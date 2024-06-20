- Home
Thaliwala Indian Kitchen
7850 Market Blvd
Chanhassen, MN 55317
Featured Items
Appetizers
- Vegetable Samosa
Crispy triangular pastries stuffed with seasoned potatoes and peas.$5.95
- Mix Pakora
Fresh cut vegetables patties seasoned with spices and chickpea flour, then deep fried.$5.95
- Paneer Pakora
Stuffed slices of Indian Cottage cheese dipped in chickpea batter and fried.$5.95
- Aloo Tikki
Deep fried seasoned potato patties$4.95
- Veggie Momo Starter (6 pcs)
Steamed dumplings - onion, cabbage, ginger, spices Served with signature tomato chutney.$6.95
- Chicken Momo Starter (6 pcs)
Steamed dumplings – Chicken, onion, cabbage, ginger, spices Served with signature tomato chutney.$7.95
- Chicken Pakora
Marinated chicken finger dipped in chickpea batter and deep fried.$6.95
- Chili Pakora
Stuffed jalapenos dipped in chickpea batter and deep fried.$6.95
- Fish Pakora
Marinated Swai fish dusted with chickpea flour and deep fried.$11.95
- Chicken Tikka Starter
Boneless chicken breast marinated in yogurt and freshly ground spices, grilled in clay oven.$8.95
- Paneer Tikka Starter
Fresh, Indian cottage cheese marinated in spices and cooked in clay oven.$8.95
- Coconut Shrimp Salsa
Fried seasoned shrimps coated with coconut, served with mango salsa.$12.95
- Chicken 65
Spicy marinated chicken chunks tossed with red, green chilies and curry leaves.$12.95
- Gobi Manchurian
A classic Indo-Chinese specialty of lightly battered, marinated cauliflower sautéed in garlic, chili and soy sauce.$11.95
- Veggie Manchurian
Minced vegetable balls sautéed with IndoChinese spices$12.95
- Chili Chicken
Chicken chunks coated with spices and sautéed in a special sweet & tangy sauce with sliced onion and bell pepper.$12.95
- Chili Paneer
Cheese chunks coated with spices and sautéed in a special sweet & tangy sauce with sliced onion and bell pepper.$11.95
- Spring Rolls
Deep fried crispy rolls stuffed with seasoned vegetables.$11.95
- Lamb Samosa
Crispy triangular patties stuffed with seasoned ground lamb.$6.95
- Thaliwala Veg. platter
Assortment of vegetarian appetizers like 2 veg. samosa, 1 Aloo tikki, 2 paneer pakoras and 2 mix pakoras$13.95
- Thaliwala Non-Veg. platter
. Assortment of non-vegetarian appetizers + veggie appetizers like 1 lamb samosa, 1 veg. samosa, 1 Aloo tikki, 2 paneer pakoras and 2 chicken pakoras$15.95
Soup
- Manchow Soup
Vegetable stew featuring vegetables and fried noodles flavored with soy sauce and spices$5.95
- Cream Of Tomato Soup
A healthy warm soup made with garden fresh tomatoes with touch of cream and croutons.$4.95
- Dal Soup
A lentil delight, tempered with our special spices and garnished with fresh cilantro.$4.95
- Chicken Soup
A traditional chicken soup with shredded chicken with herbs and mild spices.$5.95
STREET FOOD OF INDIA
- Samosa Chaat
Two crispy vegetable samosas topped with flavorful chickpea preparation, served with tamarind and mint sauce.$9.95
- Aloo Tikki Chaat
Traditionally prepared aloo tikki topped with yogurt,mint,tamrind and chana masala.$9.95
- Pav Bhaji
Spicy potatoes and vegetable curry served with pav. (dinner rolls).$10.95
- Vada Pav (Slider)
Three dinner rolls stuffed with crispy potato balls and chili garlic chutney.$10.95
- Veggie Momo (12 pcs)
Steamed dumplings - onion, cabbage, ginger, spices Served with signature tomato chutney.$12.95
- Chicken Momo (12 pcs)
Steamed dumplings – Chicken, onion, cabbage, ginger, spices Served with signature tomato chutney.$14.95
- Dahi Puri
Semolina shells stuffed with potato & spices topped with yogurt, tamarind & mint chutneys.$9.95
- Golgappe
The most famous street food of India; small semolina shells stuffed with chickpea and potatoes, served with spicy water.$9.95
- Chole Bhature
A Punjabi delicacy with spicy chickpea masala with side of two deep fried leavened breads, served with onion and pickles.$13.95
- Amritsari Chole Kulche
Pindi chana masala and street famous bread stuffed with onion, potato and cheese mix, served with pickles.$16.95
- Potato Puffed Pastry (Patties)
Flakey puffs stuffed with seasoned potatoes.$6.95
- Chicken Tikka Pastry (Patties)
Chicken tikka stuffed in flaky puffs.$7.95
- Paneer Kathi Roll
Paneer tikka stuffed in flour tortillas.$10.95
- Chicken Kathi Roll
Chicken tikka stuffed in flour tortillas.$11.95
- Dahi Bhalla
Lentil donuts served in flavorful yogurt sauce, tempered with spices.$9.95
- Bhel Puri
Crunchy puffed rice and wafers tossed with onion, tomatoes, green chilies, cilantro and tamarind mint sauce.$9.95
- Bison Momo (12 pcs)
Steamed dumplings – Bison, onion, cabbage, ginger, spices Served with signature tomato chutney.$15.95
INDIAN BREADS
- Naan
A traditional leavened, hand tossed bread freshly baked in clay oven.$2.95
- Garlic Naan
Naan topped with garlic, baked in tandoor.$3.50
- Paneer Naan
Stuffed with fresh Indian cottage cheese, baked in tandoor.$3.95
- Aloo Naan
Stuffed with potatoes, baked in tandoor$3.95
- Onion Naan
Stuffed with seasoned onions, baked in tandoor.$3.95
- Peshwari Naan
Sweet naan stuffed with nuts and raisins, baked in tandoor.$4.50
- Roti
Whole wheat flat bread baked in tandoor.$2.95
- Missi Roti
A traditional bread from the heart of Punjab, made with chickpea flour, seasoned with onions, cilantro, green chilies, and spices. Serves two roties / order.$5.95
- Makki ki Roti
A traditional bread from the heart of Punjab, made with Corn flour$5.95
- Bhatura
Deep fried leavened bread (2 pieces)$6.95
- Poori
Deep fried wheat bread.$6.95
- Keema Naan
Naan stuffed with seasoned ground lamb, baked in clay oven.$4.95
- Chicken Naan
Naan stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken, baked in tandoor.$4.50
- Bread Basket
Choice of any 3 breads (except Bhatura, Missi Roti and Poori)$11.95
FROM THE CLAY OVEN
- Tandoori Murg
Spring chicken marinated in yogurt and spices, cooked in clay oven$13.95
- Chicken Tikka
Chunks of chicken breast marinated in herbs and spices, cooked in clay oven$12.95
- Paneer Tikka
Fresh, Indian cottage cheese marinated with ginger, garlic, spices, grilled in clay oven.$14.95
- Fish Tikka
Chunks of fresh salmon, seasoned with garlic, ginger, lemon juice, spices; grilled to perfection in clay oven.$19.95
- Shrimp Tandoor
Shrimp marinated in chef’s choice of exotic spices, grilled in tandoor.$19.95
- Lamb Seekh Kebab
Lean ground lamb marinated with chef’s special spices; fi re roasted on skewer.$19.95
SOUTH INDIAN SPECIALTIES
- Masala Dosa
Crispy lentils and rice crepe stuffed with seasoned potatoes, served with side of sambar and coconut chutney.$15.95
- Paper Dosa
Crispy lentil crepe served with a side of sambar and coconut chutney.$11.95
- Mysore Dosa
Thin and crispy crepe layered with chili garlic chutney, stuffed with seasoned potatoes, served with side of sambar and coconut chutney.$16.95
- Onion Uttapam
Made of Lentils & rice pancake topped with onions & served with a side of sambar & coconut chutney.$10.95
- Mix Vegetable Uttapam$11.95
- Idly Sambar
Steamed rice cakes served with side of Sambar and coconut chutney$8.95OUT OF STOCK
- Sambar Vada
Two lentil donuts served with side of Sambar and coconut chutney$8.95
VEGETARIAN SPECIALTIES
- Dal Tadka
A traditional dish of yellow lentils tempered with Indian spices$11.95
- Dal Makhani
Black lentils tempered with garlic and ginger with a touch of cream.$12.95
- Vegetable Korma
Mixed vegetables cooked with cashews, raisins & Indian Cottage cheese in a creamy onion sauce.$13.95
- Palak Paneer
Popular vegetarian recipe with pureed spinach and Indian cottage cheese with touch of cream.$13.95
- Chana Saag
Delicately flavored spinach cooked with chickpeas.$11.95
- Vegetable Saag
Mixed fresh vegetables cooked with seasoned spinach.$12.95
- Tofu Palak
Tofu stewed with spinach and mild spices.$12.95
- Aloo Palak
Pureed spinach and potatoes cooked with spices.$11.95
- Shahi Paneer
Fresh Indian cottage cheese simmered in cream onion gravy, garnished with nuts and raisins.$13.95
- Paneer Ki Bhurji
Scrambled Indian cottage cheese sautéed with peas, onions, tomatoes and spices. (doesn’t come with rice.)$14.95
- Paneer Makhani
Fresh Indian cottage cheese cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.$13.95
- Paneer Tikka Masala
Fresh Indian cottage cheese cooked with sliced onions, bell peppers, tomatoes in masala gravy.$13.95
- Matar Paneer
Fresh green peas cooked with Indian cottage cheese in an onion and tomato-based sauce with herbs.$13.95
- Kadai Paneer
Fresh Indian cottage cheese, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes cooked in herbal sauce.$13.95
- Kadai Tofu
Tofu, bell peppers, onion and tomatoes cooked in herbal sauce.$13.95
- Chana Masala
Garbanzo beans cooked with onions, tomato, ginger and garlic.$11.95
- Mix Vegetable Curry
Mixed vegetables prepared with garlic, ginger, tomato, onion and spices.$12.95
- Curry Pakora
Veggie fritters simmered in tangy yogurt sauce thickened with chickpea flour and tempered with exotic spices.$12.95
- Aloo Gobi
Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked with herbs and spices.$12.95
- Jeera Aloo
Potatoes sautéed with cumin and Indian spices.$11.95
- Aloo Mattar
Potatoes and fresh green peas cooked in onion and tomato gravy.$11.95
- Mushroom Masala
Sliced mushrooms cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomato cooked in masala sauce.$12.95
- Matar Mushroom
Fresh green peas, sliced mushrooms cooked in onion and tomato gravy.$12.95
- Vegetable Coconut Curry
Mixed vegetables cooked in coconut curry.$14.95
- Kashmiri Dum Aloo
Scooped out potatoes stuffed with cheese, nut, raisins and herbs in a Mughlai sauce.$15.95
- Pindi Chana
A traditional north Indian style preparation of blackened garbanzo beans with paneer, aloo, and chef’s secret spices$13.95
- Malai Kofta
Minced vegetable balls simmered in creamy onion sauce and garnished with nuts and raisins.$12.95
- Baingan Bhartha
Roasted mashed eggplant tempered with fresh tomatoes, peas and onions.$14.95
- Bhindi Masala
Fresh fried okra sautéed with onions, tomatoes and spices.$14.95
- Makki ki Roti & Sarson Ka Saag
Two cornbreads served with pureed mustard leaf curry.$14.95
LAMB AND GOAT SPECIALTIES
- Lamb Curry
Lamb prepared with special sauce from fresh onion, garlic and spices.$15.95
- Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb & potatoes sautéed in a spicy, tangy sauce.$15.95
- Lamb Makhani
Pan-seared lamb cubes cooked in fresh tomato sauce with light cream and aromatic spices.$17.95
- Lamb Saag.
Boneless lamb and spinach prepared in light creamy sauce.$17.95
- Botti Ka Masala
Pan-seared lamb cubes cooked with sliced onions, bell peppers & tomatoes in masala gravy.$17.95
- Rogan Josh
A Kashmiri dish of pan-roasted lamb in a yogurt sauce infused with cloves, cardamom, cinnamons and ginger.$17.95
- Lamb Shahi Korma
Boneless lamb cooked with cashews, raisins & Indian cottage cheese in creamy onion sauce.$17.95
- Lamb Coconut Curry
Lamb cooked in coconut curry.$17.95
- Spicy Mango Lamb Curry
Spicy lamb cooked in mango cream sauce.$17.95
- Goat Curry
Goat prepared with special sauce from fresh onion, garlic and spices$17.95
- Goat Korma
Goat cooked with cashews, raisins & Indian Cottage cheese in a creamy onion sauce.$18.95
- Goat Vindaloo
Goat & potatoes sautéed in spicy, tangy sauce.$17.95
- Gosht Banjara
Tender and succulent chunks of goat cooked with onion tomatoes, ginger and dried whole chilies.$18.95
CHICKEN SPECIALTIES
- Chicken Curry
Chicken prepared with special sauce from fresh onions, tomatoes, garlic, cloves and other spices.$12.95
- Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken and potatoes sautéed in a spicy, tangy sauce.$12.95
- Chicken Makhani
Boneless pieces chicken cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.$13.95
- Chicken Tikka Masala
Fire roasted chicken cooked with sliced onions, bell peppers and tomatoes in masala gravy.$13.95
- Chicken Shahi Korma
Chicken cooked with cashews, raisins & Indian cottage cheese in a creamy onion sauce.$13.95
- Chicken Josh
A Kashmiri dish of boneless chicken in a yogurt sauce infused with cloves, cardamom, cinnamons and ginger.$13.95
- Chicken Coconut Curry
Chicken cooked in coconut curry.$14.95
- Chicken Vegetable Curry
Boneless chicken cooked with assorted vegetables in curry sauce.$14.95
- Spicy Mango Chicken
Spicy marinated chicken cooked in mango cream sauce.$14.95
- Tawa Chicken
Chef’s favorite boneless thigh meat cooked with whole spices.$15.95
- Kadai Chicken
Chicken, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes cooked in herbal sauce.$14.95
- Chicken Saag
Delicately seasoned chicken cooked with spinach.$14.95
BEEF SPECIALTIES
- Beef Curry
Lean beef cubes in an aromatic curry sauce.$15.95
- Beef Vindaloo
Beef and potatoes sautéed in a spicy, tangy sauce.$15.95
- Beef Makhani
Tender pieces of beef cooked in a fresh tomato sauce with a touch of cream and spices.$15.95
- Beef Korma
Beef cooked with cashews, raisins & Indian cottage cheese in a creamy onion sauce.$16.95
- Beef Josh
A Kashmiri dish of beef in a yogurt sauce infused with cloves, cardamom, cinnamons and ginger.$16.95
SEAFOOD SPECIALTIES
- Shrimp Curry
Shrimp prepared with special sauce from fresh onion, garlic and spices.$15.95
- Shrimp Vindaloo
Shrimp and potatoes sautéed in a spicy, tangy sauce.$15.95
- Shrimp Makhani
Shrimp cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.$16.95
- Shrimp Masala
Shrimp cooked with sliced onions, bell peppers and tomatoes in masala gravy.$16.95
- Shrimp Shahi Korma
Shrimp cooked with cashews, raisins & Indian cottage cheese in a creamy onion sauce.$16.95
- Shrimp Coconut Curry
Shrimp cooked in coconut curry.$16.95
- Shrimp Saag
Shrimp prepared with seasoned spinach.$16.95
- Salmon Curry
Salmon prepared with special sauce from fresh onion, garlic and spices.$16.95
- Salmon Vindaloo
Salmon and potatoes sautéed in a spicy, tangy sauce.$16.95
- Salmon Masala
Salmon cooked with sliced onions, bell peppers and tomatoes in masala gravy.$17.95
- Salmon Shahi Korma
Salmon cooked with cashews, raisins and Indian cottage cheese in a creamy onion sauce.$17.95
- Salmon Coconut Curry
Salmon cooked in coconut curry.$17.95
BIRYANI SPECIALTIES
- Vegetable Biryani
Garden fresh vegetables and saffron-flavored basmati rice cooked with herbs and spices garnished with nuts and raisins$14.95
- Chicken Biryani
Marinated chicken and saffron-flavored basmati rice cooked with herbs and spices garnished with nuts and raisins.$15.95
- Lamb Biryani
Classic aromatic dish with cubes of tender lamb & saffron flavored basmati rice cooked with herbs & spices, garnished with nuts & raisins.$17.95
- Shrimp Biryani
Aromatic dish with shrimp and saffron-flavored basmati rice cooked with herbs and spices, garnished with nuts and raisins$17.95
- Beef Biryani
Aromatic dish with beef and saffron flavored basmati rice cooked with herbs and spices, garnished with nuts and raisins.$17.95
- Goat Biryani
Aromatic dish with Goat (with bone) and saffron-flavored basmati rice cooked with herbs and spices, garnished with nuts and raisins.$17.95
ACCOMPANIMENTS
BEVERAGES
- Soft Drinks
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Mellow Yellow, Lemonade, Fanta.$2.95
- Perrier Sparkling Water$4.00
- Hot Tea$2.50
- Coffee$2.50
- Indian Coffee
Indian Coffee with milk$3.95
- Chai tea
Spiced Indian tea with milk.$2.95
- Iced Tea$3.95
- Sweet Lassi
A traditional smoothie with mango & yogurt.$3.95
- Salty Lassi
A traditional refreshing drink made with yogurt, Salt, Mint,$3.95
- Mango Juice$3.95
- Mango Lassi
A traditional smoothie with mango & yogurt.$4.50
- Mango Milkshake$4.50
- Strawberry Juice$4.50
- Strawberry Lassi
Smoothie with fresh strawberries and yogurt.$4.95
DESSERT
- Kesar Kulfi
Homemade ice cream flavored with saffron and pistachios.$5.00
- Gulab Jamun
Fried donut balls dipped in sugar and honey syrup.$5.00
- Ras Malai
Homemade cheese patties soaked in condensed milk.$5.00
- Kulfi Falooda
Kulfi (Indian ice cream) topped with falooda (rice noodles) and rose syrup.$8.95
- Rabri Jalebi
An Indian delicacy; Jalebi (wheat fl our pretzel soaked in honey and sugar syrup) served with rabri (sweet condensed milk with pistachios)$7.95
- Kheer
Creamy rice pudding with pistachios.$5.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
