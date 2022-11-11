Thai Time 96 Front St

Restaurant info

Thai Time is located in the heart of downtown Binghamton, overlooking the Chenango River, offering an amazing view of the city. Thai Time is best known for our Asian fusion cuisine, featuring our signature Drunken Noodles and Pho, which is a traditional asian soup made with beef. Our latest renovation has now added two levels of outdoor seating for you to appreciate the spectacular view, along with a seasonal fully stocked bar located on the lower level.