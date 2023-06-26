Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thatcher Hotel 13401 South Highway 101

13401 South Highway 101

Hopland, CA 95449

Cafe Drinks

Coffee

Flash Brew Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Iced Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$3.50+

Drip Coffee

Free 12 oz coffee for guest

Espresso

Espresso Shot

$3.50+

Americano

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.00+

Mocha

$5.00+
Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso

$5.00+

Expresso shaken with brown sugar and cinnamon poured over milk.

Hot Beverages

Steamed Milk

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$3.50+

Cold Beverages

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Soda

$3.50

Iced tea

$4.00+

Juice

$4.00+

Italian Soda

$5.00+

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Smart water bottle

$5.00

Café Food

Breakfast

Bacon breakfast sandwich

$11.00

Bacon, egg, housemade biscuit, sharp cheddar, chipolte aoli

Veggie breakfast sandwich

$10.00

egg, caramelized onion, mushroom, spinach, goat cheese, housemade biscut

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

egg, potato, carmelized onions, bell pepper, crema, cheese wrapped in tortilla

Greek Yogurt bowl

$11.00

granola, honey, fresh berries

Overnight Oats

$8.00

Lunch

Grilled Cheese Panini

$12.00

sharp cheddar, swiss, pesto aoli, sourdough bread

Caprese Panini

$15.00

Mozzarella, tomato, basil, pesto aoli, balsamic glaze, sourdough bread

Prosciutto Panini

$18.00

Fig preserves, arugula, sliced apple, goat cheese, sourdough bread

Soup

$6.00

Seasonal Soup

Charcuuterie Board

$18.00

Mixed local cheese and meats

Baguette Sandwich Ham

$12.00

Baguette Sandwich Salami

$12.00

Baguette Sandwich Caprese

$10.00

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Sides

Pasta Salad

$8.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Fruit

$5.00

Café Bakery

Pastries

Scone of the Day

$4.50

Caprese Puff Pastry

$7.00

Cookie

$4.00

Danish

$3.00

Muffin

$5.50

Coffee Cake

$6.00

Guave Quesitos

$5.00

Marketplace

Sugar scrub

$8.00

Chili oil large

$35.00

Chili oil small

$18.00

Olive oil

$38.00

Post card

$1.00

Notebook

$3.00
Sunday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to the Historic Thatcher Hotel CAFÉ POPPY invites locals and travelers alike to take a break morning or afternoon to enjoy coffee, tea, fresh pastries, and savory & sweet toast. Our porch counters made by local artisan Ben Frye are the perfect spot to hang and watch travelers on the 101 slow down to the pace of small-town life. Enjoy seasonal fare made with fresh local and organic ingredients. THE BAR at the Thatcher Hotel makes for a grand entrance in the hotel lobby, with its show-stopping green marble, brass, and wooden facade, you’ll want to belly up and discover a seasonal cocktail or your new favorite natty wine. Featuring classic cocktails from spirits that celebrate the rich tradition of farmhouse distilling, natural wines from near and afar, and local beer paying homage to the history of Hopland-made hops.

13401 South Highway 101, Hopland, CA 95449

