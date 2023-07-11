Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thai Tair

review star

No reviews yet

117 N Main St

China Grove, NC 28023

Dinner

Appetizers

Thai Samples

$15.95

Thai Appetizer samples comes with spring rolls (2ps), chicken satay (2ps), crab rangoon (2ps), gyoza (2ps), shu mai (2ps)and tofu triangle (4ps)

Spring Roll (G/V)

$6.95

Deep fried assorted vegetables wrapped in rice paper comes with Thai sweet and sour sauce !!!

Fresh Roll (G/V)

$8.95

Fresh vegetables, boiled shrimp, seasoned tofu wrapped in a steamed rice paper served with home hoisin sauce topped with crushed peanut

Carb Rangoon

$7.95

Chicken Wings

$10.95

Thai style !! Breaded deep fried chicken wings till it golden brown!!

Chicken Satay (GF)

$10.95

marinated grilled chicken served with our signature peanut sauce and cucumber sauce on the side

Crying Tiger🌶️🌶️

$16.95

Grilled marinated steak served with jaew sauce

Isan Sausage

$9.95

Grilled pork sausage served with fresh chili, ginger, cilantro and lettuce on the side

Sai Ua🌶️🌶️

$14.95

Extra large spicy Thai Northern style sausage served with fresh chili, ginger, cilantro and lettuce on the side

Moo Ping

$12.95

Marinated grilled pork patty on stick served with sticky rice and jaew sauce

Look Chin Ping

$12.95

Grilled asian pork balls on skewer served with spicy tamarind sauce

Moo Krob Jim Jaew

$12.95

Deep fried!! Crispy pork belly served with Jiaw sauce!! (spicy tamarind sauce)

Shu Mai

$5.95

Gyoza

$6.95

Grilled Squid (GF)

$14.95

Grilled Squid on the bed of cabbage served with spicy seafood sauce!!!

Edamame (G/V)

$5.95

Tofu Triangle (G/V)

$5.95

Deep Fried cut tofu in a triangle shape served with spicy sweet and sour sauce topped with crushed peanut

Popcorn Shrimp

$8.95

Deep fried breaded shrimp till golden brown served with sweet and sour and spicy mayo sauce!!

Veggies Tempura (V)

$10.95

Deep fried assorted breaded vegetables served with sweet and sour and spicy mayo sauce!!

Scallions Pancake (V)

$5.95

Salad / Yum

House Salad

$6.95

Mixed Green Salad

$7.95

House Salad with eggs

Larb Salad 🌶️🌶️

$10.95

Larb Moo Krob🌶️🌶️

$15.95

Larb Salad with Crispy pork belly

Larb Gai Krob🌶️🌶️🌶️

$15.95

Larb Salad with Crispy chicken

Yum Moo Yor🌶️🌶️

$17.95

Spicy thai salad Yum style with Thai pork cake , ground pork, shrimp , lime juice , red onion , cilantro , tomato

Yum Woon Sen🌶️🌶️

$17.95

Spicy thai salad Yum style with sweet potato glass noodle , ground pork, shrimp , lime juice , red onion , cilantro , tomato

Yum Talay🌶️🌶️🌶️

$18.95

Spicy thai salad Yum style with Seafood , lime juice , red onion , cilantro , tomato

Yum Mama Zaab🌶️🌶️🌶️

$17.95

Spicy thai salad Yum style with Mama noodles , ground pork, shrimp , lime juice , red onion , cilantro , tomato

Moo Na Now🌶️🌶️🌶️

$13.95

Spicy thai salad Yum style Pork Salad

Som Tom Thai🌶️🌶️

$12.95

Classic Thai spicy papaya salad with shrimp, peanut, string bean and tomato

Som Tom Pu Plara🌶️🌶️

$13.95

green papaya, pickled fish & salted field crab, tomatoes, crushed nuts tossed in a chili lime sauce

Som Tom Tod 🌶️🌶️

$14.95

Crispy papaya serve with som tom Thai sauce with shrimp , peanut , string bean and tomato

Som Tom Tard 🌶️🌶️

$20.95

Thai Papaya Salad combo comes with crispy pork belly, aisian meat balls, pork cake, shrimps, eggs, noodles

Som Tom Combo 🌶️🌶️

$17.95

Thai papaya salad combo comes with your choice of Moo Ping (bbq pork) or Chicken wings and Sticky rice

Soup / Hot Pot

S Tom Yum Soup🌶️

$4.95

Thai spicy creamy hot and sour soup

S Tom Kah Soup

$4.95

Coconut soup

S Wonton Soup

$4.95

Mixed chicken and shrimp dumpling in the clear broth

S Miso Soup

$4.95

Tom Yum Goong Hot Pot🌶️🌶️🌶️

$16.95

Creamy tom yum soup with shrimp served in a hot pot

Tom Yum Ta-lay Moh Fai🌶️🌶️🌶️

$20.95

Creamy Tom Yum soup with Seafood served in hot pot

Tom Zaab Kra Dook Moo🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️

$17.95

Isan style hot & sour soup with bone-in baby back pork spare rib , lemongrass, lime leaves, chili

Muk Neung Ma Now🌶️🌶️🌶️

$16.95

Steamed Squid in spicy seafood sauce

Nua Toon🌶️🌶️

$18.95

Marinated beef, slow cooked with spicy Thai herbs

Pa Nang Nua Toon🌶️

$18.95

Slow cooked Panang curry beef

Thai Street Food

Kow Gra Pao 🌶️🌶️🌶️

$11.95

Your choice of meat minced stir-fried in Thai spicy basil sauce with holy Thai basil, onion, bell pepper and string bean served with rice on top with fried egg

Kow Gra Pao Moo Krob🌶️🌶️🌶️

$15.95

Crispy pork belly stir-fried in thai spicy basil sauce onion, bell pepper, Thai holy basil and string bean served with rice on top with fried egg

Kow Ka Na Moo Krob🌶️

$15.95

Spicy Crispy pork belly with Chinese broccoli served with rice and fried egg

Kow Pad Prik Geang 🌶️🌶️

$11.95

Stir-Fried your chioce of meat with Thai chili curry paste bell pepper, lime leaf and string bean

Kow Moo Tod

Kow Moo Tod

$13.95

Fried Pork served with rice and fried egg

Kow Kai Jeaw Moo Sub

$11.95

Thai style omelet mixed with ground pork served with rice and Thai chili sauce

Kow Yum Gai Zaab🌶️🌶️🌶️

Kow Yum Gai Zaab🌶️🌶️🌶️

$13.95

Spicy Crispy chicken mixed in Larb sauce with herbs red onion, cilantro, scallion served with rice

Kow Ka Moo

$16.95

Slow braised pork leg flavored with five spices Served with boiled egg, green mustard, Chinese broccoli and rice

Kow Moo Deang

$15.95

Roasted pork served with boiled egg with red BBQ sauce and rice

Kow Moo Krob

$15.95

Crispy pork belly served with boiled egg with red BBQ sauce and rice

Kow Moo Duo

Kow Moo Duo

$18.95

Roasted pork and crispy pork served with boiled egg with red BBQ sauce and rice

Kow Na Ped

$18.95

Roasted Duck on rice served with Thai BBQ sauce and Chinese broccoli

Kow Pla Pad Ped🌶️🌶️🌶️

$16.95

Fried Fish fillet in Thai spicy basil herbs sauce served with rice

Kua Kling 🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️

$13.95

Extremely spicy stir-fried ground meat curry, lime leaf and lemongrass served with rice, fried egg and fresh lettuce, cucumber

Kua Kling Kra Dook Moo🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️

$15.95

Extremely spicy stir-fried bone-in baby back pork spare rib, lime leaf and lemongrass served with rice, fried egg and fresh lettuce, cucumber

Noodles Stir-Fried

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$10.95

Rice noodles wok fried with egg, crushed peanut, bean sprouts and scallion, in tamarind juice and soy sauce

Pad Mee Korat 🌶️🌶️

$12.95

Isan rice noodles stir-fried with scallion and bean sprouts and egg in a mild chili paste

Crispy Noodle Pad Thai

$12.95

Fried egg noodle dish, double wok-fried with egg, bean sprouts and scallion, in tamarind juice and soy sauce

Pad See You

$10.95

Sweet sensation Thai noodle dish, soft wide rice noodles fried with egg, Chinese broccoli and carrot in sweet soy sauce

Drunken Noodle🌶️🌶️🌶️

$10.95

Hot and flavorful Thai noodle dish, soft wide rice noodles fried with Egg, chili pepper, onion, bell pepper, string beans, bamboo and basil

Pad Woon Sen🌶️

$15.95

Stir-Fried sweet potato glass noodle mixed with eggs, pork , shrimp, onions, scallion, bell pepper, napa cabbage in garlic and white pepper sauce

Thai Sukiyaki🌶️🌶️🌶️

$15.95

Thai style sukiyaki stir-fried sweet potato glass noodle, eggs, chicken, shrimp, tofu, scallion, napa cabbage ,bell pepper in our signature spicy spicy sukiyaki sauce

Garlic Noodle

$12.95

Stir-fired Noodle in Garlic sauce

Basil Chili Noodle 🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️

$13.95

Stir-fired Noodle in Spicy Basil sauce

Rad Nar

$12.95

Chinese broccoli in Thai gravy sauce over flat wide Noodle.

Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$11.95

Thai style noodle soup of Chicken broth , steamed rice noodles , Slice tender chicken on top with chopped scallions , cilantros , roasted garlic

Pork Noodle Soup

$13.95

Thai style noodle soup in Stewed Pork favor , steamed rice noodles , Stewed Pork , Stewed Egg on top with chopped scallions , cilantros , roasted garlic

Beef Noodle Soup

$13.95

Thai style noodle soup of beef broth , steamed rice noodles , raw slice beef on top with chopped scallions , cilantros , roasted garlic

Veggies Noodle Soup

$10.95

Thai style noodle soup of beef broth , steamed rice noodles , Assorted Vegetables on top with chopped scallions , cilantros , roasted garlic

Stewed Beef Noodle Soup

$15.95

Boat Noodle Soup🌶️🌶️

$11.95

Creamy Darker brown broth slow boiled overnight with pandan leaves, galanga, garlic, rice noodles, chili

Sticky Rice Noodle Soup

$15.95

Sticky rice noodle served with baby back pork spare-rib, pork balls, pork cake (Moo Yor) slices, Ground pork, green onion and fried onion.

Ba Mee Geow

$15.95

Thai style noodle soup come with clear both , egg noodles , Steamed wonton , bbq red pork Chinese broccoli on top with chopped scallions , cilantros , roasted garlic

Suki Noodle Soup🌶️🌶️🌶️

$10.95

this is a most Healthy Noodle Soup “Sukiyaki” is a Japanese hotpot, but Thai people have taken the idea and created our own version we turn them into ready-to-eat individual bowls of noodle soup. your Suki come with Glass Noodle napa cabbage spinach Chinese celery mushrooms eggs And Sukiyaki Sauce on the side

Tom Yum Noodle Soup🌶️🌶️🌶️

$15.95

Thai style hot & sour noodle soup come with crispy pork, pork balls, blow egg and steamed rice noodles on top with chopped scallions , cilantros , roasted garlic and fried wonton

Tom Yum Ta-lay Noodle Soup🌶️🌶️🌶️

$20.95

Thai style hot & sour noodle soup come with shirmp, scallop, imitation crap, fish ball, squid , blow egg and steamed rice noodles on top with chopped scallions , cilantros , roasted garlic and fried wonton

Tempura Udon

$15.95

Udon noodle Served with Shrimp tempura and pulled chicken scallion and bean sprout and eggs in clear broth

Kow Soi 🌶️

$15.95

Northern style noodle curry soup served with pickled with pickled lettuce, red onion, chili oil paste and topped with crunchy egg noodle.

Know Jean Nam Ya🌶️🌶️

$16.95

Rice noodles with salmon curry topped with crispy salmon or tilapia, boiled egg, vegetables

Mama Super Zaab🌶️🌶️🌶️

Mama Super Zaab🌶️🌶️🌶️

$21.95

Ramen Mama Noodle in Thai Creamy Tom Yum soup Served with Squid , Pork Balls, Crispy Pork, Shrimp , Eggs ,Scallion and Cilantro

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$10.95

Smooth and savory fried rice cooked with egg, your choice of meat , carrot, onion and peas.

Basil Fried Rice🌶️🌶️🌶️

$11.95

Thai fried rice with fragrant Thai basil, chili pepper, egg, onion and bell pepper-spicy and boldi

Moo Krob Fried Rice

$15.95

Smooth and savory fried rice cooked with egg, Crispy Pork , carrot, onion and peas.

Tom Yum Fried Rice🌶️🌶️

$12.95

Smooth and savory fried rice cooked with egg, tomato, lime leaf, lemongrass, onion in Tom Yum Sauce

Green Curry Fried Rice

$11.95

Smooth and savory fried rice cooked with egg, string beans, bamboo, Thai eggplant, bell pepper and basil in Green Curry Sauce!!

Mango Fried Rice

$11.95

Fried rice with egg, ripe mango, onion, carrot and raisin, seasoned with Indian curry powder

Pineapple Fried Rice

$11.95

Fried rice with egg, pineapple, onion, carrot and raisin, seasoned with Indian curry powder

Main

Garlic White Pepper

$10.95

This garlic dish is cooked with sauce over fresh lettuce and sprinkled with roasted garlic and cilantro

Broccoli Mushroom

$10.95

Fresh broccoli stir fried in a light brown sauce with mushroom and carrot

Ginger 🌶️

$10.95

A distinctive taste of ginger and wood ear mushroom, cooked with brown sauce and a hint of soybean paste

Basil Chili 🌶️🌶️🌶️

$10.95

This basil dish of fragrant herbs, onion, bell pepper, mushroom and carrot, work wonderfully with delicious chili sauce!

Spicy Eggplant🌶️🌶️🌶️

$10.95

Spicy dish of fried eggplant, double wok-fried with hot chili pepper, tofu string bean, onion, bell pepper and basil

Spicy Bamboo🌶️🌶️🌶️

$10.95

Bamboo stir fried in sweet chili sauce with bell pepper, carrot and onion

In Garden

$10.95

Stir-Fried Assorted Vegetables with Garlic Sauce

Rama Garden

$10.95

Steamed Assorted Vegetables Served With Peanut Sauce on the side

Thai Curry

Green Curry🌶️

$10.95

Green Coconut Curry with string beans, bamboo, Thai eggplant, bell pepper and basil

Red Curry🌶️

$10.95

Red Coconut Curry with string beans, bamboo, Thai eggplant, bell pepper and basil

Yellow Curry🌶️

$10.95

Yellow Coconut Curry Cooked with Potato, Taro, Pineapple ,Bell Pepper, Carrot and Onion

Panang Curry🌶️🌶️

$10.95

Panang Coconut Curry cooked with String Bean,Bell Pepper, Carrot on top with Crushed Peanut

Massaman Curry🌶️

$10.95

Thai coconut Massaman curry with sweet potato, carrot, taro and peanut

Mango Curry🌶️

$10.95

Ripe mango and aromatic Yellow Curry with onion, bell pepper and carrot

Choo Chee Curry🌶️🌶️

$10.95

Choo Chee Coconut Curry with bell paper, string beans, carrot, pine apple and basil

Side Order

White Rice

$1.00

Sticky Rice

$2.00

Fried Eggs

$2.50

Steamed Rice Noodle

$3.95

Streamed Veggies

$3.95

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Sweet and Sour Sauce

$1.00

Dumpling Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$2.00

Jiew Sauce (Spicy Tamarind Fish Sauce)

$2.00

Spicy Seafood Sauce

$2.00

Drinks/Dessert

Soda/Beverage

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Bottle of Water

$2.00

Cold Drinks

Thai Iced Thai

$5.95

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.95

Milk Tea

$5.95

Jasmine Green Tea V/G

$4.95

Unsweetened Green Tea V/G

$4.95

Thai Lemon Tea V/G

$5.95

Lemon Green Tea V/G

$5.95

Frozen Green Tea

$6.95

Frozen Thai Tea

$6.95

Frozen Taro

$6.95

Frozen Thai Coffee

$6.95

Frozen Mango

$6.95

Dessert

Coconut Sticky Rice W Mango

$8.95

Fried Ice Cream

$8.95

Thai Custard (GF)

$7.95

Taro Pearls in Coconut Cream

$6.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
