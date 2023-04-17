- Home
Thai Place Shrewsbury 50 Boston Turnpike Suite A
50 Boston Turnpike Suite A
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
Popular Items
DINNER
APPETIZERS
Angel Wings
Boneless chicken wing stuffed with minced chicken, crab meat and assorted vegetables. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
BKK RAVIOLI
Crispy chicken dumpling. Served with sweet soy sauce.
Basil Mussels
Mussels stir-fried with fresh lemon grass and basil leaves. Served in a house special sauce.
But Sh
Shrimp with minced chicken and Thai spices wrapped in egg roll skin and fried until golden brown. Served with sweet sauce.
Calamari Rings
Selection of fresh calamari fried to golden brown served with sweet sauce.
Chicken Finger
Chicken in light tempura flour and fried to a golden brown. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Chicken Steamed Dumpling
Crab Rangoons
Crab meat and cream cheese wrapped in wonton skin then fried until crispy and served with sweet and sour sauce.
Curry Puff
Specialized curry with chicken and potatoes deep-fried in pastry shells.
Golden Bag
Steamed wonton skin, stuffed with ground pork, crab meat, shrimp, black mushrooms, scallions and ginger. Served with sweet soy sauce.
Golden Cups
Crispy pastry shells filled with a combination of ground chicken, onions, corn, carrots and Thai herbs served with sweet & sour sauce.
MINI THAI ROLLS
Prepared with ground pork, carrots, beansprouts, black mushrooms, and vermicelli. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Paradise Beef
Thinly sliced beef steak marinated with honey and soy sauce, coated with freshly crushed coriander seeds. Then fried to perfection
Beef Satay
Marinated strips of beef barbecued on skewers. Served with peanut sauce and sweet and sour sauce.
Chicken Satay
Marinated strips of chicken on skewers. Served with peanut sauce and sweet and sour sauce.
Seaweed Salad
Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp and broccoli in lightly tempura batter and fried to a golden brown. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Softshell Crab Tempura
Softshell Crab and broccoli in lightly tempura batter and fried to a golden brown. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Thai Chicken Wing
Marinated chicken wing with Thai herbs and fried until golden brown. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Thai Platter (for two)
Thai Roll, Satay, Golden Cup, Butterfly Shrimp. Mini Thai Rolls. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Thai Rolls
Prepared with minced chicken, carrot, celery, vermicelli and cabbage. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Veggie Hand Rolls
Veg Tempura
VEG ROLLS
Triangle Tofu
Sh Hand Roll
SOUPS
Glass Noodle Soup
Glass noodle with chicken, shrimp, napa, peas and scallions, mushroom, in flavorful broth.
Thai Hot Pot Soup
Shrimp, squid, scallops, mussels with fresh vegetables in a hot and sour spicy broth with lemon grass and basil leaves. Perfect for chilly weather.
Thai Wonton Soup
Ground chicken and shrimp filled wontons with napa and scallions in house broth.
Tofu Chicken Soup
Clear soup with tofu cubes, chicken, broccoli, snow peas, carrots, mushrooms and scallions in a clear chicken broth.
Tom Yum Chicken
This famous Thai hot and sour soup offers a tasty balance of spices, mushroom, tomato, basil leaves, lemon grass and citrus flavors.
Tom Yum Seafood
Thai hot and sour soup with a mixture of shrimp, scallops, squid, crab meat, fish fillet, mushroom, tomato, basil leafs, and citrus flavors.
TY SH
Veg TY
Tom Kha
SALADS
Larb Chicken
Larb Pork
Spicy ground pork or chicken salad cooked in lime juice, chili pepper, Thai herbs and fish sauce.
Larb Beef
Larb Duck
House Salad
Siam Salad
Fresh vegetables with chicken, shrimp, egg, tofu, onions and carrots served with house peanut sauce dressing.
Papaya Salad
Our special salad with shredded green papaya, tossed with carrots, tomato, lime, fresh garlic and chili pepper.
Seafood Salad
Shrimp, scallops, squid and crabmeat tossed with a delicious mixture of sweet, sesame-inspired smokey hot sauce and fresh vegetables.
Yum Nuea
The meat is barbecued then tossed with a delicious mixture of sweet, sesame-inspired smokey hot sauce and fresh vegetables.
Thai Curry Dishes
Red Curry*
With bamboo, pea, carrots, peppers, zucchini, string beans and basil leaves.
Yellow Curry*
With pineapple, green peppers, carrots, zucchini, onions and potatoes.
Green Curry*
With string beans, bamboo, peas, zucchini, green peppers, carrots and basil leaves.
Massaman Curry*
With potatoes, onions, carrots, pepper and roasted peanuts.
MEAT & VEGETABLE
Baby Corn
Carrots, onions, mushrooms, snow peas, scallions in house sauce.
Bamboo Shoots*
Carrots, mushrooms, scallions, string beans, green peppers & basil leaves.
Basil Leaves*
Onions, mushrooms, zucchini, green peppers & scallions.
Broccoli
Stir fried with carrots and mushrooms in house sauce.
Garlic
Snow peas, baby corn, onions, carrots, cabbage and scallions in house sauce.
Ginger
Onions, peppers, scallions and mushrooms, carrots in house sauce.
Pad Prik Khing
With string beans, carrots, mushrooms, lime leaves & house curry sauce.
Rama
Steamed string beans, snow peas, broccoli, carrots, baby corn and cabbage served with peanut sauce on the side.
Snow Peas
Carrots, onions and mushrooms in house sauce.
String Bean
Carrots and mushrooms in house sauce.
Sweet 'N Sour
Pineapple chunks, onions, peppers, carrots, tomatoes and black mushrooms in Sweet and Sour sauce.
Zucchini
Squash, onions, mushrooms, green pepper and basil leaves.
House Specials Curry
D- Thai Curry Squash Ck
Chicken sauteed with zucchini, squash, butternut squash, peas and string beans in red curry sauce finished with holly basil leaves.
D- Spicy Ocean*
A mixed sauté of shrimp, scallops, squid and assorted vegetables in curry sauce. Served on a bed of mussels.
D- Softshell Crab Curry
Softshell crab lightly floured and fried until crisp topped with Thai yellow curry and vegetables.
D- Panang Curry*
Choice of chicken, beef or pork in Panang curry with string bean, carrots, basil leaves and kaffir limes leaves.
D- Duck Choo
Roasted duckling sauteed in choo chee curry sauce with snow peas, baby corn, string beans, pineapples and kaffir lime leaves.
D- Sh Choo
Salmon C Chee
D- Ch Choo
D- Cod Choo
DUCK PANANG
SALMON PANANG
Squash Sh
Squash Tofu
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
D- Cashew Nut Chicken
Tender chicken sauteed with cashew nuts, onions, pineapple, mushrooms and scallions in our special house sauce.
D- Thai Duck
Half boneless roasted duckling (boneless and crispy), carefully prepared in tamarind sauce accompanied with broccoli.
D- Spicy Chicken*
Tender chicken sauteed with celery, carrots, bamboos, string beans, mushrooms, scallions and peanuts in spicy prik pao sauce.
D- Tamarind Duck
Boneless duckling stir-fried with onions, ginger, pineapple, green peppers and a sprite of scallions in a tamarind sauce.
D- Barbecued Chicken
Chicken breast marinated with Thai herb and spices. Grilled and served with steamed vegetables and garlic chili sauce.
D- Barbecued Pork
Boneless pork loin marinated with Thai herb and spices. Grilled and served with sauteed of mixed vegetables and garlic chili sauce.
D- Racha Trio
Thinly sliced chicken, beef and pork marinated in plum sauce and herbs with pineapples, carrots, peas, mushrooms and snow peas.
D- Beef Superb*
Stir fried beef with onions, Italian peppers, red and green peppers, zucchini, carrots, string beans, scallions and cashew nuts in a delicious sauce.
D- Almond Chicken
Tender chicken sauteed with carrots, onions, green peppers, pineapples, mushrooms, water chestnuts in delicious sauce.
D- Lemon Grass Chk
Fresh marinated chicken, lightly fried until crisp and sauteed with onions, scallions, carrots, ginger and peanuts. Served with steamed vegetables.
D- Oriental Veggie 'N Chicken
Tender chicken, lightly fried with Napa cabbage bok choi, carrots and shiitake mushrooms stir-fried in a light soy sauce.
D- Basil Fish Fillet*
Crispy Cod fillet topped with the sauce of onion, mushroom, green pepper, zucchini and basil leaves.
D- PORK pepper
Sliced barbecued loin of pork sauteed with chili peppers, green peppercorns, zucchini & mushrooms, finished with holly basil leaves.
D- BKK
Marinated sirloin beef with soy bean sauce and barbecued to perfection. Served with sauteed of mixed fresh vegetables.
D-Prik Pao
Lightly fried chicken with onions, green peppers, celery, carrots and scallions
D- Isaan Steak
Ribeye steak marinated in Thai spices, served with steamed vegetables and ISAAN tomato sauce
Mango Chk
Scrumptious boneless mango infused chicken, marinated in Thai spices and herbs, deep fried, topped with our homemade delicious mango flavored sauce. Served with steamed vegetables.
D - Buffet Chicken
Cashew Bf
Imp Lamb
Cashew Sh
HOUSE FRIED RICE
Beef Fried Rice
Stir-fried with onions, peas, tomatoes, egg and scallions
Chicken Fried Rice
Stir-fried with onions, peas, tomatoes, egg and scallions
D- PORK FR
Stir-fried with onions, peas, tomatoes, egg and scallions
Shrimp Fried Rice
Stir-fried with onions, peas, tomatoes, egg and scallions
Fried Rice - No Meat
Steamed Egg ND
Steamed Wide ND
Steamed ND
Steamed Veg
BROWN RICE
White Rice
Sticky Rice
SEAFOOD SPECIALS
D- Shrimp Cilantro
Marinated shrimp with cilantro and honey sauce, grilled to perfection. Served over shredded greens accompanied by sauteed of mixed vegetables.
D- Hot Basil Calamari**
Calamari sauteed with an assortment of vegetables, seasoned with tasty prik pao chili paste and basil leaves
D- Seafood Madness**
Lightly fried shrimp, scallops, squid simmered in chili sauce with snow peas, baby corn, onions and peppers served on a bed of mussels.
D- Lover's Scampi
Lightly fried shrimp marinated with garlic and pepper sauce, lightly sauteed and served on a bed of cabbage and vegetables.
D- Shrimp Dynasty
A delicious sauteed shrimp, celery, cashew nuts, mushrooms, snow peas, onions, scallions in luscious brown sauce.
D- Seafood Combo
The classic combination of shrimp, imitation crabmeat, scallops, squid, fish fillet sauteed with bean sprouts, celery, carrots, snow peas & mushrooms in house sauce.
D- Seafood Sriracha*
mixed sauteed of shrimp, scallop, squid, imitation crab meat, fish fillet, assorted vegetables in Sriracha sauce.
D- Dragon Jumbo Shrimp
Marinated Jumbo shrimp, sauteed with carrots, broccoli in tamarind sauce.
D- BBQ Jumbo Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp marinated in aromatic herbs and spices then grilled to perfection. Served with chili sauce.
D- Fisherman's Basket
Shrimp, scallops, squid, fish fillets, imitation crab meat, mussels and assorted vegetables, steamed in a foil pillow with Thai exotic herbs and white wine.
D- Salmon Oriental
Fresh salmon grilled to perfection in house special sauce. Served with assorted sauteed vegetables.
D- Medallion of Seafood*
Sauteed shrimp, crabmeat, sea scallops, squids, fish fillet with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and basil leaves in spicy sauce.
D- Shrimp Lemon Grass
Marinated fresh shrimp, lightly fried until crisp and sauteed with onions, carrots, ginger, and peanuts.
D- Softshell Crab Ginger
Softshell crab lightly floured and fried until crisp topped with ginger, onion, peppers, scallions and mushroom in our house sauce.
D- Delite of 2
Chicken, shrimp, carrots, baby corn, snow peas, onion and scallions stir fried in a house sauce.
FISH
Pla Jien
Steamed and topped with onions, ginger, baby corn, mushrooms in plum sauce.
Pla Rad Prik*
Deep fried until crisp, topped w/peppers, onions, fried basil in a red chilli paste.
Three Flavored Fish*
Deep fried until crisp, topped with onions, pepper, baby corn, and scallions in fresh chili sauce.
Ginger Fish
Steamed & topped w/ginger, scallions, peppers, mushrooms, garlic in a Thai sweet soy sauce.
NOODLE & FRIED RICE
D- Pad Thai
A well known Thai noodle, stir fried with shrimp, chicken, egg, bean sprouts, scallions and ground peanuts.
D- PM
The staple of Thai cuisine. Egg noodle stir fried with egg, chicken, shrimp, egg bean sprouts, broccoli, carrots, cabbage in house sauce.
D- Pad See Eaw
Fresh house wide rice noodle, pan fried with chicken, egg, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, in sweet black bean sauce.
D- Hot Basil Noodles
Egg noodle topped with chicken and vegetables in mild chili sauce.
D- Spicy Noodles
Stir fried Thai noodle with egg, chicken, mixed vegetables in spicy sauce. Finished with holly basil leaves.
D- Thai Country Noodle*
Stir fried rice noodle with combination of vegetables, chicken, egg and basil leaves in Thai curry paste.
D- Pan Fried Noodle
Crispy egg noodle topped with shrimp, beef, chicken, carrot, broccoli, snow peas, baby corn and delicious sauce.
D- Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with shrimp, egg, pineapple, tomatoes, onions, peas, scallions and cashew nuts
D- Siam Fried Rice
With chicken, shrimp, tomatoes, onions, egg, scallions and curry powder.
D- Spicy Fried Rice*
With chicken, egg, with mixed vegetables, basil leaves and prik pao sauce.
D- Seafood Fried Rice
With shrimp, scallops, calamari, egg, onions, peas, scallions, tomatoes in shrimp oil.
D- Rad Nah
Soft rice noodles, egg and Chinese broccoli, pan fried with pork or chicken and gravy.
D- Crazy Noodle*
Stir fried wide noodles with egg, chicken, and mixed vegetables in spicy sauce.
D- Pho (Noodle Soup)
A comforting seasoned broth over rice noodles with cilantro, onion, tomato, lime juice and bean sprouts. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, or shrimp.
D- Kao Soi Noodles
D- Sea Pad Thai
D- Sea Rad Nah
D- CH Pad Thai
D- SH Pad Thai
D- BF Pad Thai
D- Sea Pho
D- SH Rad Nah
D- Tofu Rad Nah
D- Tofu Pad See Eaw
Tofu Crazy Noodles
Tofu Pad Thai
D- BF Pad See Eaw
D- PT - No Meat
D- Tofu SP ND
D- SH SP ND
Veg Pho
D- BF Crazy
D- SH Crazy
D- CH Pine FR
D- BF SP ND
D- SH P.See Eaw
Pho No Meat
Country Nd Sh
D- Spicy Fried Rice Sh
VETGETARIAN CORNER
Vegetable Tempura
Assorted vegetables dipped in a light tempura batter and fried until golden brown. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Vegetable Thai Rolls
Prepared with carrots, celery, cabbage, with vermicelli. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Triangles Tofu
Deep fried tofu to perfection and served with a sweet and sour sauce and topped with crushed peanuts.
Veg TY
The famous Thai hot and sour soup, spiced with chili, lemon grass, lime juice and vegetables.
Veg Tom Khar
Vegetable coconut milk soup smothered with lemon grass, galanga, lime juice and scallions.
Veg Soup
Assorted vegetables in a flavorful broth.
D- Vegetable Delight
Stir fried vegetable combinations and tofu in house sauce.
V. Rama
Assorted steamed vegetables, tofu, served with house peanut sauce on the side.
D- Vegetable Pad Thai
Assorted vegetables stir fried with Thai rice noodle, tofu and ground peanuts.
D- Vegetable Spicy Noodle*
Rice noodle stir fried with assorted vegetables, tofu, hot pepper and basil leaves.
D- Vegetable Fried Rice
Fried rice with broccoli, snow peas, carrots green peas, onions, scallions, baby corn and tofu.
D- Vegetable Pad Mee
The staple of Thai cuisine. Egg noodle stir fried with assorted vegetables and tofu.
D- Vegetable Curry*
Bamboo shoots, peppers, onions, broccoli, carrots, tofu in red curry sauce.
D- Vegetable Spicy Fried Rice
D- Vegetable Crazy Noodle
D- Vegetable Pad See Eaw
D - Tofu Cashew
D- Tofu Almond
D- Veg Country
Veg Pine Fr
SIDE ORDERS
BEVERAGE
Non-Alcohol
Bottle Water
Club Soda
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
DR. Pepper
Fruit Juice
Gingerale
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Orange
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Soda
Sprite
Thai Iced Coffee
Thai Iced Tea
Thai Iced Tea No Ice
Virgin Mai Tai
Green Tea
Jasmine Tea
Hot Coffee
Wine
Sauvignon Blanc Ponga GLS
Pinot Noir GLS
Shiraz Fat Bastard GLS
White Zinafandel Gls
Chardonnay GLS
Merlot GLS
Cabernet GLS
Duca Red SM BTL
Pinot Noir GLS
Cabernet Corte Moschina GLS
Pinot Grigio Corte Moschina GLS
Trebbiano Duce White SM BTL
Moscato GLS
Rose SM BTL
Riesling
Zenato
Nieto Malbbc
Zardetto GLS
Reisling BTL
Pinot Grigio BTL
Sauvigon Blanc Ponga BTL
Pinot Noir BTL
Shiraz BTL
Malbec BTL
White Zin BTL
Chardonnay BTL
Merlot BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Duca Red BTL
Pinot Noir Dry BTL
Cabernet BTL
Pinot Grigio BTL
Duca White BTL
Moscato BTL
Rose SM BTL
Zardetto BTL
50 Boston Turnpike Suite A, Shrewsbury, MA 01545