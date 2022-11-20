Mexican & Tex-Mex
Lengua Madre
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Modern Mexican cuisine.
1245 Constance Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
