Thai Time 96 Front St

Order Again

Popular Items

SWEET POTATO TEMPURA ROLL
SPICY TUNA ROLL
Summer Rolls

Appetizers

Thai Crispy Rolls

$6.50

Crispy mixed vegetable rolls served with sweet & sour sauce.

Summer Rolls

$6.50

Fresh vegetables, white rice noodles, and fresh shrimp served with hoisin and sweet & sour sauce.

Fried Calamari

$8.50

Battered calamari served with sweet & sour sauce.

Chicken Satay

$7.50

Grilled chicken tender served with peanut sauce.

Curry Puff

$6.50

Diced chicken, potatoes, and onions in a curry marinade wrapped in pastry dough, served with sweet & sour sauce.

Pepper Shrimp

$7.00

Shrimp in a crispy wrap served with sweet & sour sauce.

Green Mussel Garlic

$8.50Out of stock

Steamed green mussels topped with basil garlic sauce.

Garden Crispy

$6.50

Battered deep-fried mixed vegetables served with sweet & sour sauce.

Soups

"Pho"

$9.95+

Tom Yum Goong

$6.00

Tom Kha Gai

$6.00

Salads

Martini Seafood Salad

$9.95

Seared shrimp and scallops with pineapples, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and avocados in a sweet & sour garlic sauce.

Spicy Beef Salad

$10.95

Grilled beef with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers scallions, onions, cilantro and lemon juice.

Thai Time Salad

$10.95

Lettuce with grilled shrimp & chicken, bell peppers, carrots, broccoli, pineapple, avocado, onions, and tomatoes served with peanut sauce or honey ginger.

Yum Seafood Salad

$11.95

Shrimp, scallops, squid, mussels, pineapple, bell peppers, avocado, onion, scallion, cilantro, chili paste and lime juice.

Chef Specials

Geyser Jumbo

$27.95

Sautéed jumbo shrimp with onion, bamboo, mushrooms, baby corn, snow peas, string beans, bell peppers, broccoli, celery over vermicelli noodles.

Bangkok Ocean

$27.95

Sautéed seafood combination of shrimp, scallops, squid, and mussels with onions, kachai, bell peppers, kefir lime leaves, bamboo, mushrooms, baby corn, snow peas, broccoli Thai basil leaves, and chili paste.

Thai Time Seafood

$27.95

Sautéed seafood combination with onions, mushroom, broccoli, bell peppers, baby corn, snow peas, bamboo shoots, Thai basil leaves with spicy garlic sauce.

Kha Prow Duck

$28.95

Crispy roasted duck topped with spicy garlic sauce, onions, bamboo, snow peas, bell peppers, baby corn, broccoli, mushrooms, and Thai basil leaves.

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$7.50

Cheese Cake Egg Roll

$7.50

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.50

Sides ONLY

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

White Rice

$1.50

Extras

Extra noodles

$4.00

Extra Veggies

$2.00

Extra Pineapple

$2.00

Sauces

Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Sweet & Sour

$0.50

Chili Oil

$0.50

Hoisin Sauce

$0.50

Oyster Sauce

$0.50

STARTERS

SEAWEED SALAD

$6.00

EDAMAME

$6.00

steamed soy bean pod in salt seasoning

SUSHI & CHIPS

$12.00

spicy tuna, salmon and avocado over fried wanton chips with spicy mayo and eel sauce

TUNA POPPERS

$12.00

4 halves jalapeño filled with spicy tuna and cream cheese then tempura with eel sauce and spicy mayo sauce

SEAFOOD CEVICHE

$15.00

white fish and shrimp marinated in citrus juice, vinegar, cilantro, tomato, onion and chili-garlic sauce served in wonton chips

TUNA TATAKI

$19.00

4 oz. lightly seared seasoned tuna with ponzu sauce and scallion

SPICY KANI SALAD

$8.00

shredded crab stick, scallion and cucumber with spicy mayo sauce

SASHIMI

AMA EBI

$6.50

MP

$6.50

EBI

$6.50

HAMACHI

$8.00

HOTATEGAL

$9.00

IKA

$7.00

IKURA

$6.50

KANI

$6.00

MAGURO

$8.00

SHIRO MAGURO

$8.00

TORO

$16.00

MP

$16.00

MASAGO

$6.00

SABA

$6.50

SAKE

$8.00

KUNSEL SAKE

$8.50

TOBIKO

$7.00

TAKO

$7.00

TAMAGO

$6.00

UNAGI

$8.00

UNI

MP

TORO (Copy)

$6.00

ASH (SPECIAL)

$20.00

TRADITIONAL ROLL

TUNA ROLL

$8.00

SALMON ROLL

$8.00

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$8.50

SPICY SALMON ROLL

$8.50

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$6.00

cucumber, avocado, crab stick, sesame seed

YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$8.00

yellowtail and scallion

UNAGI ROLL

$8.50

baked eel, cucumber and sesame seed with eel sauce

SPIDER ROLL

$12.00

softshell crab tempura, avocado, cucumber with eel sauce

PHILADELPHIA ROLL

$8.50

smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado and sesame seed

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$8.50

tempura shrimp, avocado and cucumber with sesame seed

SPICY SCALLOP ROLL

$9.00

steamed scallop, red sauce and lettuce with spicy mayo.

SPICY KANI ROLL

$8.00

spicy crab salad in a roll with crunch outside.

HAND ROLL

FISH HAND ROLL

$6.50

VEGETARIAN HAND ROLL

$6.50

Tuna HR

$6.00

Spicy Tuna HR

$6.50

California HR

$5.50

Yellowtail HR

$6.00

Unagi HR

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura HR

$6.00

Philadelphia HR

$6.00

Spicy Scallop HR

$6.50

Spicy Kani HR

$6.00

Spider Roll HR

$7.50

Salmon HR

$6.00

Spicy Salmon HR

$6.50

VEGETARIAN ROLL

VEGETARIAN ROLL

$7.50

SWEET POTATO TEMPURA ROLL

$5.00

AVOCADO ROLL

$5.00

ASPARAGUS ROLL

$5.00

CUCUMBER ROLL

$5.00

VEGGIE ROLL

$7.00

FUSION ROLLS

THE THAI TIME ROLL

$18.00

fresh tuna, crabstick tempura, basil, jalapeño and avocado topped with fresh sweet shrimp. Sauced with wasabi-mayo and chili oil.

WILDCATS ROLL

$17.00

yellowtail, tuna, jalapeno and cucumber wrapped in avocado and topped with tobiko and wasabi-mayo sauce and spicy mayo sauce.

FIERY VIKING ROLL

$17.00

spicy salmon, shrimp tempura and avocado wrapped in seared scallop and topped with spicy chopped octopus and spicy mayo and eel sauce. Served on fire.

BROOME COUNTY ROLL

$15.00

spicy Tuna, cream cheese and cucumber wrapped in baked eel and topped with crunch and eel sauce.

SPICY AHI ROLL

$15.00

white tuna, shrimp tempura, kampyo and cucumber wrapped in spicy tuna with spicy mayo and crunch topping.

CHECKERED ROLL

$15.75

softshell crab tempura and avocado wrapped in salmon and white tuna, topped with scallion and wasabi-mayo sauce and eel sauce.

TWO LINES ROLL

$15.50

shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado wrapped in spicy tuna and crab-shrimp mixed. Spicy mayo and eel sauce on top.

CRACKLING ROLL

$14.75

tuna, cream cheese, jalapeño tempura and wrapped in crab stick and topped with spicy mayo and potato crunch.

SPECIAL RAINBOW ROLL

$15.00

crabstick, avocado and cucumber wrapped in assorted fresh fish, avocado with truffle oil and citrus juice, lightly torch.

SUSHI BOUQUET ROLL

$18.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cilantro and avocado roll in soy wrapper with chili oil, citrus juice and wasabi-mayo sauce.

TUNA TRIANGLE w/ KANI SALAD

$16.00

DEEP FRIED ROLL. spicy tuna, cream cheese, jalapeno topped with spicy kani salad.

RED LOBSTER ROLL

$21.00

steamed lobster tail, avocado, crunch and spicy crab stick in soy wrapper with spicy mayo sauce.

SUSHI BAKED

SCALLOP & CRAB STICK MIXED

$19.00

SHRIMP & CRAB STICK MIXED

$18.00

SALMON & CRAB STICK MIXED

$17.00

FUSION BOWLS / PLATTERS

3 WAY LOBSTER

$37.00

5 slices of lobster meat, small cup of lobster meat tempura and half (5 pcs) of lobster roll.

SALMON POKE BOWL

$15.00

Diced cut fresh salmon or tuna, sesame seed, scallion, togarashi, sesame oil, soy sauce, cucumber and avocado over sushi rice.

TUNA POKE BOWLl

$15.00

Diced cut fresh salmon or tuna, sesame seed, scallion, togarashi, sesame oil, soy sauce, cucumber and avocado over sushi rice.

SUSHI COMBO

$19.00

5 pcs. sushi/nigiri (tuna, salmon, hamachi, white tuna, crab stick) and California roll.

SUSHI-SASHIMI COMBO

$25.00

3 pcs sushi/nigiri, 6 pcs sashimi and Spicy Tuna roll.

SM SASHIMI PLATTER

$32.00

15 pcs of assorted fresh seafood.

LG SASHIMI PLATTER

$49.00

25 pcs of assorted fresh seafood

DATE PLATTER

$70.00

4 pcs NigIri, 6 pcs sashimi, Spicy Tuna poppers, California roll, Red Lobster roll and Wildcats roll. Comes with 2 house sake martini drinks and soups or regular salad.

Add Ons

Avocado

$1.00

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Crunch

$0.50

Soy Wrapper

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Fry the roll

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

WKND NIGHT Sushi Specials

SPICY Tuna Crispy Rice

$12.00

BABY Scallop Roll

$18.00

Thai Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$3.75

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.75

Soda Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Soda ( Fanta )

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Hot Drinks

Tea

$2.00

coffee

$3.75

Curry

Red Curry

$10.95

Coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, kefir lime leaves, string beans, snow peas, and Thai basil leaves.

Panang Curry

$10.95

Coconut milk, cabbage, bell peppers, kefir lime leaves, snow peas and Thai basil leaves.

Pineapple Curry

$10.95

Coconut milk, pineapples, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, string beans, snow peas, kefir lime leaves and Thai basil leaves.

Green Curry

$10.95

Coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, string beans, snow peas, kefir lime leaves and Thai basil leaves.

Yellow Curry

$10.95

Coconut milk, potatoes, onions, and carrots topped with fried onions.

Massaman Curry

$10.95

Potatoes, carrots, pineapple, peanuts and onions, topped with peanuts.

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$10.95

Eggs, onions, broccoli, snow peas, baby corn.

Spicy Fried Rice

$10.95

Eggs, onions, bell peppers, carrots, broccoli and Thai basil leaves.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$10.95

Eggs, pineapples, carrots, onions, snow peas, cashew nuts, and raisins.

Yellow Curry Fried Rice

$10.95

Yellow curry flavored rice with eggs, carrots, baby corn, snow peas, and onions.

Green Curry Fried Rice

$10.95

Green curry flavored rice with eggs, onions, string beans, snow peas, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, ka-chai, and Thai basil leaves.

Red Curry Fried Rice

$10.95

Red curry flavored rice with eggs, onions, bamboo shoots, string beans, bell peppers, snow peas and Thai basil leaves.

Entree

Spicy Basil

$10.95

Onions, bell peppers, baby corn, mushrooms, broccoli, string beans, snow peas and Thai basil leaves in a spicy garlic sauce.

Rama

$10.95

Onions, pineapples, bell peppers, celery, carrots, snow peas, broccoli, and cabbage topped with classic peanut sauce.

Eggplant

$10.95

Eggplant, onions, broccoli mushrooms, bell peppers, string beans, snow peas and Thai basil leaves in a spicy garlic sauce.

Broccoli

$10.95

Broccoli, mushrooms, baby corn and onions in oyster sauce.

Ginger Delight

$10.95

Ginger, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, bamboo, scallions, snow peas, and cabbage.

Prik Khing

$10.95

String beans, red bell peppers, kefir lime leaves in Prik Khing curry.

Spicy Lemongrass

$10.95

Bell pepper, onion, mushroom stir-fry in spicy lemongrass sauce.

Bangkok Garlic

$10.95

Carrots, onions, snow peas, celery, baby corn, cabbage, bell peppers, and broccoli in a garlic sauce.

Cashew

$10.95

Cashews, onions, bell peppers, baby corn, carrots, broccoli, pineapple, celery and dried chili with tamarind chili sauce.

Vegetarian Delight

$10.95

Stir fried snow peas, carrots, broccoli, onions, cabbage, celery, broccoli, bell peppers, baby corn in garlic sauce.

Noodles

Drunken Noodle

$10.95

Shrimp and chicken, fresh Thai rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, onions and Thai basil leaves.

Pad Thai

$10.95

Shrimp and chicken, Thai rice noodles stir- fried with eggs, crushed peanuts, scallions, and bean sprouts in sweet tamarind sauce.

Pad See Aew

$10.95

Flat rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, broccoli, snow peas, onions, and baby corn in sweet soy sauce.

Pattaya Noodle

$10.95

Flat rice noodles stir-fired with eggs, snow peas, baby corn, onions, and broccoli in classic peanut sauce

Pad Woon Sen

$10.95

Vermicelli noodles with eggs, broccoli, baby corn, snow peas, celery, bamboo, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers.

Wonton Pad Thai

$10.95

Shrimp, chicken and tofu stir-fried with eggs, snow peas, carrots, crush peanuts, scallions, bean sprouts, and wontons (5) in sweet tamarind sauce.

Lard Nah

$10.95

Wide rice noodles with egg, broccoli, bamboo, baby corn, celery, onions and mushrooms topped with Thai gravy.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thai Time is located in the heart of downtown Binghamton, overlooking the Chenango River, offering an amazing view of the city. Thai Time is best known for our Asian fusion cuisine, featuring our signature Drunken Noodles and Pho, which is a traditional asian soup made with beef. Our latest renovation has now added two levels of outdoor seating for you to appreciate the spectacular view, along with a seasonal fully stocked bar located on the lower level.

96 Front St, Binghamton, NY 13905

Directions

Thai Time image

