That Bowl - Woodbridge Staples Mill Plaza
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Indulge guilt-free at That Bowl, where every bite is a celebration of health and flavor. Our chef-inspired creations are meticulously crafted to satisfy your cravings while nourishing your body, leaving you feeling energized and revitalized. With our emphasis on all-natural ingredients and additive-free recipes, you can enjoy each mouthwatering bowl and refreshing smoothie knowing that you're making a wholesome choice for your well-being. Say goodbye to guilt and hello to culinary bliss at That Bowl, where every meal is a guilt-free delight.
5540 Staples Mill Plaza, Dale City, VA 22193