Thanal Indian Tavern
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1939 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pete's Famous Pizza (Center City) - 116 North 21st Street
No Reviews
116 North 21st Street Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurant
Moustaki Authentic Gyros Logan Square - 161 N 21st Logan Square
No Reviews
161 N. 21st Street Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant