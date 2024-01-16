Thai Wok Street Food
98 Pascoag Main St
Pascoag, RI 02859
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Egg Roll
Crispy roll filled with chicken, w/ sweet chili sauce. (4pc)$7.95
- Veggie Roll
Crispy roll filled with mixed veggies, w/ sweet chili sauce. (4pc)$7.95
- Crab Rangoon
Cream cheese and crab meat wrapped in crispy wonton, w/ sweet chili sauce. (6pc)$7.95
- Fried Shrimp Roll
Jumbo shrimp wrapped in wonton and deep-fried, w/ sweet chili sauce. (5pc)$8.95
- Fried Tofu
Fried tofu w/ peanut sauce.$6.95
- Beef Jerky
Thai beef jerky. *Try it with Sticky Rice! +2.75$9.95
- Tempura Shrimp
Shrimp-dipped tempura batter and deep-fried, w/ sweet chili sauce. (6pc)$8.95
- Calamari
Lightly battered, deep-fried squid, w/ sweet chili sauce.$8.95
- Main Street Wings
Deep-fried (traditional or boneless) chicken wings, tossed in choice of sauce. (6pc)$9.95
- Summer Roll
Mixed spring lettuce wrapped in rice paper, w/ peanut sauce. Choose Shrimp, Chicken, or combo$6.95
- Dumplings
Chicken or Pork w/ house sauce. (6pc) *Choose Steamed or Fried$7.95
- Shumai
Steamed wonton stuffed with pork and shrimp w/ house sauce. (6pc)$7.95
- Chicken Satay
Grilled marinated boneless chicken skewers, w/ peanut sauce. (4pc)$8.95
- Beef Satay
Grilled marinated steak skewers, w/ peanut sauce. (4pc)$8.95
- Edamame
Steamed soybean tossed in house sauce.$5.95
- Chicken Tenders
Golden fried chicken tenders w/ sweet and sour sauce.$8.95
- Scallion Pancakes
Crisp and flakey pancake that is deep-fried with scallions.$8.95
- Thai Wok Platter
Sampler includes 2 wings, 2 fried shrimp rolls, 2 chicken egg rolls, 2 rangoon, 1 chicken satay and 1 beef satay.$16.95
- French Fries$5.50
- tender combo fries$10.95
Soups
Salads
- House Salad
Mixed spring lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, carrots, pineapples and boiled eggs, w/ your choice of sauce. *Peanut Sauce, Ranch or Thai Dressing – Add 2 piece chicken satay | $11.95$8.95
- Yum Seafood
Shrimp, squid, scallops, imitation crab, carrots, red bell peppers, purple onions tossed in a lime juice dressing. Topped with cilantro, mint and spring onion.$18.95
- Yum Steak
Marinated grilled steak with purple onions tossed in lime juice dressing. Topped with cilantro, mint and spring onion, with a side of sliced cucumbers and lettuce mix.$17.95
- Chicken Laab
Minced chicken tossed in roasted rice powder, herbs and lime juice dressing. Topped with cilantro, mint and spring onion. Served with sticky rice.$14.95
- Lao Beef Laab
Minced steak and beef tripe, seasoned Lao style with herbs and lime juice dressing. Topped with cilantro, mint and spring onion. Served with sticky rice.$17.95
- Thai Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya and green beans blended in spicy lime and tamarind dressing. Sided with mixed spring greens.$10.95
- Lao Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya blended in spicy lime and fermented fish dressing. Sided with mixed spring greens.$10.95
- Seafood Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya mixed with peanuts, scallops, imitation crab, shrimp and squid in a spicy lime dressing. Served with sticky rice, mixed greens and cabbage on the side.$22.95
- Lao Noodle Seafood$29.95
Fried Rice
Curry
- Red Curry
Spicy red curry sauce simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, basil, potato, green bean, onion, carrot, red and green bell peppers. Served with steam rice.$11.95
- Green Curry
Green chili curry sauce simmered in coconut milk, bamboo shoots, basil, potato, green bean, onion and green bell peppers. Served with steam rice.$11.95
- Yellow Curry
Yellow curry sauce simmered in coconut milk, pineapples, carrots, onion, potato, red and green bell peppers. Served with steam rice.$11.95
- Massaman Curry
Mild sweet and tangy curry simmered in coconut milk, potatoes, onion, red bell peppers, carrots and peanuts. Served with steam rice.$11.95
- Panang Curry
Nutty-flavored curry simmered in coconut milk, onions, bamboo shoots, carrot, green and red bell peppers. Served with steam rice.$11.95
Noodles
- Pad Thai
Rice noodles stir-fried with egg, bean sprout, green onion and topped with peanuts. *Can add sweet basil (optional)$11.95
- Lo Mein
Egg noodle, mix veggies stir-fried in a special sweet soy sauce.$11.95
- Drunken Noodle
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, mixed veggies in Chef’s special house sauce.$11.95
- Pad See Eew
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, broccoli, chinese broccoli, carrots in a special soy sauce mix.$11.95
- Lad Na
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, broccoli, carrots, chinese broccoli, drowned in sweet brown gravy.$11.95
- Spicy Noodle
Rice noodle stir-fried with mixed veggies and with sweet Thai basil$11.95
- Birds Nest
Crispy fried noodle, topped with sweet brown gravy, chinest broccoli, broccoli, and carrots.$11.95
Stir Fry
- Pad Kra Prow
Spicy house sauce, carrots, onion, bell peppers, mushrooms and sweet basil.$11.95
- Pad Prik King
Spicy house sauce, green beans, carrots, mushrooms and spring onions.$11.95
- Spicy Stir Fry
Spicy house sauce, sweet onion, bamboo shoot, bell peppers, carrots, mushrooms, celery and sweet basil.$11.95
- Sweet and Sour
Sweet and sour sauce, red and green peppers, onion, pineapple and mushrooms.$11.95
- Black Pepper
Black pepper sauce, mushrooms and bell peppers, carrots and mushrooms stir-fried in black pepper sauce. Topped with crispy basil.$11.95
- Lemongrass Chicken$17.95
- Cashew Chicken$17.95
- Lemongrass Veg$11.95
- Lemongrass Tofu$11.95
- Tamarind Duck$24.95
Noodle Soup
- Special Pho
Rice noodle in a beef broth, thin slice brisket, tendon, meatballs and tripe.$15.95
- Beef and Meatball Pho
Rice noodle in a beef broth, thin slice brisket and meatballs$14.95
- Vegetable Pho
Mixed veggies and tofu in clear broth.$13.95
- Beef Rib Pho Lg
Rice noodle in a beef broth, thin slice brisket, back rib, meatballs.$17.95
- Khao Piek
Fresh homemade tapioca rice noodle in a chicken broth. One Size.$13.95
- Wonton Egg Noodle
Egg Noodle in clear broth topped with pork dumplings, sliced BBQ pork and buk choy.$15.95
- Lao Khao Soi
Rice noodle in a tomato, soybean and pork broth. With bone-in pork rib and cabbage.$15.95
- Seafood Yentafo
Rice noodle in pink broth with bukchoy, napa cabbage, shrimp, fish cake, fish balls, scallop, squid and imitation crab. – Choice of Thin or Wide noodles$18.95
- Chicken Pho$13.95
- Pho Duck Lg$24.95
Chef Specials
- Happy Family
Shrimp, scallops, squid, crab meat, green mussel, mushroom, onion, sweet basil, carrot, red and green bell peppers topped w/ fried fish filet. Served with steam rice.$34.95
- Seafood Delight
Shrimp, black mussels, scallop, squid, crab meat, red bell peppers, celery, onion, bean sprout and spring onion. Served with steam rice.$29.95
- Thai Wok Steak
Steak marinated in Thai Wok special sauce and grill. Served on top of stir-fry mix veggies. Served with sticky rice.$28.95
- Thai Basil Mussels
Black mussels, ginger, onion red and green bell peppers, stir-fried in sweet basil sauce. Served with steam rice.$18.95
- Pa Rad Pik
Fried Swai fish topped with a house special sweet chili sauce, served with steam rice.$15.95
- Chu Chee Pa
Lightly deep-fried fish, onion, red bell pepper, carrots and topped with curry sauce. Served with steam rice.$15.95
- Grilled Prawns
Grilled prawns on top of steamed mix veggies, topped with fried garlic and cilantro.$25.95
- Marinated Pork Chop
Marinated pork chop served with steamed rice, side of clear soup, sunny side up egg and mixed greens. – Choose Fried or Grilled Pork Chop$15.95
- Steam Chicken
Steamed hindquarter chicken served with sides of clear soup, mango coleslaw and mixed greens. Served with steamed rice.$14.95
Extras
- Extra jasmine Rice$2.75
- Extra Sticky Rice$2.75
- Extra Sauce$1.00
- Extra Egg$1.25
- Extra broth$5.25
- Extra Pho Sides$2.25
- Extra Noodles$2.75
- Extra Peanuts$1.00
- Extra Cashews$1.00
- Extra Side Broccoli$3.50
- extra crispy pork$5.50
- side fried rice$7.95
- side lo mein$7.95
- Extra Rib$5.50
- Extra Salmon$6.00
- Half Duck$15.00
- extra meat$3.25
Desserts
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Authentic Thai and Laotian Food
98 Pascoag Main St, Pascoag, RI 02859