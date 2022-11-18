Main picView gallery

Thailicious 2 7013 Dorchester Rd Unit A

No reviews yet

7013 Dorchester Rd Unit A

North Charleston, SC 29418

Popular Items

D1 Pad Thai
D3 Pad See Ewe
A3 Crab Wontons (4)

Appetizers

A1 Chicken Satay (4)

A1 Chicken Satay (4)

$9.95

Chicken breast (skin and fat removed) marinated in imported Thai spices, skewered and grilled to perfection, served with peanut sauce and small cucumber salad.

A2 Fresh Basil Roll (2)

A2 Fresh Basil Roll (2)

$7.95

Chilled rice paper roll filled with Shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrot, and basil. Served with hoisin sauce.

A3 Crab Wontons (4)

A3 Crab Wontons (4)

$7.95

Crispy wonton skin stuffed with crab stick, cream cheese. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

A4 Curry Poppers (4)

A4 Curry Poppers (4)

$7.95

Fried Thai dumplings stuffed with ground chicken, potato, carrot, green peas, onion, and imported yellow curry. Served with imported Thai sweet and sour sauce.

A5 Crispy Spring Rolls (4)

A5 Crispy Spring Rolls (4)

$7.95

Egg roll wrapper stuffed with egg roll fillings (no meat). Served with sweet and sour sauce.

A6 Mix Crispy Appetizer

A6 Mix Crispy Appetizer

$16.95

Crispy Spring Rolls, Crab Cheese, Curry Poppers.

A7 Thai Wings

A7 Thai Wings

$11.95

A pound of chicken wings marinated in lemongrass flavor.

A8 Som Tum (Papapya Salad with Shrimp)

A8 Som Tum (Papapya Salad with Shrimp)

$13.95

Soup

B1 Tom Kha Gai (Hot Coconut Milk Soup)

B1 Tom Kha Gai (Hot Coconut Milk Soup)

$7.95

Hot and Sour Coconut Milk Soup, with Mushrooms, Tomato, Scallion, Chilli paste, Herbs, and Lime Juice.

B2 Tom Yum (Hot & Sour Soup )

B2 Tom Yum (Hot & Sour Soup )

$7.95

Hot and Sour Soup with Mushrooms, Tomato, Scallion, Chilli paste, Herbs, and Lime Juice.

B3 Chicken Wonton Soup

B3 Chicken Wonton Soup

$6.95

Fresh Wonton Stuffed with Chicken in Clear Broth, Mushroom, Tomato, Crispy garlic, Scallion.

Salad

C1 Larb Gai

C1 Larb Gai

$11.95

Grounded Chicken Mixed with spicy lime Juice, Shallot, Scallion, a bed of Mix Salad. -spicy

C2 Crying Tiger

C2 Crying Tiger

$14.95

Grilled Angus Beef Mixed with spicy Lime Juice, Shallot, Tomato, Celery, Scallion, Bed of mix Salad. -spicy

C3 Garden Fresh Salad

$6.95

Shallot, Cucumber, Tomato, Bed of House mix salad with Peanut sauce Dressing.

Noodles

D1 Pad Thai

D1 Pad Thai

$15.95

Savory staple stir fry Thai dish. Flat rice noodles with our home made sauce. Egg, bean sprouts, and peanuts.

D3 Pad See Ewe

D3 Pad See Ewe

$15.95

"Drunken noodles" (no alcohol) stir fried wide flat rice noodles, egg, two types of soy sauce, 2 other imported Thai sauces, brocolli, onions

D2 Pad Kee Mao

D2 Pad Kee Mao

$15.95

Stir-Fried Wide Rice Noodles with Egg, Onion , Mix Bell pepper, Thai Basil, Broccoli, Tomatoes.

D4 Pad Woon Sen

D4 Pad Woon Sen

$15.95

Stir-Fried Crystal Noodles with Egg, Pineapples, and Vegetables.

Noodle Soups

E1 Bangkok Boat Beef Noodle Soup (Kuay Tiew Rua)

E1 Bangkok Boat Beef Noodle Soup (Kuay Tiew Rua)

$18.95

Thai style noodle dish, which has a strong flavor. It contains both pork and beef, Bean sprout, Scallion, Basil as well as Dark soy sauce, in a Brown herb broth.

E2 Tom Yum Goong Noodle Soup (Kuay Tiew Tom Yum Goong)

E2 Tom Yum Goong Noodle Soup (Kuay Tiew Tom Yum Goong)

$19.95

Rice Noodles, Bean Sprouts, Basil, Lime Juice, Green Onion in our Tom Yum Homemade Broth.

E3 Phuket Pho style Noodle soup (Kuay Tiew Nua Sod)

E3 Phuket Pho style Noodle soup (Kuay Tiew Nua Sod)

$18.95

Rice noodles with sliced beef and pork ball in a Clear herb broth.

E4 Chicken Noodle Soup (Kuay Tiew Gai)

E4 Chicken Noodle Soup (Kuay Tiew Gai)

$15.95

Just like Thai grandma used to make it!

E5 Lanna Noodle Curry (Koa Soi)

E5 Lanna Noodle Curry (Koa Soi)

$20.96

Noodle soup in creamy yellow curry base served over egg noodles. Traditional dish from norther Thailand. Garnished with lime and onion.

E6 Duck noodle soup

E6 Duck noodle soup

$22.95
E7 Wonton egg noodle soup

E7 Wonton egg noodle soup

$20.95

Fried Rice

F1 Basil Fried Rice

F1 Basil Fried Rice

$16.95

Fried Rice with Egg, Onion, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Red Bell Pepper, and Thai Basil.

F2 Pineapple Fried Rice

F2 Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.95

Fried Rice with Pineapple, Egg, Onion, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Scallion.

F3 Classic Fried Rice

F3 Classic Fried Rice

$16.95

Fried Rice with Egg, Onion, Broccoli, Scallion and Tomato.

Thai Rice Dishes (Stir Fry)

F4 Cashew Nuts

F4 Cashew Nuts

$16.95

Stir-Fried with a Sweet Brown Sauce, carrots, green peppers, mango, pineapple, onions, and Cashew Nuts. Served with a side of imported Jasmine rice.

F5 Garden Delight

F5 Garden Delight

$16.95

Stir-Fried Mixed Vegetables

F6 Crispy Garlic

F6 Crispy Garlic

$16.95

Stir-Fried Soy Sauce with White Pepper on bed of Broccoli and Carrots, topped with Crispy Garlic and Cilantro.

F7 Basil (Thai Style)

F7 Basil (Thai Style)

$16.95

Stir-Fried Ground Chicken with Fresh Thai Chili, Green Bean, Bamboo, Onion, Bell Peppers, eggplant, and Basil Leaves.

F8 Pad Plig Khing

F8 Pad Plig Khing

$16.95

Stir-Fried Ginger Curry Paste, Green Beans, and Carrots.

Thai Rice Bowls

G3 Thai Teriyaki Bowl

G3 Thai Teriyaki Bowl

$16.95

Thai teriyaki sauce with chicken, Seared Onions, and Bell Pepper served over imported Jasmine rice.

Curries

H1 Red Curry

H1 Red Curry

$15.95

Red Curry with Coconut Milk, Bamboo Shoots, Mixed Bell Peppers, and imported Thai Basil (not like American basil). -spicy

H2 Green Curry

H2 Green Curry

$15.95

Green Curry with Coconut Milk, Mixed Bell peppers, Eggplant, and Basil. -spicy

H3 Yellow Curry

H3 Yellow Curry

$15.95

Yellow Curry with Coconut Milk, Carrots, and Potatoes,Onion,Crispy Shallot. -spicy

H4 Massaman Curry

H4 Massaman Curry

$15.95

Mussaman Curry Paste Cooked with Coconut Milk, Onion, Peanuts, Potatoes, and Pineapple,Onion,Crispt Shallot. -spicy

Desserts

Alroi (that means tasty in Thai), sweet, fun ends to your fun meal!
J1 Mango Sticky Rice

J1 Mango Sticky Rice

$8.95

Imported sticky rice topped with fresh mango and a sweet coconut sauce. Yummy!

J2 Mango cheese cake

J2 Mango cheese cake

$8.95

New York style cheese cake topped with Mango, Coconut sauce, and sesame seed

J3 Thai Doughnuts (4pc)

J3 Thai Doughnuts (4pc)

$8.95

Side order

Egg Fried rice

$5.95

Jasmine Rice

$2.95

Rice Noodle

$3.00

Egg noodles

$3.00

Streamed Mixed Vegetables

$4.95

French Fries

$4.95

Edamame

$5.95

Beverages

K1 Thai iced tea

K1 Thai iced tea

$4.95

K2 Thai coconut tea

$6.95
K3 Thai iced coffee

K3 Thai iced coffee

$4.95
K4 Thai iced Matcha Green Tea

K4 Thai iced Matcha Green Tea

$4.95
K5 Iced Taro

K5 Iced Taro

$4.95

Iced tea sweet

$2.95

Iced tea unsweet

$2.95

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Dr. Peppers

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Pellegrino

$3.00

Black Hot Tea

$4.95

Jasmine Hot Tea

$4.95

Green Hot Tea

$4.95

Bubble Tea

Bubble Thai Tea

Bubble Thai Tea

$6.95

Bubble Taro

$6.95

Bubble Matcha Green Tea

$6.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Thai food served safely and swiftly.

Location

7013 Dorchester Rd Unit A, North Charleston, SC 29418

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

