Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thai Diner

128 Reviews

$$

2223 Louisiana Street - Suite E

Lawrence, KS 66046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Thai cuisine prepared by Executive Chef Anne Liberda and her staff, using the freshest ingredients available. Come in and enjoy!

Location

2223 Louisiana Street - Suite E, Lawrence, KS 66046

Directions

Gallery
Thai Diner image
Thai Diner image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fields & Ivy Brewery
orange star4.1 • 86
706 East 23rd Street Lawrence, KS 66046
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - Lawrence
orange starNo Reviews
1501 W 23rd St. Lawrence, KS 66046
View restaurantnext
SJ Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
1500 E 23rd St Lawrence, KS 66046
View restaurantnext
McLain's Market - Iowa St
orange starNo Reviews
2412 Iowa Street Lawrence, KS 66046
View restaurantnext
McLain's Market - Lawrence, KS (Cakery)
orange star4.5 • 28
2412 Iowa St Lawrence, KS 66046
View restaurantnext
Lawrence KS Wing Co - 1016 Massachusetts Street
orange starNo Reviews
1016 Massachusetts Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lawrence

PepperJax Grill - 02 - Lawrence
orange star4.5 • 2,516
919 Massachusetts Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Papa Kenos Pizzeria - Lawrence
orange star4.4 • 1,559
837 Massachusetts St. Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Dempsey's Burger Pub
orange star4.2 • 1,389
623 Vermont Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q - Lawrence, KS
orange star4.4 • 818
1516 W 23rd St. Lawrence, KS 66046
View restaurantnext
Rudy’s Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 328
704 Massachusetts St Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)
orange star4.6 • 238
724 Massachusetts St. Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lawrence
Baldwin City
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Topeka
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Olathe
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston