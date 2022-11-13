  • Home
That Little Donut Shop 220 N Broadway St # 1

No reviews yet

220 N Broadway St # 1

Ashford, AL 36312

Single Donuts

Single Glazed

$1.56

Single glazed donut.

Single Pink Iced w/ Sprinkles

$1.56

Single Strawberry Glazed Donut with sprinkles.

Single Chocolate Iced

$1.56

Single Chocolate Iced Donut.

Single Cinnamon Sugar

$1.56

Single Cinnamon Sugar Donut.

Old-fashioned Sour Cream

$1.56

Cream cheese

$1.57

Dozen Donuts

Glazed (Dozen)

$13.77

A dozen Glazed Donuts.

Strawberry Iced w/ Sprinkles (Dozen)

$13.77

A dozen pink Iced donuts.

Chocolate Iced (Dozen)

$13.77

Cinnamon Sugar (Dozen)

$13.77

One dozen cinnamon sugar donuts.

Old-fashioned Sour Cream (Dozen)

$13.77

Cream cheese

$13.77

Half Dozen

Glazed (Half-dozen)

$8.67

Glazed donuts (Half-Dozen)

Strawberry Iced w/ sprinkles. (Half-Dozen)

$8.67

Strawberry Iced w/ Sprinkles

Chocolate Iced (Half-Dozen)

$8.67

Chocolate Iced (Half Dozen)

Cinnamon Sugar (Half-Dozen)

$8.67

Old-fashioned Sour Cream (Half-Dozen)

$8.67

Cream cheese

$8.67

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon roll

$2.50

Cookies

Apple Pie Cookies

$1.75

Single Donuts

Single Blueberry Glazed

$2.57

Donut covered in blueberry glaze with fresh blueberries

Single Maple Bacon

$2.57

Donut covered in maple glaze with crispy bacon bits on top.

Single Strawberry filled Donut

$2.57

Soft donut filled with strawberry jelly compote.

Single Nutella Stuffed Donut

$2.57

Soft donut filled with Nutella Cream.

Oreo Delight

$2.57

Bavarian cream filled

$2.57

Half Dozen

Half dozen Maple Bacon

$13.57

Half Dozen Blueberry Glazed

$13.57

Half Dozen strawberry Stuffed

$13.57

Half Dozen Nutella Stuffed

$13.57

Half Dozen Oreo

$13.57

Bavarian cream filled

$13.57

Dozen Donuts

Dozen Maple Bacon

$18.93

Dozen Blueberry Glazed

$18.93

Dozen Strawberry Filled

$18.93

Dozen Nutella Filled

$18.93

Dozen Oreo

$18.93

Dozen Bavarian creme filled.

$18.93

Single Donuts

Single Strawberries & Cream Donut

$3.52

Single Strawberry & Cream Donut.

Blueberry Fritter

$3.52

Half Dozen

Half Dozen Strawberries and Cream Filled

$18.47

Half Dozen Blueberry Fritter

$18.47

Dozen

Dozen Strawberries and Cream Donut

$26.36

Dozen Blueberry Fritters

$26.36

Apple Fritters

Apple Fritters

$2.67

Half Dozen Assorted

Half Dozen Assorted

$10.93

Dozen Assorted

$16.93

All Coffee

Drip

$2.15+

Regular Drip Coffee

Americano

$3.15+

Espresso Shots and Hot Water.

Iced Latte

$4.75+

Iced Latte with syrup flavorings of (Vanilla, Salted Caramel, Caramel, Hazelnut)

Caramel Frappe

$4.75+

Caramel Frappe

Sodas

20 oz. Bottled Sprite

$2.25

20 oz bottled Sprite

20 oz. Bottled Coca-Cola

$2.25

20 oz. bottled sprite.

20 oz. Bottled Diet Coke

$2.25

20 oz. Bottled Dr. Pibb

$2.25

20 oz. Bottled Strawberry Fanta

$2.25

Water

Bottled Water

$2.25

Bottled water.

Lemonade

Bottled Lemonade

$2.50

Bottled Lemonade

Orange Juice

Bottled Orange Juice

$2.25

Regular Cakes

Pig Nanny's Famous Pound Cake

$39.99

Pig Nanny's Famous Pound Cake glazed in sugar.

Baked Desserts

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

Homemade blueberry muffin made from scratch.

Strawberry Muffin

$2.50

Strawberry Muffins made from Scratch daily.

Only Milkshakes

Strawberry

$2.75+

Handspun vanilla milkshake.

Vanilla

$2.75+

Handspun vanilla milkshake.

Chocolate

$2.75+

Handspun vanilla milkshake.

Cookies and Cream

$2.75+

Handspun vanilla milkshake.

Only Smoothies

Mango

$3.25+

Peach

$3.25+

Wildberry

$3.25+

Strawberry

$3.25+
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 am - 8:00 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 8:00 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 8:00 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 8:00 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 8:00 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Donuts, desserts, and delicacies

Location

220 N Broadway St # 1, Ashford, AL 36312

Directions

Main pic

