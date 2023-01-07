Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thai Harbor

371 Reviews

$$

16103 Bolsa Chica St

Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Yellow Curry
Pad See Ew

Featured Items

Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$9.00

A traditional Thai dessert with sweet coconut sticky rice and sweet mango. Seasonal.

Appetizers

Crispy Wontons

$9.00

Deep-fried wonton wrappers filled with ground chicken. Served with sweet & sour sauce. 8 pieces.

Cream Cheese Wontons

$9.00

Deep-fried wonton wrappers filled with cream cheese. Served with sweet & sour sauce. 8 pieces.

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$9.00

Deep-fried egg rolls filled with chicken, assorted vegetables. Served with sweet & sour sauce. 4 pieces.

Veggie Egg Rolls

$9.00

Deep-fried egg rolls filled with assorted vegetables. Served with sweet & sour sauce. 4 pieces.

Fresh Spring Rolls

$9.00

Freshly wrapped shrimp, chicken, mint leaves, bean sprouts, carrots, green leaf lettuce in thin rice paper. Served with special house hoisin sauce. 2 rolls.

Dumplings

$9.00

Dumplings stuffed with chicken, assorted vegetables. Served with special house soy sauce. 8 pieces.

Crispy Tofu

$9.00

Deep-fried tofu. Served with peanut-topped sweet & sour sauce. 12 pieces.

Shrimp Blankets

$10.00

Deep-fried shrimp wrapped in wonton wrappers. Served with sweet & sour sauce. 7 pieces.

Crispy Calamari

$10.00

Deep-fried breaded calamari. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$11.50

Grilled chicken skewers marinated in Thai herbs & spices. Served with peanut sauce & cucumber relish. 4 skewers.

Grilled Thai Sausages

$11.00

Grilled Thai sausage links. Served with fresh ginger, roasted peanuts, cabbage, Thai chili. 3 links.

Thai Fish Cakes

$11.00

Deep-fried red curry paste fish cakes filled with green beans, kaffir lime leaves. Served with peanut-topped sweet & sour sauce. 5 pieces.

Steamed Mussels in Thai Herbs

$13.00

Steamed mussels marinated in Thai herbs. Served with chili lime sauce. 9 pieces.

The Golden Plate

$12.00

Chicken egg rolls (2), crispy wontons (2), cream cheese wontons (2), crispy tofu (4), shrimp blankets (2). Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Soups

Tom Yum Soup

$12.50

A traditional Thai spicy and sour soup with choice of meat, mushrooms, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, lime juice, Thai chili paste.

Tom Kha Soup

Tom Kha Soup

$12.50

A traditional Thai spicy and sour coconut soup with choice of meat, mushrooms, cabbage, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, lime juice, Thai chili paste.

Wonton Soup

$8.50+

Chicken broth soup with wontons, chicken, shrimp, bok choy.

Silver Noodle Soup

$8.50+

Chicken broth soup with glass noodles, chicken, shrimp, assorted vegetables.

Vegetables Soup

$8.00+

Chicken broth soup with assorted vegetables.

Tofu Soup

$8.00+

Chicken broth soup with tofu, assorted vegetables.

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Crisp lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots with peanut sauce dressing.

Cucumber Salad

$10.50

Shredded cucumber, green onions, red onions, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cilantro with spicy lime dressing.

Papaya Salad

$11.00

Shredded green papaya with chili, green beans, cherry tomatoes, carrots, peanuts with special tamarind dressing. Served with fresh cabbage.

Larb Salad

$11.50

Choice of ground chicken/ground pork mixed with green onions, red onions, mint leaves, cilantro, chili, roasted rice powder with lime house dressing. Served with fresh cabbage.

Silver Noodle Salad

$12.50

Glass noodles, chicken, shrimp, green onions, red onions, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cilantro, chili, roasted peanuts with spicy lime dressing on a bed of crisp lettuce.

Yum Yai Salad

$12.50

Crisp lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots, white onions, chicken, boiled egg with peanut sauce dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast mixed with green onions, red onions, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, cilantro with Thai chili paste and spicy lime dressing on a bed of crisp lettuce.

Grilled Beef Salad

$15.50

Grilled tenderloin beef mixed with green onions, red onions, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, cilantro with Thai chili paste and spicy lime dressing on a bed of crisp lettuce.

Curries

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$12.50

Yellow curry paste simmered in coconut milk, choice of meat, carrots, potatoes. Served with rice.

Panang Curry

$12.50

Panang curry paste simmered in coconut milk, choice of meat, bell peppers. Served with rice.

Red Curry

$12.50

Red curry paste simmered in coconut milk, choice of meat, bamboo shoot, bell peppers, basil leaves. Served with rice.

Pineapple Curry

$12.50

Red curry paste simmered in coconut milk, choice of meat, pineapple chunks, bell peppers, basil leaves. Served with rice.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$12.50

Green curry paste simmered in coconut milk, choice of meat, eggplant, bamboo shoot, bell peppers, basil leaves. Served with rice.

Massaman Curry

$12.50

Massaman curry paste simmered in coconut milk, choice of meat, white onions, carrots, potatoes, roasted peanuts. Served with rice.

Rice Dishes

Thai Fried Rice

$12.00

Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, eggs, white onions, green onions.

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$12.50

Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, chili, bell peppers, carrots, white onions, basil leaves.

Thai Curry Fried Rice

$12.50

Stir-fried rice in red curry sauce with choice of meat, bell peppers, carrots, basil leaves.

Crab Fried Rice

$16.00

Stir-fried rice with shredded crab meat, eggs, white onions, green onions.

Bangkok Fried Rice

$12.50

Stir-fried rice with shrimp paste, choice of meat, bell peppers, white onions, green onions, serrano peppers.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.00

Exotic stir-fried rice in yellow curry powder with choice of meat, pineapple chunks, green onions, white onions, tomatoes, cashew nuts, raisins.

Bangkok Sidewalk

$13.50

Stir-fried ground chicken/ground pork with chili, bell peppers, carrots, white onions, basil leaves. Served over rice with a fried egg.

Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.00

Stir-fried thin rice noodles in our homemade Pad Thai sauce with choice of meat, eggs, green onions, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts.

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$12.00

Stir-fried flat rice noodles in black soy sauce with choice of meat, eggs, broccoli, carrots.

Bangkok Noodles

$12.50

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with choice of meat, eggs, green onions, bean sprouts. Served with crisp lettuce.

Spicy Basil Noodles

$12.50

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with choice of meat, chili, carrots, white onions, bell peppers, basil leaves. Served with crisp lettuce.

Spicy Basil Spaghetti

$12.50

Stir-fried spaghetti noodles with choice of meat, chili, carrots, white onions, bell peppers, basil leaves in Thai chili paste.

Spicy Basil Egg Noodles

$12.50

Stir-fried egg noodles with choice of meat, chili, carrots, white onions, bell peppers, bean sprouts, basil leaves.

Chow Mein

$12.50

Stir-fried Yakisoba noodles with choice of meat, assorted vegetables.

Silver Noodles

$12.50

Stir-fried glass noodles with choice of meat, eggs, carrots, tomatoes, white onions, green onions, cabbage, bok choy.

Rad Na

$12.50

Stir-fried flat rice noodles topped with gravy, choice of meat, broccoli, carrots.

Pho

$12.00

Vietnamese style small rice noodle soup in beef broth with choice of meat, white onions, green onions, cilantro. Served with raw bean sprouts, basil leaves, lime, serrano peppers.

Entrées

Spicy Thai Basil

$12.50

Stir-fried choice of meat with chili, basil leaves, white onions, bell peppers, carrots. Served with rice.

Spicy Eggplant

Spicy Eggplant

$12.50

Stir-fried choice of meat with eggplant, chili, basil leaves, white onions, bell peppers, carrots in Thai chili paste. Served with rice.

Thai Cashew Nut

Thai Cashew Nut

$12.50

Stir-fried choice of meat with cashew nuts, chili, green onions, white onions, bell peppers, carrots in Thai chili paste. Served with rice.

Kung Pao

$12.50

Stir-fried choice of meat with peanuts, chili, green onions, white onions, bell peppers, carrots in Thai chili paste. Served with rice.

Stir-Fried Broccoli

$12.50

Stir-fried choice of meat with broccoli, carrots in light brown sauce. Served with rice.

Stir-Fried Ginger

$12.50

Stir-fried choice of meat with ginger, green onions, white onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots in light brown sauce. Served with rice.

Bok Choy & Shiitake Mushrooms

$12.50

Stir-fried choice of meat with bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, carrots in light brown sauce. Served with rice.

Mixed Vegetables

$12.50

Stir-fried choice of meat with assorted vegetables in light brown sauce. Served with rice.

Pad Prik Khing

$12.50

Stir-fried choice of meat with green beans, red bell peppers in prik khing curry paste. Served with rice.

Rama

$12.50

Stir-fried choice of meat with Thai chili paste topped with peanut sauce on a bed of steamed broccoli. Served with rice.

Garlic & Black Pepper

$12.50

Stir-fried choice of meat with garlic, ground black pepper on a bed of shredded cabbage. Served with rice.

Sweet & Sour

$12.50

Stir-fried choice of meat with green onions, white onions, carrots, bell peppers, pineapple chunks, tomatoes, cucumbers in our homemade sweet & sour sauce. Served with rice.

Orange Chicken

$12.50

Breaded chicken in homemade orange sauce. Served with steamed broccoli. Served with rice.

Garlic Green Beans

$12.50

Stir-fried choice of meat with green beans, fried garlic in light brown sauce.

The Grill

Crying Tiger

Crying Tiger

$15.50

Grilled marinated tenderloin sliced beef in our chef’s signature sauce served with steamed broccoli & carrots. Served with our homemade tiger sauce.

BBQ Pork Ribs

$16.00

Grilled tender pork ribs with our homemade BBQ sauce. Served with steamed broccoli & carrots.

Grilled Salmon

$15.00

Grilled salmon served with Panang curry sauce, crispy basil leaves, sliced red bell pepper.

Thai BBQ Chicken

Thai BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Grilled half a chicken marinated with Thai herbs & spices. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.00

Grilled marinated sliced white meat chicken breast in our chef’s signature sauce. Served with steamed broccoli & carrots. Served with lime sauce.

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$9.00

A traditional Thai dessert with sweet coconut sticky rice and sweet mango. Seasonal.

Side Orders

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

16 oz.

Brown Rice

$3.00

16 oz.

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Egg Fried Rice

$4.50

Garlic Rice

$4.50

Steamed Noodles

$3.00

Steamed Vegetables

$4.50

Cucumber Relish

$3.00

8 oz.

Peanut Sauce (3.25 oz.)

$2.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce (2 oz.)

$0.65

Fried Egg

$2.50

Nonalcoholic

Thai Tea

$3.75+

Thai Coffee

$3.75+

Canned Soda

$2.25

12 oz.

Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water (Bottle)

$3.50

16.9 oz.

Iced Tea

$3.00

20 oz.

Bottled Water

$1.75

16.9 oz.

Beer (MUST BE 21+ TO PURCHASE)

Singha Beer

$4.50+

Chang Beer

$4.50+

Sapporo Beer

$4.50+

Small Bud Light Beer

$4.50

Wine (MUST BE 21+ TO PURCHASE)

Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00

750 ml

Chardonnay

$24.00

JaM Cellars Butter Chardonnay | 750 ml

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Art of Thai Cuisine

Location

16103 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Directions

Gallery
Thai Harbor image
Thai Harbor image

Similar restaurants in your area

Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.6 • 103
16446 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
The Olive Pit - Huntington Beach
orange star4.6 • 5,883
16365 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach
orange starNo Reviews
16490 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Jon's Coffee Shop
orange starNo Reviews
16490 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Tama Sushi - 16367 Bolsa Chica St.
orange starNo Reviews
16367 Bolsa Chica St. Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Eat at Joes
orange starNo Reviews
7120 Edinger Avenue Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Huntington Beach

Duke's Huntington Beach
orange star4.5 • 11,376
317 pacific coast hwy Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Kabuki - Huntington Beach
orange star4.4 • 9,171
7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
The Olive Pit - Huntington Beach
orange star4.6 • 5,883
16365 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Slaters 50/50 (OLD) - Huntington Beach (OLD)
orange star4.0 • 3,619
17071 Beach Blvd Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
Johnny Rebs Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 2,341
4663 Long Beach Blvd Long Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Da Hawaiian Kitchen - HB
orange star4.6 • 1,573
9842 Adams ave Huntington Beach, CA 92646
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Huntington Beach
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston