Barbeque

That Little Pork Shop

review star

No reviews yet

629 Monroe St

Eden, NC 27288

Order Again

Popular Items

Nachos-Pork
3 Tenders and Fries
Grilled Chicken Salad

Appetizers

BBQ Balls

BBQ Balls

$8.99
10 Wings

10 Wings

$14.99
5 Wings

5 Wings

$7.99

10 Boneless Wings

$8.99
Ca-John Shrimp

Ca-John Shrimp

$9.49
Fried Piggles

Fried Piggles

$7.99

Fundido Dip

$10.49
Pork Dumpling

Pork Dumpling

$8.99
Nachos-Pork

Nachos-Pork

$10.99

Large Hot Chips

$7.99
Old Bay Shrimp

Old Bay Shrimp

$9.49

Smothered Pigtails

$9.49

6 oz Cheese/Nacho Chips

$6.99

Nacho- Blkn Chicken

$10.99

Pile Up- Hot Sauce

$14.99

Pile Up

$12.99

Corn Balls

$6.99

Pile up- Teriyaki sauce

$14.99

Fried Buffalo Shrimp

$9.99

Large Tot

$7.99

Large Fries

$7.99

Cheese Stix

$7.99

Fried Thai Chili Shrimp

$10.99

DIRTY 30 NACHOS

$30.00

Burgers

The Heifer

$10.49

Bacon CheeseBurger

American Cheese Burger

$9.49

BYOB Burger

$9.99

Cheese BUrger with jalapenos, and BYBO sauce

Chorizo Burger

$10.99

Black Bean Burger

$8.49

What's Up With A Fried Egg? Burger

$11.99

Mush/Swiss Burger

$10.49

Hamburger

$7.99

Burger-ALLMeat

$12.99

Burger with Bacon, Ham and Pulled Pork

Other Stuff

3 Grill Tenders And Salad

$9.99

3 Tenders and Fries

$9.99

3 Tenders Toss n Sauce

$10.99

6 Chicken Tenders

$12.99

King of the Sea Dinner

$11.99

Pork-Mac NChz Goodness

$8.99

Salads

Bacon! Bacon! Salad

$9.99

Kirkman's Fried Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Mother Nature Salad

$9.99

Little Bitty Salad

$4.50

Dang Yankee Salad

$10.99

LG Pork Salad

$9.99

16 oz Dressing

$6.99

Large Salad

$6.99

Wilson Canjun Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Blacken Chicken Salad

$12.99

Mother Nature With Grill Chicken

$13.99

Sides

Side HushPup

$2.79

Side FF

$2.99

Side Chips

$2.99

Side Red Slaw

$2.79

Side Corn

$2.99

Side Salad

$4.50

Small Bac/Chz FryX

$4.20

3 sl Bacon $4.75

$4.75

Side White Slaw

$2.79

Side SwtPotFF

$2.99

Side Broccli

$2.99

Side Celery

$2.00

Veggie Of Dayv

$2.79

Half Fried Piggle

$2.69

Side Corn Salsa

$2.49

TATER SKINS

$8.99

Kid’s Menu

Kids Chic Bites

$5.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Kids Corn Dog

$5.25

Kid's PBJ

$5.25

Kids Bites With Salad

$6.75

Sandwiches

2 PIgs/MOO MOO

2 PIgs/MOO MOO

$19.99

Baby Boy

$7.99

Ham N Cheese

$7.99

Big Poppa Pulled Pork

$9.99

BLT

$7.99

Chix Fire Wrap

$9.99
Pork Chop Sand

Pork Chop Sand

$9.99
Phillys Girl

Phillys Girl

$9.99

Skinny Chick

$8.49

The BCCR

$8.99

Wrap Cajun Shrimp

$9.99

6 Wings

$10.99

Pork Bskt

$8.49
LowRider

LowRider

$9.49

Hambuger Stk With Grill O Grill P

$12.49

6 Wing And Salad

$12.49

TAKE OUT PLATTERS

BBQ BALLS -25

BBQ BALLS -25

$32.99

Tenders Tray-25

$36.99

Tenders- 10

$18.99

Tenders- 6

$12.99

WINGS- 25

$34.99

WINGS- 50

$65.99

CHIPS/SALSA TRAY 16 OZ

$14.99

SALSA 16 OZ

$6.99

SAUCE-16 OZ

$8.49

PORK- POUND

$9.99

PORK TRAY-4

$27.99

4 Flatbread Takeout

$28.99

Pork Tacos-10

$28.99

Shrimp Tacos-10

$32.99

Slaw 16 oz

$5.99

Slaw 12oz

$4.99

Slaw side 4oz

$2.79

Bottle Of Hopkins

$7.99

Half Pound Of Pork

$5.99

4 Buns

$2.99

Dessert

Apple Pie

$5.99

Keylime Pie

$3.99

Red Velvet

$4.99

Smart Dressed Man Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Reese Cup Cake

$6.99

Orange Cake

$6.99

Pecan Cake

$6.99

Strawberry Crunch

$6.99

Oreo

$6.99

Choc Cake

$6.99

Lemon Cake

$6.99

Whole Cake

$55.00

Just Sandwiches

Small Pull Pork Sand only

$5.99

Large Pull Pork only

$7.49

Philly only

$7.49

Hot Chick only

$6.99

Skinny Chick Sand only

$6.99

BCCR only

$6.99

BLT only

$5.99

2 Pigs And A Moo Moo ONLY

$16.99

Lowrider only

$7.99

Cheeseburger only

$7.49

Bacon Cheburger only

$7.99

BYOB Burger only

$8.99

Hambuger only

$6.99

Mush/ Swiss Burger only

$7.99

Chorizo Burger only

$7.99

Just Grill Cheese

$3.25

What Up Egg Burger only

$8.49

Fried Pork Chop Sand only

$7.99

Extra

X 2oz Slaw White

$0.60

2X Hushpuppies

$0.75

X 8 Pieces Shrimp

$5.99

X Bac Chez On Pile Up

$2.00

X 4 oz. Slaw

$2.50

X 4oz Corn Salsa

$1.00

X Cuke

$0.75

X Philly Meat N Cheese

$3.00

X Pork 2 Oz

$1.50

X 1 Pork Taco

$3.00

X-Tomato

$0.60

1x Grill Chick

$2.00

XGreen Pepper

$0.60

XMushroom

$0.75

X 4 oz Queso

$1.75

X Bun

$0.50

X SirTeri

$0.75

X Poiw Pow

$1.00

XHopkins

$0.75

X Bacon Strip

$1.00

Xtra Bleu cheese crumble

$0.85

X 1 Burger

$4.50

X- 1 Caj Shrimp Taco

$4.00

X Slice cheese

$0.75

Xtra Onion

$0.60

X Phillymeat

$3.00

X 2 Oz Pork

$2.00

Xtra-Jalpenos

$0.60

Xx Corn Salsa

$0.75

X 4 oz Grill Chicken

$4.50

X 2oz Cheese

$1.00

X 4 Oz Cheese

$2.00

X 6 Oz Cheese

$3.00

1 Extra Pork Dumplin

$2.00

X Ranch

$0.75

Extra Chick Tender

$2.00

2 Peice Of Toast

$1.00

Extra Pepperoni

$1.00

Extra Celery

$1.00

1 Extra Korean

$1.00

American Cheese

$0.75

4 Oz Gravy

$1.50

X Bac Chz On Fries

$1.50

Xtra Honeymust

$0.75

6 Shrimp

$4.50

4 Oz Corn Salsa

$1.00

Thai Chili

$0.75

Extra Pico

$1.00

Quesadilla

Quesadilla Chicken

Quesadilla Chicken

$9.49

Quesadilla-Pork

$9.49

Quesadilla-Philly Peppers/Onions

$9.99

Quesadilla-Cheese

$6.99

Mike's Quesadilla- BBQ Chic

$9.49

Quesdilla Blacken Chicken

$11.99

Flatbreads

Flatbread-Pork

$8.99

Flatbread- BBQ Chicken

$8.99

Flatbread- Buff Chix

$9.99
Flatbread- Kitchen Sink

Flatbread- Kitchen Sink

$12.99

Flatbread Veggie w/Chicken

$11.99

Flatbread- Tex Mex Pork

$10.99
Flatbread- Pepperoni

Flatbread- Pepperoni

$7.99

Flatbread- Pepperoni/Pepper/Onions

$8.99

Flatbread- Cheese/Marinara

$6.99

Tacos

Tacos- Pork

$8.99
Tacos- Cajun Shrimp

Tacos- Cajun Shrimp

$9.49

Tacos- Blacken Chicken

$8.99
TACOS- Garden

TACOS- Garden

$8.49

1 Pork Taco X

$3.50

1 Cj Shrimp Taco X

$4.00

1 BlK Chicken Taco X

$3.50

Taco- Whiskey Peach

$9.49

Blacken Chick And Shrimp Taco

$11.99

Taco-KaiYah

$9.49

Lettuce Chorizo and queso

1 Whiskey Peach Taco

$3.50

CHICKEN SAND

Skinny Chick

$8.49

Preppy Chick

$9.49

Crazy Grill Chick

$9.99

Hot Chick

$8.99

BCCR

$8.99

Chicken Philly

$9.99

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Pibb

$2.50

Sweet tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.25

Water

$0.01

Tomato Juice

$1.50

MellowYellow

$2.50

Gallon Tea

$5.99

Soft Drink

$2.50

Wine

Shannon Ridge

$7.00

GLS Cloudfall Pinot Noir

$8.00

GLS 14 Hand CAB

$8.00

Peter Mertes Cold Red Wine Sweet

$5.00

GLS J Lohr Pure Paso

$9.00

GLS Noble Vine Merlot

$7.00

Roscato

$6.00

BTL Echo Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

BTL Close Du Bois Chard

$26.00

BTL LA Torretta Moscato

$15.00

BTL White Zinfandel

$15.00

BTL Chateau St Michelle Riesling

$25.00

BTL La Toretta Pinot Grigio

$24.00

BTL Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

BTL Kendall, Jackson Chardonnay

$24.00

BTL Cakebread Cellars Chardonnay

$65.00

BTL Lindeman Chardonnay

$15.00

BTL Crossing Sav Blanc

$26.00

BTL Chardonnay Met Soleil R

$38.00

BTL KJ Chardonnay

$26.00

Candoni Pinot Grigo

$18.00

Bottle Villa

$24.00

BTL Quilt

$45.00

$26.00

Bottle 14 Hands Cab

$22.00

BTL Jordon Cabernet Sauvignon

$75.00

BTL Fess Parker Pinot Noir

$35.00

BTL J. Lohr Merlot

$24.00

Shannon Ridge

$26.00

BTL Cloudfall Pinot Noir

$30.00

Half bottle Caymus

$52.00

BTL Peter Merts Sweet Red

$18.00

BOTTLE Caymus

$100.00

Penfolds

$40.00

Shannon Ridge

Roscato

$16.00

Tshirts

Pork Shop T Shirts

$20.00

Pork Shop T Shirts XXX

$25.00

Eden T Shirts

$24.99

Short Sleeves

$20.00

PS Coat

$39.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

629 Monroe St, Eden, NC 27288

Directions

That Little Pork Shop image
That Little Pork Shop image
That Little Pork Shop image

