Thai by Trio 2700 S Figueroa St #101
2700 S Figueroa St #101
Los Angeles, CA 90007
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
GARLIC BRUSSELS
Crispy Brussels with garlic sauce, topped with bell peppers and crispy garlic.
EDAMAME
Steamed to order and served with light sprinkling of salt.
GYOZA
Deep fried chicken potstickers with soy vinaigrette sauce.
FRIED TOFU
Deep fried tofu served with sweet sauce topped with crushed peanuts.
CHICKEN SATAY
Marinated Chicken in coconut milk, spices served with peanut dipping sauce and cucumber relish.
BUDDHA DUMPLINGS
Steamed chicken potstickers topped with home made green curry sauce.
VEGGIE EGG ROLLS
Stuffed with cabbage, carrots, mushroom and vermicelli served crispy with sweet sour sauce.
SHRIMP TEMPURA
Lightly battered shrimps, deep fried served with homemade sweet & sour sauce.
DIM SUM
Steamed dumplings stuffed with minced pork and shrimp served with soy vinaigrette dip.
THAI BEEF JERKY
Marinated Rib Eyed, deep fried served with Thai Sweet Sriracha sauce.
FRESH HAND ROLLS
Rice vermicelli noodles, fresh carrots, red cabbage, cilantro, basil, cucumber wrapped in rice paper served with Homemade Peanut sauce.
POPCORN WONTONS
Crispy mini wonton stuffed with chicken and cilantro served with peanut sweet sour sauce.
ROTI CURRY
Asian Pita Bread served with vegetarian homemade green curry sauce.
E-SAN SAUSAGE
Grilled northern Thai style pork sausage served with fresh sliced ginger Thai chili peanuts and fresh cabbage.
LARB
Minced chicken seasoned with herbs ground roasted rice powder, green onion, cilantro, red shallots with side of fresh lettuce.
SOUPS
TOM YUM SOUP
Spicy and sour soup with mushroom, green onions, cilantro seasoning with lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves.
TOM KHA SOUP
Coconut milk soup with mushroom, green onions, cilantro seasoning with lemongrass, galanka, kaffir lime leaves.
VEGGIES & TOFU SOUP
Broccoli, Carrot, cabbage, tofu and mushroom in vegetable broth.
WONTON SOUP
Shrimp stuffed wonton and baby bok choy in chicken broth.
SEAFOOD SOUP
Shrimps, squids, green mussels, Filet Fish, Scallops and mushroom in thai spicy lime soup.
JASMINE RICE
BROWN RICE
SALADS
GREEN SALAD
Chopped Fresh Romaine Heart, Spring Mix, carrots, tomato and cucumber.
THAI CHICKEN SALAD
Mixed Greens, marinated chicken, carrots, onions, bean sprout, tomatoes and cucumber with peanut dressing.
SPICY RIB-EYE SALAD
Grilled rib-eyed seasoning with thai spicy dressing, red shallots, green onions and cilantro served with Spring Mix and shredded carrot.
PAPAYA SALAD
Shredded green papaya, grilled shrimps, green beans, tomato, peanuts and dried shrimp with lime juice and chili.
SHRIMP AVOCADO SALAD
Grilled shrimps, mixed green, carrot, tomato, onion, bell, cucumber & avocado with thai spicy lime dressing.
MANGO SALMON SALAD
Grilled salmon, mango, avocado, spring mix, carrot, bell pepper with ginger dressing.
NOODLE SOUPS
TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP
Spicy and sour soup with mushroom, lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves, bean sprout with rice noodle.
TOM KHA NOODLE SOUP
Coconut milk soup with mushroom lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves, bean sprout with rice noodle.
THAI BOAT NOODLE SOUP
Sliced beef and beef ball, bean sprout, green onion with rice stick noodle in spicy beef broth.
WONTON & BBQ PORK NOODLE SOUP
Shrimp wrapped wonton, bbq pork, bean sprout, green onion with egg noodle in chicken broth soup.
DUCK NOODLE SOUP
Boneless Roasted duck, spinach, bean sprout, green onion with egg noodle in duck broth soup.
KHAO SOY NOODLE
Egg noodle, green onion, red shallot cilantro in northern thai style yellow curry broth topped with crispy noodle.
VIETNAMESE PHO
Rice stick noodle, white and green onions in Vietnamese pho broth.
TEMPURA UDON
Udon noodle, mushroom, carrot, green onion topped with seaweed in fish broth soup.
SPICY NOODLE SOUP
WONTON & BBQ PORK SOUPLESS NOODLE
Shrimp wrapped wonton, bbq pork, bean sprout, green onion with Egg noodle.
WOK NOODLES
PAD THAI
Rice noodles stir-fried with tamarind, fish sauce, palm sugar, egg, onions and bean sprouts with crushed peanuts.
PAD SEE EW
Broad rice noodles stir fried with broccoli, egg, salted soybean paste, light and dark soy with a touch of vinegar.
DRUNKEN NOODLE
Broad rice noodles, onions, sweet basil, tomatoes, fresh chilies and garlic in oyster sauce.
CURRY NOODLE
Singapore Style Noodle, egg, green onions, bean sprouts, crispy shallot, Indian curry powder bedded with fresh lettuce.
CHOW MEIN
Yakisoba noodle, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, mushroom, onions, bean sprouts in mixture of soy and oyster sauce.
GARLIC NOODLE
Steamed Egg noodle topped with garlic sauce bedded with bean sprout and mix green salad.
PAD WOON SEN
MONGOL NOODLE
Yakisoba Noodle, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, mushroom, onions, bell peppers, bean sprouts, homemade chili oil in mixture of soy and oyster sauce.
CHICKEN NOODLE
Broad rice noodles stir fried with egg, chicken, bean sprouts, green onions bedded with fresh lettuce.
SHRIMPS & CRAB NOODLE
Rice Noodle, Crab Meat, Shrimps, Egg, Bean sprouts, Green Onions in sweet soy sauce and bedded with fresh lettuce.
FRIED RICE
THAI FRIED RICE
Jasmine rice wok-fried with egg, tomatoes, onions in seasoning sauce.
SPICY FRIED RICE
Jasmine rice wok-fried with fresh garlic, chili, onions, bell peppers in seasoning sauce.
PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
Jasmine rice wok-fried with egg, pineapple, onions in seasoning sauce and topped with cashew nuts.
CURRY FRIED RICE
Jasmine rice wok-fried with egg, onions, tomatoes, pineapple, Indian curry powder with seasoning sauce.
SIDEWALK FRIED RICE
Jasmine Rice wok-fried with bbq pork, egg, tomatoes, onions, chinese broccoli with seasoning sauce.
COMBINATION FRIED RICE
Jasmine rice wok-fried with egg, chicken, beef, shrimps, onions, tomatoes and seasoning sauce.
CRAB MEAT FRIED RICE
Jasmine Rice wok-fried with egg, onions, tomatoes in seasoning sauce topped with crab meat.
LOBSTER FRIED RICE
Jasmine Rice wok-fried with egg, onions, tomatoes, lobster cluster in seasoning sauce topped with lobster meat.
WOK ENTREES
PAD GRA POW
Wok fried fresh chili, garlic, green beans, onions, sweet basil in seasoning sauce.
THAI CASHEW
Wok fried roasted cashew nuts, onions, bell peppers, dried chili in seasoning sauce.
GARLIC & PEPPER
Wok fried fresh garlic, white pepper bedded with cabbage and carrots.
KUNG POW
Wok fried roasted peanuts, onions, mushroom, bell peppers, sweet chili paste in seasoning sauce.
GINGER & MUSHROOM
Wok fried fresh ginger, onions, mushroom, bell peppers in seasoning sauce.
ONIONS & CHILI
Wok fried fresh onions, garlic, jalapeño peppers, mushroom and bell peppers.
WOK VEGGIES
BROCCOLI OYSTER SAUCE
Wok fried broccoli, fresh garlic in seasoning sauce.
ASPARAGUS MUSHROOM
Wok fried fresh asparagus, garlic, shitake mushroom in seasoning sauce.
CHINESE BROCCOLI
Wok fried chinese broccoli, garlic in seasoning sauce.
GARLIC GREEN BEANS
Wok fried green beans, garlic in seasoning sauce.
SPINASH MUSHROOM
Wok fried spinach, garlic, mushroom in seasoning sauce.
PRIK KING
Wok fried fresh cut green beans, garlic, chili, bell peppers in prik king sauce.
BANGKOK EGGPLANT
Wok fried chinese eggplant, chili, garlic, bell peppers, onions, sweet basil in seasoning sauce.
BUDDHA BLESSED
Wok fried fresh garlic, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, mushroom, bell peppers, onions, bean sprouts in seasoning sauce.
CURRIES
THAI RED CURRY
Coconut Milk in Red curry paste, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, sweet basil leaves.
THAI GREEN CURRY
Coconut Milk in green curry paste, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, chinese eggplants, sweet basil leaves.
THAI YELLOW CURRY
Coconut Milk in Yellow curry paste, potatoes and carrots.
PANANG CURRY
Coconut Milk in Panang curry paste, peas, carrots, sliced kaffir lime leaves and bedded with chopped cabbage.
DUCK CURRY
Coconut Milk in Red curry paste, Roasted boneless duck, tomatoes, pineapple, bell pepper and sweet basil leaves.
VEGETARIAN
SOY NUGGETS
SOY CHICKEN SATAY
Marinated soy chicken on skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish.
SOY PAD THAI
Rice Noodle, soy chicken, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts and onions in Thai sweet tangy sauce.
SOY PAD SEE EW
Broad Rice Noodle wok fried with broccoli and soy chicken in sweet soy sauce.
SOY DRUNKEN NOODLE
Broad Noodle wok fried with fresh garlic, chili, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, sweet basil.
SOY PAD GRA POW
Soy Chicken wok fried with green beans, garlic, chili, onions, bell peppers and sweet basil.
TRIO PAD PED
Wok fried chinese eggplant, tofu, pumpkins, garlic, chili, onions, bell peppers and sweet basil in seasoning sauce.
SOY THAI FRIED RICE
Jasmine Rice stir fried with soy chicken, onions and tomatoes.
SOY SPICY FRIED RICE
Jasmine Rice stir fried with fresh chili, garlic, soy chicken, bell peppers, onions, sweet basil in seasoning sauce.
SOY RED CURRY
Coconut milk in red curry paste, soy chicken, bamboo, bell peppers and sweet basils.
SOY MANGO CHICKEN
Crispy Soy Chicken in homemade mango sauce topped with fresh mango, bell peppers and cashew nuts.
SOY MONGOL NOODLE
Yakisoba Noodle wok fried with Soy Chicken, Broccoli, Carrots, Mushroom, Onions, Bell Peppers, Bean Sprout, House Chili Oil.
TRIO SPECIALTIES
CRISPY MANGO CHICKEN
Crispy Chicken in homemade mango sauce topped with fresh mangos, bell peppers and cashew nuts.
CHINESE BROC PORK BELLY
BULGOGI
TUK TUK FRIED RICE
HAINAN CHICKEN
Steamed boneless chicken served with ginger rice and garlic ginger sauce.
SPICY CATFISH
THAI BBQ CHICKEN
Marinated and BBQ chicken with steamed broccoli, baby carrots served with sweet chili sauce and spicy tamarind sauce.
GINGER SOLE
Lightly Fried Boneless Sole Filet topped with ginger garlic sauce, bell peppers, onions, mushroom, baby bok choy.
TAMARIND FISH
Deep Fried Striped Bass topped with spicy tangy garlic tamarind sauce.
GINGER SCALLOPS
Wok fried scallops, garlic, ginger, mushroom, onions, bell peppers in seasoning sauce.
HEAVENLY SALMON
Grilled Salmon with side of vegetables.
RIB-EYE PANANG
Grilled Rib-Eyed topped with panang curry sauce, peas, carrots with steamed broccoli and baby carrots. (contained peanuts)
CRYING TIGER
Grilled Sliced Rib-Eyed served with steamed broccoli, baby carrots, bell pepper and serrano pepper.
GARLIC PRAWNS
Wok fried tiger prawns, garlic, white pepper, broccoli and baby carrots.
SIDES
DESSERTS
MOCHI ICE CREAM
Ice cream wrapped in soft fluffy dough. Served vanilla and strawberry.
BROWNIES
Warm mini brownies served with vanilla ice cream.
MANGO & STICKY RICE
Fresh mango served with sweet coconut sticky rice. (seasonal)
TRIO BANANA
Fresh bananas wrapped in rice paper deep fried served with coconut ice cream.
THAI CREPE
Asian pita bread served with fresh strawberry, banana and vanilla ice cream.
COCO STICKY RICE ICE CREAM
Sweet sticky rice topped with coconut ice cream, peanuts and condensed milk.
ICE CREAM
SWEET STICKY RICE
LUNCH SPECIALS
(L) PAD GRA POW
(L) GARLIC & PEPPER
(L) KUNG POW
(L) GINGER & MUSHROOM
(L) PRIK KING
(L) SWEET & SOUR
(L) BROCCOLI OYSTER
(L) GARLIC GREEN BEAN
(L) BANGKOK EGGPLANT
(L) SPINACH & MUSHROOM
(L) RED CURRY
(L) GREEN CURRY
(L) YELLOW CURRY
(L) BBQ CHICKEN
(L) CHICKEN TERIYAKI
BEVERAGES
THAI ICED TEA
THAI ICED COFFEE
THAI GREEN MILK TEA
MILK TEA
GINGER LEMONADE
LEMONADE
COKE
DIET COKE
SPRITE
ICED TEA
ARNOLD PALMER
HOT TEA
SAN PELLEGRINO
Mango Juice
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Hot Coffee
EVIAN
YOUNG COCONUT JUICE
DRAFT BEER
BOTTLED/CANNED BEER
SAPPORO LAGER (JAPAN)
KIRIN LIGHT (JAPAN)
UINTA HOP NOSH IPA
LOST COAST TANGERINE WHEAT
ALLAGASH ORGANIC ALE
STIEGL HELL LAGER
NC OLD RASPUTIN IMPERIAL STOUT
EAST BROTHER BO PILSNER
TREJO'S MANGO HARD SELTZER
KYLA HARD KOMBUCHA PINK GRAPEFRUIT
KYLY HARD KOMBUCHA LAVENDER LEMONADE
WHITE BY THE GLASS
RED BY THE GLASS
WHITE BY THE BOTTLE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
2700 S Figueroa St #101, Los Angeles, CA 90007