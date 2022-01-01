Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

That's What Cheese Said

review star

No reviews yet

551 E. Grand River Ave

East Lansing, MI 48823

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Sandwich
BBQ Sandwich
BYO Mac-N-Cheese

Grilled Cheese Signatures

Buffalo Sandwich

Buffalo Sandwich

$10.95

Muenster cheese and crispy, breaded chicken mixed with our spicy buffalo sauce and topped with scallions and crumbled blue cheese. Tomato jam and BBQ chips included.

Jalapeno Popper Sandwich

Jalapeno Popper Sandwich

$11.95

Pepper jack and american cheese topped with jalapeno poppers and crispy bacon. Sandwich wrapped with cheddar cheese and jalapeno slices melted into bread (on the outside)! Tomato jam and jalapeno chips included.

BBQ Sandwich

BBQ Sandwich

$13.45

Pepper jack, gouda, and mac-n-cheese + house-smoked pulled pork and locally sourced smoked sausage and sweet & spicy pickles. Sauced with BBQ sauce, Frank's RedHot, and spicy mayo. Tomato jam and BBQ chips included.

Mac-N-Cheese Stuffed Sandwich

Mac-N-Cheese Stuffed Sandwich

$9.95

Muenster and colby jack cheese stuffed with our signature mac-n-cheese. Tomato jam and potato chips included.

Hangover Sandwich

Hangover Sandwich

$13.45

Pepper jack and colby jack cheese + avocado, bacon, and fried egg. Tomato jam and jalapeno chips included.

The Gouda Fella Sandwich

$11.95

Pepper jack and american cheese with jalapeno chips inside. Sandwich wrapped with smoked gouda cheese and bacon melted into bread (on the outside)! Tomato jam included.

Grilled Cheese Build Your Own

BYO Sandwich

BYO Sandwich

$8.95

Start by choosing your cheeses - each sandwich gets 3 slices! Then choose proteins, toppings, and sauce, if you'd like! Tomato jam and chips included.

Combos/Specials

Grilled Cheese Sandwich + Fries + Drink

$7.99

Our classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich with American Cheese, fries, and a soft drink for $7.99!

Mac-N-Cheese Signatures

Buffalo Mac

Buffalo Mac

$9.50+

Crispy, breaded chicken mixed with our spicy buffalo sauce and topped with scallions, celery, and crumbled blue cheese. Served with crumbled BBQ chips to sprinkle on top.

Jalapeno Popper Mac

Jalapeno Popper Mac

$9.50+

Topped with bacon, jalapeno slices, and a jalapeno popper. Served with jalapeno chips to sprinkle on top.

BBQ Mac

BBQ Mac

$12.00+

House-smoked pulled pork and locally sourced smoked sausage. Sauced with BBQ sauce and Frank's RedHot. Served with crushed BBQ chips to sprinkle on top.

Chili Mac

Chili Mac

$9.95+

House-made chili featuring choice tomatoes, fire roasted peppers, flame broiled beef, smoked sausage, grilled beans, and our signature spices all simmered to perfection. Served with a side of oyster crackers.

Mac-N-Cheese Build Your Own

BYO Mac-N-Cheese

BYO Mac-N-Cheese

$6.50+

Add proteins, toppings, and sauce to our delicious, signature mac-n-cheese!

Soup/Chili

Tomato Soup

$3.95+

Served with a side of oyster crackers

Chili

$6.50+

Served with shredded cheddar cheese and a side of oyster crackers

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders (3 piece)

$6.99

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers (4 piece)

$3.99

Fries

Fries

$3.99

Detroit City Soda Fountain

Detroit City Soda

$2.45+Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Specializing in custom gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and mac-n-cheese. Order online for quick pickup!

Website

Location

551 E. Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
That's What Cheese Said image

Popular restaurants in East Lansing

Maru Sushi & Grill - East Lansing
orange star4.6 • 2,188
1500 W Lake Lansing Rd East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext
Lou and Harrys
orange star4.4 • 679
211 E Grand River Ave East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext
Crunchy's - East Lansing, MI
orange star4.6 • 666
254 W Grand River Ave East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext
Mitten Raised - East Lansing
orange star4.7 • 317
1331 E Grand River Ave East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near East Lansing
Lansing
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Okemos
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Mason
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Howell
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Fenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston