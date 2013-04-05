A map showing the location of Thai Flavor 2245 Columbia Avenue West Suite 105View gallery
Thai

Thai Flavor 2245 Columbia Avenue West Suite 105

2245 Columbia Avenue West Suite 105

Battle Creek, MI 49015

Popular Items

FRESH SUMMER SHRIMP ROLL
BANGKOK FRIED RICE
Strawberry Tea

APPETIZER

COMBO APPETIZER

$10.00

2 SATAY, 2 CRAB RAGOON, 2 VEGGIE SPRING ROLLS, AND 2 MUAN GOON

CRAB RAGOON

$6.00

6 PC IMITATION CRAB MEAT AND CREAM CHEESE

VEGGIE SPRING ROLL

$1.50

1 PC DEEP FRIED, VEGETARIAN SPRING ROLL

MUAN GOON

$6.00

6 PC SHRIMP AND CHICKEN FRIED IN A CRISPY SHELL

CHICKEN SATAY

$7.00

4 PC CHICKEN TENDERS GLAZED IN A PEANUT CURRY SAUCE

FRESH SUMMER ROLL

$5.00

2 PC NOT COOKED (VEGETARIAN) CLEAR RICE PAPER WRAPPER WITH NOODLES, MIXED GREENS, AND SHREDDED CARROT

FRESH SUMMER SHRIMP ROLL

$7.00

2 PCS SUMMER ROLL (NOT COOKED) CLEAR RICE PAPER WRAPPER WITH NOODLES, MIXED GREENS, AND SHREDDED CARROT WITH STEAMED SHIMP ADDED

$5.00

SALADS

PAPAYA SALAD

$7.00

STRIPS OF PAPAYA, CARROT, TOMATO, AND CRUSHED PEANUTS WITH A HOUSE MADE DRESSING

CUCUMBER SALAD

$7.00

SLICES OF CUCUMBER, CARROT, TOMATO, AND CRUSHED PEANUTS WITH A HOUSE MADE DRESSING

SMALL SOUPS

TOM YUM

$3.00

HOT & SOUR SOUP WITH CHOICE OF PROTEIN

TOM KHA

$3.00

HOT & SOUR SOUP WITH COCONUT MILK AND CHOICE OF PROTEIN

LARGE SOUPS

TOM YUM

$8.00

HOT & SOUR SOUP WITH CHOICE OF PROTEIN

TOM KHA

$8.00

HOT & SOUR SOUP WITH COCONUT MILK AND CHOICE OF PROTEIN

NOODLE SOUPS

TOM YUM NOODLE

$11.00

TOM KHA NOODLE

$11.00

PHO NOODLE SOUP

$11.00

STIR FRY

PAD PAK

$12.00

ASSORTED VEGETABLES IN A BROWN SAUCE

PAD PRIK

$12.00

GREEN PEPPER AND ONION IN A BROWN SAUCE

SWEET & SOUR

$12.00

ONIONS, CARROTS, GREEN PEPPERS, AND PINEAPPLE IN A SWEET AND SOUR SAUCE

GINGER

$12.00

ONIONS, BAMBOO, CARROTS, AND GREEN BEAN IN A GINGER BROWN SAUCE

KANA

$12.00

BROCCOLI AND CARROTS IN A BROWN SAUCE

CASHEW

$12.00

ONION, GREEN PEPPER, CARROTS, BAMBOO, ZUCCHINI, AND CASHEWS IN A BROWN SAUCE

ALMOND

$12.00

ZUCCHINI, CARROT, GREEN PEPPER, ONION, BAMBOO, AND ALMONDS IN A BROWN SAUCE

NOODLE

PAD THAI

$12.00

THIN NOODLE, EGG, BEAN SPROUTS, AND ONIONS

DELUXE PAD THAI

$12.00

WIDE NOODLES, EGG, BEAN SPROUTS, AND ONIONS

MOZZARELLA PAD THAI

$12.00

THIN NOODLES, EGG, BEAN SPROUTS, AND ONIONS, TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA

CURRY PAD THAI

$12.00

THIN NOODLES, BEAN SPROUTS, AND ONIONS, IN A YELLOW CURRY SAUCE

DRUNKEN NOODLE

$12.00

WIDE NOODLES, ONIONS, CARROTS, AND BROCCOLI

PAD SEEW

$12.00

WIDE NOODLES, EGG, BEAN SPROUTS, AND BROCCOLI IN A BROWN SAUCE

LADNA

$12.00

ONION, CARROT, GREEN BEAN, BROWN SAICE OVER WIDE NOODLES

CURRY

MASAMAN

$12.00

ONIONS, GREEN PEPPER, CARROTS, POTATO, AND PEANUTS IN A MASAMAN CURRY

GANG GAI

$12.00

GREEN PEPPER AND BAMBOO IN A RED CUURY

GANG GAREE

$12.00

ONIONS, CARROTS, AND POTATO IN A YELLOW CURRY

KEW WAN

$12.00

BAMBOO, BABY CORN, PEAS & CARROTS, EGG PLANT AND GREEN PEPPER IN A GREEN CURRY

PA NANG

$12.00

GREEN BEANS, PEAS & CARROTS, AND GREEN PEPPER IN A RED CURRY

PAD PED

$12.00

ONIONS, GREEN PEPPER, AND EGGPLANT IN A RED CURRY SAUCE

POTATO VEGGIE

$12.00

ASSORTED VEGGIES AND POTATO IN A YELLOW CURRY SAUCE

PEANUT CURRY VEGGIE

$12.00

ASSORTED VEGGIES IN A PEANUT CURRY

PEANUT CURRY NOODLE

$12.00

BROCCOLI, ZUCCHINI, AND GREEN BEANS IN A PEANUT CURRY OVER WIDE NOODLES

PEANUT CURRY RICE

$12.00

BROCCOLI, ZUCCHINI, AND GREEN BEANS IN A PEANUT CURRY OVER WHITE RICE

FRIED RICE

BANGKOK FRIED RICE

$12.00

EGG, ONIONS, BROCCOLI, PEAS & CARROTS IN SOY SAUCE

HERBAL FRIED RICE

$12.00

EGG, ONIONS, PEAS & CARROTS, TOPPED WITH SESAME SEEDS, CILANTRO, SEAWEED, GREEN ONIONS,AND FRIED ONION

RAINBOW FRIED RICE

$12.00

EGG, ONIONS, PEAS & CARROTS, AND PINEAPPLE

CURRY FRIED RICE

$12.00

EGG, PEAS & CARROTS, PINEAPPLE, AND ONION STIR FRIED IN A YELLOW CURRY

SPECIALS

HOUSE SPECIAL

$19.50

SHRIMP, BEEF, CHICKEN, ONION CARROT, GREEN BEANS, AND GREEN PEPPER IN A GINGER BROWN SAUCE. BEEF OUT OF STOCK.

SESAME CHICKEN

$18.50

LIGHTLY BATTERED, FRIED, AND SLICED CHICKEN BREAST, TOSSED IN SESAME SAUCE AND SERVED WITH STEAMED BROCCOLI, GREEN PEPPER, AND CARROT

CRISPY CHICKEN

$18.50

BATTERED AND FRIED SLICED CHICKEN BREAST SERVED OVER BROCCOLI, CARROTS, AND GREEN BEANS IN A SWEET & SOUR GLAZE

MOZZARELLA MASAMAN

$18.50

SLICED CHICKEN BREAST BATTERED, FRIED, GLAZED WITH MASAMAN CURRY, AND TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA. SERVED WITH ONIONS, POTATO, CARROTS, AND GREEN PEPPER

PA NANG CATFISH

$17.50

LIGHTLY BATTERED AND FRIED CATFISH FILET, TOPPED WITH GREEN PEPPER, PEAS & CARROTS IN A RED CURRY

PAD PHONG CURRY

$19.50

SHRIMP, CHICKEN, EGG, ONIONS, CARROTS, AND GREEN PEPPER, TOPPED WITH GREEN ONIONS

SIDES

SMALL STEAMED RICE

$3.00

LARGE STEAMED RICE

$5.00

SMALL FRIED RICE

$4.00

LARGE FRIED RICE

$6.00

SMALL PEANUT CURRY SAUCE

$3.00

LARGE PEANUT CURRY SAUCE

$9.00

SMALL RED CURRY SAUCE

$3.00

LARGE RED CURRY SAUCE

$9.00

SMALL YELLOW CURRY SAUCE

$3.00

LARGE YELLOW CURRY SAUCE

$9.00

SMALL GREEN CURRY SAUCE

$3.00

LARGE GREEN CURRY SAUCE

$9.00

SMALL MASAMAN CURRY SAUCE

$3.00

LARGE MASAMAN CURRY SAUCE

$9.00

EXTRA SIDES

SIDE OF ALMOND

$0.50

SIDE OF BABY CORN

$1.00

SIDE OF BAMBOO

$1.00

SIDE OF BEAN SPROUTS

$1.00

SIDE OF BEEF

$3.00

SIDE OF BROCCOLI

$1.00

SIDE OF CARROT

$1.00

SIDE OF CASHEW

$0.50

SIDE OF CHICKEN

$3.00

SIDE OF CILANTRO

$0.50

SIDE OF EGGPLANT

$1.00

SIDE OF FISH SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE OF FRIED EGG

$3.00

SIDE OF FRIED ONION

$0.50

SIDE OF GREEN BEAN

$1.00

SIDE OF GREEN ONIONS

$0.50

SIDE OF GREEN PEPPER

$1.00

SIDE OF HERBS

$2.00

SIDE OF LIME

$0.50

SIDE OF ONION

$1.00

SIDE OF PEANUT CURRY DIP

$0.50

SIDE OF PEANUTS

$0.50

SIDE OF PEANUTS CRUSHED

$0.50

SIDE OF PEAS & CARROTS

$1.00

SIDE OF PINEAPPLE

$1.00

SIDE OF POTATO

$1.00

SIDE OF SCRAMBLED EGGS

$2.00

SIDE OF SEAWEED

$1.00

SIDE OF SESAME SEEDS

$0.50

SIDE OF SHRIMP

$5.00

SIDE OF SOY SAUCE PACKET

$0.25

SIDE OF SWEET AND SOUR DIP

$0.50

SIDE OF THIN NOODLES

$2.00

SIDE OF TOFU FRIED

$3.00

SIDE OF TOFU STEAMED

$3.00

SIDE OF TOMATO

$0.50

SIDE OF VEGGIES (MIXED)

$3.00

SIDE OF WIDE NOODLES

$2.00

SIDE OF ZUCCHINI

$1.00

BEVERAGES

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

ORANGE FANTA

$2.00

CHERRY COKE

$2.00

MONSTER ENERGY

$2.50

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.00

THAI ICED TEA

$3.00

ICED TEA

$2.00

HOT TEA

$1.80

MANGO JUICE

$2.50

COCONUT JUICE

$2.50

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

TAP WATER

THAI ICED COFEE

$3.00

GREEN TEA

$3.00

Gift Card

10 GIFT CARD

$10.00

20 GIFT CARD

$20.00

25 GIFT CARD

$25.00

100 GIFT CARD

$100.00

Bubble Tea

Mango Tea

$5.00

Strawberry Tea

$5.00

Kiwi Tea

$5.00

Honeydew Tea

$5.00

Watermelon Tea

$5.00

Orange Tea

$5.00

Blueberry Tea

$5.00

Rose Tea

$5.00

Lychee Tea

$5.00

Tea No Flavor

$5.00

Thai Tea

$5.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Passion Friut

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
We are family owned and operated our family has been in the restaurant business for 20 years spanning from the east side of Kalamazoo to the west side of Kalamazoo, a sister restaurant in Portage and here in Battle Creek.

2245 Columbia Avenue West Suite 105, Battle Creek, MI 49015

