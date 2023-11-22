American
Ad Hoc at Home Thanksgiving Pick Up Wednesday, November 22nd.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Enjoy a Thanksgiving feast with a pre-brined and dressed ready-to-roast 14-16lb Diestel Family Ranch turkey along with Bouchon Bakery pull-apart rolls, caramelized brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, bacon & leek stuffing, cranberry sauce, and turkey gravy. This delicious bird is free range and grain-fed. Cooking instructions will be provided upon pick-up.
Location
6476 Washington Street, Yountville, CA 94599
