leaves.

THAI GREEN CURRY

THAI GREEN CURRY

$14.50

Coconut Milk in green curry paste, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, chinese eggplants, sweet basil leaves.

THAI YELLOW CURRY

THAI YELLOW CURRY

$14.50

Coconut Milk in Yellow curry paste, potatoes and carrots.

PANANG CURRY

PANANG CURRY

$14.50

Coconut Milk in Panang curry paste, peas, carrots, sliced kaffir lime leaves and bedded with chopped cabbage.

DUCK CURRY

DUCK CURRY

$16.50

Coconut Milk in Red curry paste, Roasted boneless duck, tomatoes, pineapple, bell pepper and sweet basil leaves.

VEGETARIAN

SOY NUGGETS

SOY NUGGETS

$8.00

SOY CHICKEN SATAY

$8.75

Marinated soy chicken on skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish.

SOY PAD THAI

$16.00

Rice Noodle, soy chicken, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts and onions in Thai sweet tangy sauce.

SOY PAD SEE EW

$16.00

Broad Rice Noodle wok fried with broccoli and soy chicken in sweet soy sauce.

SOY DRUNKEN NOODLE

$16.00

Broad Noodle wok fried with fresh garlic, chili, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, sweet basil.

SOY PAD GRA POW

$16.00

Soy Chicken wok fried with green beans, garlic, chili, onions, bell peppers and sweet basil.

TRIO PAD PED

TRIO PAD PED

$15.50

Wok fried chinese eggplant, tofu, pumpkins, garlic, chili, onions, bell peppers and sweet basil in seasoning sauce.

SOY THAI FRIED RICE

$16.00

Jasmine Rice stir fried with soy chicken, onions and tomatoes.

SOY SPICY FRIED RICE

$16.00

Jasmine Rice stir fried with fresh chili, garlic, soy chicken, bell peppers, onions, sweet basil in seasoning sauce.

SOY RED CURRY

$16.00

Coconut milk in red curry paste, soy chicken, bamboo, bell peppers and sweet basils.

SOY MANGO CHICKEN

$16.50

Crispy Soy Chicken in homemade mango sauce topped with fresh mango, bell peppers and cashew nuts.

SOY MONGOL NOODLE

$16.00

Yakisoba Noodle wok fried with Soy Chicken, Broccoli, Carrots, Mushroom, Onions, Bell Peppers, Bean Sprout, House Chili Oil.

TRIO SPECIALTIES

CRISPY MANGO CHICKEN

CRISPY MANGO CHICKEN

$14.50

Crispy Chicken in homemade mango sauce topped with fresh mangos, bell peppers and cashew nuts.

CHINESE BROC PORK BELLY

$18.00

BULGOGI

$15.00

TUK TUK FRIED RICE

$18.50

HAINAN CHICKEN

$14.00

Steamed boneless chicken served with ginger rice and garlic ginger sauce.

SPICY CATFISH

$17.00
THAI BBQ CHICKEN

THAI BBQ CHICKEN

$17.00

Marinated and BBQ chicken with steamed broccoli, baby carrots served with sweet chili sauce and spicy tamarind sauce.

GINGER SOLE

GINGER SOLE

$17.00

Lightly Fried Boneless Sole Filet topped with ginger garlic sauce, bell peppers, onions, mushroom, baby bok choy.

TAMARIND FISH

$28.00

Deep Fried Striped Bass topped with spicy tangy garlic tamarind sauce.

GINGER SCALLOPS

$17.50

Wok fried scallops, garlic, ginger, mushroom, onions, bell peppers in seasoning sauce.

HEAVENLY SALMON

HEAVENLY SALMON

$19.00

Grilled Salmon with side of vegetables.

RIB-EYE PANANG

$20.00

Grilled Rib-Eyed topped with panang curry sauce, peas, carrots with steamed broccoli and baby carrots. (contained peanuts)

CRYING TIGER

CRYING TIGER

$20.00

Grilled Sliced Rib-Eyed served with steamed broccoli, baby carrots, bell pepper and serrano pepper.

GARLIC PRAWNS

$21.00Out of stock

Wok fried tiger prawns, garlic, white pepper, broccoli and baby carrots.

SIDES

JASMINE RICE

JASMINE RICE

$2.25
BROWN RICE

BROWN RICE

$2.75

PEANUT SAUCE

SWEET SOUR SAUCE

TERIYAKI SAUCE

CUCUMBER RELISH

$1.00

STEAMED VEGGIES

$2.50

STEAMED NOODLES

$2.50

CHILI OIL

$1.25

DESSERTS

MOCHI ICE CREAM

$6.00

Ice cream wrapped in soft fluffy dough. Served vanilla and strawberry.

BROWNIES

$7.00

Warm mini brownies served with vanilla ice cream.

MANGO & STICKY RICE

MANGO & STICKY RICE

$10.00Out of stock

Fresh mango served with sweet coconut sticky rice. (seasonal)

TRIO BANANA

$7.50

Fresh bananas wrapped in rice paper deep fried served with coconut ice cream.

THAI CREPE

$7.50

Asian pita bread served with fresh strawberry, banana and vanilla ice cream.

COCO STICKY RICE ICE CREAM

$7.50

Sweet sticky rice topped with coconut ice cream, peanuts and condensed milk.

ICE CREAM

$4.50

SWEET STICKY RICE

$4.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

(L) PAD GRA POW

$13.25
(L) GARLIC & PEPPER

(L) GARLIC & PEPPER

$13.25
(L) KUNG POW

(L) KUNG POW

$13.25

(L) GINGER & MUSHROOM

$13.25

(L) PRIK KING

$13.25

(L) SWEET & SOUR

$13.25

(L) BROCCOLI OYSTER

$13.25
(L) GARLIC GREEN BEAN

(L) GARLIC GREEN BEAN

$13.25

(L) BANGKOK EGGPLANT

$13.25

(L) SPINACH & MUSHROOM

$13.25

(L) RED CURRY

$13.25

(L) GREEN CURRY

$13.25

(L) YELLOW CURRY

$13.25

(L) BBQ CHICKEN

$15.50

(L) CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$15.50

BEVERAGES

THAI ICED TEA

THAI ICED TEA

$4.25
THAI ICED COFFEE

THAI ICED COFFEE

$4.25
THAI GREEN MILK TEA

THAI GREEN MILK TEA

$4.50

MILK TEA

$3.50

GINGER LEMONADE

$4.25

LEMONADE

$3.50

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.50

HOT TEA

$3.00

SAN PELLEGRINO

$3.00

Mango Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Hot Coffee

$2.00

EVIAN

$3.00

YOUNG COCONUT JUICE

$6.00

BOBAS

THAI TEA BOBA

$5.25

THAI GREEN TEA BOBA

$5.25

MILK TEA BOBA

$5.25

TARO MILK TEA BOBA

$5.25

ALMOND MILK TEA BOBA

$5.25

HONEYDEW MILK TEA BOBA

$5.25

COCONUT MILK TEA BOBA

$5.25

COCKTAILS

Blushing Dragon

$8.50

Bangkok Mimosa

$8.50

Island Mojito

$8.50

Purple Rain

$8.50

Gingerlini

$8.50

Bangkok Bliss

$8.50

DRAFT BEER

DFT ALLAGASH WHITE ALE

$6.50

DFT ALMANAC LOVE HAZY IPA

$7.00

DFT SINGHA LAGER

$6.50

DFT BLUE STAR WHEAT

$6.50

BOTTLED/CANNED BEER

SAPPORO LAGER (JAPAN)

$6.50

KIRIN LIGHT (JAPAN)

$6.50

UINTA HOP NOSH IPA

$7.00

LOST COAST TANGERINE WHEAT

$7.00

ALLAGASH ORGANIC ALE

$7.00

STIEGL HELL LAGER

$8.00

NC OLD RASPUTIN IMPERIAL STOUT

$7.00

EAST BROTHER BO PILSNER

$8.00

TREJO'S MANGO HARD SELTZER

$7.50

KYLA HARD KOMBUCHA PINK GRAPEFRUIT

$7.00

KYLY HARD KOMBUCHA LAVENDER LEMONADE

$7.00

WHITE BY THE GLASS

GLS William Hill (Napa Valley)

$8.00+

GLS Kali Hart (Monterey)

$10.00+

GLS WhiteHaven (Marlborough, New Zealand)

$8.50+

RED BY THE GLASS

GLS Louis M Martini (Napa Valley)

$8.50+

GLS Boomtown (Columbia Valley)

$10.00+

GLS Meiomi (Sonoma County)

$12.00+

WHITE BY THE BOTTLE

BTL William Hill (Napa Valley)

$32.00

BTL Kali Hart (Monterey)

$34.00

BTL WhiteHaven (Marlborough, New Zealand)

$34.00

RED BY THE BOTTLE

BTL Louis M Martini (Napa Valley)

$34.00

BTL Boomtown (Columbia Valley)

$40.00

BTL Meiomi (Sonoma County)

$42.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2700 S Figueroa St #101, Los Angeles, CA 90007

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

