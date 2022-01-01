Pizza
THAT'S A SOME PIZZA
126 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
An Island tradition since 1984! Using a 127 year old Sourdough starter from the Klondike gold rush we make an award winning Sourdough pizza unlike any other in the world!
9720 Coppertop Loop suite 101, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
