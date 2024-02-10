Thai Continental Cusine 106 Market St SE
106 Market St SE
Roanoke, VA 24018
Beverages
Appetizers
- A1. Vegetable Egg Rolls$6.00
Deep fried rolls stuffed with vegetables and silk noodles. Served with sweet and sour dipping sauce
- A10. Vegetable Tempura$7.00
Mix of vegetables dipped in tempura batter and deep fried
- A11. Thai Hot Wings$8.00
Chicken wings deep fried and tossed with a hot and thai chili sauce. Spicy
- A12. Thai Sausage$8.00
Grilled thai pork sausage served with hot sauce
- A13. Edamame$6.00
Steamed soybeans in the shell and lightly salted
- A14. Fresh Calamari Grilled$11.00
Served with spicy lime dipping sauce. Spicy
- A15. Fried Calamari$10.00
Fresh squid lightly battered and deep fried. Served with hot sweet and sour sauce
- A16. Spicy fried wonton$8.00
- A17. Fried Tofu$7.00
Deep fried tofu. Served with sweet and sour sauce topped crushed peanuts
- A2. Spring Rolls$7.00
Deep fried rolls stuffed with vegetables, chicken and silk noodles. Served with sweet and sour sauce
- A3. Summer Rolls with Shrimp$8.00
Basil, rice noodles and carrots wrapped in clear rice paper. Served with hoisin dipping sauce
- A3. Summer Rolls with Veggies$6.00
Basil, rice noodles and carrots wrapped in clear rice paper. Served with hoisin dipping sauce
- A4. Steamed Dumplings$8.00
Stuffed with a mixture of chicken and shrimp. Served with a sesame dipping sauce
- A5. Vegetable Dumplings$7.00
Deep fried dumplings stuffed with chives on steamed bean sprouts. Served with a sesame dipping sauce
- A6. Chicken Satay$8.00
Grilled chicken skewers glazed with yellow curry sauce and served with homemade peanut sauce for dipping
- A7. Crab Rangoons$7.00
Deep fried pastry filled with cream cheese and imitation crab. Served with sweet and sour dipping sauce
- A8. Shrimp Bikini$8.00
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with chicken, water chestnuts carrots, and onions, wrapped in a wonton and deep fried. Served with sweet and sour dipping sauce
- A9. Shrimp Tempura$10.00
Shrimp dipped in tempura batter and deep fried
- Fish Cake$8.00
- Gyoza$8.00
- French fries$4.00
Soups
- T1. Tom Kha$6.00
Mushrooms, green peppers, and red peppers in a lime and coconut milk broth
- T2.1 Tom Yum with Shrimp$7.00
Mushrooms, green peppers and red peppers in a hot and sour lemongrass broth
- T2. Tom Yum$6.00
Mushrooms, green pepper and red peppers in a hot and sour lemongrass broth
- T3. Wonton Soup$7.00
Vegetable broth with celery, carrots, zucchini and chicken topped with fried wontons stuffed with chicken
- T4. Tofu Soup$6.00
Vegetable broth with steamed tofu, celery and carrots topped with garlic and scallions
- T5. Miso Soup$5.00
- Beef Noodle Soup$14.00
Rice noodle, beef tender slice and beef balls also bean spouts, chinese watercress in mild spicy beef broth - Thai style
- Duck Noodle Soup$18.00
Egg noodle topped with roasted duck in delicious soup
- Teriyaki Chicken with Egg Noodle Soup$15.00
Sliced grilled teriyaki chicken topped on egg noodle and bokchoy in sesame chicken broth soup - Japanese style
- Tom Kha with Shrimp$7.00
Mushrooms, green peppers, and red peppers in a lime and coconut milk broth
- Tom Yum Shrimp Noodle Soup$17.00
White rice noodles with shrimp. Tomatoes and broccoli. Lemon grass. Spicy soup with peanut
Salads
- S6. Papaya Salad$8.00
Chopped papaya mixed with carrots, tomatoes and peanuts in a spicy lime juice. Spicy
- S4. Larb Gai Salad$8.00
Minced chicken and onions in a spicy lime dressing. Spicy
- S1. House Salad$7.00
Bangkok salad. Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions and crispy noodles served with our homemade peanut sauce
- S7. Moo Nam Tok$9.00
Spicy grilled pork salad, Thai style dressing with mint, onion and scallions. Spicy
- S3. Beef Salad$8.00
Grilled, minced beef with carrots, onions, cucumbers and mixed greens in a spicy lime dressing. Spicy
- S5. Yum Woonsen Salad$9.00
Woonsen noodles, chicken, shrimp and vegetables in a spicy lime dressing. Spicy
- S2. Pla Goong Salad$9.00
Grilled shrimp and mixed greens in spicy lime dressing. Spicy
Fried Rice
- R1. Fried Rice$14.00
Stir fried onions, peas, carrots and eggs
- R2. Kapow Fried Rice$14.00
Stir fried with basil, bell peppers, chilies and onions. Medium. Spicy
- R4. Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
Stir fried with pineapples, raisins and cashews
- R3. Crab Fried Rice$17.00
Stir fried with crab, onion, eggs and peas
Vegetarian
- V4. Tofu Curry$15.00
Mild red coconut milk broth with deep fried tofu, pineapples, cashews, tomatoes, bell peppers and basil. Spicy
- V2. Mixed Vegetables with Tofu$14.00
Deep fried tofu stir fried in a garlic soybean sauce with mixed vegetables
- V1. Spicy Tofu$14.00
Deep fried tofu with bell peppers, onions, and basil in a spicy chili-garlic sauce. Medium
- V5. Pha Ram Jea$14.00
Deep fried tofu in a yellow curry powder on a bed of steamed cabbage. Topped with homemade peanut sauce
- V3. Gang Pak$15.00
Mild green coconut milk broth with deep fried tofu, mixed vegetables and basil. Spicy
Entrees
- E.7 General Tso's Chicken$14.00
Deep fried chicken tossed in tso's sauce with steamed veggies on the side
- E11. Cashew Chicken$14.00
Sauteed chicken and cashews with onions, celery, scallions and carrots in a special house sauce
- E9. Kapow$14.00
Stir fry of green peppers, red peppers, onion and basil in a chili garlic sauce. Medium. Spicy
- E.13 Garlic Lover$14.00
Choice of meat stir fried in garlic sauce and served on bed of broccoli. Topped with scallions. Spicy
- E16. Ginger Lover$14.00
Choice of meat sauteed with fresh ginger, onions, scallions and mushrooms in a ginger sauce
- E.17 Teriyaki Chicken$14.00
Grilled chicken topped with teriyaki sauce, scallions and sesame seeds with steamed vegetables on the side
- E10. Pepper Steak$15.00
Stir fried beef with onions, bell pepper and scallions in chili-garlic sauce. Medium. Spicy
- E12. Pad Poy Zian$18.00
A combo of beef, chicken and shrimp in a garlic sauce with silk noodles and mixed vegetables
- E20. Duck Kapow$18.00
Roasted duck, deep fried, then stir fried with bell peppers, onions and basil in a spicy chili-basil sauce. Medium. Spicy
- E1. Pad Prik King$14.00
Green beans and bell peppers in pad prik king sauce. Spicy
- E2. Walnut Shrimp$18.00
Deep fried shrimp and walnuts tossed in a house sauce
- E21. Honey Duck$18.00
Roasted duck, deep fried in a homemade honey-ginger sauce
- E14. Bangkok Garden$14.00
Choice of meat stir fried in garlic sauce with a mix of vegetables
- E3. Gai Takrai$14.00
Stir fried chicken with lemon grass in chili sauce. Spicy
- E.18 Soft Shell Crab$19.00
2 deep fried crab topped with choice of sauce
- E8. Szechuan Beef$14.00
Chinese style beef stir fried with broccoli, carrots and baby born
- E5. Three Company$18.00
Chicken, beef and pork stir fried in teriyaki-garlic sauce. Served on a hot pan with broccoli
- E17.1 Teriyaki Salmon$19.00
Grilled shrimp topped with teriyaki sauce, scallions and sesame seeds with steamed vegetables on the side
- E22. Pha Ram Long Song$14.00
Chicken sauteed in a yellow curry powder on a bed of steamed cabbage, topped with homemade peanut sauce
- E4. Garlic Scallops$20.00
Sauteed scallops, baby corn and carrots in a garlic sauce
- E19. Golden Tilapia$19.00
Deep fried tilapia filet served with your choice of fresh ginger sauce or spicy basil sauce
- E23. Pad Poh Tack$20.00
Combination of shrimp, scallops, squid and mussels sauteed with lemon grass, galanga, chili paste and kaffir lime leaves. Spicy
- E6. Four Company$20.00
Chicken, beef, shrimp and scallops stir fried in a teriyaki garlic sauce home style and steamed broccoli on side
- E1.1 Pad Prik King with Seafood$18.00
Green beans and bell peppers in pad prik king sauce. Spicy
- E.15 Pineapple$14.00
Peas, onions, carrots and baby corn with a sweet and sour sauce
- Cashew Nut Tilapia$18.00
Crispy stir-fried tilapia served with cashews, onions, celery, scallions, and carrots in a secret house made sauce!
Noodles
- N2. Pad Thai$14.00
Rice noodles, eggs, scallions, bean sprouts and peanuts in a tamarind sauce
- N3. Drunken Noodles$14.00
Wide rice noodles, green peppers, red peppers, onion and basil in a chili basil sauce. Medium. Spicy
- N7. Pad See Ew$14.00
Stir fried wide rice noodles, broccoli, eggs, bean sprouts and chicken in a black bean sauce
- N10. Koa Soy$15.00
Crispy egg noodle topped with boiled egg, cabbage, carrot, pickled mustard greens, red onion, yellow curry dressing. Chef style straight from Thailand. Spicy
- N14. Lo Mein Noodle$15.00
Traditional chinese noodle dish, stir fry with vegetable scallion with choice of meat or seafood in garlic soy sauce
- N6. Fried Flat Noodles$14.00
Stir fried wide rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts and chicken
- N5. Pad Woonsen$14.00
Vermicelli noodles stir fried with eggs,celery,baby corns, onion,carrots, chicken, tomatoes and scallions
- N4. Spicy Linguine$18.00
Linguine noodles stir fried with bell peppers, onions, basil, chicken and shrimp in a spicy chili-basil sauce. Medium
- N1. Lad Na$14.00
Rice noodles, eggs, broccoli and mushrooms in a soybean gravy sauce
- N8. Bha Me Duck$18.00
Egg noodles, bean sprouts and roasted duck topped with peanuts and a Thai honey sauce
- N9. Linguine Curry$16.00
Creamy red coconut cream sauce with chicken, basil, bamboo shoots and mixed vegetables with linguine on the side. Spicy
Thai Curries
- C1. Panang Curry$15.00
Creamy red coconut milk broth with peas, carrots, bell peppers, green beans and zucchini. Mild. Spicy
- C4. Green Curry$15.00
Creamy green coconut milk broth with basil, bamboo shoots, zucchini, green peppers and green beans. Mild. Spicy
- C3. Red Curry$15.00
Creamy red coconut milk broth with basil, bamboo shoots and green beans. Mild. Spicy
- C5. Massaman Curry$15.00
Onion, potatoes, carrots and peanuts in a creamy red coconut milk broth. Mild. Spicy
- C2. Yellow Curry$15.00
Creamy yellow coconut milk broth with peas, onion, potatoes and bell peppers. Mild. Spicy
- C9. Mango Curry$16.00
Creamy red coconut milk broth with bamboo shoots, bell pepper, green beans, tomato and cashews. Spicy
- C7. Duck Curry$18.00
Tomatoes, cashews, pineapple and bell peppers in a creamy red coconut milk broth. Mild. Spicy
- C6. Shrimp Curry$17.00
Cashews, pineapple, tomatoes and peppers in a creamy red coconut milk broth. Mild. Spicy
- C8. Jungle Curry$15.00
Green papaya, egg plant, green beans, bell peppers and basil in a spicy chili broth. Spicy
Extra
Desserts
- D2. Sticky Rice with Mango$8.00
Season. Sweet coconut rice with freshly sliced mango. Topped with coconut sauce
- D1. Sticky Rice and Coconut Custard$6.00
Sweet coconut rice with homemade custard. Topped with coconut sauce
- D4. Chinese Donuts$6.00
Chinese style fried dough topped with sugar
- D3. Crispy Bananas$6.00
Deep fried banana with honey and sesame seeds
- Mochi Ice Cream$6.00
- D5. Fried Ice Cream$6.00
Japanese Entrees
- Gyoza$9.00Out of stock
Chicken and veggie Japanese potstickers
- Miso Soup*$6.00Out of stock
Japanese style tofu soup
- Soft Shell Crab*(appetizer)$10.00
Lightly fried American style appetizer
- Teriyaki Chicken*$15.00Out of stock
Served with steamed Japanese rice and miso soup
- Tempura Shrimp$18.00
Served with steamed Japanese rice and miso soup
- Teriyaki Veggie$14.00Out of stock
Served with steamed Japanese rice and miso soup
- Tempura Chicken$15.00
Served with steamed Japanese rice and miso soup
- Tempura Chicken and Shrimp$18.00
Served with steamed Japanese rice and miso soup
- Teriyaki Shrimp and Chicken$18.00Out of stock
Served with steamed Japanese rice and miso soup
- Tempura Veggie$14.00
Served with steamed Japanese rice and miso soup
- Teriyaki Shrimp$18.00Out of stock
Served with steamed Japanese rice and miso soup
- Mixed Grilled Seafood$24.00Out of stock
Served with ponza sauce
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
106 Market St SE, Roanoke, VA 24018
Photos coming soon!