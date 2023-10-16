Thanks A Brunch
No reviews yet
734 N McQueen Rd #101
Gilbert, AZ 85233
ThanksABrunch House Menu
Brunchfast Burritos
Classic Breakfast Burrito
Classic Breakfast Burrito - 12" flour tortilla, choice of Bacon, Veggies, Green Chili Pork, Soyrizo, Sausage, OR Carne Asada, house potatoes, eggs, avocado, cheese fondue, salsa
American Style Burrito
12" flour tortilla, sausage, bacon, house potatoes, eggs, sour cream, American cheese, hot sauce, pickled onions
Beachin Breakfast Burrito
12" flour tortilla, bacon, crisscut fries, eggs, avocado, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo
YOLote Breakfast Burrito
12" flour tortilla, bacon, elote, Valentino Hot Sauce, eggs, feta, potatoes, pico de gallo
TAB Bennies
California Benedict
English muffin, fried eggs, tomato, avocado, topped with cheese fondue, balsamic reduction, basil & served with house potatoes
Steak & Eggs Benedict
English muffin, fried eggs, tomato, avocado, topped with cheese fondue, Carne Asada, balsamic reduction, basil & served with house potatoes.
Tomatillo Pork Eggs Benedict
English Muffin, fried eggs, tomato, avocado, topped with a Green Chili Hollandaise & served with house potatoes.
Soyrizo Eggs Benedict
Soyrizo Eggs Benedict - English Muffin, Fried Eggs, Pico, Soyrizo, Green Chili Hollandaise & served with house potatoes
TAB French Toast
Classic French Toast
Our signature French Toast topped with fresh fruit, Whipped Cream, Syrup & Powdered Sugar
Cookie Butter Tiramisu Stacked French Toast
French Toast stacked with our house-made Cookie Butter Tiramisu filling, cacao powder, espresso powder, & drizzled with syrup
Churro Stacked French Toast
Stacked French Toast stuffed with Nutella, peanut butter and dusted with a churro mix, topped with our cream cheese drizzle & fruit.
Prickly Pear Cheesecake French Toast
Pretzel crusted French Toast stuffed with a cheesecake filling and topped with Prickly Pear syrup, whipped cream, & powdered sugar
Banana Fosters Cheesecake French Toast
Pretzel crusted French Toast stuffed with a cheesecake filling and topped with banana foster, whipped cream, & powdered sugar. - $10
Fried Ice Cream French Toast
Cornflake Fried French toast stuffed with Ice Cream. Topped with whipped cream, cherry, and cinnamon
TAB Hangover Bowls
Loaded Street Fries
CrissCut fries with Carne Asada, cheese fondue, jalapeno, tomato, cilantro & avocado
Breakfast Bacon Fries
CrissCut fries topped with bacon, scrambled eggs, cheese fondue, salsa, avocado, pickled onions & cilantro
Breakfast Sausage Fries
CrissCut fries topped with sausage, scrambled eggs, cheese fondue, chipotle sauce, pickled onions & cilantro
Breakfast Nachos
Freshly made tortilla chips, cheese sauce, Tomatillo Pork, scrambled eggs, mild salsa, sour cream, tomatoes, cilantro, pickled onions
TAB Avocado Toast
Classic Avocado Toast
Toasted sourdough topped with an avocado spread, tomato, basil, & balsamic glaze
Elote Avocado Toast
Toasted sourdough topped with an avocado spread, elote, feta, cilantro & hot honey
Strawberry & Feta Avocado Toast
Toasted sourdough topped with an avocado spread, sliced strawberries, almonds, feta, basil & balsamic
TAB Tacos
Mix & Match Tacos
Pick three of the Tacos! Served with house potatoes
Bacon Breakfast Tacos
Corn Tortillas stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, salsa, avocado, & cilantro served with house potatoes
Sausage Breakfast Tacos
Corn Tortillas stuffed with scrambled eggs, sausage, chipotle sauce, pickled onions & cilantro served with house potatoes
Soyrizo Breakfast Tacos
Corn Tortillas stuffed with JUST EGGS, Soyrizo, salsa, avocado, & cilantro served with house potatoes
Green Chili Breakfast Tacos
Corn Tortillas toasted with cheddar cheese, green chili, with scrambled eggs, salsa, avocado, & cilantro served with house potatoes
Two Taco Mix & Match
TAB in the Afternoon
Smash Breakfast Burger
Two smashed beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, fried egg, chipotle mayo & served side of your choice
Red Onion Jam & Feta Burger
Two Smash beef patties, feta cheese, red onion jam, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli & served side of choice
Hollan-Daze in Phoenix Burger
Two smashed beef patties, American cheese, Green Chili Hollandaise, crispy chips, lettuce, tomato, bacon & served with side of your choice
Chicken Bacon Chipotle Sandwich
Hand-breaded chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato & served with side of your choice
Honey Sriracha Chicken Wrap
Hand-breaded chicken, honey sriracha sauce, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, red onion, sour cream, wrapped up in a tortilla & served with side of your choice.
Strawberry & Feta Chicken Salad
Spring mix, fresh strawberries, chicken, feta cheese, red onions, almonds, avocado served with our house Lemon vinaigrette
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, Caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, Caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese all wrapped up and served with kettle chips
BLTA Sandwich
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli & Avocado served on sourdough toast comes with a side of your choice.
Southwest Chicken Taco Salad
Fried Tortilla bowl stuffed with romaine lettuce, green chilis, elote, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, and a house dressing
southwest chickenn wrap
100% Plant Based Menu
Breakfast
Vegan Breakfast Burrito
Your Choice of Soyrizo or Impossible Sausage, Just Eggs, Potatoes, Avocado, Salsa, Tomato, and Cilantro.
Soyrizo Breakfast Tacos
Corn Tortillas, House-Made Soyrizo, Just Eggs, Salsa, Avocado, Cilantro served with potatoes.
Impossible Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
Impossible Sausage, Just Eggs, Vegan American Cheese, Vegan Chipotle Aioli, Tomatoes, on sourdough bread served with potatoes.
Lunch
Vegan Chicken Chipotle Sandwich
Vegan bun, Recreate Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli, and cheese. Served with fries.
Vegan Smash Burger
Vegan bun stuffed with Two Smash Patties with American Cheese, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Avocado & Tomato. Served with Fries.
Vegan Honey Sriracha Chicken Wrap
Flour Tortilla, Recreate Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cilantro, Garlic Aioli, and Agave Sriracha Sauce. Served with kettle chips.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
We are ready to serve you the best BRUNCH in Gilbert. WE specialize in Fast Casual Fun New food! Come try us out!
734 N McQueen Rd #101, Gilbert, AZ 85233