Chicken Pesto

$10.89

Fresh roasted chicken breast, homemade basil pesto, roasted red peppers, vine ripe tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella toasted on our ciabatta bread.

Italian Club

$12.19

Thinly sliced Prosciutto di parma, genoa salami, mortadella, imported fresh mozzarella, vine ripe tomatoes, pepperoncini and fresh basil topped with aged balsamic glaze served on freshly baked ciabatta bread.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.89

Fresh roasted chicken breast, franks red-hot crusted bacon, provolone cheese and spinach topped with ranch dressing served toasted on our ciabatta bread.

Food

Pick Your Two Combo

Half Sandwich & Half Salad

$11.09

Half Sandwich & Soup

$11.09

Half Salad & Soup

$11.09

Soup of the Day

Soup 1

$4.99

Monday: Tuesday: Wednesday: Thursday: Friday: Saturday: Sunday:

Soup 2

$4.99

Monday:Tuesday:Wednesday:Thursday:Friday:Saturday:Sunday:

Soup 3

$4.99

Monday:Tuesday:Wednesday:Thursday:Friday:Saturday:Sunday:

Salads

Fresh Harvest

$10.89

Mixed baby greens, pears, apples, candied pecans, dried cranberries and Gorgonzola cheese, tossed with our house made raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Chopped Italian Salad

$10.99

Romaine, artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes, roasted peppers, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans and red onions. Served with Italian dressing.

Golden Coast

$10.89

Mixed baby greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, almonds and Goat cheese, served with our low fat raspberry vinaigrette.

Greek Goddess

$10.89

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, fresh bell peppers, kalamata olives, cucumbers and Feta cheese served with our Mediterranean dressing.

Cardini Caesar

$10.29

Romaine lettuce, fresh shaved Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and croutons served with our classic Caesar dressing.

Brown Derby Cobb

$14.29

Romaine lettuce, roasted chicken, smoked bacon, avocado, hard-boiled eggs, Gorgonzola cheese and cherry tomatoes with chunky blue cheese dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.29

Sandwiches

Mozzarella & Prosciutto

$11.49

Thinly sliced Prosciutto Di Parma topped with imported fresh mozzarella and fresh basil drizzled with balsamic glaze served on freshly baked ciabatta bread.

Tuna Melt

$10.79

Our homemade solid white albacore tuna salad, vine ripe tomatoes, spicy cherry peppers and provolone cheese served toasted on multigrain bread.

Beef Chimichurri Sandwich

$10.89

Homemade roast beef, fresh chimichurri, roasted garlic mayo, caramelized onions and Havarti cheese toasted on fresh ciabatta bread.

Truffle Aioli Steak Sandwich

$13.49

New York strip steak, provolone, caramelized onions and truffle aioli served toasted on our ciabatta bread.

Miami Cuban

$10.89

Roasted pork, honey ham, swiss cheese, mustard and dill pickles, toasted to perfection on our ciabatta bread.

Tuscan Portobello

$10.89

Vegetarian sandwich layered with spinach, vine ripe tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, marinated artichokes, roasted red peppers and gorgonzola cheese, served toasted on ciabatta bread.

Mozzarella Caprese

$10.89

Imported fresh mozzarella, vine ripe tomatoes, roasted red peppers, fresh basil topped with aged balsamic glaze and served toasted on ciabatta bread.

Turkey Club

$10.89

Fresh oven roasted turkey breast, vine ripe tomatoes, bacon, avocado, spring mix and mayo served on fresh ciabatta bread.

Smoked BBQ Beef Brisket

$13.19

BBQ Beef brisket, smoked garlic onion jam, fresh cilantro, dill pickle, lime mayo and Swiss cheese served toasted on our ciabatta bread.

Chipotle Chicken Melt

$10.89

Fresh roasted chicken breast, bacon, avocado, Havarti Cheese, chipotle mayo toasted on our ciabatta bread.

Wraps

Chicken Caesar

$10.89

Fresh roasted chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, bacon and croutons in our homemade Caesar dressing, all rolled up in a plain wrap.

St. Thomas Buffalo

$10.89

Fresh chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce then toasted and tossed with romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes and ranch dressing stuffed in a wheat wrap.

The Manhattan

$10.99

Homemade tender roast beef, Turkey, smoked bacon, avocado, vine ripe tomatoes, provolone and spring mix topped with roasted garlic mayo and stuffed into a wheat wrap.

Albacore Tuna Salad Wrap

$10.99

Our secret homemade tuna salad, vine ripe tomatoes, kalamata olives, celery, red onions and Romaine lettuce in our spinach wrap.

California Drop

$10.89

Fresh turkey breast, mixed baby greens, smoked bacon, vine ripe tomatoes, avocado and ranch dressing in a wheat wrap.

Brooklyn Special

$10.99

Fresh roasted chicken breast, hummus, spinach, avocado, mild cherry peppers, chopped hard-boiled egg and portobello mushrooms in a spinach wrap.

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.89

Fresh roasted chicken breast, hummus, spinach, avocado, mild cherry peppers, chopped hard-boiled egg and portobello mushrooms in a spinach wrap.

Acai Bowls & Yogurt Parfait

Acai Berry

$9.49

Organic acai, strawberries, bananas, coconut flakes and granola topped with honey.

Nutella Wonder

$9.69

Organic Acai, Nutella, strawberries, blueberries, banana, granola and coconut flakes.

Yogurt Parfait

$5.79

Chobani vanilla yogurt, strawberries, bananas and granola topped with honey.

Bakery

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.59

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$2.59

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookies

$2.59

Chips

Chips

$1.50

SIDES/Misc

Cup of Chicken Salad

$3.99

Cup of Tuna salad

$3.99

Cup of Pasta salad

$2.99

Beverages

Cold Pressed Juices

Can't Beet Em

$8.89

Apples, Beets, Carrots, Ginger and Lemon.

Green Lemonade

$8.89

Mean n Green

$8.89

Pick Me Up

$8.89

Kickstarter

$8.89

Strawberry Delight

$8.89

Sweet Beet

$8.89

Orange Crush

$8.89

Pine-apple

$8.89

Fresh Smoothies

Island Sunrise

$7.99

Boosted Acai

$8.49

Wellness Shots

Ginger Turmeric Energy Shot

$3.29

Lemon Ginger Shot

$3.09

Protein Shakes

Wild Berry Boost

$6.99

Peanut Butter Chocolate

$6.99

Soft Drinks/Tea/Juice

Pepsi Bottled Drinks

$2.79

Pure Leaf Assorted Teas

$2.79

Bottled Water

$1.99

San Pellegrino

$2.59

Gatorade

$2.89

Celsius

$2.89

Fresh Market H20

$0.99

Coffee

Cappuccino

$3.59

Espresso

$2.49

Cafecito

$1.99

Cortadito

$2.59

Colada

$3.09

Cafe Con Leche

$2.99

House Cold Brew

$5.79

Breakfast

Egg and Cheese

$4.99

Egg and Cheese with Meat

$5.99

Egg and cheese. Toasted to perfection on your choice of either multigrain bread, or wrap

Power Wrap

$5.29

Egg whites, spinach and feta in a wheat wrap

Add Hasbrown

$1.49

Catering

Lunch

Small (6) Gourmet Wrap Platter

$67.95

Serves up to 12. Assortment of our wraps, cut in fourths.

Large (8) Gourmet Wrap Platter

$89.95

Serves up to 16. Assortment of our wraps, cut in fourths.

Small (6) Gourmet Sandwich Platter

$69.95

Serves up to 12. Assortment of our sandwiches, cut in half.

Large (8) Gourmet Sandwich Platter

$91.95

Serves up to 16. Assortment of our sandwiches, cut in half.

Small Fresh Signature Salad

$48.95

Serves up to 7. Does not include Brown Derby Cobb or Buffalo Chicken Salad.

Large Fresh Signature Salad

$83.95

Serves up to 12. Does not include Brown Derby Cobb or Buffalo Chicken Salad.

Sides

Small Homemade Pasta Salad

$41.95

Serves up to 14

Large Homemade Pasta Salad

$61.95

Serves up to 24

Small Fresh Cut Fruit Salad

$49.95

Serves up to 12

Large Fresh Cut Fruit Salad

$84.95

Serves up to 24

Assorted Chips

$1.49

Each. Miss Vicky or Dirty brand

Serving-ware

$0.50

Per person. Plates, utensils, napkins.

Beverages

Assorted Soda

$2.69

Each

Bottled Water

$1.99

Each

Sweet Treats

Small Assorted Deliciousness Platter

$29.95

A combination of our homemade desserts.

Large Assorted Deliciousness Platter

$39.95

A combination of our homemade desserts.

Small Fresh Baked Cookie Assortment

$21.95

Large Fresh Baked Cookie Assortment

$31.95