That Sushi Spot 5towns
1058 Broadway
Woodmere, NY 11598
Appetizers
- Avocado Rice Paper Wrap$12.00
Cucumber, carrot, mango, asparagus, and lettuce, wrapped in avocado and rice paper. Ginger dressing on the side. 3 pieces
- Buffalo Cauliflower Poppers$12.00
battered, breaded & deep fried cauliflower poppers in a homemade savory popper sauce
- Buffalo Salmon Poppers & Rice$18.00
10 pc crispy salmon bites deep fried and sauteed in our homemade buffalo sauce
- Cajun Curly Fries$6.50
- Crispy Rice$16.00
6 pieces rice tempura patty topped with assorted spicy fish & guacamole options
- Crispy Salmon Bites (8 pcs)$14.00
10 pieces deep-fried crunchy spicy salmon balls
- Edamame$7.00
Boiled soy beans, lightly salted.
- Fried Rice$9.00
Wok fried rice with soy sauce, egg, diced carrot, mushroom, and edamame
- Kani Poppers (12 pc)$12.00
16 pieces battered & deep-fried Kani sticks
- Kani Salad$12.00
spicy Kani atop diced cucumber & topped with crunch.
- Mini Vegetable Eggrolls (8 pcs)$7.00
8 pieces per serving, with duck sauce on the side.
- Sushi Burrito$15.00
Soy paper wrapped, choice of 2 fish and 2 veg
- Sushi Spot Fries$6.00
shoestring fries, lightly salted
- Sushi Tacos$20.00
- Sweet Potato Tempura Widges$8.00
Tempura battered homestyle fries.
- Tempura Onion Rings$7.00
- Tempura Salmon Strips (8 pcs)$14.00
8 strips, battered & deep-fried salmon
- Tuna Poke Nachos$18.00
Poke Bowls & Salads
Sushi Rolls
- Alaskan Roll$8.50
Raw salmon, avocado & cucumber
- Black Pepper Tuna Roll$8.50
Black pepper tuna with avocado OR cucumber
- Boston Roll$7.00
Kani, cucumber, lettuce.
- California Roll$7.00
Kani, avocado, cucumber.
- Holiday Roll$8.00
Raw tuna, Kani, & avocado topped with crunch
- King Crab Roll$7.50
Crunchy spicy Kani topped with crunch
- Philadelphia Roll$8.50
Raw salmon, cucumber & parve cream cheese
- Salango Roll$8.00
Raw salmon, jalapeno & mango