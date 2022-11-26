Barbeque
That Little Pork Shop
No reviews yet
629 Monroe St
Eden, NC 27288
Popular Items
Appetizers
BBQ Balls
$8.99
10 Wings
$14.99
5 Wings
$7.99
10 Boneless Wings
$8.99
Ca-John Shrimp
$9.49
Fried Piggles
$7.99
Fundido Dip
$10.49
Pork Dumpling
$8.99
Nachos-Pork
$10.99
Large Hot Chips
$7.99
Old Bay Shrimp
$9.49
Smothered Pigtails
$9.49
6 oz Cheese/Nacho Chips
$6.99
Nacho- Blkn Chicken
$10.99
Pile Up- Hot Sauce
$14.99
Pile Up
$12.99
Corn Balls
$6.99
Pile up- Teriyaki sauce
$14.99
Fried Buffalo Shrimp
$9.99
Large Tot
$7.99
Large Fries
$7.99
Cheese Stix
$7.99
Fried Thai Chili Shrimp
$10.99
DIRTY 30 NACHOS
$30.00
Burgers
Other Stuff
Salads
Bacon! Bacon! Salad
$9.99
Kirkman's Fried Chicken Salad
$10.99
Grilled Chicken Salad
$10.99
Mother Nature Salad
$9.99
Little Bitty Salad
$4.50
Dang Yankee Salad
$10.99
LG Pork Salad
$9.99
16 oz Dressing
$6.99
Large Salad
$6.99
Wilson Canjun Shrimp Salad
$11.99
Blacken Chicken Salad
$12.99
Mother Nature With Grill Chicken
$13.99
Sides
Kid’s Menu
Sandwiches
TAKE OUT PLATTERS
BBQ BALLS -25
$32.99
Tenders Tray-25
$36.99
Tenders- 10
$18.99
Tenders- 6
$12.99
WINGS- 25
$34.99
WINGS- 50
$65.99
CHIPS/SALSA TRAY 16 OZ
$14.99
SALSA 16 OZ
$6.99
SAUCE-16 OZ
$8.49
PORK- POUND
$9.99
PORK TRAY-4
$27.99
4 Flatbread Takeout
$28.99
Pork Tacos-10
$28.99
Shrimp Tacos-10
$32.99
Slaw 16 oz
$5.99
Slaw 12oz
$4.99
Slaw side 4oz
$2.79
Bottle Of Hopkins
$7.99
Half Pound Of Pork
$5.99
4 Buns
$2.99
Dessert
Just Sandwiches
Small Pull Pork Sand only
$5.99
Large Pull Pork only
$7.49
Philly only
$7.49
Hot Chick only
$6.99
Skinny Chick Sand only
$6.99
BCCR only
$6.99
BLT only
$5.99
2 Pigs And A Moo Moo ONLY
$16.99
Lowrider only
$7.99
Cheeseburger only
$7.49
Bacon Cheburger only
$7.99
BYOB Burger only
$8.99
Hambuger only
$6.99
Mush/ Swiss Burger only
$7.99
Chorizo Burger only
$7.99
Just Grill Cheese
$3.25
What Up Egg Burger only
$8.49
Fried Pork Chop Sand only
$7.99
Extra
X 2oz Slaw White
$0.60
2X Hushpuppies
$0.75
X 8 Pieces Shrimp
$5.99
X Bac Chez On Pile Up
$2.00
X 4 oz. Slaw
$2.50
X 4oz Corn Salsa
$1.00
X Cuke
$0.75
X Philly Meat N Cheese
$3.00
X Pork 2 Oz
$1.50
X 1 Pork Taco
$3.00
X-Tomato
$0.60
1x Grill Chick
$2.00
XGreen Pepper
$0.60
XMushroom
$0.75
X 4 oz Queso
$1.75
X Bun
$0.50
X SirTeri
$0.75
X Poiw Pow
$1.00
XHopkins
$0.75
X Bacon Strip
$1.00
Xtra Bleu cheese crumble
$0.85
X 1 Burger
$4.50
X- 1 Caj Shrimp Taco
$4.00
X Slice cheese
$0.75
Xtra Onion
$0.60
X Phillymeat
$3.00
X 2 Oz Pork
$2.00
Xtra-Jalpenos
$0.60
Xx Corn Salsa
$0.75
X 4 oz Grill Chicken
$4.50
X 2oz Cheese
$1.00
X 4 Oz Cheese
$2.00
X 6 Oz Cheese
$3.00
1 Extra Pork Dumplin
$2.00
X Ranch
$0.75
Extra Chick Tender
$2.00
2 Peice Of Toast
$1.00
Extra Pepperoni
$1.00
Extra Celery
$1.00
1 Extra Korean
$1.00
American Cheese
$0.75
4 Oz Gravy
$1.50
X Bac Chz On Fries
$1.50
Xtra Honeymust
$0.75
6 Shrimp
$4.50
Dnt Make
4 Oz Corn Salsa
$1.00
Thai Chili
$0.75
Extra Pico
$1.00
Quesadilla
Flatbreads
Tacos
CHICKEN SAND
Beverages
Wine
Shannon Ridge
$7.00
GLS Cloudfall Pinot Noir
$8.00
GLS 14 Hand CAB
$8.00
Peter Mertes Cold Red Wine Sweet
$5.00
GLS J Lohr Pure Paso
$9.00
GLS Noble Vine Merlot
$7.00
Roscato
$6.00
BTL Echo Bay Sauvignon Blanc
$26.00
BTL Close Du Bois Chard
$26.00
BTL LA Torretta Moscato
$15.00
BTL White Zinfandel
$15.00
BTL Chateau St Michelle Riesling
$25.00
BTL La Toretta Pinot Grigio
$24.00
BTL Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc
$52.00
BTL Kendall, Jackson Chardonnay
$24.00
BTL Cakebread Cellars Chardonnay
$65.00
BTL Lindeman Chardonnay
$15.00
BTL Crossing Sav Blanc
$26.00
BTL Chardonnay Met Soleil R
$38.00
BTL KJ Chardonnay
$26.00
Candoni Pinot Grigo
$18.00
Bottle Villa
$24.00
BTL Quilt
$45.00
X
$26.00
Bottle 14 Hands Cab
$22.00
BTL Jordon Cabernet Sauvignon
$75.00
BTL Fess Parker Pinot Noir
$35.00
BTL J. Lohr Merlot
$24.00
Shannon Ridge
$26.00
BTL Cloudfall Pinot Noir
$30.00
Half bottle Caymus
$52.00
BTL Peter Merts Sweet Red
$18.00
BOTTLE Caymus
$100.00
Penfolds
$40.00
Shannon Ridge
Roscato
$16.00
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
Location
629 Monroe St, Eden, NC 27288
