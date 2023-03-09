Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thaliwala

7850 Market Blvd,

Chanhassen, MN 55317

Appetizers

Veg Samosa

Veg Samosa

$7.00

Savory crispy pastry with potatoes, peas & onions seasoned with mild spices - served with mint/tamarind chutneys. Veggie Samosas are not Gluten Free.

Veg Pakora

Veg Pakora

$6.00

Crispy fritters of cabbage, onions & scallons dipped in chickpea batter & fried - served with mint/tamarind chutneys.

Veggie Momo

$7.00+

Steamed dumplings - onion, cabbage, ginger, spices Served with signature tomato chutney. Served 6pcs or 12pcs

Chicken Momo

$7.00+

Steamed dumplings - chicken, onion, cabbage, ginger, spices Served with signature tomato chutney. Served 6pcs or 12pcs

Bison Momo

$10.00+

Steamed dumplings - Bison, onion, cabbage, ginger, spices Served with signature tomato chutney. Served 6pcs or 12pcs

Main Dish

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.99

Chicken marinated with organic yogurt and spices then grilled in the tandoor and simmered in a robust creamy sauce of tomatoes and cream.

Lamb Vindaloo

Lamb Vindaloo

$16.99

Grass-fed lamb (halal) garlic, apple cider vinegar, red chili, curry sauce.

Channa Saag - vegan

Channa Saag - vegan

$14.99

Chickpeas, potatoes, spinach, curry sauce.

Paalak Paneer

Paalak Paneer

$15.99

Spinach, paneer - indian cheese, onion, tomatoes, heavy cream.

Mixed Veggies curry - vegan

Mixed Veggies curry - vegan

$14.99

veggies - carrots, potatoe, zucchini, bell peppers, cauliflower, peas, basil, organic coconut curry sauce.

Navarattan Korma

Navarattan Korma

$15.99

vVeggies - carrots, potato, cauliflower, peas, bell peppers, zucchini, cashews, raisins, paneer, heavy cream.

Hario Saag - vegan

Hario Saag - vegan

$14.99

Sautéed leafy greens, cumin seeds, ginger, garlic.

Aloo Bhindi - vegan

Aloo Bhindi - vegan

$14.99

Potato, okra, tomatoes, spring onion, garlic, ginger.

Chicken Coconut

Chicken Coconut

$16.99

Chicken, cucumber, basil, coconut curry sauce.

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$15.99

Chicken, garam masala curry sauce.

Side Dishes

White Rice

White Rice

$2.00
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$3.00
Pappdaum

Pappdaum

$2.00

Crispy lentil crackers

Daal (8 oz)

Daal (8 oz)

$3.99

Lentil soup of medium consistency slow-cooked with mild spices and herbs.

Naan Bread

Plain Roti

Plain Roti

$2.00

Whole wheat bread.

Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$3.00

Eggs, milk and flour, hand tossed bread baked in the Tandoor oven.

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$3.50

Eggs, milk, garlic, cilantro, hand tossed bread baked in the Tandoor oven.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The literal meaning of Thali is “plate”, but in India and Nepal it represents so much more. Thali represents a collection of flavors in small portion sizes, decorating a large plate. It also epitomizes balance. Balance of vegetables. Balance of meats. Balance of spices.

Location

7850 Market Blvd,, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Directions

