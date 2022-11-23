Ad Hoc imageView gallery
American

Ad Hoc at Home for Thanksgiving

1,361 Reviews

$$

6476 Washington Street

Yountville, CA 94599

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Feast for Four

Ad Hoc Feast for Four

Ad Hoc Feast for Four

$350.00

Enjoy a Thanksgiving feast with a pre-brined and dressed ready-to-roast 14-16lb Diestel Family Ranch turkey along with Bouchon Bakery pull-apart rolls, caramelized brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, bacon & leek stuffing, cranberry sauce, and turkey gravy. This delicious bird is free range and grain-fed. Cooking instructions will be provided upon pick-up. *Party of 8 or more? No problem, just add "Fixings for Four" from our menu to increase the sides. The turkey will feed up to 8 people.

A La Carte

Just the Bird - Diestel Family Ranch Turkey

Just the Bird - Diestel Family Ranch Turkey

$150.00Out of stock

Enjoy a pre-brined and dressed ready-to-roast 14-16lb Diestel Family Ranch turkey. This delicious bird is free range and grain-fed. Cooking instructions will be provided upon pick-up.

Fixings For Four

Fixings For Four

$200.00

Sides for up to 4, enjoy Bouchon Bakery pull-apart rolls, caramelized brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, bacon & leek stuffing, cranberry sauce, and turkey gravy. *Order is for 4 people, please place additional order as needed. **Ready-to-Roast Turkey sold separately**

Bouchon Bakery Apple Pie

Bouchon Bakery Apple Pie

$35.00

Serving up to 8, enjoy a classic 8-inch pie filled with caramelized apples and topped with oat streusel.

Bouchon Bakery Pumpkin Pie

Bouchon Bakery Pumpkin Pie

$35.00

Serving up to 8, enjoy a classic 8-inch pie filled with traditional pumpkin custard, topped with a pumpkin ganache, vanilla Chantilly cream and pumpkin seeds.

Our Favorite Wines

Modicum, Blanc de Blancs

Modicum, Blanc de Blancs

$100.00

Extra Brut Blanc de Blancs, North Coast 2018

Modicum, Pinot Noir, Santa Maria Valley 2018

Modicum, Pinot Noir, Santa Maria Valley 2018

$170.00

'Solomon Hills Vineyard', Santa Maria Valley 2018

Modicum, Red Blend, Napa Valley 2016

Modicum, Red Blend, Napa Valley 2016

$150.00

Napa Valley, Red Blend 2016

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

It’s the Season to Give Thanks! This Thanksgiving, let us take care of the cooking! Celebrate with a feast for 4-8 with our ready-to-cook Diestel Family Ranch Turkey, Traditional Fixins including Caramelized Brussels Sprouts & Mashed Potatoes, Bouchon Bakery Pies and a few of our favorite California wines.

Location

6476 Washington Street, Yountville, CA 94599

Directions

Gallery
Ad Hoc image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ad Hoc & Addendum
orange starNo Reviews
6476 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Carpe Diem Restaurant & Bar - Napa, CA
orange star4.5 • 1,814
1001 second st Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
PRESS Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
587 St. Helena Hwy St. Helena, CA 94574
View restaurantnext
Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch
orange starNo Reviews
738 Main St Saint Helena, CA 94574
View restaurantnext
Farmstead Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
738 Main St Saint Helena, CA 94574
View restaurantnext
Gillwoods Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1313 Main St. St. Helena, CA 94574
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Yountville

Bottega Napa Valley
orange star4.4 • 17,585
6525 Washington Street Suite A9 Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Bottega Napa Valley - NEW
orange star4.4 • 17,585
6525 Washington Street Suite A9 Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Coqueta Napa Valley - Yountville, CA
orange star4.3 • 587
6525 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Southside - Yountville
orange star4.7 • 128
6752 Washington Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Yountville
Napa
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
review star
Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Calistoga
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston