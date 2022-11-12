That Meetball Place - Patchogue TMP Patchogue

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

THE CLASSIC
PRETZEL
BROOKLYN SUNDAY DINNER

Balls

THE CLASSIC

$13.00

Ground chuck, short rib, pork and veal, smothered in our fresh marinara sauce, topped with shaved pecorino over paccheri pasta

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$14.00

Organic ground chicken, chopped celery and Rogue River Blue Cheese dressing in our signature hot sauce over a layer of our mac & cheese

LOBSTER ROLL BALL SLIDERS

$18.00

North Atlantic lobster meat, Arborio rice, crushed Ritz cracker, basil infused lemon aioli with homemade chips

VEGGIE RISOTTO BALL

$15.00

Our signature vegetable ball, sweet cherry tomato basil, sauce over zucchini noodles

GGS Pork

$14.00

Ginger, garlic, scallion, ground heritage pork, hoisin glaze, cucumber, Thai Chile over Bok choy

AHI TUNA BALL

$18.00

Sesame crusted yellowfin tuna, mango aioli, wakame bay seaweed salad

SIDE SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$7.00

SIDE RAVIOLI MARINARA

$7.00

SIDE ZOODLES MARINARA

$7.00

SIDE PACHERI MARINARA

$7.00

Sampler of the day

$15.00

Our curated selection of our balls

Add extra ball

$4.00

Dinner 4 Classic over spaghetti

$20.00

Thanksgiving Balls Dinner

$16.00

Soups & Salads

OBLIGATORY BURRATA

$14.00

Buratta, on a bed of mushroom medley, topped with Maldon sea salt & mikes hot honey

CAESAR

$13.00

PICK IT UP! Artisan baby romaine, creamy Caesar, Locatelli Romano, toasted panko

TMP HOUSE SALAD

$11.00

Crisp greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, Gorgonzola crumbles, and white balsamic vinaigrette

I <3 BEETS

$13.00

Roasted beets, goat cheese, kale, pepitas, mandarin orange, mango vinaigrette

CHICKEN BACON RANCH COBB

$16.00

Panko crusted, tomato, cucumber, bacon, egg, red onion, gorgonzola cheese, leaf lettuce & Ranch

Lobster Corn Chowder

$12.00

Short Rib Chili

$12.00

Shareables

CHARCUTERIE

$28.00

Four Fat Fowl triple cream brie, Saucisson Sec, Rogue River Blue Cheese, Marcona almonds, honeycomb, dried mango, caved-aged gouda, everything pretzel

NOT YOUR GRANDMA’S GARLIC BREAD

$12.00

Semolina loaf, roasted garlic, pesto infused ricotta, roasted tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella cheese

VEGAN DUMPLINGS

$13.00

Edamame dumplings, wasabi soy ponzu

GENERAL TSO CAULIFLOWER

$14.00

Crispy cauliflower, General Tso glaze, hummus, green onion

BACON CHEDDAR TOTS

$13.00

Crispy tots, spicy cheese sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, Boss Sauce

BUSHMASTER BBQ WINGS

$15.00

Organic chicken wings, bourbon BBQ sauce, fromage blue cheese dressing over bacon

SMOKE Y SPROUTS

$13.00

Charred Brussel sprouts, whiskey barrel-aged maple syrup, wildflower honey, Long Island sea salt

TUSCAN SPINACH DIP

$14.00

Roasted long stem artichoke, chopped spinach, cannellini beans, creamy Parmesan dip

LOBSTER POTATO SKINS

$15.00

Butter poached lobster, layered with potato Gruyère cheese, and herb butter

RICE CRISPY SHRIMP

$15.00

Puffed rice encrusted shrimp, with all the sauces

PRETZEL

$14.00

Our classic giant Bavarian pretzel, with all the dipping sauces

GRILLED CHEESE AND TOMATO SOUP

$17.00

Summer truffle grilled cheese with Gruyère. Tomato and basil bisque, lime crema, Aleppo spice

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN BITES

$16.00

Swiped by the Portly Porker, chunks of Nashville spiced chicken, deep fried potato salad, country pickles

Basket of Fries

$6.00

FRIED HALOUMI GF

$13.00

Steakhouse Eggroll

$13.00

Braised short ribs, creamed spinach, mashed, cheddar 7 toppedwith horse radish cream

Buratta Mushroom

$13.00

CHICKEN OR THE EGG

$15.00

Who came 1st? Crispy chicken bite, deviled eggs, smoked paprika, mikes hot honey & blue cheese

STICK RIBS

$15.00

St. Louis rib, crunchy glaze, smokey slaw, IYKYK....

BUFFALO FLATBREAD

$14.00Out of stock

We Are Not Just Balls Anymore

SHORT RIB

$19.00

Braised beef, beef demi, asparagus, crispy shallot, smashed potato

SALMON

$18.00

Pan Seared, Zhatar crust, rosemary infused chili honey over mashed & asparagus

FRIED CHICKEN

$17.00

Cornflake crusted chicken, Mikes Hot Honey, chipotle powder, buttermilk biscuit, spicy slaw

STEAK MAC & CHEESE

$18.00

Certified Angus beef steak over mac and cheese

BAKED MAC AND CHEESE

$14.00

Creamy shells, crunchy top. Go ahead

PACCHERI

$12.00

Paccheri (REALLY big rigatoni) marinara sauce, ricotta cheese and mozzarella

RATED R RAVIOLI

$16.00

Creamy ricotta ravioli, cauliflower, toasted bread crumb, truffle fondue

CHICKEN PARM VODK A

$17.00

Just get it...

BROOKLYN SUNDAY DINNER

$22.00

Braised short rib, italian sausage and meatball in Nonna's meat sauce served over spaghetti

SURF AND TURF

$35.00

NY strip steak topped with your choice of shrimp scampi or Alaskan crab legs over mashed & asparagus

SURF AND TURF FRIED RICE

$23.00

Braised short rib, shrimp, egg, veggies, sesame seeds, hibachi style

LOBSTER GRITS

$25.00

Creamy southern grits, all of the cheese, butter, North Atlantic Lobster

EGGPLANT PARM

$19.00

Crispy panko eggplant, pesto ricotta, all the mozzarella cheese, marinara served with a side TMP salad

Something "Healthy"

$19.00

Pan roasted Shrimp, all the vegetables in the restaurant. Scampi butter, balsalmic glaze

Adult Finger & Fries

$14.00

SUN BROOK DIN-with Wine, salad & Bread

$32.00

Braised short rib, italian sausage and meatball in Nonna's meat sauce served over spaghetti

Between the Bun

THAT MEETBALL SUB

$17.00

Our Classic ball, pesto ricotta, marinara, burrata, semolina bread

LOBSTER GRILLED CHEESE

$25.00

North Atlantic lobster, Gruyère cheese, heirloom tomato, lemon butter griddled potato bread

GRILLED CHICKEN SMASHER

$17.00

Always organic chicken breast, avocado, bacon, Gruyère cheese, heirloom tomato, smoked aioli smasher

SAUCY BURGER

$18.00

Certified Angus beef 8 oz. house ground burger, secret sauce, LTOP, bacon jam, and chedz on a potato bun

MEATBALL SLIDER

$14.00

The Classic meatball with marinara, basil ricotta, melted mozzarella

CRISPY CHICKEN BLAT

$14.00

Panko crusted organic chicken, avocado, smoked bacon, lettuce, heirloom tomato, Cucumber-wasabi aioli on a Martin’s potato roll

Ahi Tuna burger

$19.00

Seared Tuna, (RARE), Wakame bay seaweed salad, mango aioli, LTOP

THE IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$16.00

Alternate Protein patty with LTOP, GF, Vegan & Vegetarian

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Steak Sando

$17.00

Shredded Rib Eye, fresh mozzarella, garlic aioli, arugula, roasted tomato

Corned Beef Ball Slider

$16.00

Our signature corned beef ball topped with coleslaw and mustard

Thanksgiving Ball Sliders

$14.00

Specials

Giant Garlic Knot

$14.00

16 oz. (yes that's huge) garlic knot stuffed with cheezie stuff and served with marinara

Shitake Mushroom Ramen

$16.00Out of stock

Shitake Mushroom broth, jammy egg, roasted mushroom medley, green onion

$25 Surf & Turf Shrimp

$25.00

$25 Surf & Turf Crab

$25.00

Pork Belly Bao Buns

$12.00Out of stock

Melt in your mouth braised pork belly, cucumber, house steamed buns, english cucumber, secret sauce

Psychic Night

$70.00

$2 Classic Slider

$2.00

$5 happy hour shot from slider bar

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$14.00

Triple Dipped Pretzel flats served with chipotle dusted ranch dressing

Garlic and Lemon Pepper Scampi Wings

$16.00

Pan roasted chicken wings, lemon pepper, roasted garlic, GF

Not your mamas Mac and Cheese

$16.00

Roasted Pork Shoulder, Cauliflower, ditalini pasta, sharp chedz

Chacutrie salad

$18.00

All your favorite chacuterie items in a salad with Hydrorganic farms curly lettuce. Sopersatta, brie, apricot, marcona almond, lemon, olive oil, roasted artichoke heart

McMeetball Burger

$17.00

Two beef patties, lettuce, tomato, pickles, secret sauce, bacon jam on a sesame seed bun

$2 Buff Slider

$2.00

Kids

SPAHGETTI & MEATBALLS

$8.00

CHICKEN FINGERS & CHIPS

$8.00

MAC N CHEESE WITH FRIES

$8.00

BACON & EGGS

$8.00

Kid free Vanilla

Kids- Free Chocolate

Kids Free-Cookie Monster

Kids Free- Chocolate Chip

Desserts

Chocolate chip cookie lava style

$7.00

chocolate lava stuffed chocolate chip cookies a la mode with the works

peanut butter cup explosion thingy

$7.00

peanut butter cup and ripples collide with creamy chocolate ice cream, a warm brownie and a peanut butter sauce

Deep fried apple pie a la mode

$11.00

just what it sounds like: APPLE PIE + DEEP FRYER= EVERTHING AMAZING IN THIS WORLD

Dirty Elvis egg roll

$8.00

bacon and chocolate stuffed eggroll, bananas, bacon crumbles, hazelnut spread

got s'more?

$8.00

Marshmallow covered chocolate brownie, graham cracker crumb

Scoop Vanilla

$4.00

Scoop Chocolate

$4.00

Scoop Min Chip

$4.00

Shakes

AINT nothing but a hound dog

$9.00

Cookie Monster

$9.00

apple cinnamon Bun

$9.00

Dirty Girl scout

$9.00

strawberry short cake

$9.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Aqua Panna

$8.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Choc Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Energy

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Espresso Double

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit juice

$3.00

Herbal Tea

$3.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Pellegrino

$8.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Brunch

All Day Egg Sammy

$16.00

organic egg, cold smoked bacon, house-made sausage, spicy cheese, home fries

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Whipped guacamole, chunky avocado, sunny side up eggs, crumbled bacon, lime crema, roasted tomato

BALLER BRUNCH

$19.00

Bam Bam Waffles

$17.00

Fruity pebble and fruit loop studded waffles with cereal milk glaze and whipped cream

BECHBSPK Eggroll

$14.00

Cold smoked bacon, scrambled egg, hash browns sriracha ketchup

Big Bad Breakfast Clucker

$18.00

Panko crusted chicken, glazed donut

Biscuits

$14.00

Country style southern biscuit, fried eggs, ham, white queso hatch chili

Bloody Mary Brunch Box

$40.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.00

Chicken fried flat iron steak, chorizo, corn, Italian sausage white gravy, served with dirty hash browns

Cinnamon Bun French Toast

$14.00

Stop drooling and order it! Crusty cinnamon bun French Toast with cream cheese frosting

Corned Beef Hash Eggs Benny

$16.00

Chunky corned beef hash, poached egg, hollandaise, English muffin

Crepe

$12.00

Nutella, toasted hazelnuts, macerated berries, banana, whipped cream

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$4.00

served with butter and jam

Everything Jumbo pretzel

$14.00

Our classic giant Bavarian pretzel, with all the dipping sauces

Frittata

$15.00

Roasted Zucchini, asparagus, red onion, heirloom tomato, cauliflower & goat cheese. Topped with wilted dandelion salad and mandarin dressing

Hangover Potatoes

$18.00

Poached eggs, shredded potato, shredded short rib, cheese fondue, siracha aioli

Hot chicken and waffle

$17.00

Gruyere stuffed waffle, gogoochung slathered chicken, all the pickles, slaw, mikes hot honey, bacon jam

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$24.00

North Atlantic Lobster meat, arugula, gruyere, tomato, kewpie mayo

LOBSTER GRITS

$25.00

Creamy southern grits, all of the cheese, butter, North Atlantic Lobster

Mimosa Milanese

$16.00

panko chicken, roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, cucumber, local greens, blood orange vinaigrette

Pastrami smoked salmon

$16.00

North Atlantic Salmon coated in our proprietary pastrami spice, white truffle honey, brie, crispy caper, pickled red onion and micro greens

Short rib Tacos (3)

$14.00

Chipotle braised short rib, cotija cheese, salsa fresca, lime crema

Shrimp po Boy Sliders (3)

$16.00

Crispy shrimp sliders, smoked chipotle slaw, organic pickles, FF

French Toast

$14.00

The Monte

$16.00

Griddled Texas Toast, country ham, chipotle ranch, brie, slaw, pickle

That Damn Meetball Burger

$16.00

Certified angus beef burger, candies bacon, chedz, boom boom sauce, LTOP

MEATBALL SLIDER

$14.00

The Classic meatball with marinara, basil ricotta, melted mozzarella

Steak & eggs

$18.00

NY strip steak topped with sunny side up egg, melted Mozzarella cheese and house-made bacon jam!

SIDE OF BACON

$8.00

Cold smoked nittrate free thick cut bacon

SIDE OF EGGS (2)

$4.00

Anyway you like them

SIDE OF POTATOES

$6.00

dirty potatoes dusted with our cinnamon chipotle powder

SIDE OF SAUSAGE

$7.00

pennsylvania trotter, maple syrup

SIDE OF TOAST

$3.00

served with butter and jam

Side Plain Waffle

$8.00

CHICKEN OR THE EGG

$15.00

Who came 1st? Crispy chicken bite, deviled eggs, smoked paprika, mikes hot honey & blue cheese

Shakshuka

$14.00

Quiche of the day

$16.00

Lobster Benedict

$28.00

North Atlantic Lobster meat, poached eggs, tarragon hollandaise, english muffin with our house dirty potatos

1/2 roast chicken

$28.00

Pilgram farms 1/2 roast chicken, house spiced aleppo honey, mashed potato and asparagus

Lobster Ravioli Gratan

$34.00

North Atlantic Lobster meat, Cheese Ravioli in mornay sauce and panko gratin

SUNSET SUNDAYS

Stella

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

DBL Well Tequila

$6.00

DBL Well- Evan williams

$6.00

DBL Well- Paddys

$6.00

DBL Well Rum

$6.00

DBL Well Gin

$6.00

WELL VODKA DRINK

$6.00

Guinness

$4.00

White Claw BC

$5.00

GREEN TEA SHOT

$5.00

Margarita Ice Pop

$6.00

FIREBALL SHOT

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

A place to MEET & have a BALL! We have so much to offer: bringing people together in our warm environment with a chic vibe. Join us for lunch, dinner or Sunday brunch or cocktails on our outdoor terrace and lounge.

Location

52 west main street, patchogue, NY 11772

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

