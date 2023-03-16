Main picView gallery

Thalia Bar

review star

No reviews yet

7000 S. Lyncrest Place

Sioux Falls, SD 57108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Limited Menu - Tapas

Salmon Amuse-Bouche

Salmon Amuse-Bouche

$14.00

Rice - Sashimi-Grade Salmon- Unagi Sauce - Yuzu Pearls - Lemon - Fresh Dill

Mustard & Pretzels

$4.00

Small Deviled Egg

$4.00

Cheese Pairing

$8.00

Mocktails

Mocktails

Sunrise

$4.00

Pina Colada

$6.00

Margarita

$6.00

Espresso Martini

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Amaretto sour

$6.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Off Menu

House Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Restaurant info

a destination for experience - friends - business - relationships - & pairings tapas - beer - wine - champagne

Website

Location

7000 S. Lyncrest Place, Sioux Falls, SD 57108

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Daily Clean Food & Drink
orange star4.7 • 205
6215 South Western Ave Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View restaurantnext
Chef Ellen
orange starNo Reviews
2210 W 69th St Ste 130 Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View restaurantnext
Let It Fly
orange starNo Reviews
5001 S WESTERN AVE Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View restaurantnext
Camille's Sidewalk Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1216 W 41st Street Sioux Falls, SD 57105
View restaurantnext
Camille's
orange starNo Reviews
4001 W 41st St Sioux Falls, SD 57106
View restaurantnext
Kaladi's Bistro
orange star4.5 • 154
1716 S Minnesota Ave Sioux Falls, SD 57105
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sioux Falls

PepperJax Grill - 13 - Sioux Falls
orange star4.4 • 2,876
2009 W 41 Sioux Falls, SD 57105
View restaurantnext
Josiah's Coffeehouse and Cafe
orange star4.5 • 457
104 W 12th St Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View restaurantnext
Daily Clean Food & Drink
orange star4.7 • 205
6215 South Western Ave Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View restaurantnext
Agua Fresh - 101 S Phillips ave.
orange star4.7 • 178
101 S Phillips ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View restaurantnext
Kaladi's Bistro
orange star4.5 • 154
1716 S Minnesota Ave Sioux Falls, SD 57105
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0328 - Sioux Falls, SD
orange star5.0 • 42
2101 W 41st St Sioux Falls, SD 57105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sioux Falls
Arnolds Park
review star
No reviews yet
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Mankato
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Albert Lea
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston