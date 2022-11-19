Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thai Food Owensboro

2601 West parrish Ave

Suite A

Owensboro, KY 42301

Popular Items

C1. Pad Thai
C6. Pad Raman Noodle
C10. Kai Pad Homemade Sauce

Appetizer

A1. Egg Roll (5)

$10.00

Stuffed with ground chicken, vegetables and glass noodles served with sweet and sour sauce.

$2.50

Individual egg roll, with a small serving of sweet and sour sauce.

A2. Crispy Wontons (6)

$6.00

Deep-fried wontons stuffed with ground chicken served with sweet and source sauce.

A3. Fried Bread w/ Minced Chicken Spread (8)

$5.50

Deep fried seasoned ground chicken and bread served with home made sauce.

A4. Chicken Nuggets (8)

$5.50

Deep fried seasoned chicken served with sweet and sour sauce.

A5. Pork Omelette

$7.00

Beaten egg with ground pork fried served with sweet and sour sauce.

A6. Summer Rolls (1)

$4.00Out of stock

Rolled in a rice wrap with green leaf lettuce, cucumber, carrots, baby spinach. Your choice of chicken, shrimp, or no meat.

A7. Samosa (6)

$5.50

Potatoes, onions, curry powder and other seasonings. Deep-fried, served with sweet and sour sauce.

Thai Soup & Curry

SC1. Tom Yum

$10.99

Hot and spicy sour soup. Lemongrass, galanga, kaffir leaf, mushrooms, tomatoes and lime juice. Your choice of meat.

SC2. Tom Kha

$11.99

Thai soup rich in coconut milk with fresh ingredients of lemongrass, galanga, kaffir leaf and lime juice. Your choice of meat.

SC3. Pa Nang

$12.99

Panang curry, kaffir leaf, red peppers and broccoli in coconut milk. Your choice of meat.

SC4. Massaman Curry

$12.99

Massaman curry paste with your choice of meat in coconut milk flavored with peanut, potatoes and onions.

SC5. Gang Keiow Wan

$12.99

Green curry paste with your choice of meat, kaffir leaf, Thai eggplants and red peppers in coconut milk.

SC6. Pineapple Curry

$12.99

Red curry paste with your choice of meat, pineapples and bell peppers in coconut milk.

SC7. Thai Noodle Soup

$10.99

Rice noodles in broth with bean sprouts, green onions, spinach, and your choice of meat for an extra cost.

SC8. Chicken Broth

$7.99

Chicken soup with carrots, potatoes, onions, green onions, and celery.

SC9. Wonton Soup

$5.99

Chicken broth with soy sauce, black pepper, and green onions. Served with choice of ground chicken or pork wontons.

Thai Classic

C1. Pad Thai

$10.99

Rice noodles stir fried in flavorful sauce with cabbage, eggs and garlic chives with your choice of meat.

C2. Kung Curry

$14.99

Stir fried curry powder with garlic, shrimp mixed with chili paste, eggs, fresh milk, celery, onions and sweet peppers. Served with white rice. (SPICY)

C3. Pad Se Ew

$10.99

Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, vegetables with sweet black soy sauce with you choice of meat.

C4. Pad Kraprow

$10.99

Stir fried red peppers, green peppers, garlic, onions and thai basil with your choice of meat. Served with white rice. (SPICY)

C5. Pad Rad Nah

$10.99

Classic stir fried noodles topped with kale and carrots in a light gravy sauce with your choice of meat.

C6. Pad Raman Noodle

$10.99

Stir fried yellow noodles with cabbage, broccoli, carrots and eggs with your choice of meat.

C7. Pad Puk Rom

$10.99

Mixed vegetables stir fried with homemade soy sauce with your choice of meat. Served with white rice.

C8. Pad Prik

$10.99

Stir fried bell peppers, ground pepper, onions, broccoli with homemade sauce with your choice of meat. Served with white rice. (SPICY)

C9. Kung Pad Broccoli

$14.99

Stir fried broccoli, carrots with shrimp and soy sauce. Served with white rice.

C10. Kai Pad Homemade Sauce

$13.99

Deep fried chicken tossed in our flavorful homemade sweet and sour sauce. Served with white rice. (SPICY)

C11. Sweet & Sour w/ Pineapple

$12.99

Stir fried with pineapple, onions, bell peppers, with homemade sweet and sour gravy with your choice of meat. Served with white rice.

C12. Pepper Steak

$13.99

Stir fried with beef, bell peppers, onions, black pepper with sauce. Served with white rice. (SPICY)

C13. Fried Rice w/ Eggs

$10.00

Fried rice with carrots, eggs and green onions with your choice of meat.

C14. Fried Rice Curry

$12.00

Fried rice with curry powder, carrots, eggs and green onions with your choice of meat.

C15. Fried Rice w/ Chili Paste

$12.00

Fried rice with chili paste, carrots, eggs and green onions with your choice of meat. (SPICY)

C16. Fried Rice Kraprow

$12.00

Fried rice with red pepper, green peppers, garlic, onions, thai basil and spicy sauce with your choice of meat. (SPICY)

C17. Drunken Noodle

$12.99

Rice noodles stir-fried with mixed vegetables, spices, Thai basil and krachai herbs. Your choice of meat for an extra fee. (SPICY)

C18. Chicken Curry

$12.99

Stir fried chicken with chili paste, eggs, fresh milk, celery, and onions. Served with white rice. (SPICY)

C19. Pad Woon Sen

$10.99

Stir-fried glass noodles with cabbage, carrots, green onions, tomato, and egg. Your choice of meat.

C20. Cashew Chicken

$14.99

Deep-fried chicken with cabbage, carrots, green onions, bell peppers, and onions, in homemade cashew sauce. Served with white rice.

Thai Salad

SL1. Som Tom

$10.99

Fresh green papaya with Thai chili, tomatoes, carrots, lime juice and fish sauce. (SPICY)

SL2. Tom Thang

$10.99

Fresh cucumber with Thai chili, tomatoes, carrots, dried shrimp flakes, black crab, lime juice and fish sauce. (SPICY)

SL3. Yum Kung

$15.99

Shrimp tossed in our spicy lime dressing, onions, celery, chili peppers and tomatoes. (SPICY)

SL4. Yum Raman Noodle

$13.99

Raman noodles mixed with ground pork, shrimp, onions, celery, chili peppers, carrots and lime juice. (SPICY)

SL5. Yum Woon Sen

$13.99

Glass noodles mixed with ground pork, shrimp, garlic, onions, celery, chili peppers, tomatoes, lime juice and herbs. (SPICY)

SL6. Yum Kai Yang

$12.99

Grilled chicken tossed in our spicy lime dressing, onions, celery, chili peppers and tomatoes. (SPICY)

SL7. Yum Neur Yang

$19.99

Grilled beef with hot chili, red onions, green onions, peppermint, dill, lime juice and roasted rice. (SPICY)

SL8. Yum Moo Yang

$15.99

Grilled pork with hot chili, red onions, green onions, peppermint, dill, lime juice and roasted rice. (SPICY)

SL9. Larb Kai

$10.99

Chopped chicken with red onions, green onions, chili peppers, peppermint, dill, lime juice and roasted rice. (SPICY)

SL10. Larb Moo

$10.99

Chopped pork with red onions, green onions, chili peppers, peppermint, dill, lime juice and roasted rice. (SPICY)

SL11. Larb Kai Tod

$12.99

Deep fried chicken with hot chili, red onions, green onions, peppermint, dill, lime juice and roasted rice. (SPICY)

Thai Grill

G1. Moo Yang

$14.99

Grilled pork marinated served with sweet tamarind sauce.

G2. Neur Yang

$18.99

Grilled beef marinated served with sweet tamarind sauce.

G4. Moo Ping (5)

$10.00

Grilled marinated pork on a stick served with sweet tamarind sauce.

G5. Kai Satay (5)

$13.99

Grilled marinated chicken on a stick served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.

Kids Meal

K1. Fried Rice Bunny

$7.00

Fried rice with carrots, eggs, green onions and soy sauce shaped like a bunny.

K2. Fried Rice Flower

$7.00

Fried rice with carrots, eggs, green onions and soy sauce shaped like a flower.

K3. Fried Rice Dolphin

$7.00

Fried rice with carrots, eggs, green onions and soy sauce shaped like a dolphin.

K4. Chicken Nuggets

$5.50

8 Deep-fried seasoned chicken nuggets served with sweet and sour sauce.

Side Orders