- Home
- /
- China Grove
- /
- Thai Tair
Thai Tair
No reviews yet
117 N Main St
China Grove, NC 28023
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points now for loyalty members
Dinner
Appetizers
Thai Samples
Thai Appetizer samples comes with spring rolls (2ps), chicken satay (2ps), crab rangoon (2ps), gyoza (2ps), shu mai (2ps)and tofu triangle (4ps)
Spring Roll (G/V)
Deep fried assorted vegetables wrapped in rice paper comes with Thai sweet and sour sauce !!!
Fresh Roll (G/V)
Fresh vegetables, boiled shrimp, seasoned tofu wrapped in a steamed rice paper served with home hoisin sauce topped with crushed peanut
Carb Rangoon
Chicken Wings
Thai style !! Breaded deep fried chicken wings till it golden brown!!
Chicken Satay (GF)
marinated grilled chicken served with our signature peanut sauce and cucumber sauce on the side
Crying Tiger🌶️🌶️
Grilled marinated steak served with jaew sauce
Isan Sausage
Grilled pork sausage served with fresh chili, ginger, cilantro and lettuce on the side
Sai Ua🌶️🌶️
Extra large spicy Thai Northern style sausage served with fresh chili, ginger, cilantro and lettuce on the side
Moo Ping
Marinated grilled pork patty on stick served with sticky rice and jaew sauce
Look Chin Ping
Grilled asian pork balls on skewer served with spicy tamarind sauce
Moo Krob Jim Jaew
Deep fried!! Crispy pork belly served with Jiaw sauce!! (spicy tamarind sauce)
Shu Mai
Gyoza
Grilled Squid (GF)
Grilled Squid on the bed of cabbage served with spicy seafood sauce!!!
Edamame (G/V)
Tofu Triangle (G/V)
Deep Fried cut tofu in a triangle shape served with spicy sweet and sour sauce topped with crushed peanut
Popcorn Shrimp
Deep fried breaded shrimp till golden brown served with sweet and sour and spicy mayo sauce!!
Veggies Tempura (V)
Deep fried assorted breaded vegetables served with sweet and sour and spicy mayo sauce!!
Scallions Pancake (V)
Salad / Yum
House Salad
Mixed Green Salad
House Salad with eggs
Larb Salad 🌶️🌶️
Larb Moo Krob🌶️🌶️
Larb Salad with Crispy pork belly
Larb Gai Krob🌶️🌶️🌶️
Larb Salad with Crispy chicken
Yum Moo Yor🌶️🌶️
Spicy thai salad Yum style with Thai pork cake , ground pork, shrimp , lime juice , red onion , cilantro , tomato
Yum Woon Sen🌶️🌶️
Spicy thai salad Yum style with sweet potato glass noodle , ground pork, shrimp , lime juice , red onion , cilantro , tomato
Yum Talay🌶️🌶️🌶️
Spicy thai salad Yum style with Seafood , lime juice , red onion , cilantro , tomato
Yum Mama Zaab🌶️🌶️🌶️
Spicy thai salad Yum style with Mama noodles , ground pork, shrimp , lime juice , red onion , cilantro , tomato
Moo Na Now🌶️🌶️🌶️
Spicy thai salad Yum style Pork Salad
Som Tom Thai🌶️🌶️
Classic Thai spicy papaya salad with shrimp, peanut, string bean and tomato
Som Tom Pu Plara🌶️🌶️
green papaya, pickled fish & salted field crab, tomatoes, crushed nuts tossed in a chili lime sauce
Som Tom Tod 🌶️🌶️
Crispy papaya serve with som tom Thai sauce with shrimp , peanut , string bean and tomato
Som Tom Tard 🌶️🌶️
Thai Papaya Salad combo comes with crispy pork belly, aisian meat balls, pork cake, shrimps, eggs, noodles
Som Tom Combo 🌶️🌶️
Thai papaya salad combo comes with your choice of Moo Ping (bbq pork) or Chicken wings and Sticky rice
Soup / Hot Pot
S Tom Yum Soup🌶️
Thai spicy creamy hot and sour soup
S Tom Kah Soup
Coconut soup
S Wonton Soup
Mixed chicken and shrimp dumpling in the clear broth
S Miso Soup
Tom Yum Goong Hot Pot🌶️🌶️🌶️
Creamy tom yum soup with shrimp served in a hot pot
Tom Yum Ta-lay Moh Fai🌶️🌶️🌶️
Creamy Tom Yum soup with Seafood served in hot pot
Tom Zaab Kra Dook Moo🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️
Isan style hot & sour soup with bone-in baby back pork spare rib , lemongrass, lime leaves, chili
Muk Neung Ma Now🌶️🌶️🌶️
Steamed Squid in spicy seafood sauce
Nua Toon🌶️🌶️
Marinated beef, slow cooked with spicy Thai herbs
Pa Nang Nua Toon🌶️
Slow cooked Panang curry beef
Thai Street Food
Kow Gra Pao 🌶️🌶️🌶️
Your choice of meat minced stir-fried in Thai spicy basil sauce with holy Thai basil, onion, bell pepper and string bean served with rice on top with fried egg
Kow Gra Pao Moo Krob🌶️🌶️🌶️
Crispy pork belly stir-fried in thai spicy basil sauce onion, bell pepper, Thai holy basil and string bean served with rice on top with fried egg
Kow Ka Na Moo Krob🌶️
Spicy Crispy pork belly with Chinese broccoli served with rice and fried egg
Kow Pad Prik Geang 🌶️🌶️
Stir-Fried your chioce of meat with Thai chili curry paste bell pepper, lime leaf and string bean
Kow Moo Tod
Fried Pork served with rice and fried egg
Kow Kai Jeaw Moo Sub
Thai style omelet mixed with ground pork served with rice and Thai chili sauce
Kow Yum Gai Zaab🌶️🌶️🌶️
Spicy Crispy chicken mixed in Larb sauce with herbs red onion, cilantro, scallion served with rice
Kow Ka Moo
Slow braised pork leg flavored with five spices Served with boiled egg, green mustard, Chinese broccoli and rice
Kow Moo Deang
Roasted pork served with boiled egg with red BBQ sauce and rice
Kow Moo Krob
Crispy pork belly served with boiled egg with red BBQ sauce and rice
Kow Moo Duo
Roasted pork and crispy pork served with boiled egg with red BBQ sauce and rice
Kow Na Ped
Roasted Duck on rice served with Thai BBQ sauce and Chinese broccoli
Kow Pla Pad Ped🌶️🌶️🌶️
Fried Fish fillet in Thai spicy basil herbs sauce served with rice
Kua Kling 🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️
Extremely spicy stir-fried ground meat curry, lime leaf and lemongrass served with rice, fried egg and fresh lettuce, cucumber
Kua Kling Kra Dook Moo🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️
Extremely spicy stir-fried bone-in baby back pork spare rib, lime leaf and lemongrass served with rice, fried egg and fresh lettuce, cucumber
Noodles Stir-Fried
Pad Thai
Rice noodles wok fried with egg, crushed peanut, bean sprouts and scallion, in tamarind juice and soy sauce
Pad Mee Korat 🌶️🌶️
Isan rice noodles stir-fried with scallion and bean sprouts and egg in a mild chili paste
Crispy Noodle Pad Thai
Fried egg noodle dish, double wok-fried with egg, bean sprouts and scallion, in tamarind juice and soy sauce
Pad See You
Sweet sensation Thai noodle dish, soft wide rice noodles fried with egg, Chinese broccoli and carrot in sweet soy sauce
Drunken Noodle🌶️🌶️🌶️
Hot and flavorful Thai noodle dish, soft wide rice noodles fried with Egg, chili pepper, onion, bell pepper, string beans, bamboo and basil
Pad Woon Sen🌶️
Stir-Fried sweet potato glass noodle mixed with eggs, pork , shrimp, onions, scallion, bell pepper, napa cabbage in garlic and white pepper sauce
Thai Sukiyaki🌶️🌶️🌶️
Thai style sukiyaki stir-fried sweet potato glass noodle, eggs, chicken, shrimp, tofu, scallion, napa cabbage ,bell pepper in our signature spicy spicy sukiyaki sauce
Garlic Noodle
Stir-fired Noodle in Garlic sauce
Basil Chili Noodle 🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️
Stir-fired Noodle in Spicy Basil sauce
Rad Nar
Chinese broccoli in Thai gravy sauce over flat wide Noodle.
Noodle Soup
Chicken Noodle Soup
Thai style noodle soup of Chicken broth , steamed rice noodles , Slice tender chicken on top with chopped scallions , cilantros , roasted garlic
Pork Noodle Soup
Thai style noodle soup in Stewed Pork favor , steamed rice noodles , Stewed Pork , Stewed Egg on top with chopped scallions , cilantros , roasted garlic
Beef Noodle Soup
Thai style noodle soup of beef broth , steamed rice noodles , raw slice beef on top with chopped scallions , cilantros , roasted garlic
Veggies Noodle Soup
Thai style noodle soup of beef broth , steamed rice noodles , Assorted Vegetables on top with chopped scallions , cilantros , roasted garlic
Stewed Beef Noodle Soup
Boat Noodle Soup🌶️🌶️
Creamy Darker brown broth slow boiled overnight with pandan leaves, galanga, garlic, rice noodles, chili
Sticky Rice Noodle Soup
Sticky rice noodle served with baby back pork spare-rib, pork balls, pork cake (Moo Yor) slices, Ground pork, green onion and fried onion.
Ba Mee Geow
Thai style noodle soup come with clear both , egg noodles , Steamed wonton , bbq red pork Chinese broccoli on top with chopped scallions , cilantros , roasted garlic
Suki Noodle Soup🌶️🌶️🌶️
this is a most Healthy Noodle Soup “Sukiyaki” is a Japanese hotpot, but Thai people have taken the idea and created our own version we turn them into ready-to-eat individual bowls of noodle soup. your Suki come with Glass Noodle napa cabbage spinach Chinese celery mushrooms eggs And Sukiyaki Sauce on the side
Tom Yum Noodle Soup🌶️🌶️🌶️
Thai style hot & sour noodle soup come with crispy pork, pork balls, blow egg and steamed rice noodles on top with chopped scallions , cilantros , roasted garlic and fried wonton
Tom Yum Ta-lay Noodle Soup🌶️🌶️🌶️
Thai style hot & sour noodle soup come with shirmp, scallop, imitation crap, fish ball, squid , blow egg and steamed rice noodles on top with chopped scallions , cilantros , roasted garlic and fried wonton
Tempura Udon
Udon noodle Served with Shrimp tempura and pulled chicken scallion and bean sprout and eggs in clear broth
Kow Soi 🌶️
Northern style noodle curry soup served with pickled with pickled lettuce, red onion, chili oil paste and topped with crunchy egg noodle.
Know Jean Nam Ya🌶️🌶️
Rice noodles with salmon curry topped with crispy salmon or tilapia, boiled egg, vegetables
Mama Super Zaab🌶️🌶️🌶️
Ramen Mama Noodle in Thai Creamy Tom Yum soup Served with Squid , Pork Balls, Crispy Pork, Shrimp , Eggs ,Scallion and Cilantro
Fried Rice
Thai Fried Rice
Smooth and savory fried rice cooked with egg, your choice of meat , carrot, onion and peas.
Basil Fried Rice🌶️🌶️🌶️
Thai fried rice with fragrant Thai basil, chili pepper, egg, onion and bell pepper-spicy and boldi
Moo Krob Fried Rice
Smooth and savory fried rice cooked with egg, Crispy Pork , carrot, onion and peas.
Tom Yum Fried Rice🌶️🌶️
Smooth and savory fried rice cooked with egg, tomato, lime leaf, lemongrass, onion in Tom Yum Sauce
Green Curry Fried Rice
Smooth and savory fried rice cooked with egg, string beans, bamboo, Thai eggplant, bell pepper and basil in Green Curry Sauce!!
Mango Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, ripe mango, onion, carrot and raisin, seasoned with Indian curry powder
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, pineapple, onion, carrot and raisin, seasoned with Indian curry powder
Main
Garlic White Pepper
This garlic dish is cooked with sauce over fresh lettuce and sprinkled with roasted garlic and cilantro
Broccoli Mushroom
Fresh broccoli stir fried in a light brown sauce with mushroom and carrot
Ginger 🌶️
A distinctive taste of ginger and wood ear mushroom, cooked with brown sauce and a hint of soybean paste
Basil Chili 🌶️🌶️🌶️
This basil dish of fragrant herbs, onion, bell pepper, mushroom and carrot, work wonderfully with delicious chili sauce!
Spicy Eggplant🌶️🌶️🌶️
Spicy dish of fried eggplant, double wok-fried with hot chili pepper, tofu string bean, onion, bell pepper and basil
Spicy Bamboo🌶️🌶️🌶️
Bamboo stir fried in sweet chili sauce with bell pepper, carrot and onion
In Garden
Stir-Fried Assorted Vegetables with Garlic Sauce
Rama Garden
Steamed Assorted Vegetables Served With Peanut Sauce on the side
Thai Curry
Green Curry🌶️
Green Coconut Curry with string beans, bamboo, Thai eggplant, bell pepper and basil
Red Curry🌶️
Red Coconut Curry with string beans, bamboo, Thai eggplant, bell pepper and basil
Yellow Curry🌶️
Yellow Coconut Curry Cooked with Potato, Taro, Pineapple ,Bell Pepper, Carrot and Onion
Panang Curry🌶️🌶️
Panang Coconut Curry cooked with String Bean,Bell Pepper, Carrot on top with Crushed Peanut
Massaman Curry🌶️
Thai coconut Massaman curry with sweet potato, carrot, taro and peanut
Mango Curry🌶️
Ripe mango and aromatic Yellow Curry with onion, bell pepper and carrot
Choo Chee Curry🌶️🌶️
Choo Chee Coconut Curry with bell paper, string beans, carrot, pine apple and basil
Side Order
Drinks/Dessert
Cold Drinks
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
117 N Main St, China Grove, NC 28023