That Meetball Place - Patchogue TMP Patchogue
52 west main street
patchogue, NY 11772
Popular Items
Balls
THE CLASSIC
Ground chuck, short rib, pork and veal, smothered in our fresh marinara sauce, topped with shaved pecorino over paccheri pasta
BUFFALO CHICKEN
Organic ground chicken, chopped celery and Rogue River Blue Cheese dressing in our signature hot sauce over a layer of our mac & cheese
LOBSTER ROLL BALL SLIDERS
North Atlantic lobster meat, Arborio rice, crushed Ritz cracker, basil infused lemon aioli with homemade chips
VEGGIE RISOTTO BALL
Our signature vegetable ball, sweet cherry tomato basil, sauce over zucchini noodles
GGS Pork
Ginger, garlic, scallion, ground heritage pork, hoisin glaze, cucumber, Thai Chile over Bok choy
AHI TUNA BALL
Sesame crusted yellowfin tuna, mango aioli, wakame bay seaweed salad
SIDE SPAGHETTI MARINARA
SIDE RAVIOLI MARINARA
SIDE ZOODLES MARINARA
SIDE PACHERI MARINARA
Sampler of the day
Our curated selection of our balls
Add extra ball
Dinner 4 Classic over spaghetti
Thanksgiving Balls Dinner
Soups & Salads
OBLIGATORY BURRATA
Buratta, on a bed of mushroom medley, topped with Maldon sea salt & mikes hot honey
CAESAR
PICK IT UP! Artisan baby romaine, creamy Caesar, Locatelli Romano, toasted panko
TMP HOUSE SALAD
Crisp greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, Gorgonzola crumbles, and white balsamic vinaigrette
I <3 BEETS
Roasted beets, goat cheese, kale, pepitas, mandarin orange, mango vinaigrette
CHICKEN BACON RANCH COBB
Panko crusted, tomato, cucumber, bacon, egg, red onion, gorgonzola cheese, leaf lettuce & Ranch
Lobster Corn Chowder
Short Rib Chili
Shareables
CHARCUTERIE
Four Fat Fowl triple cream brie, Saucisson Sec, Rogue River Blue Cheese, Marcona almonds, honeycomb, dried mango, caved-aged gouda, everything pretzel
NOT YOUR GRANDMA’S GARLIC BREAD
Semolina loaf, roasted garlic, pesto infused ricotta, roasted tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella cheese
VEGAN DUMPLINGS
Edamame dumplings, wasabi soy ponzu
GENERAL TSO CAULIFLOWER
Crispy cauliflower, General Tso glaze, hummus, green onion
BACON CHEDDAR TOTS
Crispy tots, spicy cheese sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, Boss Sauce
BUSHMASTER BBQ WINGS
Organic chicken wings, bourbon BBQ sauce, fromage blue cheese dressing over bacon
SMOKE Y SPROUTS
Charred Brussel sprouts, whiskey barrel-aged maple syrup, wildflower honey, Long Island sea salt
TUSCAN SPINACH DIP
Roasted long stem artichoke, chopped spinach, cannellini beans, creamy Parmesan dip
LOBSTER POTATO SKINS
Butter poached lobster, layered with potato Gruyère cheese, and herb butter
RICE CRISPY SHRIMP
Puffed rice encrusted shrimp, with all the sauces
PRETZEL
Our classic giant Bavarian pretzel, with all the dipping sauces
GRILLED CHEESE AND TOMATO SOUP
Summer truffle grilled cheese with Gruyère. Tomato and basil bisque, lime crema, Aleppo spice
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN BITES
Swiped by the Portly Porker, chunks of Nashville spiced chicken, deep fried potato salad, country pickles
Basket of Fries
FRIED HALOUMI GF
Steakhouse Eggroll
Braised short ribs, creamed spinach, mashed, cheddar 7 toppedwith horse radish cream
Buratta Mushroom
CHICKEN OR THE EGG
Who came 1st? Crispy chicken bite, deviled eggs, smoked paprika, mikes hot honey & blue cheese
STICK RIBS
St. Louis rib, crunchy glaze, smokey slaw, IYKYK....
BUFFALO FLATBREAD
We Are Not Just Balls Anymore
SHORT RIB
Braised beef, beef demi, asparagus, crispy shallot, smashed potato
SALMON
Pan Seared, Zhatar crust, rosemary infused chili honey over mashed & asparagus
FRIED CHICKEN
Cornflake crusted chicken, Mikes Hot Honey, chipotle powder, buttermilk biscuit, spicy slaw
STEAK MAC & CHEESE
Certified Angus beef steak over mac and cheese
BAKED MAC AND CHEESE
Creamy shells, crunchy top. Go ahead
PACCHERI
Paccheri (REALLY big rigatoni) marinara sauce, ricotta cheese and mozzarella
RATED R RAVIOLI
Creamy ricotta ravioli, cauliflower, toasted bread crumb, truffle fondue
CHICKEN PARM VODK A
Just get it...
BROOKLYN SUNDAY DINNER
Braised short rib, italian sausage and meatball in Nonna's meat sauce served over spaghetti
SURF AND TURF
NY strip steak topped with your choice of shrimp scampi or Alaskan crab legs over mashed & asparagus
SURF AND TURF FRIED RICE
Braised short rib, shrimp, egg, veggies, sesame seeds, hibachi style
LOBSTER GRITS
Creamy southern grits, all of the cheese, butter, North Atlantic Lobster
EGGPLANT PARM
Crispy panko eggplant, pesto ricotta, all the mozzarella cheese, marinara served with a side TMP salad
Something "Healthy"
Pan roasted Shrimp, all the vegetables in the restaurant. Scampi butter, balsalmic glaze
Adult Finger & Fries
SUN BROOK DIN-with Wine, salad & Bread
Braised short rib, italian sausage and meatball in Nonna's meat sauce served over spaghetti
Between the Bun
THAT MEETBALL SUB
Our Classic ball, pesto ricotta, marinara, burrata, semolina bread
LOBSTER GRILLED CHEESE
North Atlantic lobster, Gruyère cheese, heirloom tomato, lemon butter griddled potato bread
GRILLED CHICKEN SMASHER
Always organic chicken breast, avocado, bacon, Gruyère cheese, heirloom tomato, smoked aioli smasher
SAUCY BURGER
Certified Angus beef 8 oz. house ground burger, secret sauce, LTOP, bacon jam, and chedz on a potato bun
MEATBALL SLIDER
The Classic meatball with marinara, basil ricotta, melted mozzarella
CRISPY CHICKEN BLAT
Panko crusted organic chicken, avocado, smoked bacon, lettuce, heirloom tomato, Cucumber-wasabi aioli on a Martin’s potato roll
Ahi Tuna burger
Seared Tuna, (RARE), Wakame bay seaweed salad, mango aioli, LTOP
THE IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
Alternate Protein patty with LTOP, GF, Vegan & Vegetarian
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Steak Sando
Shredded Rib Eye, fresh mozzarella, garlic aioli, arugula, roasted tomato
Corned Beef Ball Slider
Our signature corned beef ball topped with coleslaw and mustard
Thanksgiving Ball Sliders
Specials
Giant Garlic Knot
16 oz. (yes that's huge) garlic knot stuffed with cheezie stuff and served with marinara
Shitake Mushroom Ramen
Shitake Mushroom broth, jammy egg, roasted mushroom medley, green onion
$25 Surf & Turf Shrimp
$25 Surf & Turf Crab
Pork Belly Bao Buns
Melt in your mouth braised pork belly, cucumber, house steamed buns, english cucumber, secret sauce
Psychic Night
$2 Classic Slider
$5 happy hour shot from slider bar
Fried Pickles
Triple Dipped Pretzel flats served with chipotle dusted ranch dressing
Garlic and Lemon Pepper Scampi Wings
Pan roasted chicken wings, lemon pepper, roasted garlic, GF
Not your mamas Mac and Cheese
Roasted Pork Shoulder, Cauliflower, ditalini pasta, sharp chedz
Chacutrie salad
All your favorite chacuterie items in a salad with Hydrorganic farms curly lettuce. Sopersatta, brie, apricot, marcona almond, lemon, olive oil, roasted artichoke heart
McMeetball Burger
Two beef patties, lettuce, tomato, pickles, secret sauce, bacon jam on a sesame seed bun
$2 Buff Slider
Kids
Desserts
Chocolate chip cookie lava style
chocolate lava stuffed chocolate chip cookies a la mode with the works
peanut butter cup explosion thingy
peanut butter cup and ripples collide with creamy chocolate ice cream, a warm brownie and a peanut butter sauce
Deep fried apple pie a la mode
just what it sounds like: APPLE PIE + DEEP FRYER= EVERTHING AMAZING IN THIS WORLD
Dirty Elvis egg roll
bacon and chocolate stuffed eggroll, bananas, bacon crumbles, hazelnut spread
got s'more?
Marshmallow covered chocolate brownie, graham cracker crumb
Scoop Vanilla
Scoop Chocolate
Scoop Min Chip
Shakes
N/A Beverages
Apple Juice
Aqua Panna
Cappuccino
Choc Milk
Club Soda
Coffee
Cranberry
Diet Pepsi
Energy
Espresso
Espresso Double
Ginger Ale
Grapefruit juice
Herbal Tea
Iced tea
Lemonade
Milk
OJ
Pellegrino
Pepsi
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Tomato Juice
Tonic Water
Brunch
All Day Egg Sammy
organic egg, cold smoked bacon, house-made sausage, spicy cheese, home fries
Avocado Toast
Whipped guacamole, chunky avocado, sunny side up eggs, crumbled bacon, lime crema, roasted tomato
BALLER BRUNCH
Bam Bam Waffles
Fruity pebble and fruit loop studded waffles with cereal milk glaze and whipped cream
BECHBSPK Eggroll
Cold smoked bacon, scrambled egg, hash browns sriracha ketchup
Big Bad Breakfast Clucker
Panko crusted chicken, glazed donut
Biscuits
Country style southern biscuit, fried eggs, ham, white queso hatch chili
Bloody Mary Brunch Box
Chicken Fried Steak
Chicken fried flat iron steak, chorizo, corn, Italian sausage white gravy, served with dirty hash browns
Cinnamon Bun French Toast
Stop drooling and order it! Crusty cinnamon bun French Toast with cream cheese frosting
Corned Beef Hash Eggs Benny
Chunky corned beef hash, poached egg, hollandaise, English muffin
Crepe
Nutella, toasted hazelnuts, macerated berries, banana, whipped cream
ENGLISH MUFFIN
served with butter and jam
Everything Jumbo pretzel
Our classic giant Bavarian pretzel, with all the dipping sauces
Frittata
Roasted Zucchini, asparagus, red onion, heirloom tomato, cauliflower & goat cheese. Topped with wilted dandelion salad and mandarin dressing
Hangover Potatoes
Poached eggs, shredded potato, shredded short rib, cheese fondue, siracha aioli
Hot chicken and waffle
Gruyere stuffed waffle, gogoochung slathered chicken, all the pickles, slaw, mikes hot honey, bacon jam
Lobster Grilled Cheese
North Atlantic Lobster meat, arugula, gruyere, tomato, kewpie mayo
LOBSTER GRITS
Creamy southern grits, all of the cheese, butter, North Atlantic Lobster
Mimosa Milanese
panko chicken, roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, cucumber, local greens, blood orange vinaigrette
Pastrami smoked salmon
North Atlantic Salmon coated in our proprietary pastrami spice, white truffle honey, brie, crispy caper, pickled red onion and micro greens
Short rib Tacos (3)
Chipotle braised short rib, cotija cheese, salsa fresca, lime crema
Shrimp po Boy Sliders (3)
Crispy shrimp sliders, smoked chipotle slaw, organic pickles, FF
French Toast
The Monte
Griddled Texas Toast, country ham, chipotle ranch, brie, slaw, pickle
That Damn Meetball Burger
Certified angus beef burger, candies bacon, chedz, boom boom sauce, LTOP
MEATBALL SLIDER
The Classic meatball with marinara, basil ricotta, melted mozzarella
Steak & eggs
NY strip steak topped with sunny side up egg, melted Mozzarella cheese and house-made bacon jam!
SIDE OF BACON
Cold smoked nittrate free thick cut bacon
SIDE OF EGGS (2)
Anyway you like them
SIDE OF POTATOES
dirty potatoes dusted with our cinnamon chipotle powder
SIDE OF SAUSAGE
pennsylvania trotter, maple syrup
SIDE OF TOAST
served with butter and jam
Side Plain Waffle
CHICKEN OR THE EGG
Who came 1st? Crispy chicken bite, deviled eggs, smoked paprika, mikes hot honey & blue cheese
Shakshuka
Quiche of the day
Lobster Benedict
North Atlantic Lobster meat, poached eggs, tarragon hollandaise, english muffin with our house dirty potatos
1/2 roast chicken
Pilgram farms 1/2 roast chicken, house spiced aleppo honey, mashed potato and asparagus
Lobster Ravioli Gratan
North Atlantic Lobster meat, Cheese Ravioli in mornay sauce and panko gratin
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:59 am
A place to MEET & have a BALL! We have so much to offer: bringing people together in our warm environment with a chic vibe. Join us for lunch, dinner or Sunday brunch or cocktails on our outdoor terrace and lounge.
