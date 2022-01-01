Thai D'Lish imageView gallery
Thai

Thai D'Lish

219 Reviews

$$

234 N. 12th Street

Quincy, IL 62301

Order Again

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Moutain Dew

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Honey Chrysanthemum Tea

$3.95

Hot Ginger Drink

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Hot Bael Fruit Drink

$3.95

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50

Coconut Juice

$4.50

Lychee Refresher

$5.50

Thai Green Cream Soda

$4.50

Thai Jasmine Iced Tea

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Water

Sparkling Water

Boba Thai Tea

$6.50

Boba Thai Coffee

$6.50

A La Carte

Cup of Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Cup of Steamed Glass Noodle

$4.50

Cup of Steamed Rice Noodle

$2.00

Side Chow Mein Noodle

$4.50

Side of Cashew

$3.00

Side of Crispy Garlic

$0.75

Side of Curry - Cup

$5.50

Side of Peanut Sauce

$0.75

Side of Pot Stickers Sauce

$0.75

Side of Salad Dressing

$0.75

Side of Spicy Lime Sauce

$0.75

Side of Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Side of Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.75

Side of Sweet Plum Sauce

$0.75

1 Whole Lime

$1.50

Side Carrot Salad

$4.50

Appetizer

Appetizer Sampler

$9.95

Appetizer Sampler

$9.95

2 Egg Rolls, 2 Crab Rangoons, and 2 Pot Stickers.

Butterfly Shrimp

$6.95

Butterfly Shrimp

$6.95

Lightly breaded butterflied shrimp deep fried to perfection. Serves with sweet & sour plum sauce.

Calamari Rings

$7.95

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$6.95

Chicken Satay

$7.95

Thinly sliced chicken breast, marinated in Thai spices. Grilled to perfection and serves with our Thai style peanut sauce.

Coconut Shrimp

$7.95
Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$6.95

Lightly flaked imitation crab meat mixed with cream cheese and green onion. Seasoned and wrapped in wonton wrappers then deep fried to perfection. Serves with sweet & sour plum sauce

Crispy Chicken Wings

$6.95

Crispy Chicken Wings

$6.95

Lightly breaded bone-in chicken wings deep fried to perfection. Serves with sweet & sour plum sauce

Crispy Tofu

$5.95

Pieces of tofu deep fried to perfect crispy golden brown. Serves with our sweet and sour plum sauce topped with crushed peanut.

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$5.95

Assorted vegetable and glass noodle wrapped in egg roll paper. Deep fried until golden brown. Serves with our sweet & sour plum sauce.

Fresh Spring Rolls

$6.95

Fresh Spring Rolls

$6.95

Glass noodle, shredded iceberg lettuce, cucumber, and carrot wrapped in rice paper with choice of shrimp or tofu. Serves cold with our sweet & sour plum sauce and topped with crushed peanut.

Pot Stickers

Pot Stickers

$5.95

Finely chopped vegetables and marinated pork stuffed in wonton wrapper. Deep fried to perfect golden brown. Serves with pot sticker dipping sauce.

Shrimp Bikini

$6.95

Marinated shrimp wrapped in egg roll paper. Deep fried until golden brown. Serves with sweet & sour plum sauce

Pad Thai Fries

$9.95

Pad Thai Fries

$9.95

Shrimp Tempura

$7.95

Calamari

$7.95

Homemade Fried Chicken Meatballs

$8.00

Homemade Steamed Dumplings

$8.00

Curry Poppers

$8.00

Curry

Crispy Curry

Crispy Curry

$15.95

Your choice of meat, hand breaded and deep fried to perfection. Topped with our famous Thai yellow curry, potato, onion, and carrot.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$12.95

Your choice of meat cook with Thai traditional style green curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, and bell pepper.

Mussamun Curry

Mussamun Curry

$12.95

Your choice of meat cook with Thai traditional style mussamun curry paste, coconut milk, potato, and onion. Topped with Thai style peanut sauce.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$12.95

Your choice of meat cook with Thai traditional style red curry paste, coconut milk, and bell pepper.

Pineapple Curry

Pineapple Curry

$13.95

Shrimp with Thai traditional style red curry paste, coconut milk, bell pepper, and pineapple.

Yellow Curry

$12.95

Your choice of meat cook with Thai traditional style yellow curry paste, coconut milk, and potato.

Entrée

3 Flavors Cod

$14.95

Breaded Cod Fillet deep fried to perfect golden brown, topped with crispy shallots and drizzle with Chef’s special 3 flavors sauce. Served with steam broccoli, bell pepper, onion and carrot.

Broccoli Lover

Broccoli Lover

$10.95

Broccoli and carrot with your choice of meat. Sautéed to perfection in our Thai style brown sauce.

Cashew D'Lish

Cashew D'Lish

$12.95

Your choice of meat sautéed with mushroom, bell pepper, onion, carrot, and cashew nut. Sautéed to perfection with our homemade brown sauce.

Crazy Garlic

Crazy Garlic

$11.95

Your choice of meat cooked with Thai style garlic & pepper sauce. Serves on a bed of sheared cabbage and broccoli. Topped with crispy garlic.

Crispy Chicken

$13.95

Crispy chicken and steam broccoli. Serves with sweet & sour sauce and steam jasmine rice.

Moo Ping

Moo Ping

$14.95

Chef’s special marinated pork. Grilled to perfection. Authentic Thai street food flavor. Served with spicy carrot salad.

Pad Kra Prow

Pad Kra Prow

$10.95

Your choice of meat with basil, onion, mushroom, bamboo shoot, carrot, and bell pepper. Sautéed to perfection with our homemade brown sauce.

Pad Prik Pow

Pad Prik Pow

$11.95

Your choice of meat with mushroom, onion, carrot, and bell pepper. Sautéed to perfection with our homemade sauce and Thai chili paste.

Sweet and Sour

Sweet and Sour

$10.95

Your choice of meat with onion, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, and pineapple. Sautéed to perfection with homemade Thai style sweet & sour sauce.

Thai BBQ Chicken

$14.95

Thai BBQ Chicken

$14.95

Chef’s special marinated whole chicken leg. Grilled to perfection. Authentic Thai street food flavor. Served with sweet & sour plum sauce and spicy carrot salad.

Tiger's Tear D'Lish

$15.95

Tiger's Tear D'Lish

$15.95

Chef’s special marinated beef. Grilled to perfection. Served on a bed of lettuce and Thai style spicy lime sauce.

Veggies Delight

Veggies Delight

$10.95

Your choice of meat with mushroom, onion, carrot, cabbage, and broccoli. Sautéed to perfection with our homemade brown sauce.

Fried Rice

Green Curry Fried Rice

$11.95

Thai jasmine rice stir-fried in green curry sauce with your choice of meat, onion, bell pepper, bamboo shoot, chili, and basil.

Pineapple Cashew Fried Rice

$13.95

Pineapple Cashew Fried Rice

$13.95

Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with chicken and shrimp, pineapple, egg, raisins, cashew nut, and curry powder.

Prik Pow Fried Rice

$12.50

Prik Pow Fried Rice

$12.50

Thai jasmine rice stir-fried in our homemade Prik Pow sauce with your choice of meat, egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, and basil.

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$11.50

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$11.50

Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with your choice of meat, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, bamboo shoot, carrot, chili, and basil.

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$10.95

Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with your choice of meat, onion, tomato, carrot, egg, and green onion.

Noodle

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$11.50

Your choice of meat with wide rice noodle stir-fried with onion, mushroom, carrot, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, basil, and chili in spicy sauce.

Noodle Soup

$11.95

Your choice of meat, rice noodle, carrot, bean sprouts, and green onion in house broth.

Pad Se-Ew

Pad Se-Ew

$11.50

Your choice of meat with wide rice noodle stir-fried with egg, carrot, and broccoli in dark brown sauce.

Pad Thai D'Lish

Pad Thai D'Lish

$12.50

Popular Thai street food dish. Your choice of meat with rice noodle, egg, green onion, and bean sprouts in chef’s special Pad Thai sauce. Topped with crushed roasted peanut.

Pad Woon Sen

$11.50

Stir-fried Glass noodle with egg, onion, carrot, mushroom, green onion, and cabbage with your choice of meat.

Sukiyaki

Sukiyaki

$13.95

Stir-fried Glass noodle with egg, onion, carrot, mushroom, green onion, and cabbage with shrimp and chicken in Sukiyaki sauce.

Thai Chow Mein

Thai Chow Mein

$11.95

Thai Chow Mein noodle stir-fried with your choice of meat, broccoli, onion, carrot, mushroom, and cabbage in chef’s special light brown sauce.

Thai Goulash

Thai Goulash

$12.50

Stir-fried elbow macaroni in our Chef’s special Thai goulash sauce with your choice of meat, egg, onion, green onion, and tomato.

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$11.95

Your choice of meat, flat rice noodle, carrot, bean sprouts, mushroom, and green onion in Tom Yum broth.

Salad

Crispy Tofu Salad

$10.95

Crispy Tofu Salad

$10.95

Tossed green salad, tomato, cucumber, shredded carrot, and crispy tofu. Serves with Chef’s special peanut sauce.

Grilled Chicken Salad Thai Style

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Salad Thai Style

$13.95

Grilled marinated chicken breast in Thai spice with iceberg lettuce, cucumber, shredded carrot, and tomato slices. Topped with Chef’s special peanut sauce.

House Salad

$6.50

Tossed green salad, tomato, cucumber, and shredded carrot. Serves with House dressing.

Pla Goong

Pla Goong

$13.95

Grilled shrimp mixed with Thai style spicy lime sauce, Thai chili paste, green onion, cucumber, tomato, and chili pepper.

Soup

Tom Kah Soup - Cup

$6.95

Spicy lemongrass & galangal coconut milk soup with mushroom, green onion, and carrot. Your choice of chicken, beef, pork, or tofu.

Tom Yum Soup - Cup

$6.95

Spicy & Sour lemongrass Thai herbs soup with mushroom, green onion, and carrot. Your choice of chicken, beef, pork, or tofu.

Tom Kah Soup - Bowl

$11.95

Spicy lemongrass & galangal coconut milk soup with mushroom, green onion, and carrot. Your choice of chicken, beef, pork, or tofu.

Tom Yum Soup - Bowl

$11.95

Spicy & Sour lemongrass Thai herbs soup with mushroom, green onion, and carrot. Your choice of chicken, beef, pork, or tofu.

Chef's Special

Northern Style Curry Noodle

$15.95

Northern Style Curry Noodle

$15.95
Pad Thai Fries

$9.95

Pad Thai Fries

$9.95
Thai Honey Sriracha Bowl

$13.95

Thai Honey Sriracha Bowl

$13.95
Thai Style Fried Chicken

$13.95

Thai Style Fried Chicken

$13.95

Beef Stew Rice Soup

$15.95

Gai Zapp

$15.95

Ginger Summer Stir Fry

$12.95

Fish In The Garden

$15.95

Soft Shell Crab Pad Thai

$16.95

Pan Fired Curry Noodle

$14.95

Tod Mun

$15.95

Lychee Curry

$15.95

Dessert

Ice Cream (Vinilla)

$3.95

Homemade Ice Cream

$5.95

Seasonal Item

Sticky Rice with Ice Cream

$6.95

Thai legacy sweet sticky rice top with coconut milk. Serves warm with ice cream.

Sticky Rice with Homemade Ice Cream

$8.95

Thai legacy sweet sticky rice top with coconut milk. Serves warm with homemade ice cream.

Mango with Sticky Rice

$6.95

Thai legacy sweet sticky rice top with coconut milk. Serves warm with juicy ripe mango. (Seasonal Item)

Mango with Ice Cream

$6.95

Juicy ripe mango serves with vanilla ice cream. (Seasonal Item)

Fried Banana with Ice Cream

$6.95

Banana wrapped in egg roll wrapper, deep fried to perfection. Serves with vanilla ice cream and chocolate drizzle.

Sticky Rice

$4.95

Kids Menu - For 10 years and under only

Kids Butterfly Shrimp

$8.95

Lightly breaded butterflied shrimp deep fried to perfection. Serves with steam broccoli, steam jasmine rice, and sweet & sour plum sauce.

Kids Crispy Chicken

$8.95

Crispy chicken and steam broccoli. Serves with sweet & sour sauce and steam jasmine rice.

Kids Crispy Chicken and Fries

$8.95

Hand breaded chicken, deep fried to perfection.. Serves with sweet & sour sauce and waffle fries.

Kids Fish and Fries

$9.95

Breaded cod, deep fried to perfection. Serves with sweet & sour sauce and waffle fries.

Kids Sweet and Sour

$8.95

Your choice of meat with onion, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, and pineapple. Sautéed to perfection with homemade Thai style sweet & sour sauce. Serve with steam jasmine rice.

Kids Thai Fried Rice

$8.95

Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with your choice of meat, onion, tomato, carrot, egg, and green onion.

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

234 N. 12th Street, Quincy, IL 62301

Directions

Gallery
Thai D'Lish image

