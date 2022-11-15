Thai Orchid
$$
6504 Martway St
Mission, KS 66202
Popular Items
• Thai Orchid MERCH
• Appetizers
12. Crab Rangoon
Lightly fried Rangoon wrap stuffed with silky cream cheese filling, served with plum sauce. Enjoy our delicious Thai appetizers by it self or before your meal. (10 pieces)
99. Basil Wings
Our head chef, mark's favorite appetizer. Jumbo wings glazed with Thai chili paste, garlic, and fresh basil gives you a perfect sweet and spicy combination. Its finger-licking good!! (contains: shellfish products). Served mild
11. Thai Orchid Samplers
Enjoy our delicious top 3 appetizers. Two fresh spring rolls, two crispy spring rolls, and 5 crab rangoons.
1. Fried Tofu
Lightly fried diced tofu served with delicious sweet and spicy sauce topped with crushed peanut
2. Chicken Sate
Gluten free. Marinated chicken on skewers and grilled to perfection, served with cucumber sauce and peanut sauce.
3. Taro Nest
Taro is a root vegetable similar to potatoes. It's our version of sweet potato fries dipped with sweet plum sauce.
4. Crispy Spring Rolls
Our signature spring rolls, wrapped with shrimp, ground chicken, jelly noodles, carrot and cabbage, served with plum sauce. Enjoy our delicious Thai appetizers by it self or before your meal.
5. Soft Spring Rolls
Gluten free. Cooked shrimp, seasoned jelly noodles, lettuce, and fresh herbs wrapped in thin rice paper, served with delicious spicy and sweet chili sauce with ground peanut.
6. Crispy Squid
Sliced squid battered in seasoned tempura, fried and served with plum sauce
7. Spicy Meatballs
Deep-fried meatballs served with sweet chili sauce
8. Zucchini Twister
Sliced zucchini battered in tempura, deep fried and served with plum sauce.
9. Koong Kraborg
Ground pork, ground chicken and whole shrimp wrapped with thin rice paper, deep fried, and served with plum sauce.
10. Steamed Dumplings
Seasoned ground pork and shrimp, wrapped in wonton skin, served with soy sauce vinaigrette.
12a. Coconut Shrimp
Shrimps dipped in batter, rolled in coconut flakes, fried until golden brown, and served with housemade plum sauce.
Fried Veggy Dumplings
• Salads
Thai Salad
Garden green salad served with peanut sauce dressing.
Larb Chicken
Minced chicken tossed with salad mixed, onions, shallot, mint, seasoned with ground chilli peppers and lime juice. Gluten free.
Papaya Salad
Gluten-free and vegan salad with crunch raw papaya, tomatoes. Seasoned with crushed garlic, thai chili, tamarind extract. Based level spice is mild-medium. (Cant be made no spice)
• Soups
Small Tom Yum
Choice of protein served with mushrooms, bell pepper in clear hot and sour broth, seasoned with lime juice, lemon grass, cilantro and chili paste.
Large Tom Yum
Choice of protein served with mushrooms, bell pepper in clear hot and sour broth, seasoned with lime juice, lemon grass, cilantro and chili paste.
Tom Kha
Sliced chicken or tofu and mushrooms in coconut and cream soup, seasoned with lime juice, galangal, cilantro and chili paste. Gluten free
Gang Cheud
Choice of pork or tofu, served with jelly noodles, dried mushrooms and vegetables in clear soup.
Tom Yum Po Tek
A golden spicy soup seasoned with lime juice, lemongrass, basil, chili pepper, tossed with a combination of shrimp, scallop, squid, and muscle, served in a firing hot pot. Gluten-free.
• Curry
C1. Panang Curry
Choice of chicken or beef with bell pepper in panang curry and coconut milk sauce, sprinkled with chopped lime leaves. Gluten Free
C2. Massaman Curry
Famous southern Thai style red curry, semi-sweet spicy coconut milk accompanied with potatoes, onions, bell pepper and peanuts. Gluten free.
C3. Green Curry
Choice of protein, bamboo shoots, bell peppers stewed in authentic Thai green curry and coconut milk
C4. Red Curry
Choice of protein cooked in red curry and coconut milk, mixed with bell peppers and bamboo shoots. Gluten Free
C5. Yellow Curry
Choice of protein cooked in sweet yellow curry paste and coconut milk, stewed with potato chunks, onions, and bell peppers. Gluten Free
SP6. Kaeng Ped Roast Duck
Roast duck in sweet and spicy red curry and coconut milk sauce accompanied with onions, pineapple, and sweet peas. *Can not be made no spice*
• Noodles
N1. Pad Thai
The most popular Thai noodle dish, soft thin rice noodles sauteed with choice of meat, egg, bean sprouts, scallion, and ground peanuts. *This dish can not be made no spice*
N2. Ba Mee Krob
Crispy egg noodles with choice of meat & onions in curry sauce. *This dish can not be made no spice*
N3. Pad Sea Ew
Soft flat rice noodles sauteed with choice of meat, broccoli, and egg.
N4. Lard Nah
Soft flat rice noodles sauteed with choice of meat topped with broccoli and light garlic gravy.
N6. Pad Kee Mao
Soft flat rice noodles sauteed with choice of meat, broccoli, and egg in sweet basil chili paste sauce. *Can not be made no spice*
• House Specials
H1. Orchid Chicken
Gluten free. Chicken with signature peanut sauce and coconut milk on a bed of steamed Chinese cabbage vegetables.
H2. Gra Prao
Choice of chicken, beef, shrimp with basil and bell pepper, seasoned with ground chili pepper.
H3. Chicken Cashew
Slices of tender chicken breast and crunchy cashew nuts in a chili paste sauce tossed with bell pepper, onions and scallion.
H4. Double Delight Chicken and Shrimp
Bite-size chicken and juicy shrimp mixed with medium chili paste tossed with baby corn, cut green bean, celery, mushrooms and scallions.
H5. Pad King
Choice of meat sauteed with shredded ginger, dried mushrooms, onions, and scallion. Served with steamed rice
H6. Gai Tod
Seasoned battered chicken spread with sweet and spicy chili sauce.
H7. Pad Curry
Choice of protein stir-fried with onion, curry powder, and chili paste. Served with steamed rice.
• Mild & Delicacies
• Chef Specialties
SP1. Phuket Sunset
A display of shrimp, crab, scallop, squid, and jelly noodle, tossed with vegetable accents of scallion, onions, celery, broccoli, and bell peppers sauteed in curry powder and special chili sauce.
SP2. Massaman Avocado
Creamy avocado and jumbo shrimp covered with southern Thai style massaman curry sauce.
SP4. Roasted Duck with Garlic Sauce
Crispy duck sprinkled with green peas in our tasty Chef's Special garlic sauce. Served mild
SP5. Orchid Sizzling
An Array of chicken, shrimp and mixed vegetables sauteed in a spicy red chili sauce and served on a sizzling hot plate.
SP6. Kaeng Ped Roast Duck
Roast duck in a red curry and coconut milk sauce accompanied with onions, pineapple, and sweet peas. *Can not be made no spice*
SP8. Pad Ped Scallops
Scallops sauteed with bamboo shoots, mushrooms, scallion, and bell pepper, lightly sprinkled with curry powder and chili paste. *This dish can not be made no spice*
SP9. Seafood Combination
A display of shrimp, mussels, scallops and squid tossed with vegetable accents of scallion, onions, celery and broccoli sauteed in curry powder and mild chili paste
SP11. Seafood Hotplate
An array of scallops, shrimp, imitation crab, squid, and mixed vegetables smothered in spicy red chili sauce. *Can not be made no spice*
• Fried Rice
F1. Kaw Pad
Fried rice with your choice of chicken beef, shrimp or tofu. All fried rice is prepared in traditional Thai style with egg, and onions.
F2. Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice with chili paste sauce and Thai sweet basil with choice of pork, beef, or chicken or shrimp. All fried rice is prepared in traditional Thai style with egg, and onions. *Can not be made no spice*
F3. Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried Rice with chunks of pineapple and combination of chicken, shrimp, and cashew nuts.
F4. Fried Chicken Fried Rice
Thai style fried rice topped with fried chicken breast, served with sweet chili sauce. All fried rice is prepared in traditional Thai style with egg, and onions.
• Veggies
V1. Red Curry
Choice of mixed vegetables or mushroom, or egg plant in a red curry and coconut milk sauce.
V2. Massaman Tofu
Fried tofu, potatoes, onions, and bell pepper in a semi-sweet and spicy southern thai curry and coconut milk sauce
V3. Tofu Green Bean Delight
Tofu and green bean sauteed in a tasty spicy chili paste.
V4. Pad Thai Pak
The most popular Thai noodle dish, soft thin rice noodles sauteed with veggies, egg, bean sprouts, scallion, and ground peanuts. *This dish can not be made no spice*
V5. Gra Prao
Sauteed veggies or mushroom with basil and bell peppers and seasoned with ground chili peppers.
V6. Orchid Tofu
Fried tofu with signature peanut sauce and coconut milk on a bed of steamed Chinese cabbage.
M4. Pad Pak Tofu
Fried Tofu Stir-Fried with mixed vegetables in a light brown sauce. (Mild)
• Desserts
Coconut Cake
A mixture of mashed tapioca, coconut, cream cheese and coconut milk, blended and baked to perfection.
Fried Ice Cream
Fried Banana & Ice Cream Delight
Mango Sticky Rice
Gluten free and Dairy free. This sticky rice has to be soaked overnight before it is cooked to perfection in a bamboo steamer, marinated in our secret coconut milk sauce, and served to you with ripe mango.
Thai Tea Ice Cream
Thai Tea Ice Cream with sweet sticky rice and jack fruit
• Beverages
Coke
Sprite
Mr. Pibb
Diet Coke
Ginger Beer
Thai Tea
Classic best selling sweet tea beverage
Thai Tea Lemonade
Refreshing Thai Tea lemonade is back for the spring/summer!
Thai Tea Coconut
Thai Coffee
Thai iced coffee with cream
Thai Coffee Coconut
Iced Tea
Strawberry Kombucha
Pineapple Kombucha
Blueberry Kombucha
Elderberry Kombucha
• Sides
Jasmine Rice
Steamed Rice Noodle
Steamed Vegetable
Steamed Broccoli, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Green Bean, Bamboo and mushroom
Peanut Sauce
Enjoy our signature peanut sauce
Plum Sauce (4 oz)
Soft spring roll sauce (4 oz)
Sauce for our soft spring rolls
Plain Fried Rice
One scoop of plain fried rice with egg
• Alcohol Togo (21 +, We ID at the car)
My Thai Bottle (12oz)
Our favorite tropical drink with dark rum, coconut rum, and white rum.
Moscato bottle
Alamos Malbec bottle
Kung Fu Girl Riesling
Plum Wine
Louis Martini Cabernet Bottle
Ecco Domani bottle
Chang
Singha
Tsingtao
Sapporo
Blvd Pale Ale
Blvd Wheat
Tank 7
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:45 pm
Thai Orchid has been serving Mission since 1991
