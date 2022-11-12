Restaurant header imageView gallery

That Thai Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

2845 Enterprise Road, 105/106A

Debary, FL 32713

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Crab Rangoon
Veggie Spring Roll

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$5.50

Steamed young soybeans with sea salt

Veggie Spring Roll

Veggie Spring Roll

$7.95

Carrot, cabbage, clear noodle, sweet potato

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$8.95

Crab-stick, cream cheese, carrot, onion, egg wonton skin

Chicken Gyoza

Chicken Gyoza

$7.50

Steamed dumpling, chicken, wheat flour, cabbage, onion, garlic powder, sesame oil

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.50

Fried Chicken wings served with Thai House sauce

Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$8.95

Sesame oil, soy sauce, green onion, water chestnut, egg wonton skin

Veggie Fresh Roll

Veggie Fresh Roll

$7.50

Rice Paper, vermicelli rice noodles, avocado, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, basil served with peanut sauce

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$10.00

Fried Chicken tender served with Thai House Sauce

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$7.50

Fried tofu served with special sauce

Larb Kai

Larb Kai

$9.95

ground chicken, red onion, cilantro, scallion, rice powder

Soup & Salad

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$5.95

Chili paste, lime, cilantro, mushroom, galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, bell pepper

Tom Kha Coconut Soup

Tom Kha Coconut Soup

$5.95

Coconut milk, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, mushroom, red onion, galangal, bell peppercilantro

That Thai Salad

That Thai Salad

$9.95

Fresh mixed, cabbage, cucumber, tomatoes, carrot, avacado, onion, boiled egg with Thai peanut dressing

Mango Salad

Mango Salad

$9.95

Mango, cabbage, fresh mixed, red onion, carrot, cilantro, bell pepper, cashew nut served with special sauce

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.95

Cabbage, tomato, seaweed, sesame, carrot

Noodle

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.95

Rice noodles, peanuts, egg, scallion, bean sprouts

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$13.95

Wide rice noodles, bell pepper, onion, carrot, bamboo shoot, broccoli, basil, egg

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$13.95

Wide rice noodles, egg, broccoli, carrot

That Thai Noodle

That Thai Noodle

$17.95

Rice noodles, shrimp, egg, Chinese Style Sausage, bean sprouts

LO MEIN GARLIC

LO MEIN GARLIC

$13.95

Stir-fried egg noodle, onion, cabbage, scallion, carrot, bell pepper

Pho

Pho

$13.95

Rice noodles, onion, scallion, herb

Beef Noodle Soup

Beef Noodle Soup

$15.95

Rice noodle, scallion, cilantro, bean spout, meat ball

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$13.95

Rice noodle, scallion, cilantro, bean spout

Stir Fried

Stir Fried Eggplant

Stir Fried Eggplant

$14.95

Eggplants, bell pepper, basil, onion, carrot, chili paste

Kapow Basil

Kapow Basil

$14.95

Basil, onion, carrot, bell pepper

Hot Ginger

Hot Ginger

$14.95

Ginger, onion, scallion, bell pepper, mushroom, carrot

Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour

$14.95

Onion, bell pepper, carrot, scallion, pineapple, tomato, cucumber

Cashew Nut

Cashew Nut

$14.95

Onion, bell pepper, carrot, scallion, pineapple, chili paste

Triple Delight

Triple Delight

$14.95

Bell pepper, broccoli, onion, zucchini, carrot, cabbage

Rama Garden

Rama Garden

$14.95

Broccoli, onion, bell pepper, carrot, cabbage, zucchini

Beef Broccoli

Beef Broccoli

$14.95

Broccoli, carrot, garlic

Fried Rice

That Thai Fried Rice

That Thai Fried Rice

$19.95

Pacific crab meat, onion, egg, carrot, pea, scallion

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$13.95

Carrot, egg, onion, tomato, green pea

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$13.95

Bell pepper, basil, onion, egg

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.95

Pineapple, carrot, onion, broccoli, curry powder, egg, chicken, shrimp

Curry

Red Curry

Red Curry

$14.95

Bell pepper, eggplant, basil, zucchini, bamboo shoot

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$14.95

Carrot, onion, bell pepper, pineapple, zucchini

Green Curry

Green Curry

$14.95

Bell pepper, basil, bamboo shoot, eggplant, zucchini

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$14.95

Sweet potato, potato, onion, carrot, peanut

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$14.95

Bell pepper, zucchini, broccoli, kaffir lime leaf

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Katsu

$8.99

served with white rice and ketchup

Kids Egg Fried Rice

$8.99

Fried rice with egg only

Kids Plain Egg Noodle

$8.99

Stir Fried Noodle with egg only

Kids grilled chicken

$6.95Out of stock

Side Order

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$2.00

Ginger Sauce

$2.00

Pad Thai Sauce

$2.00

Sriracha Hot Sauce

$2.00

Steamed White Rice

$2.00

Steamed Brown Rice

$3.00

Steamed Noodle

$4.00

Steamed Vegetable

$4.00

Curry Sauce

$4.00

Lime

$1.00

Lemon

$1.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Honey

$2.00

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$9.00

Made with glutinous rice, fresh mango and coconut milk

Fried Banana

Fried Banana

$7.95

served on top with honey and white sesame

Fried Ice Cream

$6.95

serve on top with chocolate syrup, whipping cream, cherry

Sticky Rice with Coconut Milk
$6.00

$6.00

Beverages

Coke

$1.50

Diet-coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Mineral Water

$2.75

Sparkling Water

$2.75

Milk

$1.50

Coffee & Tea

Milk Tea

$4.50+

Thai Tea

$4.50+

Thai Iced Coffee
$4.50+

$4.50+

Iced Green Tea
$4.75+

$4.75+

Taro Milk Tea

$4.75+

Iced Tea

$2.95

Refillable

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Delicious food, Cooked fresh. Made by Thai with love.

2845 Enterprise Road, 105/106A, Debary, FL 32713

