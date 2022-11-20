Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Lengua Madre

1245 Constance Street

New Orleans, LA 70130

Party Food

tasting and pairing

$166.67

hors d'ouevres

$25.00

Party Beverage

Party Well Drinks

Party Premium Drinks

Party Beer

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Modern Mexican cuisine.

1245 Constance Street, New Orleans, LA 70130

