THAT Sports Bar 100 Smith st
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
21+ establishment, with great food and entertainment.
Location
100 Smith st, Lebanon, IN 46052
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kinnard & Drake's 1830 Chophouse - 111 W. Main St.
4.0 • 15
111 W. Main St. Lebanon, IN 46052
View restaurant