Thai Tip Restaurant
1512 Wyoming Blvd NE suite E
Albuquerque, NM 87112
APPETIZERS
A-1 Egg Rolls
eggroll paper lightly fried with ground pork carrots cabbage and silver noodles
A-2 fresh Spring Rolls
Choice of chicken, tofu, or shrimp, lettuce, cucumbers, carrots and soft rice noodles wrapped in rice paper. Served with homemade sweet and sour sauce.
A-6 Fried Tofu 10pcs
Lightly fried tofu, served with homemade sweet and sour sauce.
A-7 chicken Satay 3pcs.
Marinated chicken with Thai spices, charbroiled on skewers and brushed with coconut milk. Served with homemade peanut sauce and crushed peanuts.
A-8 Assorted Appetizers
2 egg rolls, 2 pieces of satay, 2 chicken pot stickers, 2 fried wontons and 2 mini egg rolls. Served with homemade sweet and sour sauce and peanut sauce with crushed peanuts.
A-10 mini Egg Rolls 12pcs
Deep fried wontons filled with cream cheese, imitation crab and green onions. Served with home-made sweet and sour sauce.
A-11 Shrimp Tempura 8pcs
Deep fried tempura shrimp, broccoli, cauliflower and bell peppers. Served with homemade sweet and sour sauce.
A-12 fried Wontons 10pcs
Deep fried wontons (Thai style) filled with seasoned ground pork. Served with homemade sweet and sour sauce.
A-13 Chicken Potstickers 8pcs
Fried dumplings filled with chicken and vegetables. Served with homemade pot sticker sauce.
A-14 vegetarian Potstickers 8pcs
Fried dumplings filled with textured soy protein
A-15 chicken Wings
Fried chicken wings accompanied with your choice of honey BBQ, lemon garlic rub, or dry wings with Thai Style sauce.
STIR-FRY
D-1 fried chilies with bamboo
Stir fried with your choice of protein, Thai curry, bamboo shoots, onions, bell peppers, and basil; tossed in a savory sauce.
D-2 chilies with basil (pad gra prow)
Stir fried with your choice of protein, garlic, basil, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions; tossed in a savory sauce.
D-3 Fresh Ginger (pad khing)
Stir fried with your choice of protein, mixed veggies, fresh ginger, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers; tossed in a savory sauce.
D-4 Sweet And Sour
Stir fried with your choice of protein, mixed veggies and pineapple; tossed in a Thai sweet and sour sauce.
D-5 Chicken Cashew
Stir fried with your choice of protein, onions, carrots, garlic and cashew nuts; tossed in a sweet tomato-based sauce.
D-6 Thai Green Bean curry
Stir fried with your choice of protein, green beans and bell peppers; tossed in a savory curry-based sauce.
D-7 Eggplant Thai Style
Stir fried with your choice of protein, eggplant and bell peppers; tossed in a rich savory sauce.
D-12 Pad Nam Prik Pow
Stir fried with your choice of protein, carrots, onions and bell peppers; tossed in a special blend of shrimp chili sauce.
D-13 Pra-Ram Long song
Stir fried with your choice of protein, cashews and peanut sauce; served with a side of broccoli.
NOODLES
N-1 Pad Thai Noodles
Thai Tip’s most popular noodle dish. Medium flat rice noodles stir fried with your choice of protein, egg, green onions and bean sprouts; tossed in a savory tamarind sauce. Served with a side of peanuts, dried chili and lime.
N-2 Fried noodles and broccoli (pad see ewe)
Thai wide flat rice noodles stir fried with your choice of protein, broccoli, egg and garlic; tossed in a tangy sauce.
N-3 spicy noodles (pad kee mow)
Thai wide flat rice noodles stir fried with your choice of protein, basil, onions, garlic, bell peppers and mushrooms; tossed in a savory sauce.
N-4 noodles and gravy (lad nah)
Wide rice noodles stir fried with your choice of protein, topped with broccoli and our special Thai gravy sauce
N-5 fried noodles Thai style
Wide rice noodles stir fried with your choice of protein, onions, bean sprouts, bell peppers and egg
N-6 chow mein noodles
Crispy and soft egg noodles stir fried with your choice of protein and mixed vegetables. Topped with our special Thai gravy sauce.
N-7 Lo mein noodles
Soft fried egg noodles stir fried with your choice of protein and mixed vegetable; tossed in a savory sauce
D-10 silver noodles
Clear noodles made of vegetables stir-fried with your choice of protein, egg, onions, carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers and mushrooms; tossed in a savory sauce.
CURRY
C-1 Red Curry
Red curry has a rich, bold, spicy flavor component. It’s mixed with coconut milk and topped with bell peppers and fresh basil.
C-2 Green Curry
Green curry has bright, herbal, earthy flavor component. It’s mixed with coconut milk and topped with bell peppers and fresh basil.
C-3 Yellow Curry
Yellow curry has a creamy, mellow flavor component. It’s mixed with coconut milk and topped with bell peppers.
C-4 Pa Nang Curry
Served with your choice of protein, Thai pa nang red curry, green beans, coconut milk, bell peppers and lime leaves.
C-5 Eggplant Curry
Served with your choice of protein, green curry, eggplant, and coconut milk; topped with bell peppers
C-6 Pineapple Curry
A delicious mixture of red curry, your choice of protein, coconut milk, and pineapple; topped with bell peppers
C-7 Mus Sa Maan Curry
Served with your choice of protein, red curry, potatoes and onions; topped with roasted peanuts and bell peppers.
FRIED RICE
R-1 Fried Rice (kao pad)
Jasmine rice stir fried with your choice of protein, egg, onions and tomatoes.
R-2 famous teriyaki fried rice
Tip’s special fried rice served with your choice of protein, egg, bacon/bacon grease, onions, peas and carrots; tossed in a teriyaki sauce.
R-3 pineapple fried rice
Jasmine rice stir fried with your choice of protein, cashew nuts, pineapple, egg, onions and tomatoes.
R-4 curry fried rice
Jasmine rice stir fried with your choice protein, garlic, celery, onion, and yellow curry paste .
R-5 spicy fried rice
Jasmine rice stir fried with your choice of protein, garlic, green beans, and black bean sauce.
R-6 hot basil fried rice
Jasmine rice stir fried with your choice protein, garlic, basil, lime leaves, and onion.
R-9 super rice
Our super rice has it all! Chicken, pork, beef, shrimp, egg, bacon/ bacon grease, onions, peas and carrots; tossed in a teriyaki sauce.
SOUP
S-1 Thom yum
Thom Yum is the favorite clear hot and sour soup. The clear soup broth is made with exotic herbs of lemon grass, onions, galangal, lime leaves, leek, mushrooms and garnished with green onions. Served with your choice of protein.
S-2 thom kha
Thom Kha the Thai’s favorite hot and sour soup with coconut milk. The coconut milk broth soup is also made with lemon grass, onions, galangal, lime leaves, leek, mushrooms and garnished with green onions. Served with your choice of protein.
S-3 Vegetable Soup
S-4 Tofu Soup
S-5 wonton soup
Served with your choice of protein, homemade wontons filled with seasoned ground pork, yu choy, nappa, leek, garlic, and green onion in a clear broth.
S-6 silver noodle soup
Served with our choice of protein, clear noodles (made from vegetables) and yu choy.
SALAD
G-1 green papaya salad (som tum)
Award-winning fresh papaya mixed with tomatoes, carrots, green beans, garlic and topped with roasted ground peanuts; tossed in a zesty lime dressing.
G-2 thai beef salad (yum nua)
Charbroiled sirloin steak, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, mint and green onions; tossed in a zesty lime dressing.
G-3 silver noodle salad
G-5 thai salad
Spiced chicken with tomatoes, onions, mint leaves, carrots, cabbage, bell peppers; tossed in a zesty lime dressing.
G-6 Bobby's green bean tempura salad
DESSERTS
sweet rice
Sweet rice served with your choice of mango (seasonal), pineapple chunks or fresh banana; topped with coconut milk.
tapioca
Warm tapioca pearls and young coconut mixed with coconut milk.
ice cream
Homemade coconut ice cream
fried banana wontons w/ice cream
Homemade coconut ice cream served with or without banana wontons (additional option of chocolate chip banana wontons).
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
At Thai Tip we try to cook everything fresh so that we can meet your needs.
