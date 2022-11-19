Thai Food Owensboro
2601 West parrish Ave
Suite A
Owensboro, KY 42301
Appetizer
A1. Egg Roll (5)
Stuffed with ground chicken, vegetables and glass noodles served with sweet and sour sauce.
A8. Individual Egg Roll (1)
Individual egg roll, with a small serving of sweet and sour sauce.
A2. Crispy Wontons (6)
Deep-fried wontons stuffed with ground chicken served with sweet and source sauce.
A3. Fried Bread w/ Minced Chicken Spread (8)
Deep fried seasoned ground chicken and bread served with home made sauce.
A4. Chicken Nuggets (8)
Deep fried seasoned chicken served with sweet and sour sauce.
A5. Pork Omelette
Beaten egg with ground pork fried served with sweet and sour sauce.
A6. Summer Rolls (1)
Rolled in a rice wrap with green leaf lettuce, cucumber, carrots, baby spinach. Your choice of chicken, shrimp, or no meat.
A7. Samosa (6)
Potatoes, onions, curry powder and other seasonings. Deep-fried, served with sweet and sour sauce.
Thai Soup & Curry
SC1. Tom Yum
Hot and spicy sour soup. Lemongrass, galanga, kaffir leaf, mushrooms, tomatoes and lime juice. Your choice of meat.
SC2. Tom Kha
Thai soup rich in coconut milk with fresh ingredients of lemongrass, galanga, kaffir leaf and lime juice. Your choice of meat.
SC3. Pa Nang
Panang curry, kaffir leaf, red peppers and broccoli in coconut milk. Your choice of meat.
SC4. Massaman Curry
Massaman curry paste with your choice of meat in coconut milk flavored with peanut, potatoes and onions.
SC5. Gang Keiow Wan
Green curry paste with your choice of meat, kaffir leaf, Thai eggplants and red peppers in coconut milk.
SC6. Pineapple Curry
Red curry paste with your choice of meat, pineapples and bell peppers in coconut milk.
SC7. Thai Noodle Soup
Rice noodles in broth with bean sprouts, green onions, spinach, and your choice of meat for an extra cost.
SC8. Chicken Broth
Chicken soup with carrots, potatoes, onions, green onions, and celery.
SC9. Wonton Soup
Chicken broth with soy sauce, black pepper, and green onions. Served with choice of ground chicken or pork wontons.
Thai Classic
C1. Pad Thai
Rice noodles stir fried in flavorful sauce with cabbage, eggs and garlic chives with your choice of meat.
C2. Kung Curry
Stir fried curry powder with garlic, shrimp mixed with chili paste, eggs, fresh milk, celery, onions and sweet peppers. Served with white rice. (SPICY)
C3. Pad Se Ew
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, vegetables with sweet black soy sauce with you choice of meat.
C4. Pad Kraprow
Stir fried red peppers, green peppers, garlic, onions and thai basil with your choice of meat. Served with white rice. (SPICY)
C5. Pad Rad Nah
Classic stir fried noodles topped with kale and carrots in a light gravy sauce with your choice of meat.
C6. Pad Raman Noodle
Stir fried yellow noodles with cabbage, broccoli, carrots and eggs with your choice of meat.
C7. Pad Puk Rom
Mixed vegetables stir fried with homemade soy sauce with your choice of meat. Served with white rice.
C8. Pad Prik
Stir fried bell peppers, ground pepper, onions, broccoli with homemade sauce with your choice of meat. Served with white rice. (SPICY)
C9. Kung Pad Broccoli
Stir fried broccoli, carrots with shrimp and soy sauce. Served with white rice.
C10. Kai Pad Homemade Sauce
Deep fried chicken tossed in our flavorful homemade sweet and sour sauce. Served with white rice. (SPICY)
C11. Sweet & Sour w/ Pineapple
Stir fried with pineapple, onions, bell peppers, with homemade sweet and sour gravy with your choice of meat. Served with white rice.
C12. Pepper Steak
Stir fried with beef, bell peppers, onions, black pepper with sauce. Served with white rice. (SPICY)
C13. Fried Rice w/ Eggs
Fried rice with carrots, eggs and green onions with your choice of meat.
C14. Fried Rice Curry
Fried rice with curry powder, carrots, eggs and green onions with your choice of meat.
C15. Fried Rice w/ Chili Paste
Fried rice with chili paste, carrots, eggs and green onions with your choice of meat. (SPICY)
C16. Fried Rice Kraprow
Fried rice with red pepper, green peppers, garlic, onions, thai basil and spicy sauce with your choice of meat. (SPICY)
C17. Drunken Noodle
Rice noodles stir-fried with mixed vegetables, spices, Thai basil and krachai herbs. Your choice of meat for an extra fee. (SPICY)
C18. Chicken Curry
Stir fried chicken with chili paste, eggs, fresh milk, celery, and onions. Served with white rice. (SPICY)
C19. Pad Woon Sen
Stir-fried glass noodles with cabbage, carrots, green onions, tomato, and egg. Your choice of meat.
C20. Cashew Chicken
Deep-fried chicken with cabbage, carrots, green onions, bell peppers, and onions, in homemade cashew sauce. Served with white rice.
Thai Salad
SL1. Som Tom
Fresh green papaya with Thai chili, tomatoes, carrots, lime juice and fish sauce. (SPICY)
SL2. Tom Thang
Fresh cucumber with Thai chili, tomatoes, carrots, dried shrimp flakes, black crab, lime juice and fish sauce. (SPICY)
SL3. Yum Kung
Shrimp tossed in our spicy lime dressing, onions, celery, chili peppers and tomatoes. (SPICY)
SL4. Yum Raman Noodle
Raman noodles mixed with ground pork, shrimp, onions, celery, chili peppers, carrots and lime juice. (SPICY)
SL5. Yum Woon Sen
Glass noodles mixed with ground pork, shrimp, garlic, onions, celery, chili peppers, tomatoes, lime juice and herbs. (SPICY)
SL6. Yum Kai Yang
Grilled chicken tossed in our spicy lime dressing, onions, celery, chili peppers and tomatoes. (SPICY)
SL7. Yum Neur Yang
Grilled beef with hot chili, red onions, green onions, peppermint, dill, lime juice and roasted rice. (SPICY)
SL8. Yum Moo Yang
Grilled pork with hot chili, red onions, green onions, peppermint, dill, lime juice and roasted rice. (SPICY)
SL9. Larb Kai
Chopped chicken with red onions, green onions, chili peppers, peppermint, dill, lime juice and roasted rice. (SPICY)
SL10. Larb Moo
Chopped pork with red onions, green onions, chili peppers, peppermint, dill, lime juice and roasted rice. (SPICY)
SL11. Larb Kai Tod
Deep fried chicken with hot chili, red onions, green onions, peppermint, dill, lime juice and roasted rice. (SPICY)
Thai Grill
G1. Moo Yang
Grilled pork marinated served with sweet tamarind sauce.
G2. Neur Yang
Grilled beef marinated served with sweet tamarind sauce.
G4. Moo Ping (5)
Grilled marinated pork on a stick served with sweet tamarind sauce.
G5. Kai Satay (5)
Grilled marinated chicken on a stick served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
Kids Meal
K1. Fried Rice Bunny
Fried rice with carrots, eggs, green onions and soy sauce shaped like a bunny.
K2. Fried Rice Flower
Fried rice with carrots, eggs, green onions and soy sauce shaped like a flower.
K3. Fried Rice Dolphin
Fried rice with carrots, eggs, green onions and soy sauce shaped like a dolphin.
K4. Chicken Nuggets
8 Deep-fried seasoned chicken nuggets served with sweet and sour sauce.