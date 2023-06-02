Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thats Amore Pizza and More

review star

No reviews yet

14769 Pearl Rd

Strongsville, OH 44136

Breakfast

House Specialty

Our Famous Breakfast Soup

$7.99

Biscuits and Sausage Gravy

$6.99

Country Fried Steak

$8.99

Pizza and Apps

Appetizers

10 oz Onion Rings

$5.99

16 oz French Fries

$4.99

16 oz Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99
6 Bacon Cheddar Rolls W/ Ranch

6 Bacon Cheddar Rolls W/ Ranch

$6.99

6 Pepperoni Rolls W/Marinara

$6.99

Breaded Mushrooms (10oz) with Ranch

$6.99

Cheesy Bread

Chicken Tenders 16oz

$9.99

Chicken Tenders 8oz

$5.99

Fresh JoJos 16oz

$4.50

Fresh JoJo's 8oz

$3.25

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Mozzarells Sticks (5pc) w/marinara

$5.99

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.00

Steak Fries 16 Oz

$5.50

Steak Fries 8oz

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries Half Pound

$3.99

Calzone Large

Create your Own Calzone

$6.99

Large BBQ Chicken Calzone

$8.99

Large Buffalo Calzone

$8.99

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$8.99

Large The Meat Calzone

$8.99

Large Gourmet Calzone

$8.99

Large Veggie Calzone

$8.99

Large Hawaiian Calzone

$8.99

Large Spicy Hawaiian Calzone

$8.99

Extra Cheese

$1.50

Calzone Small

Small BBQ Chicken Calzone

$6.99

Small Buffalo Calzone

$6.99

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$6.99

Small The Meat Calzone

$6.99

Small Gourmet Calzone

$6.99

Small Veggie Calzone

$6.99

Small Hawaiian Calzone

$6.99

Small Spicy Hawaiian Calzone

$6.99

Extra Cheese

$1.25

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25

Mini Hot Apple Pies

$2.00

One Ice Cookie Sandwich

$3.00

Coffee Cake

$2.49

Kids Menu

6 Chicken Nuggets and Fries

$4.99

7 Inch Personal Pan

$4.99

Pasta

16 oz Pasta Dinner

$9.99

Pizza

Small Pizza

$6.99

Medium Pizza

$9.99
Large Pizza

Large Pizza

$12.99

Half Sheet 20

$13.99

Special Large 3 Topping 13.99

$13.99

2 Medium 2 Topping

$18.99

8 Corner Half Sheet

$14.99

Large Dough

$5.00

Pizza and Wing Deals

Half Sheet 1 Topping Amore Salad

$19.99

Half Sheet 1 Topping 10 Jumbo Wings

$21.95

Large One Topping & 10 Wings

$18.99

Two Half Sheet One Toppings and 2 Pounds of Jumbo Wings

$44.99

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Large Amore Salad

$7.99

Small Amore Salad

$4.99

Small Chef Salad

$4.99

Large Chef Salad

$7.99

Specialty Pizzas

Small Deluxe Pizza

$11.99

Small Hawiian Pizza

$11.99

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$11.99

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.99

Small Vegetable Pizza

$11.99

Small The Meat Pizza

$11.99

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.99

Small BLT Pizza

$11.99

Small Sausage, Pepper and Onion Pizza

$11.99

Small White Gormet

$11.99

Small Spicy Hawaiian

$11.99

Small Hot Buttered Cheese Steak

$11.99

Small Gyro Pizza

$11.99

Small Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$11.99

Small Gyro Pizza

$11.99

Medium Deluxe Pizza

$15.99

Medium Hawiian Pizza

$15.99

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.99

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Medium Vegetable Pizza

$15.99

Medium The Meat Pizza

$15.99

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Medium BLT Pizza

$15.99

Medium Sausage, Pepper and Onion Pizza

$15.99

Medium White Gormet

$15.99

Medium Spicy Hawaiian

$15.99

Medium Hot Buttered Cheese Steak

$15.99

Medium Gyro Pizza

$15.99

Mediumm Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$15.99

Large Deluxe Pizza

$17.99

Large Hawiian Pizza

$17.99

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.99
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Large Vegetable Pizza

$17.99

Large The Meat Pizza

$17.99

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Large BLT Pizza

$17.99

Large Sausage, Pepper and Onion Pizza

$17.99

Large White Gormet

$17.99

Large Spicy Hawaiian

$17.99

Large Hot Buttered Cheese Steak

$17.99

Large Gyro Pizza

$17.99

Large Philly Cheese Steak

$17.99

Half Sheet Deluxe Pizza

$22.99

Half Sheet Hawiian Pizza

$22.99

Half Sheet Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$22.99

Half Sheet BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.99

Half Sheet Vegetable Pizza

$22.99

Half Sheet The Meat Pizza

$22.99

Half Sheet Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.99

Half Sheet BLT Pizza

$22.99

Half Sheet Spicy Hawaiian

$22.99

Half Sheet The Lux

$22.99

Half Sheet Gyro

$22.99

Half Sheet Chicken Alfrado

$22.99

Half Sheet Philly Cheese Steak

$22.99

Full Sheet Deluxe Pizza

$33.99

Full Sheet Hawiian Pizza

$33.99

Full Sheet Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$33.99

Full Sheet BBQ Chicken Pizza

$33.99

Full Sheet Vegetable Pizza

$33.99

Full Sheet The Meat Pizza

$33.99

Full Sheet Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$33.99

Full Sheet BLT Pizza

$33.99

Full Sheet Southwest Pizza

$33.99

Full Sheet Sausage, Pepper and Onion Pizza

$33.99

Subs

Small Italian Sausage Sub

$6.99

Small Meatball Sub

$6.99

Small Ham & Swiss Sub

$6.99

Samll BLT Sub

$6.99

Small Vegetable Sub

$6.99

Small Chicken Club Sub

$6.99

Small Crazy Carl Sub

$6.99

Gyro On Pita

$7.99

Extra Bacon

$2.00

Small Hot Buttered Cheese Steak

$7.99

Small Pizza Sub Topped With Marinara

$4.99

Large Italian Sausage Sub

$9.99

Large Meatball Sub

$9.99

Large Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.99

Large BLT Sub

$9.99

Large Vegetable Sub

$9.99

Large Chicken Club Sub

$9.99

Large Crazy Carl Sub

$9.99

Large Hot buttered Cheese Steak

$10.99
Large Pizza Sub Topped With Marinara

Large Pizza Sub Topped With Marinara

$7.99

Ham, Salami, Green Peppers,Provolone Topped with our own Pizza Sauce

Wings

3 Pounds of Wings

$25.99

Extra Sauce

$0.89

Half Pound Boneless

$5.99

One Pound of Wings

$10.99

10 Wings

$12.99

Full Pound Boneless

$8.99

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Serra Mist

$2.79

Dr. pepper

$2.79

Mountain Dew

$2.79

Pink Lemonade

$2.79

Coffee or Tea

2 Liter Coke

$2.79Out of stock

2 Liter Diet Coke

$2.79

2 Liter Rootbeer

$2.79Out of stock

2 Liter Fanta Orange

$2.79Out of stock

2 Liter Sprite

$2.79

2 Liter Coke Zero

$2.79

Grape Fanta

Fried Chicken

2 Piece Snack W/Slaw

2 Piece Mixed Slaw

$5.99

4 Piece Dinner

4 Piece Mixed Just Chicken

$7.99

4 Piece Mixed Thigh, Leg, Wing, Breast, 4 JoJos

$10.99

8 Piece Dinner

All Mixed Just Chicken

$12.99

All Mixed 8 Pieces With Jo-Jo's

$19.99

12 Pieces Dinner

All Mixed Just Chicken

$18.99

All Mixed 12 Pieces With Jo-Jo's

$29.99

16 Pieces Dinner

All Mixed Just Chicken

$25.99

All Mixed 16 Pieces With Jo-Jo's

$39.99

20 Pieces Dinner

20 Piece Mix

$29.99

20 Pieces With Jo-Jo's and Slaw

$44.99

A la Carte Chicken

Breast

$3.00

Wing

$2.50

Leg

$2.50

Thigh

$2.50

Cole Slaw 8 Oz

$3.00

Fresh Jo-Jo's Only

Fresh Small Jojo

$3.25

Fresh Large Jojo

$4.50

Pizza and Chicken Deals

Large 2 Topping w/ 2 Thigh 2 Drumstick

Large 2 Topping 2 Drumsticks 2 thigh 4 jojo's

$18.99
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

That's Amore Pizza and More·Thursday, January 2, 2020· That's Amore Pizza and More is a Pizza Restaurant serving up incredible pizzas and so much more in Strongsville, OH. Made fresh daily with the finest ingredients possible, our pizzas are little slices of heaven, and we have a pizza pie for any and all cravings. We also have a wide variety of delicious dishes outside of our signature pizzas, including our pastas, subs, wings, and salads. Stop on by and allow us to share our passion for food with you today!

Website

Location

14769 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136

Directions

