- Home
- /
- Arlington
- /
- Arlington Center
- /
- Thai
- /
- Thai Moon
Thai Moon
1,204 Reviews
$$
663 Massachusetts Ave
Arlington, MA 02476
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Noodle Soups
Beef Noodle Soup
Rice Noodle in Beef House Special Broth with Stewed beef, Chinese Broccoli, Cilantro, Bean Spouts and Garlic.
Chicken Noodle Soup
Rice Noodle with Chicken in Homemade Chicken Broths, Chinese Broccoli, Beansprouts, Cilantro and Garlic.
Vegetable Noodle Soup
Rice Noodle with our Delicious Vegetarian Broths, Mixed Vegetables, Cilantro and Garlic.
Thai Moon Noodle Soup
Rice Noodle in our Famous Thai Hot & Sour Soup with Diced Tomatoes, Red onion, Lemongrass, Lime Leaves, Chinese Broccoli topped with Cilantro and Garlic.
Chefs Suggestions
Lemongrass Chicken
Sautéed chicken with lemongrass, baby corn, snow peas, scallions, basil, carrots, onions, bell peppers and crushed rice powder.
Chicken Eggplant Delight
Sautéed chopped chicken with eggplant, bell peppers, soy bean and basil.
Spicy Chicken**
Sautéed chopped chicken with celery, pineapple chunks, water chestnuts, carrots, scallions, cashew nuts and chili paste. Contains: nuts
Spicy Beef**
Sautéed beef with celery, pineapple chunks, water chestnuts, carrots, scallions, cashew nuts and chili paste.
Chicken String Beans**
Sautéed chicken with string beans, basil, and minced hot chili.
Siam Garden
Sautéed marinated chicken in light curry powder, top with peanut sauce served on bed of steamed broccoli. Gluten Free Upon Request
Thunder Chicken**
Marinated chicken topped with sautéed bell peppers, carrots, snow peas, onions basil in chili sauce.
Chicken Typhoon**
Sautéed chicken with bamboo shoots, minced hot peppers, garlic, baby corn, mushrooms, string beans, bell peppers, and basil. Gluten Free Upon Request
Beef Typhoon**
Sautéed beef with bamboo shoots, minced hot peppers, garlic, baby corn, mushrooms, string beans, bell peppers, and basil. **Gluten Free Upon request
Sizzling Beef
Sautéed beef with mushroom, scallions and oyster sauce
Thai Style Combination
Chicken, beef, and pork sautéed with mushroom, baby corn, scallions, onions, and red peppers.
Pad Paradise**
Sautéed beef, chicken, shrimps with cashew nuts, red peppers, carrots, basils, snow peas, pineapple chunks and Thai chili paste.
Siam Splendor
Tender beef, chicken, shrimps and scallops, sautéed with assorted green vegetables, served on Sizzling platter. (Gluten Free Upon Request)
House Specialties
Ginger & Scallion Fish
Stir-fried haddock with ginger and scallions, served on bed of lettuce.
Chilli Fish**
Sautéed in tamarind sauce with red peppers, pineapple chunks, onions, tomatoes, hot chili peppers and basil, spread over fried Haddock.
Pla Rad Pik**
The most famous Thai fish dish, deep-fried haddock top with garlic, sweet and sour chili sauce, basil, onions and red peppers
Basil Fish**
Sautéed Crispy Haddock with Freshly Minced Thai Hot Peppers, Onions, Bell Peppers, Garlic and Basil.
Fish Choo Chee**
Deep-fried haddock topped with snow peas, bamboo shoots, baby corn, and pineapple chunks, red peppers, in spicy coconut milk and Choo Chee curry.
Tamarind Duck
Sautéed duck with onions, tomatoes, ginger, pineapple chunks, carrot, snow pea, celery, red peppers, scallion in tamarind sauce.
Crispy Duck
Deep-fried half duck served with chili sauce and sautéed mix vegetables (Baby Corns, Broccoli, Red Pepper, Green beans, Carrots, Pineapple Chunks, Celery and Onions)
Duck Peanut Sauce
Deep-fried half duck topped with delicious Thai peanut sauce and red curry, carrots, snow peas, red peppers and pineapple chunks.
Duck Choo Chee**
Sautéed duck topped with snow peas, bamboo shoots, baby corn, pineapple chunks, red peppers, and basil in spicy coconut milk and Choo Chee curry.
Basil Duck**
Sautéed Crispy Duck with Freshly Minced Thai Hot Peppers, Onions, Bell Peppers, Garlic and Basil.
Salmon Choo Chee**
Grilled salmon topped with snow peas, bamboo shoots, baby corns, pineapple chunks, red peppers, in spicy coconut milk and Choo Chee curry.
Garlic Salmon
Grilled salmon topped with sautéed mix vegetables ((Baby Corns, Broccoli, Red Pepper, Green beans, Carrots, Pineapple Chunks, Mushroom, Celery and Onions) and garlic.
Seafood Offerings
Chilli Scallops**
Crispy scallops topped with red peppers, carrots, snow peas, pineapple, basil and Thai spicy sauce. Contain: egg
Chilli Shrimp**
Crispy shrimps topped with red peppers, carrots, snow peas, pineapple, basil and Thai spicy sauce. Contain: egg
Dancing Squid**
Sautéed squid with chili paste mushrooms bamboo shoots, red peppers, string beans, baby corn and basil.
Garlic Shrimp
Sautéed shrimps in shrimp paste with minced garlic, broccoli and white pepper, served on bed of fresh lettuce and carrots.
Garlic Squid
Sautéed squid in shrimp paste with minced garlic, broccoli and white pepper, served on bed of fresh lettuce and carrots.
Seafood Kee Mao **
Sautéed shrimps, scallops, mussels and squid with minced hot chili, bamboo shoots, string beans, red peppers and basil.
Seafood w/ Crispy Basil**
Sautéed shrimps, scallops, mussels, and squid with red pepper, snow peas, mushroom, basil, tamarind sauce, fresh chili peppers and topped with crispy basil.
Seaman w/ Pic Pao Sauce *
Sautéed shrimps, scallops, mussels and squid with red peppers, baby corn, snow peas, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, string beans, basil and chili paste
Shrimp in the Pot
Shrimps on Glass Noodles with Mushrooms, Carrots, Celery, Onions, Snow Peas, Baby Corn, Ginger and Scallions in Fragrant Ginger
Spicy Scallops*
Sautéed scallops with celery, cashew nuts, water chestnuts, carrots, scallions, pineapple chunks and chili paste.
Spicy Shrimp*
Sautéed shrimps with celery, cashew nuts, water chestnuts, carrots, scallions, pineapple chunks and chili paste.
Create A Gourmet
Basil Chicken**
Sautéed Chopped Chicken (white meat) with Freshly Minced Thai Hot Peppers, Onions, Bell Peppers, Garlic and Basil.
Basil Pork**
Sautéed pork with Freshly Minced Thai Hot Peppers, Onions, Bell Peppers, Garlic and Basil.
Basil Veggie**
Sautéed Mixed Vegetable (Baby Corns, Broccoli, Red Pepper, Green beans, Carrots, Pineapple Chunks, Celery and Onions) with Freshly Minced Thai Hot Peppers, Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Garlic and Basil.
Basil Tofu**
Sautéed Triangle Tofu with Freshly Minced Thai Hot Peppers, Onions, Bell Peppers, Garlic and Basil.
Basil Beef**
Sautéed Beef with Freshly Minced Thai Hot Peppers, Onions, Bell Peppers, Garlic and Basil.
Basil Shrimp**
Sautéed Shrimps with Freshly Minced Thai Hot Peppers, Onions, Bell Peppers, Garlic and Basil.
Basil Duck**
Sautéed Crispy Duck with Freshly Minced Thai Hot Peppers, Onions, Bell Peppers, Garlic and Basil.
Basil Veggie & Tofu**
Sautéed Triangle Tofu and Mixed Vegetables (Baby Corns, Broccoli, Red Pepper, Green beans, Carrots, Pineapple Chunks, Celery and Onions) with Freshly Minced Thai Hot Peppers, Onions, Bell Peppers, Garlic and Basil.
Cashew Nuts Chicken
Cashew Nuts Pork
Cashew Nuts Veggie
Cashew Nuts Tofu
Cashew Nuts Beef
Cashew Nuts Shrimp
Cashew Nuts Duck
Cashew Nuts Veggie & Tofu
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Sautéed Chicken in sweet and sour sauce with onions, tomatoes, red peppers, pineapple chunks, and scallions.
Sweet & Sour Pork
Sautéed pork in sweet and sour sauce with onions, tomatoes, red peppers, pineapple chunks, and scallions.
Sweet & Sour Veggie
Sautéed mixed veggetables in sweet and sour sauce with onions, tomatoes, red peppers, pineapple chunks, and scallions.
Sweet & Sour Tofu
Sautéed triangle tofus in sweet and sour sauce with onions, tomatoes, red peppers, pineapple chunks, and scallions.
Sweet & Sour Beef
Sautéed beef in sweet and sour sauce with onions, tomatoes, red peppers, pineapple chunks, and scallions.
Sweet & Sour Shrimp
Sautéed shrimps in sweet and sour sauce with onions, tomatoes, red peppers, pineapple chunks, and scallions.
Sweet & Sour Duck
Sautéed roasted duck in sweet and sour sauce with onions, tomatoes, red peppers, pineapple chunks, and scallions.
Sweet & Sour Veggie & Tofu
Sautéed mixed vegetables and tofu in sweet and sour sauce with onions, tomatoes, red peppers, pineapple chunks, and scallions.
Ginger Chicken
Ginger Pork
Ginger Veggie
Ginger Tofu
Ginger Beef
Ginger Shrimp
Ginger Duck
Ginger Veggie & Tofu
Pineapple Chicken
Pineapple Pork
Pineapple Veggie
Pineapple Tofu
Pineapple Beef
Pineapple Shrimp
Pineapple Duck
Pineapple Veggie & Tofu
Garlic Chicken
Garlic Pork
Garlic Veggie
Garlic Tofu
Garlic Beef
Garlic Shrimp
Garlic Duck
Garlic Veggie & Tofu
Broccoli Chicken
Broccoli Pork
Broccoli Veggie
Broccoli Tofu
Broccoli Beef
Broccoli Shrimp
Broccoli Duck
Broccoli Veggie & Tofu
Snow Pea Chicken
Snow Pea Pork
Snow Pea Veggie
Snow Pea Tofu
Snow Pea Beef
Snow Pea Shrimp
Snow Pea Duck
Snow Pea Veggie & Tofu
Tofu Chicken
Tofu Pork
Tofu Veggie
Tofu Beef
Tofu Shrimp
Tofu Duck
Tofu Veggie & Tofu
Vegetarian Corner
Curry
Chicken Green Curry**
Pork Green Curry**
Tofu Green Curry**
Veggie Green Curry**
Beef Green Curry**
Shrimp Green Curry**
Duck Green Curry**
Veggie & Tofu Green Curry**
Chicken Yellow Curry*
Pork Yellow Curry*
Tofu Yellow Curry*
Veggie Yellow Curry*
Beef Yellow Curry*
Shrimp Yellow Curry*
Duck Yellow Curry*
Veggie & Tofu Yellow Curry*
Chicken Red Curry**
Pork Red Curry**
Tofu Red Curry**
Veggie Red Curry**
Beef Red Curry**
Shrimp Red Curry**
Duck Red Curry**
Veggie & Tofu Red Curry**
Chicken Panang Curry**
Pork Panang Curry**
Tofu Panang Curry**
Veggie Panang Curry**
Beef Panang Curry**
Shrimp Panang Curry**
Duck Panang Curry**
Veggie & Tofu Panang Curry**
Chicken Massaman Curry*
Pork Massaman Curry*
Tofu Massaman Curry*
Veggie Massaman Curry*
Beef Massaman Curry*
Shrimp Massaman Curry*
Duck Massaman Curry*
Veggie & Tofu Massaman Curry*
Pork Mango Curry*
Chicken Mango Curry*
Beef Mango Curry*
Tofu Mango Curry*
Veggie & Tofu Mango Curry*
Duck Mango Curry*
Veggie Mango Curry*
Shrimp Mango Curry*
Fried Rice
Siam Fried Rice
Stir-fried chicken and shrimp, broccoli, onions, tomatoes, and egg.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried with chicken and shrimp, carrots, pineapple chunks, onions, snow peas, red peppers, raisins, egg and curry powder. Optional: Veggie or Tofu
Vegetable Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with mixed vegetables and egg.
Phuket Fried Rice**
Stir-fried spicy rice with shrimp, scallops, squid, mussels, onions, red pepper, and basil.
Salmon Fried Rice*
Stir-fried with minced hot peppers, salmon, string beans, onions, and red peppers, topped with crispy basil
Nasi Goreng
Stir-Fried with carrots, snow peas, onions, and peppers, served with Grilled Chicken Satay and fried egg. (Indonesian Fried Rice)
Panang Fried Rice**
Stir-Fried with carrots, snow peas, onions, and peppers served with an fried Egg. Topped with ground peanuts
Chicken Basil Fried Rice**
Stir-fried with chopped chicken (white meat) minced hot peppers, garlic, basil, red peppers, snow peas, carrots, and onions.
Veggie Basil Fried Rice **
Tofu Basil Fried Rice**
Tofu &Veggie Basil Fried Rice**
Beef Basil Fried Rice**
Shrimp Basil Fried Rice**
Chicken Mango Fried Rice
Veggie Mango Fried Rice
Tofu Mango Fried Rice
Tofu & Veggie Mango Fried Rice
Beef Mango Fried Rice
Shrimp Mango Fried Rice
Noodles
Noodles Kee Mao
Tropical Noodles
Country Style Noodles
Seafood Noodles
Crispy Yellow Noodles
Pad Woon Sen
Optional (Vegetarian)
Chicken Pad Thai
Beef Pad Thai
Chicken & Shrimp Pad Thai
Tofu Pad Thai
Vegetable Pad Thai
Tofu & Vegetable Pad Thai
Shrimp Pad Thai
Seafood Pad Thai
Chicken Pad C-U
Beef Pad C-U
Chicken & Shrimp Pad C-U
Tofu Pad C-U
Vegetable Pad C-U
Tofu & Vegetable Pad C-U
Shrimp Pad C-U
Seafood Pad C-U
Chicken Rad Nar
Beef Pad Rad Nar
Chicken & Shrimp Rad Nar
Tofu Rad Nar
Vegetable Rad Nar
Tofu & Vegetable Rad Nar
Shrimp Rad Nar
Seafood Rad Nar
Chefs Suggestions
Curry
Chicken Green Curry
Pork Green Curry
Tofu Green Curry
Veggie Green Curry
Beef Green Curry
Shrimp Green Curry
Duck Green Curry
Veggie & Tofu Green Curry
Chicken Yellow Curry
Pork Yellow Curry
Tofu Yellow Curry
Veggie Yellow Curry
Beef Yellow Curry
Shrimp Yellow Curry
Duck Yellow Curry
Veggie & Tofu Yellow Curry
Chicken Red Curry
Pork Red Curry
Tofu Red Curry
Veggie Red Curry
Beef Red Curry
Shrimp Red Curry
Duck Red Curry
Veggie & Tofu Red Curry
Chicken Panang Curry
Pork Panang Curry
Tofu Panang Curry
Veggie Panang Curry
Beef Panang Curry
Shrimp Panang Curry
Duck Panang Curry
Veggie & Tofu Panang Curry
Chicken Massaman Curry
Pork Massaman Curry
Tofu Massaman Curry
Veggie Massaman Curry
Beef Massaman Curry
Shrimp Massaman Curry
Duck Massaman Curry
Veggie & Tofu Massaman Curry
Chicken Mango Curry
Pork Mango Curry
Tofu Mango Curry
Veggie Mango Curry
Veggie & Tofu Mango Curry
Beef Mango Curry
Shrimp Mango Curry
Duck Mango Curry
House Specialties
Create A Gourmet
Basil Chicken
Basil Pork
Basil Veggie
Basil Tofu
Basil Beef
Basil Shrimp
Basil Veggie & Tofu
Cashew Nuts Chicken
Cashew Nuts Pork
Cashew Nuts Veggie
Cashew Nuts Tofu
Cashew Nuts Beef
Cashew Nuts Shrimp
Cashew Nuts Duck
Cashew Nuts Veggie & Tofu
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Sweet & Sour Pork
Sweet & Sour Veggie
Sweet & Sour Tofu
Sweet & Sour Beef
Sweet & Sour Shrimp
Sweet & Sour Duck
Sweet & Sour Veggie & Tofu
Ginger Chicken
Ginger Pork
Ginger Veggie
Ginger Tofu
Ginger Beef
Ginger Shrimp
Ginger Duck
Ginger Veggie & Tofu
Pineapple Chicken
Pineapple Pork
Pineapple Veggie
Pineapple Tofu
Pineapple Beef
Pineapple Shrimp
Pineapple Duck
Pineapple Veggie & Tofu
Garlic Chicken
Garlic Pork
Garlic Veggie
Garlic Tofu
Garlic Beef
Garlic Shrimp
Garlic Duck
Garlic Veggie & Tofu
Broccoli Chicken
Broccoli Pork
Broccoli Veggie
Broccoli Tofu
Broccoli Beef
Broccoli Shrimp
Broccoli Duck
Broccoli Veggie & Tofu
Snow Pea Chicken
Snow Pea Pork
Snow Pea Veggie
Snow Pea Tofu
Snow Pea Beef
Snow Pea Shrimp
Snow Pea Duck
Snow Pea Veggie & Tofu
Tofu Chicken
Tofu Pork
Tofu Veggie
Tofu Tofu
Tofu Beef
Tofu Shrimp
Tofu Veggie & Tofu
Seafood Offerings
Vegetarian Corner
Noodles
Noodles Kee Mao
Tropical Noodles
Country Style Noodles
Seafood Noodles
Pad Woon Sen
Chicken Pad Thai
Beef Pad Thai
Chicken & Shrimp Pad Thai
Tofu Pad Thai
Vegetable Pad Thai
Tofu & Vegetable Pad Thai
Shrimp Pad Thai
Seafood Pad Thai
Chicken Pad C-U
Beef Pad C-U
Chicken & Shrimp Pad C-U
Tofu Pad C-U
Vegetable Pad C-U
Tofu & Vegetable Pad C-U
Shrimp Pad C-U
Seafood Pad C-U
Chicken Rad Nar
Beef Pad Rad Nar
Chicken & Shrimp Rad Nar
Tofu Rad Nar
Vegetable Rad Nar
Tofu & Vegetable Rad Nar
Shrimp Rad Nar
Seafood Rad Nar
Fried Rice
Siam Fried Rice
Pineapple Fried Rice
Vegetable Fried Rice
Phuket Fried Rice
Chicken Mango Fried Rice
Tofu Mango Fried Rice
Veggie Mango Fried Rice
Tofu & Veggie Mango Fried Rice
Beef Mango Fried Rice
Shrimp Mango Fried Rice
Chicken Basil Fried Rice
Veggie Basil Fried Rice
Tofu Basil Fried Rice
Tofu & Veggie Basil Fried Rice
Beef Basil Fried Rice
Shrimp Basil Fried Rice
Noodle Soups
Beef Noodle Soup
Rice Noodle in Beef House Special Broth with Stewed beef, Chinese Broccoli, Cilantro, Bean Spouts and Garlic.
Chicken Noodle Soup
Rice Noodle with Chicken in Homemade Chicken Broths, Chinese Broccoli, Beansprouts, Cilantro and Garlic.
Vegetable Noodle Soup
Rice Noodle with our Delicious Vegetarian Broths, Mixed Vegetables, Cilantro and Garlic.
Thai Moon Noodle Soup
Rice Noodle in our Famous Thai Hot & Sour Soup with Diced Tomatoes, Red onion, Lemongrass, Lime Leaves, Chinese Broccoli topped with Cilantro and Garlic.
Special Entrees
Thai Moon Lettuce Wraps
Nasi Goreng
Stir-Fried with carrots, snow peas, onions, and peppers, served with Grilled Chicken Satay and fried egg. (Indonesian Fried Rice)
Salmon Fried Rice*
Stir-fried with minced hot peppers, salmon, string beans, onions, and red peppers, topped with crispy basil