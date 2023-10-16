ThanksABrunch House Menu

Brunchfast Burritos

Classic Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Classic Breakfast Burrito - 12" flour tortilla, choice of Bacon, Veggies, Green Chili Pork, Soyrizo, Sausage, OR Carne Asada, house potatoes, eggs, avocado, cheese fondue, salsa

American Style Burrito

$12.00

12" flour tortilla, sausage, bacon, house potatoes, eggs, sour cream, American cheese, hot sauce, pickled onions

Beachin Breakfast Burrito

Beachin Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

12" flour tortilla, bacon, crisscut fries, eggs, avocado, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo

YOLote Breakfast Burrito

YOLote Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

12" flour tortilla, bacon, elote, Valentino Hot Sauce, eggs, feta, potatoes, pico de gallo

TAB Bennies

California Benedict

$12.00

English muffin, fried eggs, tomato, avocado, topped with cheese fondue, balsamic reduction, basil & served with house potatoes

Steak & Eggs Benedict

$15.00

English muffin, fried eggs, tomato, avocado, topped with cheese fondue, Carne Asada, balsamic reduction, basil & served with house potatoes.

Tomatillo Pork Eggs Benedict

$15.00

English Muffin, fried eggs, tomato, avocado, topped with a Green Chili Hollandaise & served with house potatoes.

Soyrizo Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Soyrizo Eggs Benedict - English Muffin, Fried Eggs, Pico, Soyrizo, Green Chili Hollandaise & served with house potatoes

TAB French Toast

Classic French Toast

Classic French Toast

$10.00

Our signature French Toast topped with fresh fruit, Whipped Cream, Syrup & Powdered Sugar

Cookie Butter Tiramisu Stacked French Toast

Cookie Butter Tiramisu Stacked French Toast

$12.00

French Toast stacked with our house-made Cookie Butter Tiramisu filling, cacao powder, espresso powder, & drizzled with syrup

Churro Stacked French Toast

Churro Stacked French Toast

$12.00

Stacked French Toast stuffed with Nutella, peanut butter and dusted with a churro mix, topped with our cream cheese drizzle & fruit.

Prickly Pear Cheesecake French Toast

Prickly Pear Cheesecake French Toast

$12.00

Pretzel crusted French Toast stuffed with a cheesecake filling and topped with Prickly Pear syrup, whipped cream, & powdered sugar

Banana Fosters Cheesecake French Toast

Banana Fosters Cheesecake French Toast

$12.00

Pretzel crusted French Toast stuffed with a cheesecake filling and topped with banana foster, whipped cream, & powdered sugar. - $10

Fried Ice Cream French Toast

$12.00

Cornflake Fried French toast stuffed with Ice Cream. Topped with whipped cream, cherry, and cinnamon

TAB Hangover Bowls

Loaded Street Fries

Loaded Street Fries

$15.00

CrissCut fries with Carne Asada, cheese fondue, jalapeno, tomato, cilantro & avocado

Breakfast Bacon Fries

Breakfast Bacon Fries

$15.00

CrissCut fries topped with bacon, scrambled eggs, cheese fondue, salsa, avocado, pickled onions & cilantro

Breakfast Sausage Fries

Breakfast Sausage Fries

$15.00

CrissCut fries topped with sausage, scrambled eggs, cheese fondue, chipotle sauce, pickled onions & cilantro

Breakfast Nachos

$15.00

Freshly made tortilla chips, cheese sauce, Tomatillo Pork, scrambled eggs, mild salsa, sour cream, tomatoes, cilantro, pickled onions

TAB Avocado Toast

Classic Avocado Toast

Classic Avocado Toast

$10.00

Toasted sourdough topped with an avocado spread, tomato, basil, & balsamic glaze

Elote Avocado Toast

Elote Avocado Toast

$12.00

Toasted sourdough topped with an avocado spread, elote, feta, cilantro & hot honey

Strawberry & Feta Avocado Toast

$12.00

Toasted sourdough topped with an avocado spread, sliced strawberries, almonds, feta, basil & balsamic

TAB Tacos

Mix & Match Tacos

$16.00

Pick three of the Tacos! Served with house potatoes

Bacon Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

Corn Tortillas stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, salsa, avocado, & cilantro served with house potatoes

Sausage Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

Corn Tortillas stuffed with scrambled eggs, sausage, chipotle sauce, pickled onions & cilantro served with house potatoes

Soyrizo Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

Corn Tortillas stuffed with JUST EGGS, Soyrizo, salsa, avocado, & cilantro served with house potatoes

Green Chili Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

Corn Tortillas toasted with cheddar cheese, green chili, with scrambled eggs, salsa, avocado, & cilantro served with house potatoes

Two Taco Mix & Match

$13.00

TAB in the Afternoon

Smash Breakfast Burger

$15.00

Two smashed beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, fried egg, chipotle mayo & served side of your choice

Red Onion Jam & Feta Burger

Red Onion Jam & Feta Burger

$16.00

Two Smash beef patties, feta cheese, red onion jam, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli & served side of choice

Hollan-Daze in Phoenix Burger

Hollan-Daze in Phoenix Burger

$16.00

Two smashed beef patties, American cheese, Green Chili Hollandaise, crispy chips, lettuce, tomato, bacon & served with side of your choice

Chicken Bacon Chipotle Sandwich

$15.00

Hand-breaded chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato & served with side of your choice

Honey Sriracha Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Hand-breaded chicken, honey sriracha sauce, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, red onion, sour cream, wrapped up in a tortilla & served with side of your choice.

Strawberry & Feta Chicken Salad

$15.00

Spring mix, fresh strawberries, chicken, feta cheese, red onions, almonds, avocado served with our house Lemon vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, Caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, Caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese all wrapped up and served with kettle chips

BLTA Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli & Avocado served on sourdough toast comes with a side of your choice.

Southwest Chicken Taco Salad

Southwest Chicken Taco Salad

$15.00

Fried Tortilla bowl stuffed with romaine lettuce, green chilis, elote, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, and a house dressing

southwest chickenn wrap

$15.00

ThanksABrunch House Menu (3PD)

Brunchfast Burritos

Classic Breakfast Burrito

$13.50

Classic Breakfast Burrito - 12" flour tortilla, choice of Bacon, Veggies, Green Chili Pork, Soyrizo, Sausage, OR Carne Asada, house potatoes, eggs, avocado, cheese fondue, salsa

American Style Burrito

$13.50

12" flour tortilla, sausage, bacon, house potatoes, eggs, sour cream, American cheese, hot sauce, pickled onions

Beachin Breakfast Burrito

Beachin Breakfast Burrito

$13.50

12" flour tortilla, bacon, crisscut fries, eggs, avocado, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo

YOLote Breakfast Burrito

YOLote Breakfast Burrito

$13.50

12" flour tortilla, bacon, elote, Valentino Hot Sauce, eggs, feta, potatoes, pico de gallo

TAB Bennies

California Benedict

$13.50

English muffin, fried eggs, tomato, avocado, topped with cheese fondue, balsamic reduction, basil & served with house potatoes

Steak & Eggs Benedict

$15.50

English muffin, fried eggs, tomato, avocado, topped with cheese fondue, Carne Asada, balsamic reduction, basil & served with house potatoes.

Tomatillo Pork Eggs Benedict

$15.50

English Muffin, fried eggs, tomato, avocado, topped with a Green Chili Hollandaise & served with house potatoes.

Soyrizo Eggs Benedict

$15.50

Soyrizo Eggs Benedict - English Muffin, Fried Eggs, Pico, Soyrizo, Green Chili Hollandaise & served with house potatoes

TAB French Toast

Classic French Toast

Classic French Toast

$11.50

Our signature French Toast topped with fresh fruit, Whipped Cream, Syrup & Powdered Sugar

Cookie Butter Tiramisu Stacked French Toast

Cookie Butter Tiramisu Stacked French Toast

$13.50

French Toast stacked with our house-made Cookie Butter Tiramisu filling, cacao powder, espresso powder, & drizzled with syrup

Churro Stacked French Toast

Churro Stacked French Toast

$13.50

Stacked French Toast stuffed with Nutella, peanut butter and dusted with a churro mix, topped with our cream cheese drizzle & fruit.

Prickly Pear Cheesecake French Toast

Prickly Pear Cheesecake French Toast

$13.50

Pretzel crusted French Toast stuffed with a cheesecake filling and topped with Prickly Pear syrup, whipped cream, & powdered sugar

Banana Fosters Cheesecake French Toast

Banana Fosters Cheesecake French Toast

$13.50

Pretzel crusted French Toast stuffed with a cheesecake filling and topped with banana foster, whipped cream, & powdered sugar. - $10

Fried Ice Cream French Toast

$13.50

Cornflake Fried French toast stuffed with Ice Cream. Topped with whipped cream, cherry, and cinnamon

TAB Hangover Bowls

Loaded Street Fries

Loaded Street Fries

$15.50

CrissCut fries with Carne Asada, cheese fondue, jalapeno, tomato, cilantro & avocado

Breakfast Bacon Fries

Breakfast Bacon Fries

$15.50

CrissCut fries topped with bacon, scrambled eggs, cheese fondue, salsa, avocado, pickled onions & cilantro

Breakfast Sausage Fries

Breakfast Sausage Fries

$15.50

CrissCut fries topped with sausage, scrambled eggs, cheese fondue, chipotle sauce, pickled onions & cilantro

Breakfast Nachos

$15.50

Freshly made tortilla chips, cheese sauce, Tomatillo Pork, scrambled eggs, mild salsa, sour cream, tomatoes, cilantro, pickled onions

TAB Avocado Toast

Classic Avocado Toast

Classic Avocado Toast

$13.50

Toasted sourdough topped with an avocado spread, tomato, basil, & balsamic glaze

Elote Avocado Toast

Elote Avocado Toast

$13.50

Toasted sourdough topped with an avocado spread, elote, feta, cilantro & hot honey

Strawberry & Feta Avocado Toast

$13.50

Toasted sourdough topped with an avocado spread, sliced strawberries, almonds, feta, basil & balsamic

TAB Tacos

Bacon Breakfast Tacos

$15.50

Corn Tortillas stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, salsa, avocado, & cilantro served with house potatoes

Sausage Breakfast Tacos

$15.50

Corn Tortillas stuffed with scrambled eggs, sausage, chipotle sauce, pickled onions & cilantro served with house potatoes

Soyrizo Breakfast Tacos

$15.50

Corn Tortillas stuffed with JUST EGGS, Soyrizo, salsa, avocado, & cilantro served with house potatoes

Green Chili Breakfast Tacos

$15.50

Corn Tortillas toasted with cheddar cheese, green chili, with scrambled eggs, salsa, avocado, & cilantro served with house potatoes

Mix & Match Tacos

$18.50

Pick three of the Tacos! Served with house potatoes

TAB in the Afternoon

Smash Breakfast Burger

$18.50

Two smashed beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, fried egg, chipotle mayo & served side of your choice

Red Onion Jam & Feta Burger

Red Onion Jam & Feta Burger

$18.50

Two Smash beef patties, feta cheese, red onion jam, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli & served side of choice

Hollan-Daze in Phoenix Burger

Hollan-Daze in Phoenix Burger

$18.50

Two smashed beef patties, American cheese, Green Chili Hollandaise, crispy chips, lettuce, tomato, bacon & served with side of your choice

Chicken Bacon Chipotle Sandwich

$18.50

Hand-breaded chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato & served with side of your choice

Honey Sriracha Chicken Wrap

$18.50

Hand-breaded chicken, honey sriracha sauce, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, red onion, sour cream, wrapped up in a tortilla & served with side of your choice.

Strawberry & Feta Chicken Salad

$16.50

Spring mix, fresh strawberries, chicken, feta cheese, red onions, almonds, avocado served with our house Lemon vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.50

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, Caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.50

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, Caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese all wrapped up and served with kettle chips

BLTA Sandwich

$18.50

Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli & Avocado served on sourdough toast comes with a side of your choice.

Southwest Chicken Taco Salad

Southwest Chicken Taco Salad

$18.50

Fried Tortilla bowl stuffed with romaine lettuce, green chilis, elote, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, and a house dressing

100% Plant Based Menu

Breakfast

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Your Choice of Soyrizo or Impossible Sausage, Just Eggs, Potatoes, Avocado, Salsa, Tomato, and Cilantro.

Soyrizo Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

Corn Tortillas, House-Made Soyrizo, Just Eggs, Salsa, Avocado, Cilantro served with potatoes.

Impossible Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

Impossible Sausage, Just Eggs, Vegan American Cheese, Vegan Chipotle Aioli, Tomatoes, on sourdough bread served with potatoes.

Lunch

Vegan Chicken Chipotle Sandwich

Vegan Chicken Chipotle Sandwich

$15.00

Vegan bun, Recreate Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli, and cheese. Served with fries.

Vegan Smash Burger

Vegan Smash Burger

$15.00

Vegan bun stuffed with Two Smash Patties with American Cheese, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Avocado & Tomato. Served with Fries.

Vegan Honey Sriracha Chicken Wrap

Vegan Honey Sriracha Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Flour Tortilla, Recreate Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cilantro, Garlic Aioli, and Agave Sriracha Sauce. Served with kettle chips.