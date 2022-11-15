Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Thai Orchid

229 Reviews

$$

6504 Martway St

Mission, KS 66202

Order Again

Popular Items

N1. Pad Thai
12. Crab Rangoon
5. Soft Spring Rolls

• Thai Orchid MERCH

Thai Orchid Tote bag

Thai Orchid Tote bag

$22.00

NEW Thai Orchid tote bag for your personal goodies or groceries.

Thai Orchid Cook Book

Thai Orchid Cook Book

$19.99

Our 30 year anniversary Thai Orchid Cook Book as a gift to self or your loved ones. Ready with your food.

• Appetizers

Enjoy our delicious appetizers before your meal or by itself
12. Crab Rangoon

12. Crab Rangoon

$8.75

Lightly fried Rangoon wrap stuffed with silky cream cheese filling, served with plum sauce. Enjoy our delicious Thai appetizers by it self or before your meal. (10 pieces)

99. Basil Wings

99. Basil Wings

$11.00

Our head chef, mark's favorite appetizer. Jumbo wings glazed with Thai chili paste, garlic, and fresh basil gives you a perfect sweet and spicy combination. Its finger-licking good!! (contains: shellfish products). Served mild

11. Thai Orchid Samplers

11. Thai Orchid Samplers

$14.50

Enjoy our delicious top 3 appetizers. Two fresh spring rolls, two crispy spring rolls, and 5 crab rangoons.

1. Fried Tofu

1. Fried Tofu

$8.50

Lightly fried diced tofu served with delicious sweet and spicy sauce topped with crushed peanut

2. Chicken Sate

2. Chicken Sate

$12.50

Gluten free. Marinated chicken on skewers and grilled to perfection, served with cucumber sauce and peanut sauce.

3. Taro Nest

$8.50

Taro is a root vegetable similar to potatoes. It's our version of sweet potato fries dipped with sweet plum sauce.

4. Crispy Spring Rolls

4. Crispy Spring Rolls

$6.00+

Our signature spring rolls, wrapped with shrimp, ground chicken, jelly noodles, carrot and cabbage, served with plum sauce. Enjoy our delicious Thai appetizers by it self or before your meal.

5. Soft Spring Rolls

5. Soft Spring Rolls

$6.50+

Gluten free. Cooked shrimp, seasoned jelly noodles, lettuce, and fresh herbs wrapped in thin rice paper, served with delicious spicy and sweet chili sauce with ground peanut.

6. Crispy Squid

6. Crispy Squid

$11.00

Sliced squid battered in seasoned tempura, fried and served with plum sauce

7. Spicy Meatballs

$8.50

Deep-fried meatballs served with sweet chili sauce

8. Zucchini Twister

$8.50

Sliced zucchini battered in tempura, deep fried and served with plum sauce.

9. Koong Kraborg

9. Koong Kraborg

$11.00

Ground pork, ground chicken and whole shrimp wrapped with thin rice paper, deep fried, and served with plum sauce.

10. Steamed Dumplings

10. Steamed Dumplings

$10.50

Seasoned ground pork and shrimp, wrapped in wonton skin, served with soy sauce vinaigrette.

12a. Coconut Shrimp

12a. Coconut Shrimp

$11.00

Shrimps dipped in batter, rolled in coconut flakes, fried until golden brown, and served with housemade plum sauce.

Fried Veggy Dumplings

$7.50

• Salads

Thai Salad

Thai Salad

$6.50

Garden green salad served with peanut sauce dressing.

Larb Chicken

Larb Chicken

$14.95

Minced chicken tossed with salad mixed, onions, shallot, mint, seasoned with ground chilli peppers and lime juice. Gluten free.

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$11.00

Gluten-free and vegan salad with crunch raw papaya, tomatoes. Seasoned with crushed garlic, thai chili, tamarind extract. Based level spice is mild-medium. (Cant be made no spice)

• Soups

Small Tom Yum

$6.50

Choice of protein served with mushrooms, bell pepper in clear hot and sour broth, seasoned with lime juice, lemon grass, cilantro and chili paste.

Large Tom Yum

Large Tom Yum

$14.00

Choice of protein served with mushrooms, bell pepper in clear hot and sour broth, seasoned with lime juice, lemon grass, cilantro and chili paste.

Tom Kha

Tom Kha

$7.00+

Sliced chicken or tofu and mushrooms in coconut and cream soup, seasoned with lime juice, galangal, cilantro and chili paste. Gluten free

Gang Cheud

Gang Cheud

$6.50+

Choice of pork or tofu, served with jelly noodles, dried mushrooms and vegetables in clear soup.

Tom Yum Po Tek

$25.00

A golden spicy soup seasoned with lime juice, lemongrass, basil, chili pepper, tossed with a combination of shrimp, scallop, squid, and muscle, served in a firing hot pot. Gluten-free.

• Curry

C1. Panang Curry

C1. Panang Curry

$15.95

Choice of chicken or beef with bell pepper in panang curry and coconut milk sauce, sprinkled with chopped lime leaves. Gluten Free

C2. Massaman Curry

C2. Massaman Curry

$15.95

Famous southern Thai style red curry, semi-sweet spicy coconut milk accompanied with potatoes, onions, bell pepper and peanuts. Gluten free.

C3. Green Curry

C3. Green Curry

$15.95

Choice of protein, bamboo shoots, bell peppers stewed in authentic Thai green curry and coconut milk

C4. Red Curry

C4. Red Curry

$15.95

Choice of protein cooked in red curry and coconut milk, mixed with bell peppers and bamboo shoots. Gluten Free

C5. Yellow Curry

C5. Yellow Curry

$15.95

Choice of protein cooked in sweet yellow curry paste and coconut milk, stewed with potato chunks, onions, and bell peppers. Gluten Free

SP6. Kaeng Ped Roast Duck

SP6. Kaeng Ped Roast Duck

$26.00

Roast duck in sweet and spicy red curry and coconut milk sauce accompanied with onions, pineapple, and sweet peas. *Can not be made no spice*

• Noodles

N1. Pad Thai

N1. Pad Thai

$15.95

The most popular Thai noodle dish, soft thin rice noodles sauteed with choice of meat, egg, bean sprouts, scallion, and ground peanuts. *This dish can not be made no spice*

N2. Ba Mee Krob

N2. Ba Mee Krob

$15.95

Crispy egg noodles with choice of meat & onions in curry sauce. *This dish can not be made no spice*

N3. Pad Sea Ew

N3. Pad Sea Ew

$15.95

Soft flat rice noodles sauteed with choice of meat, broccoli, and egg.

N4. Lard Nah

$14.95

Soft flat rice noodles sauteed with choice of meat topped with broccoli and light garlic gravy.

N6. Pad Kee Mao

N6. Pad Kee Mao

$15.95

Soft flat rice noodles sauteed with choice of meat, broccoli, and egg in sweet basil chili paste sauce. *Can not be made no spice*

• House Specials

H1. Orchid Chicken

H1. Orchid Chicken

$16.95

Gluten free. Chicken with signature peanut sauce and coconut milk on a bed of steamed Chinese cabbage vegetables.

H2. Gra Prao

$15.95

Choice of chicken, beef, shrimp with basil and bell pepper, seasoned with ground chili pepper.

H3. Chicken Cashew

H3. Chicken Cashew

$18.95

Slices of tender chicken breast and crunchy cashew nuts in a chili paste sauce tossed with bell pepper, onions and scallion.

H4. Double Delight Chicken and Shrimp

H4. Double Delight Chicken and Shrimp

$19.95

Bite-size chicken and juicy shrimp mixed with medium chili paste tossed with baby corn, cut green bean, celery, mushrooms and scallions.

H5. Pad King

H5. Pad King

$15.95

Choice of meat sauteed with shredded ginger, dried mushrooms, onions, and scallion. Served with steamed rice

H6. Gai Tod

H6. Gai Tod

$15.95

Seasoned battered chicken spread with sweet and spicy chili sauce.

H7. Pad Curry

$15.95

Choice of protein stir-fried with onion, curry powder, and chili paste. Served with steamed rice.

• Mild & Delicacies

M2. Preow Warn

$14.95

Choice of protein stirred fried sweet and sour sauce with pineapple, cucumber, onion, scallion and bell pepper. Served mild.

M4. Pad Pak

M4. Pad Pak

$14.95

Choice of meat or tofu stir-fried with mixed vegetables in light brown sauce.

• Chef Specialties

An Array of chicken, shrimp, and mixed vegetables sauteed in a spicy red chili sauce and served on a sizzling hot plate.
SP1. Phuket Sunset

SP1. Phuket Sunset

$22.95

A display of shrimp, crab, scallop, squid, and jelly noodle, tossed with vegetable accents of scallion, onions, celery, broccoli, and bell peppers sauteed in curry powder and special chili sauce.

SP2. Massaman Avocado

SP2. Massaman Avocado

$20.95

Creamy avocado and jumbo shrimp covered with southern Thai style massaman curry sauce.

SP4. Roasted Duck with Garlic Sauce

$26.00

Crispy duck sprinkled with green peas in our tasty Chef's Special garlic sauce. Served mild

SP5. Orchid Sizzling

SP5. Orchid Sizzling

$21.00

An Array of chicken, shrimp and mixed vegetables sauteed in a spicy red chili sauce and served on a sizzling hot plate.

SP6. Kaeng Ped Roast Duck

SP6. Kaeng Ped Roast Duck

$26.00

Roast duck in a red curry and coconut milk sauce accompanied with onions, pineapple, and sweet peas. *Can not be made no spice*

SP8. Pad Ped Scallops

$23.95

Scallops sauteed with bamboo shoots, mushrooms, scallion, and bell pepper, lightly sprinkled with curry powder and chili paste. *This dish can not be made no spice*

SP9. Seafood Combination

SP9. Seafood Combination

$23.95

A display of shrimp, mussels, scallops and squid tossed with vegetable accents of scallion, onions, celery and broccoli sauteed in curry powder and mild chili paste

SP11. Seafood Hotplate

SP11. Seafood Hotplate

$23.95

An array of scallops, shrimp, imitation crab, squid, and mixed vegetables smothered in spicy red chili sauce. *Can not be made no spice*

• Fried Rice

F1. Kaw Pad

$13.95

Fried rice with your choice of chicken beef, shrimp or tofu. All fried rice is prepared in traditional Thai style with egg, and onions.

F2. Basil Fried Rice

F2. Basil Fried Rice

$14.95

Fried rice with chili paste sauce and Thai sweet basil with choice of pork, beef, or chicken or shrimp. All fried rice is prepared in traditional Thai style with egg, and onions. *Can not be made no spice*

F3. Pineapple Fried Rice

F3. Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.95

Fried Rice with chunks of pineapple and combination of chicken, shrimp, and cashew nuts.

F4. Fried Chicken Fried Rice

F4. Fried Chicken Fried Rice

$15.95

Thai style fried rice topped with fried chicken breast, served with sweet chili sauce. All fried rice is prepared in traditional Thai style with egg, and onions.

• Veggies

V1. Red Curry

$15.95

Choice of mixed vegetables or mushroom, or egg plant in a red curry and coconut milk sauce.

V2. Massaman Tofu

$15.95

Fried tofu, potatoes, onions, and bell pepper in a semi-sweet and spicy southern thai curry and coconut milk sauce

V3. Tofu Green Bean Delight

$14.95

Tofu and green bean sauteed in a tasty spicy chili paste.

V4. Pad Thai Pak

$15.95

The most popular Thai noodle dish, soft thin rice noodles sauteed with veggies, egg, bean sprouts, scallion, and ground peanuts. *This dish can not be made no spice*

V5. Gra Prao

$14.95

Sauteed veggies or mushroom with basil and bell peppers and seasoned with ground chili peppers.

V6. Orchid Tofu

V6. Orchid Tofu

$16.95

Fried tofu with signature peanut sauce and coconut milk on a bed of steamed Chinese cabbage.

M4. Pad Pak Tofu

M4. Pad Pak Tofu

$14.95

Fried Tofu Stir-Fried with mixed vegetables in a light brown sauce. (Mild)

• Desserts

Coconut Cake

Coconut Cake

$7.50

A mixture of mashed tapioca, coconut, cream cheese and coconut milk, blended and baked to perfection.

Fried Ice Cream

$7.50

Fried Banana & Ice Cream Delight

$7.50
Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$4.50+

Gluten free and Dairy free. This sticky rice has to be soaked overnight before it is cooked to perfection in a bamboo steamer, marinated in our secret coconut milk sauce, and served to you with ripe mango.

Thai Tea Ice Cream

Thai Tea Ice Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Thai Tea Ice Cream with sweet sticky rice and jack fruit

• Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$4.95

Classic best selling sweet tea beverage

Thai Tea Lemonade

Thai Tea Lemonade

$4.95

Refreshing Thai Tea lemonade is back for the spring/summer!

Thai Tea Coconut

$5.50
Thai Coffee

Thai Coffee

$4.95

Thai iced coffee with cream

Thai Coffee Coconut

$5.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Strawberry Kombucha

$5.50

Pineapple Kombucha

$5.50Out of stock

Blueberry Kombucha

$5.50Out of stock

Elderberry Kombucha

$5.50

• Sides

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Steamed Rice Noodle

$3.00

Steamed Vegetable

$6.00

Steamed Broccoli, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Green Bean, Bamboo and mushroom

Peanut Sauce

$3.00+

Enjoy our signature peanut sauce

Plum Sauce (4 oz)

$2.00

Soft spring roll sauce (4 oz)

$2.00

Sauce for our soft spring rolls

Plain Fried Rice

$6.00

One scoop of plain fried rice with egg

• Alcohol Togo (21 +, We ID at the car)

My Thai Bottle (12oz)

My Thai Bottle (12oz)

$10.00

Our favorite tropical drink with dark rum, coconut rum, and white rum.

Moscato bottle

$18.00

Alamos Malbec bottle

$21.00

Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$20.00

Plum Wine

$21.00

Louis Martini Cabernet Bottle

$30.00

Ecco Domani bottle

$21.00

Chang

$5.00Out of stock

Singha

$5.00

Tsingtao

$5.00Out of stock

Sapporo

$4.00

Blvd Pale Ale

$4.00

Blvd Wheat

$4.00

Tank 7

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 10:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

Thai Orchid has been serving Mission since 1991

Website

Location

6504 Martway St, Mission, KS 66202

Directions

