Pizza

THAT'S A SOME PIZZA

126 Reviews

$

9720 Coppertop Loop suite 101

Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Build Your Own Pizza

Lg Plain Cheese

$18.99

Med Plain Cheese

$15.99

Specialty Pizza

Lg House Pizza

$23.99

Our house specialty with Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers and onions.

Lg Frog Rock

$23.99

Named after the beloved Bainbridge landmark, a pesto sauce pizza with sausage, artichoke hearts and sun-dried tomatoes.

Lg Extreme Pepperoni

$23.99

Pepperoni to the extreme! 3 times the pepperoni on a regular pepperoni pizza!

Lg Meat Pizza

$23.99

A Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage & Italian sausage pizza!

Lg The Pleaser

$23.99

A pepperoni, mushroom and sausage pizza.

Lg Carnivore

$23.99

Lg Margherita Pizza

$23.99

Lg Vegetarian Pizza

$23.99

Lg Gourmet Vegetarian Pizza

$23.99

Lg Spinach Pesto Pizza

$23.99

Lg Gorgonzola Vegetarian Pizza

$23.99

Lg BBQ Chicken

$23.99

Lg Dirty Cricket

$23.99

Lg Pesto Chicken

$23.99

Med House Pizza

$19.99

Our house specialty with Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers and onions.

Med Frog Rock

$19.99

Named after the beloved Bainbridge landmark, a pesto sauce pizza with sausage, artichoke hearts and sun-dried tomatoes.

Med Extreme Pepperoni

$19.99

Pepperoni to the extreme! 3 times the pepperoni on a regular pepperoni pizza!

Med Meat Pizza

$19.99

A Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage & Italian sausage pizza!

Med The Pleaser

$19.99

A pepperoni, mushroom and sausage pizza.

Med Carnivore

$19.99

Med Margherita Pizza

$19.99

Med Vegetarian Pizza

$19.99

Med Gourmet Vegetarian Pizza

$19.99

Med Spinach Pesto Pizza

$19.99

Med Gorgonzola Vegetarian Pizza

$19.99

Med BBQ Chicken

$19.99

Med Dirty Cricket

$19.99

Med Pesto Chicken

$19.99

Sticks

Bread Sticks

$8.99

Cheese Sticks

$9.99

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings 10

$13.99

Boneless Breaded Wings

$12.99

Fresh Salads

Ceaser dressing with parmesan cheese and croutons over romaine.

House Salad

$8.99

Greek Salad

$8.99

Antipasto Salad

$8.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Desserts

Cinnamon Sticks

$9.99

Giant Brownie

$8.99

Sides

Side Jalapenos

$0.95

Side Pineapple

$0.95

Side Dipper

$0.95

Pizza Kit

2 large dough balls, 2 take and bake trays, your choice of 2 toppings, your choice of sauce and enough pizza cheese for two pizzas!

Pizza Kit

$35.00

Beverages

2 Liter Soda

$4.99
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.25Out of stock
Orange Fanta

Orange Fanta

$3.25
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Barq's Rootbeer

Barq's Rootbeer

$3.00
Dasani Water

Dasani Water

$2.50
AHA Mango/Black tea caffeinated water

AHA Mango/Black tea caffeinated water

$3.25Out of stock
AHA Raspberry/Acai Water

AHA Raspberry/Acai Water

$3.25Out of stock
Strawberry Fanta

Strawberry Fanta

$3.25

AHA Blueberry Pommegranate

$3.25Out of stock

MinuteMade Lemonade

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite Zero

$3.00Out of stock

Aguas Frescas Mango

$3.00

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$3.00Out of stock

Aguas Frescas Strawberry

$3.00

Aguas Frescas Hibiscus

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00Out of stock

Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

AHA apple Caffeinated Water

$3.25

Grape Fanta

$3.25

Mystery Fanta

$3.25

Alcohol

Rainy Daze Goat Boater Can

Rainy Daze Goat Boater Can

$7.50
Rainy Daze Disturbing The Peace Can

Rainy Daze Disturbing The Peace Can

$7.50
2019 Ratio : Rosso Red blend Bottle

2019 Ratio : Rosso Red blend Bottle

$30.00Out of stock
2020 Ratio : Blanco White blend Bottle

2020 Ratio : Blanco White blend Bottle

$30.00Out of stock

Western Red Brewing Springboard Kolsch

$5.00
14 Hands Hot to Trot Red Blend Can

14 Hands Hot to Trot Red Blend Can

$8.00

14 hands hot to trot smooth red blend in a can!

14 Hands Bubbles Unicorn Can

14 Hands Bubbles Unicorn Can

$8.00

14 hands sparkley Rose' by the can!

14 Hands Rose' Bottle

14 Hands Rose' Bottle

$28.00

14 hands fantastic Rose' by the bottle!

14 Hands Hot to Trot Red Blend Bottle

14 Hands Hot to Trot Red Blend Bottle

$28.00

14 hands hot to trot red blend by the bottle!

Rose Can

$8.00

Rainy Daze Mindfunk can

$7.50Out of stock

Eleven 2020 Pinot Grigio

$30.00Out of stock

WESTERN RED BREWING LITTLE TUGGER LAGER

$5.00

14 Hands Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Bainbridge Brewing Kommuter Kolsch

$7.50

Bainbridge Brewing Eagle Harbor IPA

$7.50

Chloe Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Campo Viejo Rose Bottle

$28.00

Campo Viejo Cav Brut-rose

$28.00

Gear

TSP Logo T Shirt

$20.00

TSP Logo Hat

$25.00Out of stock

TSP Logo Hoodie

$30.00Out of stock

Food

Medium Dough

$3.00

Large Dough

$5.00

Medium GF Dough

$4.00

Large GF Dough

$6.00

Medium Pizza Box

$1.50

Large Pizza Box

$2.00

Sourdough Starter

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

An Island tradition since 1984! Using a 127 year old Sourdough starter from the Klondike gold rush we make an award winning Sourdough pizza unlike any other in the world!

Location

9720 Coppertop Loop suite 101, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Directions

