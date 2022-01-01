Thai D'Lish
219 Reviews
$$
234 N. 12th Street
Quincy, IL 62301
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
NA Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Sierra Mist
Root Beer
Moutain Dew
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Hot Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Honey Chrysanthemum Tea
Hot Ginger Drink
Hot Chocolate
Hot Bael Fruit Drink
Thai Iced Tea
Thai Iced Coffee
Coconut Juice
Lychee Refresher
Thai Green Cream Soda
Thai Jasmine Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Water
Sparkling Water
Boba Thai Tea
Boba Thai Coffee
A La Carte
Cup of Jasmine Rice
Cup of Steamed Glass Noodle
Cup of Steamed Rice Noodle
Side Chow Mein Noodle
Side of Cashew
Side of Crispy Garlic
Side of Curry - Cup
Side of Peanut Sauce
Side of Pot Stickers Sauce
Side of Salad Dressing
Side of Spicy Lime Sauce
Side of Steamed Veggies
Side of Sweet Chili Sauce
Side of Sweet Plum Sauce
1 Whole Lime
Side Carrot Salad
Appetizer
Appetizer Sampler
2 Egg Rolls, 2 Crab Rangoons, and 2 Pot Stickers.
Butterfly Shrimp
Lightly breaded butterflied shrimp deep fried to perfection. Serves with sweet & sour plum sauce.
Calamari Rings
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Chicken Satay
Thinly sliced chicken breast, marinated in Thai spices. Grilled to perfection and serves with our Thai style peanut sauce.
Coconut Shrimp
Crab Rangoon
Lightly flaked imitation crab meat mixed with cream cheese and green onion. Seasoned and wrapped in wonton wrappers then deep fried to perfection. Serves with sweet & sour plum sauce
Crispy Chicken Wings
Lightly breaded bone-in chicken wings deep fried to perfection. Serves with sweet & sour plum sauce
Crispy Tofu
Pieces of tofu deep fried to perfect crispy golden brown. Serves with our sweet and sour plum sauce topped with crushed peanut.
Egg Rolls
Assorted vegetable and glass noodle wrapped in egg roll paper. Deep fried until golden brown. Serves with our sweet & sour plum sauce.
Fresh Spring Rolls
Glass noodle, shredded iceberg lettuce, cucumber, and carrot wrapped in rice paper with choice of shrimp or tofu. Serves cold with our sweet & sour plum sauce and topped with crushed peanut.
Pot Stickers
Finely chopped vegetables and marinated pork stuffed in wonton wrapper. Deep fried to perfect golden brown. Serves with pot sticker dipping sauce.
Shrimp Bikini
Marinated shrimp wrapped in egg roll paper. Deep fried until golden brown. Serves with sweet & sour plum sauce
Pad Thai Fries
Shrimp Tempura
Calamari
Homemade Fried Chicken Meatballs
Homemade Steamed Dumplings
Curry Poppers
Curry
Crispy Curry
Your choice of meat, hand breaded and deep fried to perfection. Topped with our famous Thai yellow curry, potato, onion, and carrot.
Green Curry
Your choice of meat cook with Thai traditional style green curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, and bell pepper.
Mussamun Curry
Your choice of meat cook with Thai traditional style mussamun curry paste, coconut milk, potato, and onion. Topped with Thai style peanut sauce.
Red Curry
Your choice of meat cook with Thai traditional style red curry paste, coconut milk, and bell pepper.
Pineapple Curry
Shrimp with Thai traditional style red curry paste, coconut milk, bell pepper, and pineapple.
Yellow Curry
Your choice of meat cook with Thai traditional style yellow curry paste, coconut milk, and potato.
Entrée
3 Flavors Cod
Breaded Cod Fillet deep fried to perfect golden brown, topped with crispy shallots and drizzle with Chef’s special 3 flavors sauce. Served with steam broccoli, bell pepper, onion and carrot.
Broccoli Lover
Broccoli and carrot with your choice of meat. Sautéed to perfection in our Thai style brown sauce.
Cashew D'Lish
Your choice of meat sautéed with mushroom, bell pepper, onion, carrot, and cashew nut. Sautéed to perfection with our homemade brown sauce.
Crazy Garlic
Your choice of meat cooked with Thai style garlic & pepper sauce. Serves on a bed of sheared cabbage and broccoli. Topped with crispy garlic.
Crispy Chicken
Crispy chicken and steam broccoli. Serves with sweet & sour sauce and steam jasmine rice.
Moo Ping
Chef’s special marinated pork. Grilled to perfection. Authentic Thai street food flavor. Served with spicy carrot salad.
Pad Kra Prow
Your choice of meat with basil, onion, mushroom, bamboo shoot, carrot, and bell pepper. Sautéed to perfection with our homemade brown sauce.
Pad Prik Pow
Your choice of meat with mushroom, onion, carrot, and bell pepper. Sautéed to perfection with our homemade sauce and Thai chili paste.
Sweet and Sour
Your choice of meat with onion, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, and pineapple. Sautéed to perfection with homemade Thai style sweet & sour sauce.
Thai BBQ Chicken
Chef’s special marinated whole chicken leg. Grilled to perfection. Authentic Thai street food flavor. Served with sweet & sour plum sauce and spicy carrot salad.
Tiger's Tear D'Lish
Chef’s special marinated beef. Grilled to perfection. Served on a bed of lettuce and Thai style spicy lime sauce.
Veggies Delight
Your choice of meat with mushroom, onion, carrot, cabbage, and broccoli. Sautéed to perfection with our homemade brown sauce.
Fried Rice
Green Curry Fried Rice
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried in green curry sauce with your choice of meat, onion, bell pepper, bamboo shoot, chili, and basil.
Pineapple Cashew Fried Rice
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with chicken and shrimp, pineapple, egg, raisins, cashew nut, and curry powder.
Prik Pow Fried Rice
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried in our homemade Prik Pow sauce with your choice of meat, egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, and basil.
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with your choice of meat, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, bamboo shoot, carrot, chili, and basil.
Thai Fried Rice
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with your choice of meat, onion, tomato, carrot, egg, and green onion.
Noodle
Drunken Noodle
Your choice of meat with wide rice noodle stir-fried with onion, mushroom, carrot, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, basil, and chili in spicy sauce.
Noodle Soup
Your choice of meat, rice noodle, carrot, bean sprouts, and green onion in house broth.
Pad Se-Ew
Your choice of meat with wide rice noodle stir-fried with egg, carrot, and broccoli in dark brown sauce.
Pad Thai D'Lish
Popular Thai street food dish. Your choice of meat with rice noodle, egg, green onion, and bean sprouts in chef’s special Pad Thai sauce. Topped with crushed roasted peanut.
Pad Woon Sen
Stir-fried Glass noodle with egg, onion, carrot, mushroom, green onion, and cabbage with your choice of meat.
Sukiyaki
Stir-fried Glass noodle with egg, onion, carrot, mushroom, green onion, and cabbage with shrimp and chicken in Sukiyaki sauce.
Thai Chow Mein
Thai Chow Mein noodle stir-fried with your choice of meat, broccoli, onion, carrot, mushroom, and cabbage in chef’s special light brown sauce.
Thai Goulash
Stir-fried elbow macaroni in our Chef’s special Thai goulash sauce with your choice of meat, egg, onion, green onion, and tomato.
Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Your choice of meat, flat rice noodle, carrot, bean sprouts, mushroom, and green onion in Tom Yum broth.
Salad
Crispy Tofu Salad
Tossed green salad, tomato, cucumber, shredded carrot, and crispy tofu. Serves with Chef’s special peanut sauce.
Grilled Chicken Salad Thai Style
Grilled marinated chicken breast in Thai spice with iceberg lettuce, cucumber, shredded carrot, and tomato slices. Topped with Chef’s special peanut sauce.
House Salad
Tossed green salad, tomato, cucumber, and shredded carrot. Serves with House dressing.
Pla Goong
Grilled shrimp mixed with Thai style spicy lime sauce, Thai chili paste, green onion, cucumber, tomato, and chili pepper.
Soup
Tom Kah Soup - Cup
Spicy lemongrass & galangal coconut milk soup with mushroom, green onion, and carrot. Your choice of chicken, beef, pork, or tofu.
Tom Yum Soup - Cup
Spicy & Sour lemongrass Thai herbs soup with mushroom, green onion, and carrot. Your choice of chicken, beef, pork, or tofu.
Tom Kah Soup - Bowl
Spicy lemongrass & galangal coconut milk soup with mushroom, green onion, and carrot. Your choice of chicken, beef, pork, or tofu.
Tom Yum Soup - Bowl
Spicy & Sour lemongrass Thai herbs soup with mushroom, green onion, and carrot. Your choice of chicken, beef, pork, or tofu.
Chef's Special
Dessert
Ice Cream (Vinilla)
Homemade Ice Cream
Seasonal Item
Sticky Rice with Ice Cream
Thai legacy sweet sticky rice top with coconut milk. Serves warm with ice cream.
Sticky Rice with Homemade Ice Cream
Thai legacy sweet sticky rice top with coconut milk. Serves warm with homemade ice cream.
Mango with Sticky Rice
Thai legacy sweet sticky rice top with coconut milk. Serves warm with juicy ripe mango. (Seasonal Item)
Mango with Ice Cream
Juicy ripe mango serves with vanilla ice cream. (Seasonal Item)
Fried Banana with Ice Cream
Banana wrapped in egg roll wrapper, deep fried to perfection. Serves with vanilla ice cream and chocolate drizzle.
Sticky Rice
Kids Menu - For 10 years and under only
Kids Butterfly Shrimp
Lightly breaded butterflied shrimp deep fried to perfection. Serves with steam broccoli, steam jasmine rice, and sweet & sour plum sauce.
Kids Crispy Chicken
Crispy chicken and steam broccoli. Serves with sweet & sour sauce and steam jasmine rice.
Kids Crispy Chicken and Fries
Hand breaded chicken, deep fried to perfection.. Serves with sweet & sour sauce and waffle fries.
Kids Fish and Fries
Breaded cod, deep fried to perfection. Serves with sweet & sour sauce and waffle fries.
Kids Sweet and Sour
Your choice of meat with onion, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, and pineapple. Sautéed to perfection with homemade Thai style sweet & sour sauce. Serve with steam jasmine rice.
Kids Thai Fried Rice
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with your choice of meat, onion, tomato, carrot, egg, and green onion.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
234 N. 12th Street, Quincy, IL 62301