Thatcher Hotel 13401 South Highway 101

Welcome to the Historic Thatcher Hotel CAFÉ POPPY invites locals and travelers alike to take a break morning or afternoon to enjoy coffee, tea, fresh pastries, and savory & sweet toast. Our porch counters made by local artisan Ben Frye are the perfect spot to hang and watch travelers on the 101 slow down to the pace of small-town life. Enjoy seasonal fare made with fresh local and organic ingredients. THE BAR at the Thatcher Hotel makes for a grand entrance in the hotel lobby, with its show-stopping green marble, brass, and wooden facade, you’ll want to belly up and discover a seasonal cocktail or your new favorite natty wine. Featuring classic cocktails from spirits that celebrate the rich tradition of farmhouse distilling, natural wines from near and afar, and local beer paying homage to the history of Hopland-made hops.

