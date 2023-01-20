Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thai Rhapsody

review star

No reviews yet

15021 Main St Ste I

Mill Creek, WA 98012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Crispy Spring rolls

Crispy Spring rolls

$9.00

Crispy deep fried vegetable filled roll. Served with plum sauce.

Soft Rolls tofu

Soft Rolls tofu

$9.00

Fresh vegetables and tofu wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce. (**Gluten Free upon request**)

Soft Rolls prawns

Soft Rolls prawns

$11.00

Fresh vegetables and prawns wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce. (**Gluten Free upon request**)

Crab delight

Crab delight

$10.00

Crispy imitation crab meat with cream cheese and celery wrapped in thin crepe. Served with plum sauce.

Coconut Prawns

Coconut Prawns

$12.00

Deep fried butterflied prawn with coconut flakes. Served with plum sauce.

Pot sticker

Pot sticker

$10.00

Deep fried wrapped pork and vegetables. Served with special black sweet sauce.

Calamari

Calamari

$12.00

Fresh lightly breaded calamari deep fried to golden brown. Served with Sriracha sauce.

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$13.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast on skewers. Served with small peanut sauce and cucumber salad.

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$9.00

Deep fried tofu to golden brown. Served with small peanut sauce and plum sauce.

Veggie-combo

Veggie-combo

$14.00

A combination of crispy spring rolls, soft rolls tofu, and fried tofu. Served with small peanut sauce and plum sauce.

Sampler

Sampler

$15.00

A combination of crispy spring roll, pot sticker, crab delight and coconut prawn. Served with plum sauce and black sweet sauce.

Crispy Green Bean

Crispy Green Bean

$9.00

Pan fried green bean with chef special sweet oyster sauce top with sesame seed.

Popcorn Chicken and Fries

Popcorn Chicken and Fries

$9.00

Lightly breaded chicken to golden brown and french fried. Served with ketchup.

Only French Fries

Only French Fries

$6.00

Deep fried french fried. Served with ketchup

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$9.00

Fresh shrimp dipped in tempura batter and deep fried. Served with tempura sauce.

Crispy Fried Wonton Pork

Crispy Fried Wonton Pork

$6.00

Deep fried wonton wrapped with pork to golden brown. Served with plum sauce.

Soup

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$14.00

Thai style hot and sour soup with chili paste, mushroom, lime leave and lemongrass.

Tom Kah Soup

Tom Kah Soup

$15.00

Thai style coconut milk soup with mushroom, lemongrass and lime leave.

Wonton Soup Pork

Wonton Soup Pork

$14.00

Wonton wrapper stuffed with ground pork in special broth, spinach and crispy garlic.

Salad

Beef Salad

Beef Salad

$15.00

Marinated sliced beef with lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onion, chili paste and lime juice.

Lettuce Wrap

Lettuce Wrap

$14.00

Ground chicken, water chestnut, mushroom, ginger, crispy rice noodle enjoy wrapped with lettuce.

Larb Gai

Larb Gai

$14.00

Ground chicken, lime juice, red onion, mint, roasted rice powder, fish sauce with cabbage on the side.

Papaya salad

Papaya salad

$14.00

Fresh green papaya, green bean, tomato, palm sugar, fish sauce, lime juice and peanut.

BBQ

Crying Tiger with Sticky Rice

Crying Tiger with Sticky Rice

$19.00

Grilled marinated steak with chef special spicy lime sauce and roasted rice powder. Served with sticky rice.

BBQ Pork with Sticky Rice

$17.00

Grilled marinated pork with chef special spicy lime sauce and roasted rice powder. Served with sticky rice.

Teriyaki Chicken with Jasmine Rice

Teriyaki Chicken with Jasmine Rice

$16.00

Grilled Marinated chicken breast on skewers with teriyaki sauce, Steamed carrot and broccoli and rice on the side.

Senmee pork

$17.00

Grilled marinated pork with vermicelli noodle, green leaves, cucumber, cilantro, onion, bean sprout and sweet and sour on the side.

Noodle

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$14.00

Small rice noodles stir fried with tamarind sauce, egg, bean sprout, carrot and ground peanut on the side.

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$14.00

Fresh wide rice noodles stir fried with thai soy sauce, egg, carrot, broccoli.

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$14.00

Fresh wide rice noodles stir fried with thai chili sauce, egg, carrot, basil, onion, broccoli, bell, tomato.

Noodle Delight

Noodle Delight

$14.00

Fresh wide noodles lightly pan fried with spinach and top with peanut sauce.

Singapore Noodle

$14.00

Vermicelli noodles stir fried with egg, carrot, cabbage, bean sprout, bell, snow pea, coconut milk and yellow curry powder.

Crystal Noodle

$14.00

Soft thin mung bean noodles stir fried with egg, carrot, onion, cabbage, celery, snow pea, tomato and pineapple.

Pad Ba Mee

$14.00

Egg noodles stir fried with egg, carrot, cabbage, bean sprout and snow pea.

Noodle Soup (Beef Broth)

$14.00

Small rice noodle with chef special beef broth, onion, bean sprout, cilantro and crispy garlic.

Kua Gai

$14.00

Fresh wide rice noodles stir fried with thai soy sauce, egg, lettuce, green onion.

Yakisoba PRAWNS

$17.00

Fresh yakisoba noodles stir fried with prawns, carrot, bean sprout, onion, cabbage and broccoli.

Samurai PadThai

Samurai PadThai

$19.00

Special shrimp tempura on top of pad thai noodles. Served with black sweet sauce and ground peanuts on the side.

House Specialties

Crispy Garlic

Crispy Garlic

$16.00

Lightly breaded chicken with chef special sweet chili sauce, crispy basil and garlic on top. (Choice of meat : Chicken or Prawns)

Orange

$16.00

Lightly breaded chicken with chef special pungent sweet and sour sauce, steamed carrot and broccoli on the side. (Choice of meat : Chicken or Prawns)

Tamarine

$16.00

Lightly breaded chicken with chef special tamarind sauce, snow pea, bell, water chestnut and onion.

Crispy Honey Pork

Crispy Honey Pork

$17.00

Fried marinated pork-butt. Served with sticky rice and thai sriracha sauce.

Black Pepper

$16.00

Stir fried onion, mushroom, carrot, bell with chef special black pepper sauce Choice of meat : Meat combo or Seafood Combo Meat Combination : Chicken, Pork and Beef Seafood Combination : Prawns, Scallops and Calamari

Emerald Green Bean

Emerald Green Bean

$14.00

Stir fried green bean, bell, thai basil and mild chili paste.

Medley of Veggie

$14.00

Stir fried mixed vegetables with chef special sauce, Broccoli, carrot, onion, cabbage, celery, green bean, snow pea, zucchini and mushroom.

Three Knights

Three Knights

$16.00

Stir fried broccoli, bamboo shoot, bell, carrot, onion, cabbage, snow pea, basil, mild chili paste and curry paste. Choice of meat : Meat combo or Seafood Combo Meat Combination : Chicken, Pork and Beef Seafood Combination : Prawns, Scallops and Calamari

Sizzling Delight

$16.00

Stir fried cabbage, carrot, snow pea, onion, zucchini, coriander seed and meat. Served on a hot sizzling plate.

Entrees

Cashew

Cashew

$14.00

Stir fried carrot, celery, cabbage, onion, bell and cashew nut.

Imperial Garlic

Imperial Garlic

$14.00

Stir fried fresh garlic, carrot and broccoli.

Rama

Rama

$14.00

Lightly pan fried spinach and peanut sauce on the top.

Thai Basil

Thai Basil

$14.00

Stir fried basil leaves, onion, bell, carrot, green bean and mushroom.

Sweet Sour

$14.00

Stir fried cucumber, tomato, onion, celery, bell and pineapple.

Broccoli Delight

$14.00

Stir fried broccoli, carrot, snow pea and zucchini.

Wild Jungle

Wild Jungle

$14.00

Stir fried green bean, bamboo shoot, bell, onion, carrot, basil, coconut milk and mild red curry paste.

Prik Khing

$14.00

Stir fried green bean, bell, carrot, basil and ginger curry paste.

Cabbage Delight

$14.00

Stir fried cabbage, carrot, snow pea and zucchini.

Royal Ginger

Royal Ginger

$14.00

Stir fried fresh ginger, onion, green bean, celery, snow pea, carrot, bell and zucchini.

Angel Eggplant

Angel Eggplant

$14.00

Stir fried eggplant, carrot, onion, basil, bell and mild chili paste.

Curry

Red Curry

$14.00

Red curry paste and coconut milk with bell, bamboo shoot and basil.

Green Curry

$14.00

Green curry paste and coconut milk with eggplant, bamboo shoot, bell and basil.

Yellow Curry

$14.00

Yellow curry paste and coconut milk with potato, onion and carrot.

Massamun Curry

$14.00

Massaman curry paste and coconut milk with potato, carrot and peanut.

Panang Curry

$14.00

Panang curry paste and coconut milk with basil and bell.

Salmon Curry

Salmon Curry

$20.00

Fresh king salmon filet cooked with special panang curry sauce, basil and bell.

Roasted Duck Curry

Roasted Duck Curry

$20.00

Half Crispy Roasted Duck with special red curry sauce, basil, lychee, and tomato.

Crab Curry *No Coconut Milk*

Crab Curry *No Coconut Milk*

$20.00

Crab Stir fried with special thai yellow curry powder, egg, celery, onion, bell, cilantro, milk. On top with deep fried soft shell crab to golden brown.

Khao Soi (Curry with Egg Noodle)

Khao Soi (Curry with Egg Noodle)

$17.00

Streamed egg noodle and chicken in coconut milk soup with chili paste, yellow curry, chopped cabbage, pickled cabbage, shallot, bean sprout and crispy egg noodle.

Avocado curry

Avocado curry

$15.00

Fresh avocado with special green curry sauce, basil and bell.

Mango curry (Seasonal)

$15.00

Fresh mango with special yellow curry sauce, onion and bell.

Pineapple curry

$15.00

Fresh pineapple with special red curry sauce, bell, and basil.

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir fried jasmine rice with egg, onion, carrot, broccoli and tomato.

Hawaiian Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir fried jasmine rice with egg, pineapple, snow pea, carrot, tomato, onion and yellow curry powder.

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir fried jasmine rice with egg, basil, snow pea, bell, carrot and onion.

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$20.00

Stir fried jasmine rice with egg, crab meat, onion, carrot, broccoli and tomato.

Meat Combo Fried Rice

$17.00

Stir fried jasmine rice with egg, meat combo (chicken, beef and pork) onion, carrot, broccoli and tomato.

Kids Menu

Chicken Nugget

Chicken Nugget

$9.00

Chicken Nugget come with Broccoli, carrot and Jasmine rice.

Chicken Satay Kid

$9.00

Chicken Satay come with peanut sauce, broccoli, carrot and Jasmine rice.

Orange Chicken Kid

$9.00

Orange Chicken come with Broccoli, carrot and Jasmine rice.

Thai Scrambled Egg Kid

Thai Scrambled Egg Kid

$9.00

Thai Style Scramble egg come with Broccoli, carrot and Jasmine rice.

Side Order

Jasmine Rice SMALL

Jasmine Rice SMALL

$1.50
Jasmine Rice Large

Jasmine Rice Large

$3.00
Brown Rice SMALL

Brown Rice SMALL

$1.50
Brown Rice Large

Brown Rice Large

$3.00
Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$3.50
Peanut Sauce

Peanut Sauce

$4.00

Steamed Wide Noodle

$4.00

Steamed Small Noodle

$4.00

Steamed Veg

$5.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$2.00

Desserts

Fried Banana with ice cream

Fried Banana with ice cream

$6.50

Lightly breaded banana deep fried to golden brown with ice cream. Top with syrup.

Black Sticky rice

$5.50

Sweet black sticky rice. Top with coconut milk.

Lychee cheese Cake

Lychee cheese Cake

$7.50

Original Plain Cheesecake. Top with fresh lychee and strawberry dessert sauce.

Beverages

Thai Ice Tea - Large 24 oz.

$6.00

Thai Ice Coffee - Large 24 oz.

$6.00

Coke - Large 24 oz.

$3.00

Diet Coke - Large 24 oz.

$3.00

Sprite - Large 24 oz.

$3.00

Shirley Temple - Large 24 oz.

$4.25

Mango Juice - Large 24 oz.

$6.00

Pineapple Juice - Large 24 oz.

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Sparkling Water 250 ml.

$5.00

Bottle of water 500 ml.

$1.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Traditional Thai Homemade Cooking Gluten Free, Vegetarian are Welcome !

Website

Location

15021 Main St Ste I, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Palmera - Mill Creek
orange starNo Reviews
15224 Main Street #202 Mill Creek, WA 98012
View restaurantnext
Tablas Woodstone Taverna
orange starNo Reviews
15522 Main St Mill Creek, WA 98012
View restaurantnext
Kafe Neo - Mill Creek
orange starNo Reviews
15130 Main St Mill Creek, WA 98012
View restaurantnext
FROST
orange starNo Reviews
15217 Main Street, STE 106 Mill Creek, WA 98012
View restaurantnext
The Lodge Sports Grille - Mill Creek
orange star4.1 • 1,987
15117 Main St. Mill Creek, WA 98012
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria - Mill Creek
orange star4.9 • 18
15121 Main Street Mill Creek, WA 98012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mill Creek

Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Bothell
orange star4.4 • 4,137
24016 Bothell Everett Hwy Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurantnext
The Lodge Sports Grille - Mill Creek
orange star4.1 • 1,987
15117 Main St. Mill Creek, WA 98012
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0134 - Mill Creek, WA
orange star4.2 • 282
15421 Main St Mill Creek, WA 98012
View restaurantnext
Bay Leaf Bar & Grill - 18505 Bothell Way NE
orange star4.7 • 237
.18505 BOTHELL WAY NE Bothell, WA 98011
View restaurantnext
The Bison - Bothell
orange star4.4 • 218
10111 Main St Bothell, WA 98011
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria - Mill Creek
orange star4.9 • 18
15121 Main Street Mill Creek, WA 98012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mill Creek
Lynnwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Edmonds
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Mukilteo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Snohomish
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston