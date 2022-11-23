Ad Hoc at Home for Thanksgiving

Ad Hoc Feast for Four

$350.00

Enjoy a Thanksgiving feast with a pre-brined and dressed ready-to-roast 14-16lb Diestel Family Ranch turkey along with Bouchon Bakery pull-apart rolls, caramelized brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, bacon & leek stuffing, cranberry sauce, and turkey gravy. This delicious bird is free range and grain-fed. Cooking instructions will be provided upon pick-up. *Party of 8 or more? No problem, just add "Fixings for Four" from our menu to increase the sides. The turkey will feed up to 8 people.