THAT Sports Bar 100 Smith st

review star

No reviews yet

100 Smith st

Lebanon, IN 46052

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Weekly Special

Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.50+

Appetizer

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$7.99

Three soft Bavarian style pretzel sticks, salted, and served with hot nacho cheese.

Bread Sticks

Bread Sticks

$4.99

Fried Pickle Fries

$7.99

Golden corn masa battered dill pickle fries. Served with sriracha ranch.

Nachos

$10.99

Plateful of house fried tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, house-made Pico de Gallo, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, fresh sliced jalapenos, and sour cream. Served with a side of our house-made salsa.

Pub Shrooms

Pub Shrooms

$10.99

Button mushrooms filled with our house-made sausage. Seasoned with garlic parmesan sauce and covered with mozzarella cheese.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.99
Breaded Ravioli

Breaded Ravioli

$8.99

Lightly fried ravioli filled with seasoned beef. Served with marinara sauce.

Championship Onion Rings

$6.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Hand Helds

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on perfectly grilled wheat bread.

Classic Grilled Cheese

Classic Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Warm, melted cheese of your choice between two slices of wheat, sourdough, or marble bread grilled to a light golden brown.

Club

Club

$12.99

Ham, turkey, American cheese, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, served on three slices of grilled sourdough bread.

Diablo Burger

Diablo Burger

$10.99

A 1/3 lb ground pork patty grilled and run through the garden. Topped with habanero jack cheese, jalapeno, and sriracha ranch.

Hoosier Tenderloin

$9.99

Fried or grilled and ran through the garden and topped with mayo.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.99

A 1/3 lb ground pork patty. Topped with Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and mayo.

Pork Cheese Burger

Pork Cheese Burger

$8.99

A 1/3lb ground pork patty grilled and run through the garden. Topped with mayo and cheese.

Entree

Chicken Strips

$9.99

Three hand breaded to order juicy chicken strips. Served with your choice of dipping sauce. Served with hand cut fries or tots.

Manicotti

Manicotti

$12.99

Two pasta shells stuffed with seasoned sausage and a mixture of ricotta, mozzarella, and Romano cheese. Dished with house-made marinara baked until gooey. Served with two breadsticks. 1

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.99

Stuffed with shredded Monterey Jack cheese and our fresh house-made Pico de Gallo. Served with chips and salsa.

Stirfry

Stirfry

$11.99

Tri-colored bell peppers, onion, mushroom, broccoli, carrot, and your choice of meat all on a bed of brown basmati rice, topped with a sweet chili sauce.

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$18.99+

Hand-cut and topped with a delicious demi-glaze and sautéed mushrooms. Served with a loaded baked potato and vegetable medley.

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$12.99

Chicken breast served with a loaded baked potato, vegetable medley and a side salad.

Salmon

Salmon

$16.99

Grilled, flaky salmon topped with a Korean BBQ sauce on top a bed of rice. Served with vegetable medley.

Wings

Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.99

Romaine, ham, turkey, grilled chicken, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, hard-boiled egg, tomato, and croutons.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99
Chicken Cobb Salad

Chicken Cobb Salad

$13.99

Romaine, chicken, bacon, onion, tomato, avocado, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, and a hard-boiled egg.

Side Salad

$4.99

Dessert

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.99

New York style cheesecake topped with whipped cream, bourbon caramel sauce and praline pecans.

Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$8.99

A warm lava cake topped with whipped cream, raspberry vodka sauce, and dried raspberries.

Sides

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.99

Fries

$3.99

Tots

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Vegetable Medley

$4.99

Pizza

BYO Cheese Pizza

$10.99+
Combo Pizza

Combo Pizza

$14.99+

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper

Heavyweight Pizza

Heavyweight Pizza

$14.99+

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage

Veggie Combo Pizza

Veggie Combo Pizza

$13.99+

Mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99+

BBQ sauce, chicken, onion, tomato

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.99+

Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon

Maui Wowie

Maui Wowie

$11.99+

Ham, pineapple

Merchandise

Beer Mug

$8.00

Black Beanie

$14.00

Black Beanie Pom Pom

$23.00

Blue/Black/Grey Hat

$15.00

Koozie

$3.50

S Tank Top

$16.00

M Tank Top

$16.00

L Tank Top

$16.00

S-XL Hoodie

$30.00

XXL-XXXL Hoodie

$33.00

S Shirt

$16.00

M Shirt

$16.00

L Shirt

$16.00

Scarf

$24.00

Dressing/Sauce

2oz Salsa

$0.75

2oz Sour Cream

$0.75

4oz Honey Mustard

$1.00

4oz Nacho Cheese

$1.00

4oz Ranch

$1.00

Side of Jalapenos

$1.00

Mayo

Ketchup

Mustard

2oz Spicy Ranch

$0.50

2oz Blue Cheese

$0.50

Delta 8

Lemon Haze Pen

$45.00

OG Kush

$45.00

Grand Daddy Purple

$45.00

Peach Rings

$24.00

Sour Bites

$24.00

3 Count Gummies

$6.00

Brownie

$8.00

Delta Drink

$10.00

Delta Can

$6.00

Floral Packet

$7.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

21+ establishment, with great food and entertainment.

Website

Location

100 Smith st, Lebanon, IN 46052

Directions

