Popular Items

Chicken Pad Thai
Fresh Rolls
Pork Dumplings

Noodle Soups

Beef Noodle Soup

Beef Noodle Soup

$14.25

Rice Noodle in Beef House Special Broth with Stewed beef, Chinese Broccoli, Cilantro, Bean Spouts and Garlic.

Chicken Noodle Soup

$12.95

Rice Noodle with Chicken in Homemade Chicken Broths, Chinese Broccoli, Beansprouts, Cilantro and Garlic.

Vegetable Noodle Soup

$12.95

Rice Noodle with our Delicious Vegetarian Broths, Mixed Vegetables, Cilantro and Garlic.

Thai Moon Noodle Soup

Thai Moon Noodle Soup

$13.95

Rice Noodle in our Famous Thai Hot & Sour Soup with Diced Tomatoes, Red onion, Lemongrass, Lime Leaves, Chinese Broccoli topped with Cilantro and Garlic.

Chefs Suggestions

Lemongrass Chicken

Lemongrass Chicken

$12.75

Sautéed chicken with lemongrass, baby corn, snow peas, scallions, basil, carrots, onions, bell peppers and crushed rice powder.

Chicken Eggplant Delight

Chicken Eggplant Delight

$12.75

Sautéed chopped chicken with eggplant, bell peppers, soy bean and basil.

Spicy Chicken**

Spicy Chicken**

$12.75

Sautéed chopped chicken with celery, pineapple chunks, water chestnuts, carrots, scallions, cashew nuts and chili paste. Contains: nuts

Spicy Beef**

$14.50

Sautéed beef with celery, pineapple chunks, water chestnuts, carrots, scallions, cashew nuts and chili paste.

Chicken String Beans**

$12.75

Sautéed chicken with string beans, basil, and minced hot chili.

Siam Garden

$12.75

Sautéed marinated chicken in light curry powder, top with peanut sauce served on bed of steamed broccoli. Gluten Free Upon Request

Thunder Chicken**

$12.75

Marinated chicken topped with sautéed bell peppers, carrots, snow peas, onions basil in chili sauce.

Chicken Typhoon**

$12.75

Sautéed chicken with bamboo shoots, minced hot peppers, garlic, baby corn, mushrooms, string beans, bell peppers, and basil. Gluten Free Upon Request

Beef Typhoon**

$14.50

Sautéed beef with bamboo shoots, minced hot peppers, garlic, baby corn, mushrooms, string beans, bell peppers, and basil. **Gluten Free Upon request

Sizzling Beef

Sizzling Beef

$15.00

Sautéed beef with mushroom, scallions and oyster sauce

Thai Style Combination

$15.50

Chicken, beef, and pork sautéed with mushroom, baby corn, scallions, onions, and red peppers.

Pad Paradise**

$15.50

Sautéed beef, chicken, shrimps with cashew nuts, red peppers, carrots, basils, snow peas, pineapple chunks and Thai chili paste.

Siam Splendor

Siam Splendor

$15.50

Tender beef, chicken, shrimps and scallops, sautéed with assorted green vegetables, served on Sizzling platter. (Gluten Free Upon Request)

House Specialties

Ginger & Scallion Fish

$16.00

Stir-fried haddock with ginger and scallions, served on bed of lettuce.

Chilli Fish**

$16.00

Sautéed in tamarind sauce with red peppers, pineapple chunks, onions, tomatoes, hot chili peppers and basil, spread over fried Haddock.

Pla Rad Pik**

Pla Rad Pik**

$16.00

The most famous Thai fish dish, deep-fried haddock top with garlic, sweet and sour chili sauce, basil, onions and red peppers

Basil Fish**

$16.00

Sautéed Crispy Haddock with Freshly Minced Thai Hot Peppers, Onions, Bell Peppers, Garlic and Basil.

Fish Choo Chee**

$17.00

Deep-fried haddock topped with snow peas, bamboo shoots, baby corn, and pineapple chunks, red peppers, in spicy coconut milk and Choo Chee curry.

Tamarind Duck

$18.00

Sautéed duck with onions, tomatoes, ginger, pineapple chunks, carrot, snow pea, celery, red peppers, scallion in tamarind sauce.

Crispy Duck

$18.00

Deep-fried half duck served with chili sauce and sautéed mix vegetables (Baby Corns, Broccoli, Red Pepper, Green beans, Carrots, Pineapple Chunks, Celery and Onions)

Duck Peanut Sauce

Duck Peanut Sauce

$18.00

Deep-fried half duck topped with delicious Thai peanut sauce and red curry, carrots, snow peas, red peppers and pineapple chunks.

Duck Choo Chee**

Duck Choo Chee**

$18.00

Sautéed duck topped with snow peas, bamboo shoots, baby corn, pineapple chunks, red peppers, and basil in spicy coconut milk and Choo Chee curry.

Basil Duck**

Basil Duck**

$18.00

Sautéed Crispy Duck with Freshly Minced Thai Hot Peppers, Onions, Bell Peppers, Garlic and Basil.

Salmon Choo Chee**

Salmon Choo Chee**

$18.00

Grilled salmon topped with snow peas, bamboo shoots, baby corns, pineapple chunks, red peppers, in spicy coconut milk and Choo Chee curry.

Garlic Salmon

$18.00

Grilled salmon topped with sautéed mix vegetables ((Baby Corns, Broccoli, Red Pepper, Green beans, Carrots, Pineapple Chunks, Mushroom, Celery and Onions) and garlic.

Seafood Offerings

Chilli Scallops**

$15.95Out of stock

Crispy scallops topped with red peppers, carrots, snow peas, pineapple, basil and Thai spicy sauce. Contain: egg

Chilli Shrimp**

$15.95

Crispy shrimps topped with red peppers, carrots, snow peas, pineapple, basil and Thai spicy sauce. Contain: egg

Dancing Squid**

Dancing Squid**

$15.95

Sautéed squid with chili paste mushrooms bamboo shoots, red peppers, string beans, baby corn and basil.

Garlic Shrimp

$15.95

Sautéed shrimps in shrimp paste with minced garlic, broccoli and white pepper, served on bed of fresh lettuce and carrots.

Garlic Squid

$15.95

Sautéed squid in shrimp paste with minced garlic, broccoli and white pepper, served on bed of fresh lettuce and carrots.

Seafood Kee Mao **

$15.95

Sautéed shrimps, scallops, mussels and squid with minced hot chili, bamboo shoots, string beans, red peppers and basil.

Seafood w/ Crispy Basil**

Seafood w/ Crispy Basil**

$15.95

Sautéed shrimps, scallops, mussels, and squid with red pepper, snow peas, mushroom, basil, tamarind sauce, fresh chili peppers and topped with crispy basil.

Seaman w/ Pic Pao Sauce *

$15.95

Sautéed shrimps, scallops, mussels and squid with red peppers, baby corn, snow peas, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, string beans, basil and chili paste

Shrimp in the Pot

Shrimp in the Pot

$15.95

Shrimps on Glass Noodles with Mushrooms, Carrots, Celery, Onions, Snow Peas, Baby Corn, Ginger and Scallions in Fragrant Ginger

Spicy Scallops*

$15.95Out of stock

Sautéed scallops with celery, cashew nuts, water chestnuts, carrots, scallions, pineapple chunks and chili paste.

Spicy Shrimp*

Spicy Shrimp*

$15.95

Sautéed shrimps with celery, cashew nuts, water chestnuts, carrots, scallions, pineapple chunks and chili paste.

Create A Gourmet

Basil Chicken**

Basil Chicken**

$13.00

Sautéed Chopped Chicken (white meat) with Freshly Minced Thai Hot Peppers, Onions, Bell Peppers, Garlic and Basil.

Basil Pork**

$13.00

Sautéed pork with Freshly Minced Thai Hot Peppers, Onions, Bell Peppers, Garlic and Basil.

Basil Veggie**

$13.00

Sautéed Mixed Vegetable (Baby Corns, Broccoli, Red Pepper, Green beans, Carrots, Pineapple Chunks, Celery and Onions) with Freshly Minced Thai Hot Peppers, Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Garlic and Basil.

Basil Tofu**

$13.00

Sautéed Triangle Tofu with Freshly Minced Thai Hot Peppers, Onions, Bell Peppers, Garlic and Basil.

Basil Beef**

$13.75

Sautéed Beef with Freshly Minced Thai Hot Peppers, Onions, Bell Peppers, Garlic and Basil.

Basil Shrimp**

$13.75

Sautéed Shrimps with Freshly Minced Thai Hot Peppers, Onions, Bell Peppers, Garlic and Basil.

Basil Duck**

Basil Duck**

$18.00

Sautéed Crispy Duck with Freshly Minced Thai Hot Peppers, Onions, Bell Peppers, Garlic and Basil.

Basil Veggie & Tofu**

$13.50

Sautéed Triangle Tofu and Mixed Vegetables (Baby Corns, Broccoli, Red Pepper, Green beans, Carrots, Pineapple Chunks, Celery and Onions) with Freshly Minced Thai Hot Peppers, Onions, Bell Peppers, Garlic and Basil.

Cashew Nuts Chicken

Cashew Nuts Chicken

$13.00

Cashew Nuts Pork

$13.00

Cashew Nuts Veggie

$13.00

Cashew Nuts Tofu

$13.00

Cashew Nuts Beef

$13.75

Cashew Nuts Shrimp

$13.75

Cashew Nuts Duck

$18.00

Cashew Nuts Veggie & Tofu

$13.50
Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$13.00

Sautéed Chicken in sweet and sour sauce with onions, tomatoes, red peppers, pineapple chunks, and scallions.

Sweet & Sour Pork

$13.00

Sautéed pork in sweet and sour sauce with onions, tomatoes, red peppers, pineapple chunks, and scallions.

Sweet & Sour Veggie

$13.00

Sautéed mixed veggetables in sweet and sour sauce with onions, tomatoes, red peppers, pineapple chunks, and scallions.

Sweet & Sour Tofu

$13.00

Sautéed triangle tofus in sweet and sour sauce with onions, tomatoes, red peppers, pineapple chunks, and scallions.

Sweet & Sour Beef

$13.75

Sautéed beef in sweet and sour sauce with onions, tomatoes, red peppers, pineapple chunks, and scallions.

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$13.75

Sautéed shrimps in sweet and sour sauce with onions, tomatoes, red peppers, pineapple chunks, and scallions.

Sweet & Sour Duck

$18.00

Sautéed roasted duck in sweet and sour sauce with onions, tomatoes, red peppers, pineapple chunks, and scallions.

Sweet & Sour Veggie & Tofu

$13.50

Sautéed mixed vegetables and tofu in sweet and sour sauce with onions, tomatoes, red peppers, pineapple chunks, and scallions.

Ginger Chicken

Ginger Chicken

$13.00

Ginger Pork

$13.00

Ginger Veggie

$13.00

Ginger Tofu

$13.00

Ginger Beef

$13.75

Ginger Shrimp

$13.75

Ginger Duck

$17.50

Ginger Veggie & Tofu

$13.50
Pineapple Chicken

Pineapple Chicken

$13.00

Pineapple Pork

$13.00

Pineapple Veggie

$13.00

Pineapple Tofu

$13.00

Pineapple Beef

$13.75

Pineapple Shrimp

$13.75

Pineapple Duck

$17.50

Pineapple Veggie & Tofu

$13.50

Garlic Chicken

$13.00

Garlic Pork

$13.00

Garlic Veggie

$13.00

Garlic Tofu

$13.00

Garlic Beef

$13.75
Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp

$13.75

Garlic Duck

$17.50

Garlic Veggie & Tofu

$13.50

Broccoli Chicken

$13.00

Broccoli Pork

$13.00

Broccoli Veggie

$13.00

Broccoli Tofu

$13.00

Broccoli Beef

$13.75

Broccoli Shrimp

$13.75

Broccoli Duck

$17.50

Broccoli Veggie & Tofu

$13.50
Snow Pea Chicken

Snow Pea Chicken

$13.00

Snow Pea Pork

$13.00

Snow Pea Veggie

$13.00

Snow Pea Tofu

$13.00

Snow Pea Beef

$13.75

Snow Pea Shrimp

$13.75

Snow Pea Duck

$17.50

Snow Pea Veggie & Tofu

$13.50

Tofu Chicken

$13.00

Tofu Pork

$13.00
Tofu Veggie

Tofu Veggie

$13.00

Tofu Beef

$13.75

Tofu Shrimp

$13.75

Tofu Duck

$18.00

Tofu Veggie & Tofu

$13.50

Vegetarian Corner

Vegetable Basil**

$12.50

Sweet & Sour Vegetables

$12.50

Rama Garden

$12.50

Vegetarian Eggplant Delight

$12.50

Stir-Fried Tofu

$12.50

Tofu w/ Vegetables

$12.50

Curry

All entrees served with Rice.

Chicken Green Curry**

$13.00

Pork Green Curry**

$13.00

Tofu Green Curry**

$13.00

Veggie Green Curry**

$13.00

Beef Green Curry**

$14.00
Shrimp Green Curry**

Shrimp Green Curry**

$14.00

Duck Green Curry**

$17.50

Veggie & Tofu Green Curry**

$13.50
Chicken Yellow Curry*

Chicken Yellow Curry*

$13.00

Pork Yellow Curry*

$13.00

Tofu Yellow Curry*

$13.00

Veggie Yellow Curry*

$13.00

Beef Yellow Curry*

$14.00

Shrimp Yellow Curry*

$14.00

Duck Yellow Curry*

$17.50

Veggie & Tofu Yellow Curry*

$13.50

Chicken Red Curry**

$13.00

Pork Red Curry**

$13.00

Tofu Red Curry**

$13.00

Veggie Red Curry**

$13.00

Beef Red Curry**

$14.00

Shrimp Red Curry**

$14.00

Duck Red Curry**

$17.50

Veggie & Tofu Red Curry**

$13.50

Chicken Panang Curry**

$13.00

Pork Panang Curry**

$13.00

Tofu Panang Curry**

$13.00

Veggie Panang Curry**

$13.00

Beef Panang Curry**

$14.00

Shrimp Panang Curry**

$14.00

Duck Panang Curry**

$17.50

Veggie & Tofu Panang Curry**

$13.50

Chicken Massaman Curry*

$13.00

Pork Massaman Curry*

$13.00

Tofu Massaman Curry*

$13.00

Veggie Massaman Curry*

$13.00
Beef Massaman Curry*

Beef Massaman Curry*

$14.00

Shrimp Massaman Curry*

$14.00

Duck Massaman Curry*

$17.50

Veggie & Tofu Massaman Curry*

$13.50

Pork Mango Curry*

$13.00
Chicken Mango Curry*

Chicken Mango Curry*

$13.00

Beef Mango Curry*

$14.00

Tofu Mango Curry*

$13.00

Veggie & Tofu Mango Curry*

$13.50

Duck Mango Curry*

$17.50

Veggie Mango Curry*

$13.00

Shrimp Mango Curry*

$14.00

Fried Rice

Siam Fried Rice

$13.25

Stir-fried chicken and shrimp, broccoli, onions, tomatoes, and egg.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.25

Stir-fried with chicken and shrimp, carrots, pineapple chunks, onions, snow peas, red peppers, raisins, egg and curry powder. Optional: Veggie or Tofu

Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.25

Stir-fried rice with mixed vegetables and egg.

Phuket Fried Rice**

Phuket Fried Rice**

$13.95

Stir-fried spicy rice with shrimp, scallops, squid, mussels, onions, red pepper, and basil.

Salmon Fried Rice*

Salmon Fried Rice*

$14.50

Stir-fried with minced hot peppers, salmon, string beans, onions, and red peppers, topped with crispy basil

Nasi Goreng

Nasi Goreng

$14.50

Stir-Fried with carrots, snow peas, onions, and peppers, served with Grilled Chicken Satay and fried egg. (Indonesian Fried Rice)

Panang Fried Rice**

Panang Fried Rice**

$13.25

Stir-Fried with carrots, snow peas, onions, and peppers served with an fried Egg. Topped with ground peanuts

Chicken Basil Fried Rice**

Chicken Basil Fried Rice**

$12.25

Stir-fried with chopped chicken (white meat) minced hot peppers, garlic, basil, red peppers, snow peas, carrots, and onions.

Veggie Basil Fried Rice **

$12.25

Tofu Basil Fried Rice**

$12.25

Tofu &Veggie Basil Fried Rice**

$12.85

Beef Basil Fried Rice**

$13.00

Shrimp Basil Fried Rice**

$13.00

Chicken Mango Fried Rice

$12.25

Veggie Mango Fried Rice

$12.25

Tofu Mango Fried Rice

$12.25

Tofu & Veggie Mango Fried Rice

$12.85

Beef Mango Fried Rice

$13.00

Shrimp Mango Fried Rice

$13.00

Noodles

Noodles Kee Mao

Noodles Kee Mao

$13.75

Tropical Noodles

$13.75
Country Style Noodles

Country Style Noodles

$13.25

Seafood Noodles

$14.50

Crispy Yellow Noodles

$13.75
Pad Woon Sen

Pad Woon Sen

$13.75

Optional (Vegetarian)

Chicken Pad Thai

$12.75

Beef Pad Thai

$14.00
Chicken & Shrimp Pad Thai

Chicken & Shrimp Pad Thai

$13.25

Tofu Pad Thai

$12.75

Vegetable Pad Thai

$12.75

Tofu & Vegetable Pad Thai

$13.25

Shrimp Pad Thai

$14.00

Seafood Pad Thai

$14.50

Chicken Pad C-U

$13.00

Beef Pad C-U

$14.00

Chicken & Shrimp Pad C-U

$13.50
Tofu Pad C-U

Tofu Pad C-U

$13.00

Vegetable Pad C-U

$13.00

Tofu & Vegetable Pad C-U

$13.50

Shrimp Pad C-U

$14.00

Seafood Pad C-U

$14.00

Chicken Rad Nar

$13.00

Beef Pad Rad Nar

$14.00

Chicken & Shrimp Rad Nar

$13.50
Tofu Rad Nar

Tofu Rad Nar

$13.00

Vegetable Rad Nar

$13.00
Tofu & Vegetable Rad Nar

Tofu & Vegetable Rad Nar

$13.50

Shrimp Rad Nar

$14.00

Seafood Rad Nar

$14.00

Special Entrees

Thai Moon Lettuce Wraps

Thai Moon Lettuce Wraps

$12.95
Nasi Goreng

Nasi Goreng

$14.50

Stir-Fried with carrots, snow peas, onions, and peppers, served with Grilled Chicken Satay and fried egg. (Indonesian Fried Rice)

Salmon Fried Rice*

Salmon Fried Rice*

$14.50

Stir-fried with minced hot peppers, salmon, string beans, onions, and red peppers, topped with crispy basil

Chicken Eggplant Crispy Noodle

$13.75

Tofu Eggplant Crispy Noodle

$13.75
Seafood Teriyaki Noodles

Seafood Teriyaki Noodles

$14.00
Sweet Sticky Rice With Mango

Sweet Sticky Rice With Mango

$7.95

Chicken Country Style Pad Thai

$13.50

Chicken & Shrimp Country Pad Thai

$14.00

Tofu Country Style Pad Thai

$13.50

Tofu & Veg Country Style Pad Thai

$13.50

Chicken Panang Fried Rice

$13.25

Pork Panang Fried Rice

$13.25

Tofu Panang Fried Rice

$13.25

Veggie Panang Fried Rice

$13.25

Chicken Country Pad Thai

$13.50

Chicken & Shrimp Country Pad Thai

$14.00

Beef Country Style Pad Thai

$14.25

Tofu Country Style Pad Thai

$13.50

Tofu & Veg Country Style Pad Thai

$13.50

Chicken Dried Panang

$13.75

Beef Dried Panang

$15.00

Tofu Dried Panang

$13.75

Kids' Meals

Thai Chicken Tenders

Thai Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Kid Tropical Noodle

$6.95

Stirred fried Egg noodles with carrots and egg, garlic.

Kid Fried Rice

$5.95

Rice Stir-fried with chicken, chopped carrots, baby corns, garlic and egg.

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$6.00
Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$6.25
Curry Puffs

Curry Puffs

$6.95

Fried Tofu

$6.00