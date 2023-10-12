- Home
That's a Wrap- West Boca 20423 State Road 7
20423 State Road 7
Boca Raton, FL 33498
Popular Items
Chicken Pesto
Fresh roasted chicken breast, homemade basil pesto, roasted red peppers, vine ripe tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella toasted on our ciabatta bread.
Italian Club
Thinly sliced Prosciutto di parma, genoa salami, mortadella, imported fresh mozzarella, vine ripe tomatoes, pepperoncini and fresh basil topped with aged balsamic glaze served on freshly baked ciabatta bread.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Fresh roasted chicken breast, franks red-hot crusted bacon, provolone cheese and spinach topped with ranch dressing served toasted on our ciabatta bread.
Food
Pick Your Two Combo
Soup of the Day
Salads
Fresh Harvest
Mixed baby greens, pears, apples, candied pecans, dried cranberries and Gorgonzola cheese, tossed with our house made raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Chopped Italian Salad
Romaine, artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes, roasted peppers, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans and red onions. Served with Italian dressing.
Golden Coast
Mixed baby greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, almonds and Goat cheese, served with our low fat raspberry vinaigrette.
Greek Goddess
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, fresh bell peppers, kalamata olives, cucumbers and Feta cheese served with our Mediterranean dressing.
Cardini Caesar
Romaine lettuce, fresh shaved Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and croutons served with our classic Caesar dressing.
Brown Derby Cobb
Romaine lettuce, roasted chicken, smoked bacon, avocado, hard-boiled eggs, Gorgonzola cheese and cherry tomatoes with chunky blue cheese dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Sandwiches
Mozzarella & Prosciutto
Thinly sliced Prosciutto Di Parma topped with imported fresh mozzarella and fresh basil drizzled with balsamic glaze served on freshly baked ciabatta bread.
Tuna Melt
Our homemade solid white albacore tuna salad, vine ripe tomatoes, spicy cherry peppers and provolone cheese served toasted on multigrain bread.
Beef Chimichurri Sandwich
Homemade roast beef, fresh chimichurri, roasted garlic mayo, caramelized onions and Havarti cheese toasted on fresh ciabatta bread.
Italian Club
Thinly sliced Prosciutto di parma, genoa salami, mortadella, imported fresh mozzarella, vine ripe tomatoes, pepperoncini and fresh basil topped with aged balsamic glaze served on freshly baked ciabatta bread.
Truffle Aioli Steak Sandwich
New York strip steak, provolone, caramelized onions and truffle aioli served toasted on our ciabatta bread.
Miami Cuban
Roasted pork, honey ham, swiss cheese, mustard and dill pickles, toasted to perfection on our ciabatta bread.
Tuscan Portobello
Vegetarian sandwich layered with spinach, vine ripe tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, marinated artichokes, roasted red peppers and gorgonzola cheese, served toasted on ciabatta bread.
Mozzarella Caprese
Imported fresh mozzarella, vine ripe tomatoes, roasted red peppers, fresh basil topped with aged balsamic glaze and served toasted on ciabatta bread.
Turkey Club
Fresh oven roasted turkey breast, vine ripe tomatoes, bacon, avocado, spring mix and mayo served on fresh ciabatta bread.
Chicken Pesto
Fresh roasted chicken breast, homemade basil pesto, roasted red peppers, vine ripe tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella toasted on our ciabatta bread.
Smoked BBQ Beef Brisket
BBQ Beef brisket, smoked garlic onion jam, fresh cilantro, dill pickle, lime mayo and Swiss cheese served toasted on our ciabatta bread.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Fresh roasted chicken breast, franks red-hot crusted bacon, provolone cheese and spinach topped with ranch dressing served toasted on our ciabatta bread.
Chipotle Chicken Melt
Fresh roasted chicken breast, bacon, avocado, Havarti Cheese, chipotle mayo toasted on our ciabatta bread.
Wraps
Chicken Caesar
Fresh roasted chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, bacon and croutons in our homemade Caesar dressing, all rolled up in a plain wrap.
St. Thomas Buffalo
Fresh chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce then toasted and tossed with romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes and ranch dressing stuffed in a wheat wrap.
The Manhattan
Homemade tender roast beef, Turkey, smoked bacon, avocado, vine ripe tomatoes, provolone and spring mix topped with roasted garlic mayo and stuffed into a wheat wrap.
Albacore Tuna Salad Wrap
Our secret homemade tuna salad, vine ripe tomatoes, kalamata olives, celery, red onions and Romaine lettuce in our spinach wrap.
California Drop
Fresh turkey breast, mixed baby greens, smoked bacon, vine ripe tomatoes, avocado and ranch dressing in a wheat wrap.
Brooklyn Special
Fresh roasted chicken breast, hummus, spinach, avocado, mild cherry peppers, chopped hard-boiled egg and portobello mushrooms in a spinach wrap.
Chicken Salad Wrap
Fresh roasted chicken breast, hummus, spinach, avocado, mild cherry peppers, chopped hard-boiled egg and portobello mushrooms in a spinach wrap.
Acai Bowls & Yogurt Parfait
Chips
Beverages
Cold Pressed Juices
Fresh Smoothies
Wellness Shots
Protein Shakes
Soft Drinks/Tea/Juice
Coffee
Catering
Lunch
Small (6) Gourmet Wrap Platter
Serves up to 12. Assortment of our wraps, cut in fourths.
Large (8) Gourmet Wrap Platter
Serves up to 16. Assortment of our wraps, cut in fourths.
Small (6) Gourmet Sandwich Platter
Serves up to 12. Assortment of our sandwiches, cut in half.
Large (8) Gourmet Sandwich Platter
Serves up to 16. Assortment of our sandwiches, cut in half.
Small Fresh Signature Salad
Serves up to 7. Does not include Brown Derby Cobb or Buffalo Chicken Salad.
Large Fresh Signature Salad
Serves up to 12. Does not include Brown Derby Cobb or Buffalo Chicken Salad.
Sides
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
20423 State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL 33498